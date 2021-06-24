Everything you need to know about this weekend’s Müller British Athletics Championships in Manchester

The Manchester Regional Arena is poised to stage three days of Olympic trials competition from Friday June 25 to Sunday June 27 with selection for Tokyo at stake.

How to watch?

The event will be streamed live on the British Athletics website as athletes strive to qualify for the Games.

Who is competing?

For in-depth previews of the championships, see here…

Any big names are in action?

Dina Asher-Smith goes in the women’s 100m. Mo Farah chases the Olympic qualifying standard in an invitational 10,000m race on Friday.

Laura Muir, Jake Wightman, Jemma Reekie, Elliot Giles and Eilish McColgan are among many in-form contenders in the middle-distance races, while British record-holders such as Holly Bradshaw and Harry Coppell are in action in the field events.

How do athletes qualify for Tokyo?

If athletes finish in the top two places and they have the qualifying standard, they will earn automatic selection for the Olympics. The third place in the British team is then at the discretion of the selectors.

Women Event Men 11.15 100m 10.05 22.80 200m 20.24 51.35 400m 44.90 1:59.50 800m 1:45.20 4:04.20 1500m 3:35.00 15:10.00 5000m 13:13.50 31:25.00 10,000m 27:28.00 9:30.00 3000m steeplechase 8:22.00 12.84 100/110m hurdles 13.32 55.40 400m hurdles 48.90 1.96 High jump 2.33 4.70 Pole vault 5.80 6.82 Long jump 8.22 14.32 Triple jump 17.14 18.50 Shot put 21.10 63.50 Discus 66.00 72.50 Hammer 77.50 64.00 Javelin 85.00 6420 Hept/Dec 8350

Timetable

Friday June 25

Time Event Gender Round

14:30 100m – Decathlon – M

15:10 Long jump – Decathlon – M

16:25 Shot put – Decathlon – M

17:05 400m hurdles W Heats

17:30 100m W Heats

18:05 100m M Heats

18:10 High jump – Decathlon – M

18:55 400m W Heats

19:25 400m M Heats

19:55 1500m M Heats

20:23 400m – Decathlon – M

20:38 1500m W Heats

21:05 3000m W Final

21:20 3000m M Final

21:35 10000m M Final

Saturday June 26

Time Discipline Gender Round

10:00 100m hurdles – Heptathlon – W

10:16 110m hurdles – Decathlon – M

11:00 High jump – Heptathlon – W

11:04 Discus – Decathlon – M

12:20 Hammer W Final

12:45 Pole vault – Decathlon – M

13:08 110m hurdles M Heats

13:30 High jump M Final

13:35 800m M Heats

14:05 800m W Heats

14:10 Discus M Final

14:35 400m hurdles M Heats

14:48 Long jump M Final

15:00 400m hurdles W Final

15:10 400m Wheelchair race M Final

15:18 100m Para mixed class M Final

15:25 1500m W Final

15:33 Shot put – Heptathlon – W

15:35 1500m M Final

15:45 100m M Semi-Final

16:08 100m W Semi-Final

16:12 Pole vault W Final

16:20 Javelin – Decathlon – M

16:30 3000m steeplechase W Final

16:48 110m hurdles M Final

16:55 Shot put M Final

17:00 Triple jump W Final

17:02 400m M Final

17:10 400m W Final

17:18 200m – Heptathlon – W

17:24 Javelin M Final

17:35 5000m M Final

18:12 1500m – Decathlon – M

18:25 100m M Final

18:35 100m W Final

Sunday June 27

Time Discipline Gender Round

10:30 Hammer M Final

11:35 Long jump – Heptathlon – W

11:37 Shot put W Final

12:00 100m hurdles W Heats

12:26 Javelin W Final

12:30 200m W Heats

12:58 200m M Heats

13:03 Long jump W Final

13:25 5000m walk M Final

13:55 5000m walk W Final

14:00 High jump W Final

14:10 Javelin – Heptathlon – W

14:15 Pole vault M Final

14:30 400m hurdles M Final

14:40 400m Wheelchair race W Final

14:50 800m W Final

15:00 800m M Final

15:10 100m Para mixed class W Final

15:15 Triple jump M Final

15:20 100m hurdles W Final

15:25 Discus W Final

15:30 5000m W Final

15:55 800m – Heptathlon – W

16:15 3000m steeplechase M Final

16:35 200m M Final

16:46 200m W Final

Keep an eye on the AW social media this weekend for updates from Manchester, while our website will have reports and photographs from the three-day championships. Look out for the July issue of AW magazine, too, where we will re-cap in the trials in print.

