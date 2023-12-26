We catch up with a young sprinter whose change in attitude and mindset has helped him take great strides in 2023

This year has been one to remember for the AW Under-20 British Male Athlete of the Year, Charlie Carvell. Not only did he captain Great Britain at the European Under-20 Championships, he won an individual 400m silver and topped off the event with gold in the 4x400m. At just 19, he is mature in his approach to his sport but has managed to maintain the excitement of a teenager who has so much still to offer.

What has been the highlight of the year?

It would be easy to just go straight to the Europeans and the silverware and being captain of my country. On paper, those are incredible, but I’ve struggled with loads of hamstring injuries and setbacks so just to get back out there, use my mental toughness and overcome those physical aspects is something I’m very proud of. Being able to see the wider picture and overcome adversities and struggles to make the track, make races and be healthy – that’s what I’m most proud of.

This may sound really patronising but that’s an incredibly mature mindset to look past the medals.

I think my maturity has really changed in the last year and it’s because I’m surrounded by some amazing people who have really helped me. We go into sessions with a different mindset. It’s not as ruthless. We’ve still got big aims and goals to hit but it’s more about healthy fitness, a strong, healthy mindset and being ready mentally as much as physically for a race. It’s an approach I’ve really grown into this year.

Has that mentality helped you step up on the physical side as you look to move to the next level?

I feel like I’ve been under-20 for about 10 years and I’m ready for that move up. My training this year has definitely stepped up as I push on from under-20. It’s been my first year with a new coach, Stewart Marshall, so last year was sort of a stepping stone into learning the programme and now we’re set in a professional programme and it’s full-on.

Has your relationship with your coach changed as you’ve got older?

I think it’s so important to have a person-to-person relationship rather than just coach-to-athlete. He knows what I need and I know what he needs and what he’s asking from me so we work together. We’ve got to know each other over the last year and we’ve gelled so well neither of us can believe it’s only been a year. I really believe it can only keep going up from here, which is brilliant and exciting.

What was it like to be named team captain for the European Under-20 Championships?

It was absolutely brilliant. It started with just getting on the plane – even making it to Europeans was my aim for the year. When we got there I got called in by Darren the team manager saying he wanted to talk to me and I was like: “Oh God, what have I done now?”

Then he told me I’d been named captain. I kept it so cool and composed on the outside but inside I was screaming. I was insanely proud. I was already enjoying the idea of being a senior figure, having been there two years before, so it gave me a chance to be influential and support the younger ones in the team.

That champs as a whole was awesome. I went in with a completely different mindset to before. I didn’t win the individual but had such a strong self-belief throughout the whole event. Without sounding arrogant, I believed I was going to win and that’s what you need as an athlete. And silver at a Europeans isn’t too bad! I did all the right things in the hotel, at camp, with my recovery and around the track and the way I approached the whole comp was professional and mature.

Then you came back to help defend the title in the 4x400m – how special was that?

I remember saying to the boys at an event in Mannheim before the champs that it was the start of something amazing and we were going to head to the Europeans and smash it. I was determined to retain that title for the boys before I move up to under-23.

It was special because athletics is such an individual sport so when you get to be in a team, you really cherish it. We were all going out there to race for each other.

Being on the first leg, I was determined to set us up for something big. I was in lane six and said to myself: “You’re gonna take those two guys on the outside.” I’d never run first leg before and was suddenly like: “Jeez this stagger is bigger than I thought! I don’t know what I’ve got left.”

But, I knew I wanted to do it for the boys and I loved every second and ended up with a pretty good split. I could lie and say I enjoyed watching them bring it home but in all honesty I was mainly dying of lactic on the floor. Afterwards, we were all like little kids, we were so excited. It was also the last event of the champs so everyone was out there cheering us on and the atmosphere was incredible. That whole team had a magic about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AW (@athletics.weekly)

This award tops off a huge year for you. What’s next?

It sounds quite cliché but I’ve learned to take it step by step and be patient. In the past I’ve been silly and thought too far ahead to the next big competitions but I now know I need to relax, take it session by session and trust the process. So I’m off to Tenerife for some training in the warmth and then I might dabble with indoors at the beginning of the year. But there’s no pressure, it’s about what’s right for me at the time.

Finally, in true awards style, who would you dedicate this award to?

My mum’s always getting on to me that I never mention her so she and dad are the top of that list – they’ve traipsed all over the country with me for training and comps and always been my biggest support. Obviously, my coach for everything he does for me on and off the track but also my mentor Martyn Rooney. He provides so much experience and knowledge and it’s great to have someone of that level around helping me.

» This article first appeared in the December issue of AW magazine, which you can read here