AW promotion: Booked your tickets for athletics at the Commonwealth Games? If not, why not? There are still seats available too

To celebrate Team England’s athletics squad announcement, there are now 5000 adult tickets priced at £35 and £22 across the opening days of Athletics and Para Athletics sessions for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games!

Birmingham 2022 will take place from 28 July – 8 August, with the Athletics and Para Athletics being hosted at the iconic and newly refurbished Alexander Stadium.

For the best chance of securing your ticket at these prices, check out these sessions with the most availability:

Tuesday 2 August : 10:00 – 13:30 Watch the Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles, the Men’s 100m Round 1 and much more

: 10:00 – 13:30

Tuesday 2 August : 18:30 – 22:00 Watch the Women’s Pole Vault Final, the Men’s 10000m Final, the Women’s 100m T37/38 Final and much more

: 18:30 – 22:00

Wednesday 3 August : 10:00 – 13:30 Watch the Men’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1, the Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump and much more

: 10:00 – 13:30

Thursday 4 August : 10:00 – 13:30 Watch the Men’s Decathlon 100m, the Women’s 200m Round 1, the Men’s Decathlon Shot Put and much more

: 10:00 – 13:30

The Athletics and Para Athletics events at Birmingham 2022 will include 59 medal events. The fully integrated sport programme will see a phenomenal selection of track and field events, ranging in duration from ten seconds to two days! Spectators can expect to experience the excitement of a roaring crowd, buzzing atmosphere and no shortage of memorable moments.

Also, travel on public transport within the West Midlands region is included in fans tickets on the day of their event.

Book now and secure your tickets today.

BUY TICKETS NOW – CLICK HERE

Disclaimer: Purchasers must be 18 years+. Tickets subject to availability and T’s & C’s apply. Immediate payment will be taken. Unofficial resale of tickets is strictly prohibited.

Want to attend Birmingham 2022 as a group?

The Birmingham 2022 Group Ticketing Programme provides an opportunity for schools, clubs and community groups to attend the Games together. The programme is available for a number of selected sessions across nine different sports, including Athletics and Para Athletics.

For a group booking, a minimum of 11 tickets can be purchased for a session. All bookings are subject to Birmingham 2022 approval and are subject to availability. Terms and Conditions must be agreed to before you submit a request.

To find out more and submit an expression of interest, visit www.birmingham2022.com/tickets/schools-groups