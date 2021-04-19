Montmorency tart cherries are packed with multiple health-promoting nutrients and bio-active compounds. Thanks to years of scientific research, this delicious superfruit has been linked with improving arthritis and gout, exercise recovery, sleep, heart health and gut health.

In this fun recipe below you can make tart cherry power gummies to fuel you through your training sessions.

Total time: 2 hours 10 minutes

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 2 hours

Yield: 1 cup of gelatin / 53 gummies

Level: Beginner

Ingredients

1 cup Montmorency Cherry Juice

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp almond extract

2 tbsp gelatin

3 tbsp honey (agave for vegan)

Directions