The anticipation is continuing to build ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. It appears it is now set to go ahead, despite calls from many that it could yet be cancelled. It was also of course already postponed in 2020 and moved to this year, due to the issues around the coronavirus pandemic. Many other major sporting events are taking place, so the Olympics should be set to go ahead in the coming months.

There has also been a lot of interest in the different events taking place at the Olympic Games. There are also set to be five new sports to be introduced in Tokyo, so here we cover each in some more detail.

Surfing

Surfing will make its introduction for the first time, which will see surfers at Tsurigasaki Beach on Japan’s Pacific coast. The Brazilian and Australian sides are expected to be amongst the strongest and are set to come under a lot of support in the betting markets. This could help grow the sport further, with lots of new spectators.

Skateboarding

Skateboarding is another new sport that is making its debut at the upcoming Olympic games, which has come under a mixed view from those involved in the sport. Skateboarding will be taking place across two different Olympic disciplines, which will be park and street. It will be interesting to see who the dominant countries are, with the likes of the United states, Brazil, Portugal and the hosts Japan as the favourite’s pre-games.

Sport climbing

Sport climbing is another new sport that will be taking place in Tokyo and it will see the athletes climbing up a wall dotted with the usual holds of different shapes and sizes. It will be focused on the speed, with the United States and Japan the two countries to watch out for.

Karate

Karate will also now be taking place at the Olympic Games and it is another sport that has been much awaited. The competition will be taking place in Nippon Budokan, who also amazingly held the first World championships for the sport back in 1970. The key favourites are expected to come from Spain, Turkey, Japan and China.

Baseball and Softball

These are not new sports to the Olympic Games, as they had previously taken place. However, they will be reintroduced for the first time since back in 2008, so have been included in this list. Each sport will also not be contested by a large number of sides and the hosts will likely head into the competitions as the favourites.

Baseball is the national sport for Japan, and they will be expected to take a lot of beating. They are also ranked as the number one nation in the world for Softball, so again will go in as the likely favourites. Other sides set to battle it out will be the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy and Mexico.