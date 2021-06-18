AW promotion

The countdown has begun! The world’s biggest sporting extravaganza is around the corner. The Olympic Games are just a hundred days away, and athletes are bracing themselves to give their best.

We look forward with a lot of excitement to those days of non-stop action as athletes from around the world go ‘citius, altius, fortius’ (faster, higher, stronger). When we think of athletes, many fans wonder what the US representatives will bring to the table this year. The US looks all set to dominate the track and field yet again with a rich haul of medals. Let’s check out the top US athletes who seem to be poised to take Tokyo by storm.

Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Ever since making her senior debut in 2013, the Houston-based 24-year-old has taken the world of gymnastics by storm. She has bagged top honours at every major competition, both team and individual all-around. Biles is tipped to be the first woman to emerge as the Olympic all-around champion twice in 53 years. The 19-year-old will have a crack at becoming the first woman from the US in any sport to win five gold medals at a single Olympics, an achievement she missed at Rio.

Donavan Brazier, Track and Field

Setbacks and injuries early in his career failed to bog down the 23-year-old from Michigan. He has risen as the clear favourite in the 800m after being the first American to win the world title in the event at the 2019 world championships. He eclipsed Johnny Gray’s long-surviving national record after clocking 1:42:34 at Doha, Qatar.

David Boudia, Diving

The 31-year-old Indiana-based diver suffered a concussion after missing a dive badly during training in February 2018. Fortunately, he recovered, and after making a switch to 3m, we looked forward to him making some noise in Tokyo. The setback during training after crashing into the water head-first from a height of a three-story building didn’t deter even after he started with a bang and became a four-time Olympic medalist, one of which was an individual gold at the London Olympics. However, it was recently announced that David Boudia would not be competing in the upcoming games.

Brady Ellison, Archery

The Olympic gold still eludes 32-year-old Ellison despite three previous appearances. If he manages to win the gold this time, the Arizonian will be only the second American to do so after Justin Huish made a sweep of the individual and team events at Atlanta in 1996. Speaking of his career, Justin was highly motivated after the 2019 season when he regained the world number 1 rank after 6 years, going on to be the first American winner of the recurve world title since 1985.

Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Tipped to the legendary Michael Phelps’ heir and American swimming’s face, Dressel, a specialist in freestyle, breaststroke, and butterfly sprint, is all set to rule the swimming world. He achieved a major milestone after he equaled Phelps’ record of seven world championship gold medals in 2016 at Budapest. It was followed by an impressive six golds and two silvers at the last worlds held at Gwangju. The 24-year-old is set to take to the pool as the favourite in 50m & 100m free, and 100m fly looking good to win 7 golds, including the relay events.

Conclusion

The stage is set for the pall of gloom to lift. The world meets in Tokyo soon, where top athletes from the world vie for glory. We have zeroed in on the most promising American athletes who are well poised to achieve top honours at the much-awaited event. The world looks forward to a keenly contested Olympics in the wonderful city of Tokyo. Prepare for an event of unbridled excitement as athletes race to the finish line.