The clock is ticking ahead of the greatest show on earth

The countdown to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is on with (at the time of writing) just 274 days to go until the opening ceremony.

Whilst it might seem a little early to be previewing the summer tournament we’re not going to let a silly little thing like time stand in the way of raising our collective excitement levels.

In this article we cover five of the most intriguing things to look forward to at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, read on to find out what they are.

Olympic Sports Betting

Sports fans around the globe have had the privilege of betting on major sports events for decades, but here in the United States we have had to wait a little bit longer.

The recent striking down of PASPA by the Supreme Court has opened the door to legal sports wagering on American soil and with it we have seen an explosion in domestic sports betting sites and apps.

The 2024 Olympic Games will be the first edition that Americans will be able to bet on remotely which will add a whole new level of intrigue and interest to the sporting action.

The Return of Simone Biles

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history and rightly regarded as the best of all-time and will be looking to add to her four Olympic gold medals at Paris 2024 – hopefully.

At the 2020 Summer Olympics Biles performed poorly due to an ongoing struggle with her mental health and decided to take a step back from the sport. Instead of receiving the widespread support that she should have, Biles was instead slandered by a number of commentators who callously referred to her as a “quitter”.

On top of that she was also subjected to a torrent of racist and sexist abuse from Russian State media. Amidst that backdrop a return to the Olympics and the potential redemption arc of winning another gold medal could make Simone Biles’ gymnastic exploits at Paris 2024 blockbuster viewing.

Surfing Intrigue

Surfing made its debut at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and despite calls from a number of experts to hold the contest on a man-made wave, organisers instead opted to hold the event in the ocean at Tsurigasaki Beach.

It was thought that the lack of quality surfing waves around France would have seen 2024 employ the use of man-made waves but instead competitors will be taking to the ocean once again.

Originally competitors were going to head to Biarritz to battle it out but the decision has been made to hold 2024’s event on the Polynesisan island of Tahiti. Tahitian surgers Kauli Vaast and Vahine Fierro are the early frontrunners in the betting to scoop surfing gold.

Allez Les Basketball Bleus

When most people think of basketball their minds usually jump to the NBA or to an image of Michael Jordan sitting on an armchair, looking directly into the camera and saying, “and I took that personally.”

What most people don’t think of however is the thriving European basketball scene, which will hopefully be thrust into the limelight at the 2024 Olympic Games.

That’s because the French national team are targeting gold at their home event and, with the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier in their ranks, will have every chance of toppling team USA who they lost out to 87-82 at Tokyo 2020.

The Newest Olympic Sensation

Every four years we take a look at the sports covered in the Olympic Games and occasionally we gasp at the inclusion of a sport we thought would never be held at the showpiece event.

This time our gasp was louder than ever when we spotted breakdancing, an art we could never have envisaged being performed at the Olympics.

Notice how we say art, as surely that’s the best way to describe this form of musical expression and dance. Regardless of our definitions, breakdancing will be included at the 2024 Olympic Games and it will be one of the most interesting and engrossing events to watch.

Content by Sarah