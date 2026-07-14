Top five moments from 2026 English Schools T&F Championships

A look at some of the best performances from the next generation this past weekend in Birmingham.

The 2026 English Schools Track & Field Championships took place this weekend (July 10-11) at Alexander Stadium, with the country's finest young athletes writing the next chapter in one of the sport's most prestigious domestic competitions.

Often described as the "Kids Olympics", the championships have launched the careers of countless British stars over more than a century. For generations of athletes, an English Schools vest has represented the pinnacle of school sport, while for many future Olympians it has provided the first glimpse of what competing on the big stage feels like.

This year was no different, with thousands of teenagers competing over a multitude of events in Birmingham, all with the ambition of being the best in the country for their age group.

Here are just some of the many highlights, with many of them coming in the field, from the championships:

WHAT😳 Daniel Emegbor soars out to a HUGE CBP & PB 7.82M to win the SB LJ🥇 Statement made. Follow the remainder of the champs LIVE 👇 🖥️ https://t.co/k7CkuddQjE#ESAA #EnglishSchools pic.twitter.com/gbAG9RS3UK — Vinco (@VincoSport) July 11, 2026

Daniel Emegbor soars once again

After triumphing in the inter boys long jump last year – he set a championship record of 7.80m – Daniel Emegbor once again dominated, this time in the higher age group. Emegbor blew away the senior boys field with a best mark of 7.82m, bettering his distance last year by two centimetres and beating Julian Moore's championship record of 7.68m from 2001.

This should be no surprise as Emegbor has already demonstrated his credentials on the international stage, placing fifth for Great Britain at the 2025 European Under-20 Championships in Tampere. He has also been selected for the 2026 World Under-20 Championships in Oregon. His 7.82m ranks him 12th in the world in the under-20 category this year.

Duncan Williams shines in the long jump

Duncan Williams, representing Buckinghamshire, set the early tone with an incredible leap of 7.06m in the junior boys long jump. Not only did it better the championship record by 30 centimetres but it was also an age 13 world best in the event. The previous global best for that age was 7.02m, recorded by European indoor long jump bronze medallist Gabriel Bitan back in 2012. The Romanian went on to represent his country at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Incredibly Williams was pushed in the final, with Kent's Emmanuel Famokun producing a best mark of 6.78m in a highly competitive long jump. Williams had a best of 6.71m going English Schools and also set the age 12 world best with 6.18m last year.

Lawson Capes continues the family success

To follow in the footsteps of the late great Geoff Capes will take some doing but Geoff's grandson Lawson has started well. The younger Capes won his fifth successive English Schools shot put title at the weekend, securing the win with a personal best of 17.74m.

Representing Lincolnshire, Capes added 26 centimetres to his best and the 17-year-old will now have his eyes set on breaking the 18-metre barrier. He won convincingly from Hampshire's Olivier Coulibaly (15.84m) and Berkshire's Chummy Anthony-Uzoeto (15.36m).

Emilia Adese stars in the shot put

Emilia Adese was one of the stand-out performers at this year's English Schools after decimating Isabelle Stamp's championship record of 16.04m with an impressive 17.36m. She's now ranked second amongst European U18s, ahead of Rieti, and is just three centimetres shy of the GB junior record.

CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD 🚨 Emilia Adese sends the shot to a HUGE 17.36m to win the IG SP😳 Over 2 METRES separates her and the rest of the field.#EnglishSchools #ESAA pic.twitter.com/x2aePl2luU — Vinco (@VincoSport) July 11, 2026

Capree Cooper wows over two laps

With the likes of Phoebe Gill having emerged victorious at English Schools in recent years, the 800m is always an event to look out for. This edition was no different as Middlesex's Capree Cooper triumphed in a stacked field, outclassing the opposition to win the junior girls 800m in 2:08.61.

Cooper, who is also the reigning England under-15 champion indoors and out, was close to her PB of 2:07.34 set at the South of England Championships last month.

Eve Beddow, who has enjoyed a lot of success on the cross-country scene in her junior years, was second 2:09.36. Both athletes weren't too far away from the championship record of 2:06.20.