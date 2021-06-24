Everything you need to know about this weekend’s Müller British Athletics Championships in Manchester
The Manchester Regional Arena is poised to stage three days of Olympic trials competition from Friday June 25 to Sunday June 27 with selection for Tokyo at stake.
How to watch?
The event will be streamed live on the British Athletics website as athletes strive to qualify for the Games.
Who is competing?
Any big names are in action?
Dina Asher-Smith goes in the women’s 100m. Mo Farah chases the Olympic qualifying standard in an invitational 10,000m race on Friday.
Laura Muir, Jake Wightman, Jemma Reekie, Elliot Giles and Eilish McColgan are among many in-form contenders in the middle-distance races, while British record-holders such as Holly Bradshaw and Harry Coppell are in action in the field events.
How do athletes qualify for Tokyo?
If athletes finish in the top two places and they have the qualifying standard, they will earn automatic selection for the Olympics. The third place in the British team is then at the discretion of the selectors.
|Women
|Event
|Men
|11.15
|100m
|10.05
|22.80
|200m
|20.24
|51.35
|400m
|44.90
|1:59.50
|800m
|1:45.20
|4:04.20
|1500m
|3:35.00
|15:10.00
|5000m
|13:13.50
|31:25.00
|10,000m
|27:28.00
|9:30.00
|3000m steeplechase
|8:22.00
|12.84
|100/110m hurdles
|13.32
|55.40
|400m hurdles
|48.90
|1.96
|High jump
|2.33
|4.70
|Pole vault
|5.80
|6.82
|Long jump
|8.22
|14.32
|Triple jump
|17.14
|18.50
|Shot put
|21.10
|63.50
|Discus
|66.00
|72.50
|Hammer
|77.50
|64.00
|Javelin
|85.00
|6420
|Hept/Dec
|8350
Timetable
Friday June 25
Time Event Gender Round
14:30 100m – Decathlon – M
15:10 Long jump – Decathlon – M
16:25 Shot put – Decathlon – M
17:05 400m hurdles W Heats
17:30 100m W Heats
18:05 100m M Heats
18:10 High jump – Decathlon – M
18:55 400m W Heats
19:25 400m M Heats
19:55 1500m M Heats
20:23 400m – Decathlon – M
20:38 1500m W Heats
21:05 3000m W Final
21:20 3000m M Final
21:35 10000m M Final
Saturday June 26
Time Discipline Gender Round
10:00 100m hurdles – Heptathlon – W
10:16 110m hurdles – Decathlon – M
11:00 High jump – Heptathlon – W
11:04 Discus – Decathlon – M
12:20 Hammer W Final
12:45 Pole vault – Decathlon – M
13:08 110m hurdles M Heats
13:30 High jump M Final
13:35 800m M Heats
14:05 800m W Heats
14:10 Discus M Final
14:35 400m hurdles M Heats
14:48 Long jump M Final
15:00 400m hurdles W Final
15:10 400m Wheelchair race M Final
15:18 100m Para mixed class M Final
15:25 1500m W Final
15:33 Shot put – Heptathlon – W
15:35 1500m M Final
15:45 100m M Semi-Final
16:08 100m W Semi-Final
16:12 Pole vault W Final
16:20 Javelin – Decathlon – M
16:30 3000m steeplechase W Final
16:48 110m hurdles M Final
16:55 Shot put M Final
17:00 Triple jump W Final
17:02 400m M Final
17:10 400m W Final
17:18 200m – Heptathlon – W
17:24 Javelin M Final
17:35 5000m M Final
18:12 1500m – Decathlon – M
18:25 100m M Final
18:35 100m W Final
Sunday June 27
Time Discipline Gender Round
10:30 Hammer M Final
11:35 Long jump – Heptathlon – W
11:37 Shot put W Final
12:00 100m hurdles W Heats
12:26 Javelin W Final
12:30 200m W Heats
12:58 200m M Heats
13:03 Long jump W Final
13:25 5000m walk M Final
13:55 5000m walk W Final
14:00 High jump W Final
14:10 Javelin – Heptathlon – W
14:15 Pole vault M Final
14:30 400m hurdles M Final
14:40 400m Wheelchair race W Final
14:50 800m W Final
15:00 800m M Final
15:10 100m Para mixed class W Final
15:15 Triple jump M Final
15:20 100m hurdles W Final
15:25 Discus W Final
15:30 5000m W Final
15:55 800m – Heptathlon – W
16:15 3000m steeplechase M Final
16:35 200m M Final
16:46 200m W Final
Keep an eye on the AW social media this weekend for updates from Manchester, while our website will have reports and photographs from the three-day championships. Look out for the July issue of AW magazine, too, where we will re-cap in the trials in print.
