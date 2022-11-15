The limited edition Pace 2 watch celebrates the character and personality of the Olympic marathon bronze medallist

COROS Wearables Inc., the makers of endurance sports wearables and training software, have released a limited edition COROS PACE 2 Molly Seidel Edition.

Every aspect of the PACE 2 Molly Seidel Edition, from the watch’s colours to the packaging to the broader campaign, is created to represent the Olympic marathon bronze medallist’s image and personality. The watch features two shades of green, a more vibrant green to match her race kit and a more earthy green as a ‘nod’ to Molly’s 4Runner.

Included with the COROS PACE 2 Molly Seidel Edition are the following:

Unique coloured/designed PACE 2 watch model with matching silicone band.

Extra Nylon watch band with Seidel’s “full send” catchphrase.

Exclusive, seamless headband, designed with Seidel, featuring her “full send” catch phrase.

Scannable QR code to a custom 12-week marathon training plan created by COROS with the assistance of Seidel’s coach Jon Green of Verde Track Club.

“This watch is unabashedly Molly, representing all aspects of her personality, from her grit and determination to her youthful exuberance,” said Dan Suher, Director, Global Sales and Marketing at COROS Wearables. “It is a tremendous honour to be able to celebrate everything Molly has already accomplished in her career, knowing how much is still to come.”

Seidel began using COROS long before she became an official athlete partner for the brand, using the COROS APEX 42mm during her bronze medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Officially signed as a COROS Pro Athlete in November 2021, she was first American woman home in the New York City Marathon and added the lighter-weight COROS PACE 2 into her training arsenal.

COROS PACE 2 Molly Seidel Edition is available for purchase now on coros.com and through select running specialty retailers and international distribution partners, with a suggested retail price of £249.