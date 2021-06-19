AW promotion: Easy-to-make recipe that has multiple health benefits

Research suggests tart cherries can help with recovery from training, improved sleep, a stronger immune system and many other benefits.

Here is an easy-to-make and healthy recipe for Tahini muffins with Montmorency Tart Cherries.

Summary

Total time: 35 minutes

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 18 minutes

Yield: 12 muffins

Level: Beginner

Ingredients

1/2 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup oat flour

1/2 cup teff flour

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 cup dried Montmorency Tart Cherries

1/3 cup coconut flakes, lightly crushed in your hand

1 1/2 tablespoons poppy seeds

2 large eggs

3/4 cup oat milk

1/4 cup melted (liquid) coconut oil

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

1/2 cup tahini

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

In a bowl, stir together oats, flours, baking powder, cinnamon, and sea salt. Then add tart cherries, coconut flakes, and poppy seeds and stir to lightly coat.

In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, oat milk, coconut oil, maple syrup, tahini, and vanilla extract.

Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, and stir until no flour streaks remain.

While oven is preheating, fill muffin cups with batter, 3/4 of the way full. If they are almost full, that’s a good thing! The muffins will rise beautifully this way.

Bake muffins at 375 degrees F for 4 minutes, then turn down heat to 350 degrees F and cook for another 14 minutes, until a toothpick comes out with crumbs.

Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then remove. Best eaten when fully cooled.

Recipe courtesy of Amanda Paa, heartbeetkitchen.com

