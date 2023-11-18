Young athletes can benefit from financial help during 2024. Read on to find out more

The Ron Pickering Memorial Fund is now accepting applications from young athletes for 2024 grants.

If you are aged 15-23 years old then this is your opportunity to apply to be aided financially next year.

Since 1991, the RPMF has awarded more than £2.5 million in grants to thousands of athletes. It has proved to be immeasurable, not just as financial aid but as sources of motivation and belief.

As Keely Hodgkinson says: “It gave me the belief that I could achieve in sport”, whereas when Mo Farah received his first grant from RPMF, he was finally able to buy his first pair of running spikes.

This is a particularly poignant year for RPMF following the death of Shaun Pickering in May aged 61.

Shaun set up the fund alongside his mother, Jean, in memory of his father Ron Pickering in order to continue his remarkable legacy.

As an athlete Shaun was an Olympian, Commonwealth shot put medallist and multiple Welsh champion in the shot, discus and hammer. Yet the throws giant will also be remembered for his passionate and energetic efforts to boost the health of British athletics, most notably the nation’s up-and-coming young athletes through the RPMF charity.

Applications are invited from athletes of national standard, aged 15-23 (or over in exceptional circumstances). In additional applications are invited from para athletes of the same age (plus exceptional cases) who have a national para classification to apply.

The RPMF will then discuss the applications with the decisions made in mid-January. If you are successful in the application process you will be informed via email to the address provided on your application form.

Within this email, you will be asked for your bank details in order to pay your award directly into your account. Unsuccessful applicants will be informed also by email to the address provided on the form.

Applications close December 14 and late applications cannot accepted.

