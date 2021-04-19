AW promotion: healthy snacks for pre or post-workout are nutritious and fun for athletes

Montmorency tart cherries are packed with multiple health-promoting nutrients and bio-active compounds. Thanks to years of scientific research, this delicious superfruit has been linked with improving arthritis and gout, exercise recovery, sleep, heart health and gut health.

In this fun recipe below you can make tart cherry power gummies to fuel you through your training sessions.

Total time: 2 hours 10 minutes
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 2 hours
Yield: 1 cup of gelatin / 53 gummies
Level: Beginner

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Montmorency Cherry Juice
  • 1 tbsp chia seeds
  • 1 tsp almond extract
  • 2 tbsp gelatin
  • 3 tbsp honey (agave for vegan)

Directions

Combine all ingredients on the stove top.

Pour mixture into your favourite mould and chill for 2 hours until set, store in the fridge.

Recipe courtesy of Lindsey Ostrom, pinchofyum.com

