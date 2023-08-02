It’s often said that those at the heart of the action need to promote themselves to promote the sport, but where do you start when it comes to building an off-track profile? Verity Ockenden goes in search of advice

The conversation in athletics frequently turns to how we as athletes should be promoting ourselves in order to promote the sport. Pundits cry out for competitors with character to draw in the crowds.

Amongst the elite ranks, we are expected to become the salespeople of our sport, to drive the business that it creates, but most of us arrived at this position through the single-minded pursuit of a beloved childhood hobby. We didn’t go to business school.

American Sprinter Kyra Jefferson recently summarised it perfectly via Modernathletes, defining track as “an amateur sport that just so happens to have professionals in it.” Even in the mythical land of the American dream, where the roads we pummel are said to be paved with gold, carving a viable career out of this struggling sport is a labour of love.

With this in mind, I picked the brains of two Olympians who have each found themselves engaged in diverse opportunities off the track to great effect.

More and more commonly, athletes are earning both extra recognition – and extra commission – on a different type of runway. The worlds of sport and fashion have intertwined, and agencies such as Forte Sports Management are taking advantage of that.

Founding directors Dale King-Clutterbuck and Danny Davis were inspired to diversify the careers of their athletes by creating an agency “that shines the spotlight on sportspeople and particularly on track and field”.

They have created opportunities using varied platforms that “expose athletes to brands and creatives that bring the athlete revenue but, more importantly, provide the visibility that makes them accessible to different markets”.

By putting the extra legwork in to create this type of portfolio, athletes are becoming increasingly sought after as models in fashion, beauty and in branded advertising campaigns that target a whole new audience.

Take Revée Walcott-Nolan, for example, whose partnership with Forte has led to many a glossy campaign for names such as Urban Outfitters, Sweaty Betty and Michael Kors. This particular method of funding her dreams works well for the Tokyo Olympian because her management and coaching teams have always remained “on the same page” in terms of scheduling work commitments around training.

For Revée, investing her spare energy in modelling has allowed her both the funding and the freedom to train almost full-time, particularly now that she is established enough to be selective about the jobs she accepts.

Modelling isn’t merely a means to an end for her, however. It’s a fresh source of joy away from the track and a passion that bolsters a rounded sense of identity. Whether sporty or not, the majority of Revée’s clients cannot help but be intrigued by her lifestyle having met her on set, and they become invested in following her journey via Instagram.

This kind of connection with an authentic athlete creates a really positive atmosphere with the brands that she works with, and she says that it’s often the reason that she gets re-booked by them. Over time Revée believes that this kind of exposure can work to attract a new species of fan to the sport, but for that to happen she thinks “athletes need to make themselves more accessible and available to opportunity”.

Developing channels for visibility seems to be a key component here, and what better way to do that than to make use of good, old television? The public penchant for reality TV often provides our top sporting stars with greater recognition for their achievements, proving the transferable skills and strength of character that go with being an athlete, and helping them to transition into other spheres in retirement.

It’s an increasingly well-trodden path – and Adam Gemili (4x100m relay world champion in 2017) and (former world indoor 60m hurdles champion) Andy Pozzi recently had a ball participating in The Celebrity Coach Trip.

Reflecting on his experiences, Gemili believes that athletes themselves and their governing bodies bear a responsibility towards promoting the sport and marketing it properly, however he remains realistic in his approach to this aspect of an athletic career.

“As athletes we can only be ourselves, turn up and race at every opportunity,” he says. “I believe it’s the responsibility of the sport to help create athlete profiles, rivalries and help push it out into the world.

“Personally, I have never been too fussed about trying to sell myself and boost my profile. I believe good performances will do that. What I do is try to enjoy my sport and show that through my socials, be a good role model and encourage a new generation of athletes to take up track and field.”

When I asked Gemili what advice he might give to younger athletes to help them navigate the promotional side of their careers, like Revée, he maintained that the most important thing in his opinion is a sense of authenticity.

“It’s important to stay genuine without forcing a personality or persona,” he said. “People will always be able to tell if you are being fake. Whether that be happy and smiley or serious and intense, your style is unique to you and you should focus on that rather than what you think people want to see.”

Regarding The Coach Trip, Gemili agrees that taking such opportunities when they present themselves is always a good idea – as long as it doesn’t compromise training.

He is mindful that time at the top is short-lived in track and field, which gives him an appreciation for the enjoyable opportunities that he might never otherwise have been offered.

Sure, these experiences can be surreal and give rise to a little imposter syndrome from time to time, but Gemili stays grounded by reminding himself that all celebrities are actually just normal people too.

In terms of his ideas for the future, he sees the possibility of branching out into other areas professionally as an opportunity to give back and to share.

“I think athletes have a wealth of knowledge and experience that people would love to learn about and hear about,” he says. “Books, podcasts and Youtube channels are a great way to show your personality and share some of what track and field has taught you over the years. I see a lot of ‘wanna get faster’ Instagram coaches sharing nonsense online with hundreds of thousands of views. If you can find an innovative way to share the correct techniques to your audience, that could be hugely positive and could set up potential post-career business opportunities.”

Given that Gemili and Walcott-Nolan are by no means the only athletes to be forging wider paths into the public eye, the possibilities for athletics to expand its domain are seemingly limitless.

In the age of technology where we can share our stories and skills with thousands at the click of a button, though it might take a bit of sensible scheduling, a strong support system and some savvy social media skills, athletes are now at liberty to mould career opportunities that are flexible enough to fit in with their competitive requirements. With help from astute agents and forward-thinking governing bodies, surely this is a market ripe for growth.

» This feature first appeared in the June issue of AW magazine, which you can read here