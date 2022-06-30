Jazmin Sawyers, Emily Borthwick, Nick Percy and Scott Lincoln among additions to British squad for Eugene courtesy of qualification via World Athletics rankings

A number of athletes have been added to the British squad for the World Championships in Eugene following the publication of the “Road to Oregon 2022” qualification positions.

The athletes added are: high jumpers Emily Borthwick, Laura Zialor, Morgan Lake and Joel Clarke-Khan, long jumper Jazmin Sawyers, triple jumper Naomi Metzger, discus throwers Jade Lally and Nick Percy, shot putters Scott Lincoln and Amelia Strickler, sprint hurdler David King, 400m hurdler Chris McAlister, 400m runner Alex Haydock-Wilson, triple jumper Ben Williams and pole vaulter Molly Caudery.

Ellie Baker is also expected to be added to the team in the women’s 800m due to withdrawals from athletes ahead of her in the rankings.

However Callum Wilkinson has dropped out of the team in the 20km walk to focus instead on the Commonwealth Games.

The team is as follows:

Women: 100m: Dina Asher-Smith; Daryll Neita; Imani-Lara Lansiquot; 200m: Dina Asher-Smith; Beth Dobbin; 400m: Victoria Ohuruogu; Ama Pipi; Nicole Yeargin; 800m: Alex Bell; Keely Hodgkinson; Jemma Reekie; Ellie Baker (subject to top 32 ranking); 1500m: Melissa Courtney-Bryant; Laura Muir; Katie Snowden; 5000m: Jessica Judd; Amy-Eloise Markovc; Eilish McColgan; 10,000m: Jessica Judd; Eilish McColgan; 3000m steeplechase: Lizzie Bird; Aimee Pratt; 100m hurdles: Cindy Sember; 400m Hurdles: Jessie Knight; Lina Nielsen; High jump: Emily Borthwick, Morgan Lake, Laura Zialor; Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw; Molly Caudery; Long jump: Lorraine Ugen; Jazmin Sawyers; Triple jump: Naomi Metzger; Shot put: Sophie McKinna; Amelia Strickler; Discus: Jade Lally; Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson; 4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith; Beth Dobbin; Imani-Lara Lansiquot; Daryll Neita; Ashleigh Nelson; Asha Philip; Bianca Williams; 4x400m: Zoey Clark; Jessie Knight; Laviai Nielsen; Lina Nielsen; Victoria Ohuruogu; Ama Pipi; Nicole Yeargin; Marathon: Rose Harvey; Jess Piasecki; Charlotte Purdue

Men: 100m: Zharnel Hughes; Reece Prescod; 200m: Joe Ferguson; Adam Gemili; Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake; 400m: Matthew Hudson-Smith; Alex Haydock-Wilson; 800m: Max Burgin; Kyle Langford; Daniel Rowden; 1500m: Neil Gourley; Josh Kerr; Jake Wightman; 5000m: Sam Atkin; Andrew Butchart; Marc Scott; 10,000m: Patrick Dever; 110m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi; Josh Zeller; David King; 400m hurdles: Alastair Chalmers; Chris McAlister; High jump: Joel Clarke-Khan; Pole vault: Harry Coppell; Triple jump: Ben Williams; Shot put: Scott Lincoln; Discus: Lawrence Okoye; Nick Percy; Hammer: Nick Miller; 4x100m: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey; Jeremiah Azu; Jona Efoloko; Adam Gemili; Zharnel Hughes; Reece Prescod; Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake; Marathon: Josh Griffiths; Chris Thompson; Mixed 4x400m: Athletes already selected for the women’s 4x400m relay team will be available for selection for this event, plus: Joe Brier; Lewis Davey; Alex Haydock-Wilson

Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm said: “We are pleased to be adding 14 athletes to the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for Oregon. We believe those added to the team meet the objectives of the policy, that maximised medal success, individual top 8 placings, and the number of athletes progressing through rounds.

“We are taking a large team of 77 to Oregon with athletes competing across a number of disciplines which is really encouraging to see and is healthy for the sport overall. I look forward to seeing how they all perform in America in a couple of weeks.”

