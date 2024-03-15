We take an early look at who might challenge for Olympic medals in France this summer

We recently predicted the Olympic results in the magazine, but following the World Indoors and NCAA Championships are our updated thoughts, plus we look at who might be in the mix for the British team given the toughest ever qualifying standards.

The predictions are largely based on the 2023 season with some adjustment given the recent indoor season but being Olympic year, many athletes may suddenly return to the top or make big breakthroughs.

Despite much criticism last year, the British selectors are standing by their policy of saying they are only selecting athletes with top eight aspirations even though getting the tough qualifying marks hardly guarantees that (for example, 22.57 in the women’s 200m and a top two in the trials won’t get you in the top eight in Paris).

Britain’s team won’t be that small as there will be five medal winning opportunities in the relays and the nation will fill most of the events up to 1500m but there will be lots of events with no Britons (probably 17) and maybe only one or two male field eventers.

While UK Athletics has set some easier field standards and a few more realistic track marks than World Athletics, Britain will almost certainly turn down the highest number of athletes from the world rankings quota thus strengthening other nations squads. What’s more this will potentially disillusion many British athletes and stifle their ambitions and opportunities and will take away opportunities for athletes who might well have risen to the occasion and set a PB. British viewers and spectators will be short-changed with many events British-free with inferior foreign athletes taking their place and a lost opportunity to promote the event to future Britons.

It should be remembered that the likes of Olympic medallists Daley Thompson, Steve Ovett, Jonathan Edwards, Steve Cram, Mo Farah, Greg Rutherford, Brendan Foster, Tessa Sanderson, Sally Gunnell and Kelly Holmes did not win medals in their first Olympic appearance but that first Games undoubtedly helped them in later years. Some of those above wouldn’t have even been selected for their first Olympics either had the current policy been in action.

The British team is selected on July 1 and performances must have been set between July 1 in 2023 and June 30. The 2023 individual world medallists (Hughes, Hudson-Smith, Pattinson, Kerr, Hodgkinson and Johnson-Thompson) will be selected if they have the qualifying mark (and all do) and show current form.

Despite underestimating some British chances and estimating lots of fourths and fifths which could translate to thirds, we are still predicting seven British medals (one at 800m, pole vault and heptathlon and two in the 1500m and relays).

In terms of the Olympic timetable, it’s worth remembering that this will be the first operation of the repechage system used by likes of indoor cycling and rowing.

It’s inclusion spreads events out much longer than normal and to me has the illogical step of giving those not good enough to qualify the first time a second opportunity and then while tired from an extra competition if they do get through they again take on athletes who were better than them the first time and who have rested while they did an extra round.

The person who thought that out also probably arranged to have the 4x400m heats on the same day as the 400m finals and the mixed relays just before the individual heats.

100m

Men: The US athletes have to negotiate the ferociously competitive national trials first but Budapest winner Noah Lyles remains a narrow favourite even though Christian Coleman edged him in the World Indoor 60m. Defending champion Marcell Jacobs missed Glasgow and has not broken 10 seconds since the 2022 Europeans.

GB team (Olympic standard 10.00 or 10.02 for GB rankings addition): Only Zharnel Hughes has the time from 2023. As it stands Jeremiah Azu, Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Reece Prescod, David Morgan-Harrison and Romell Glave are in the current World Athletics quota but will all need more for selection though Glave did get the UKA time exactly in September and Amo-Dadzie was a hundredth out in Budapest.

Prediction: 1 Noah Lyles (USA) 9.80; 2 Letsile Tebogo (BOT) 9.82; 3 Marcell Jacobs (ITA) 9.83; 4 Zharnel Hughes (GBR) 9.85; 5 Christian Coleman (USA) 9.85; 6 Oblique Seville (JAM) 9.86; 7 Ackeem Blake (JAM) 9.88; 8 Fred Kerley (USA) 9.89

Women: She missed out on Tokyo but Sha’Carri Richardson looks like being the one to beat in Paris, having prevailed in Budapest over Shericka Jackson. Elaine Thompson-Herah, a five-time Olympic gold medallist, didn’t make the 100m in Budapest but a late season 10.79 shows she can win her third 100m title.

In what will be 16 years after she won in Beijing, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce doesn’t look at her best at 37 but she is still good enough to win an incredible 11th global 100m medal.

Julien Alfred, fifth in Budapest, was an impressive winner in the World Indoor 60m. NCAA 60m champion Brianna Lyston (a world under-20 200m champion) is a potential finalist if one of the three big Jamaicans miss out.

