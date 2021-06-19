Sprinting sensation on focusing on her own race when up against Dina Asher-Smith, being inspired by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and advice from Carmelita Jeter

Daryll Neita believes she can go a lot faster than her personal best of 11.04 she set at the FBK Games in Hengelo, part of the Continental Tour Gold series, just two weeks ago.

The 24-year-old is one of the main contenders in the women’s 100m at the Müller British Athletics Championships next weekend (June 25-27) and goes into the competition as the second fastest British woman of all time. The first is of course Dina Asher-Smith with 10.83, who will race Neita in Manchester.

Both will be confident of securing their ticket to Tokyo, with the championships doubling up as the British Olympic Trials, but Neita is only focused on herself.

“I’m going to the championships to win it. When I step on the start line I’m really not looking at who’s there. I’m so focused on myself, it sounds selfish but it really isn’t as it’s a sport and I’m there to win. I’m sure everyone will bring their A game,” she tells AW.

“I want to go sub 11 seconds. I’m not going to say when I want that to happen but I know I’m capable of that and getting close to where I should be. In terms of trials, go there, get the job done and get on that plane.”

Neita changed her coach to Rana Reider, who has trained the likes of Christian Taylor, Daphne Schippers and Churandy Martina, after the 2019 World Championships in Doha and now spends most of her time in Jacksonville, Florida.

It’s her best ever start to a season and Neita believes that the change of scenery has already made a difference.

“With the pandemic, it was a big deal moving [to Florida] and there was a lot happening at once. I feel like the coach has got me ready for the season and I’m still at the start of the journey with him so to be honest I’m really excited about what’s to come,” she says.

“We’ve got athletes from most countries, there’s a great environment as we have Olympic and world champions based there like Nia Ali who have had children, come back and won medals at world championships and everyone is aiming to be number one in their event. The atmosphere is so encouraging.”

Neita isn’t the only sprinter this year to nail a personal best. Earlier this month, Shelly-Ann-Fraser Pryce ran 10.63 in Kingston and the prospect of Neita running alongside the Jamaican in Tokyo is exciting for the 24-year-old.

“She’s the fastest woman alive. Her story in particular is inspiring as she’s had a child and come back and has now basically showed us that she is now at her peak. She’s already won Olympic and world titles and you’d think she’d have reached her peak long ago but to see her run 10.63 is incredible,” Neita adds.

“She shows that you should just never give up and she’s now finally reached her goal of running in the 10.60s. She knew she could do it and does that mean she’s going to go another 10 years? I mean, you don’t believe it until you actually see it!”

Neita’s medal collection is impressive. She already holds an Olympic bronze, two world silvers and a European gold and silver. All of those were in 4x100m relays but the aim for Neita now is to translate success as part of a team into individual glory.

“I never feel like I’m not going to go somewhere and challenge to be the number one. I want to challenge for medals this year because I feel like I haven’t shown what I’m capable of and I can go a lot faster,” she says.

“Relay medals are great and all of our girls are in a really good place, and I feel like we can challenge for the higher medals in the relay, but I want medals individually. If I can qualify for Tokyo and get into that final then anything can happen.”

Neita grew up in South East London and was inspired by watching the sprints at Beijing 2008. She was part of Cambridge Harriers, grew up a short distance away from Asher-Smith and says their parents have seen each other a lot at races, given the pair have competed against each other from the age of 11.

The sprinter, who has also been part of the successful relay teams alongside Asher-Smith, is full of praise for her team-mate.

“Sometimes people can compare us but we’re two completely different people. We did start around the same time and we’ve been racing each other for a long time but the comparisons are the nature of the sport,” she says.

“She’s inspired a lot of people, especially British women. She’s gone through a lot of trials and tribulations and she’s come back stronger and it’s great to see as she was down the road from me. It’s so great to see someone do so well.”

Last year was a tough year for Neita who struggled on and off the track but the fire in her belly returned when she was put in touch with the second fastest woman alive and third fastest of all time, Carmelita Jeter.

“All in all 2020 was not my best year as I was going through a lot personally, plus the pandemic didn’t help as well. It was great to chat to her [Jeter] as she’s done what I’m trying to do and it was a really positive outcome. She did a lot for me, I’ll say that,” Neita adds.

“She just helped me look to the future, trust the process and when you start doubting the situations it’s tough, so she helped me refocus my energy and helped me find my inner fire. I’d gone a bit numb so she was such a good mentor for me.”

Ahead of the championships, Neita is in a much better head space than this time last year and is confident of going under 11 seconds. If she can deliver, then the prospect of an individual medal in Tokyo could even become a reality.

