AW promotion: healthy snacks for pre or post-workout are nutritious and fun for athletes
Montmorency tart cherries are packed with multiple health-promoting nutrients and bio-active compounds. Thanks to years of scientific research, this delicious superfruit has been linked with improving arthritis and gout, exercise recovery, sleep, heart health and gut health.
READ MORE: Boost your power with U.S Montmorency Tart Cherries
In this fun recipe below you can make tart cherry power gummies to fuel you through your training sessions.
Total time: 2 hours 10 minutes
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 2 hours
Yield: 1 cup of gelatin / 53 gummies
Level: Beginner
Ingredients
- 1 cup Montmorency Cherry Juice
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- 1 tsp almond extract
- 2 tbsp gelatin
- 3 tbsp honey (agave for vegan)
Directions
Combine all ingredients on the stove top.
Pour mixture into your favourite mould and chill for 2 hours until set, store in the fridge.
Recipe courtesy of Lindsey Ostrom, pinchofyum.com
» To find out more about Montmorency US Tart Cherries, CLICK HERE