Prediction: 1 Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) 10.62; 2 Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 10.65; 3 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) 10.68; 4 Shericka Jackson (JAM) 10.69; 5 Julien Alfred (LCA) 10.71; 6 Ewa Swoboda (POL) 10.85; 7 Aleia Hobbs (USA) 10.87; 8 Zoe Hobbs (NZL) 10.94

GB team (Olympic standard 11.07 or 11.10 for GB rankings addition): Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Imani Lansiquot all have the qualifier from 2023 while Bianca Williams and Amy Hunt are in a world ranking position but would need huge PBs just to get the easier UKA standard.

200m

Men: Other than Tokyo in 2021, Lyles has not lost a 200m race (excluding heats) since June 2019 in Rome and with his 60m speed and 400m endurance, it would be a major shock if he doesn’t go two places better than in Japan. Tokyo winner Andre de Grasse plus the other Budapest medallists Erriyon Knighton and Letsile Tebogo look the best of the rest. Terrence Jones Junior, the NCAA indoor 60m (6.54) and 200m (20.23) champion, could also be a factor.

GB team (Olympic standard 20.16): Hughes is the only Briton with the qualifier. Joe Ferguson and Thomas Somers are currently in the World rankings quota but would need more to impress the selectors. On 2022 and early 2023 form Charlie Dobson and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake could challenge for a place.

Prediction: 1 Noah Lyles (USA) 19.30; 2 Andre De Grasse (CAN) 19.55; 3 Letsile Tebogo (BOT) 19.56; 4 Erriyon Knighton (USA) 19.61; 5 Zharnel Hughes GBR 19.77; 6 Fred Kerley (USA) 19.80; 7 Terrence Jones (BAH) 19.84; 8 James Dadzie (GHA) 19.90

Women: Multiple world champion Shericka Jackson eased up prematurely in her heat in Tokyo and was eliminated. She will be keen to win her first individual Olympic gold though Thompson-Herah chases her third individual 200m title but she was only seventh in Eugene and showed no form over the longer event in 2023. Richardson didn’t replicate her 100m form over 200m last season but has the potential. Another to watch could be NCAA champion JaMeesia Ford based on her 22.34/51.60 indoor form and is still a junior.

GB team (Olympic standard 22.57): Surely one of the easiest standards of any event has been achieved by Neita, Asher-Smith and Bianca Williams. Currently Finette Agyapong and Success Eduan are in the World rankings quota should the others not be available. On her 60m form Amy Hunt might challenge for a spot if she can replicate her junior ability.

Prediction: 1 Shericka Jackson (JAM) 21.30; 2 Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 21.54; 3 Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) 21.67; 4 Gabby Thomas (USA) 21.70; 5 Julien Alfred (LCA) 21.74; 6 Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) 21.86; 7 Abby Steiner (USA) 21.85; 8 Daryll Neita (GBR) 21.97

400m

Men: Injured in the Budapest semis, Olympic champion Steven Gardiner remains favourite from 2022 world champion Michael Norman. Antonio Watson was a shock winner in Hungary while former champions Wayde Van Niekerk and Kirani James could challenge along with Commonwealth top two Muzala Samukonga and Matthew Hudson-Smith. The new star is teenager Chris Morales Williams who bettered the world indoor best with a 44.49 and won the NCAA in 44.67.

Alexander Doom impressed in Glasgow but would need even more improvement just to make the final here.

GB team (Olympic standard 45.00): Budapest runner-up Matthew Hudson-Smith has the mark while Alex Haydock-Wilson is in the world ranking quota. Potentially Charlie Dobson could get the qualifier based on his stunning 43.75 relay leg in Budapest if he can stay injury-free.

Prediction: 1 Steven Gardiner (BAH) 43.56; 2 Michael Norman (USA) 43.66; 3 Muzala Samukonga (ZAM) 43.96′ 4 Antonio Watson (JAM) 44.07; 5 Matthew Hudson-Smith (GBR) 44.23; 6 Wayde Van Niekerk (RSA) 44.34; 7 Kirani James (GRN) 44.45; 8 Chris Morales Williams (CAN) 44.50

Women: At the time of writing it remained to be seen if 2023 ranking topper Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will focus on the hurdles. If she does, then Shaunae Miller-Uibo, chasing her third Olympic gold is the obvious class of the field but she hasn’t run a world class 400m since 2022. It is possible to double but with relays means racing almost every day so World Indoor 400m champion Femke Bol will also likely stay away.

World champion Marileidy Paulino will surely medal while former world champion and drugs cheat Salwa Eid Naser will also likely be a factor. Last year’s NCAA champion Rhasidat Adeleke should also challenge.

GB team (Olympic standard 50.95): Four Britons already have the standard including NCAA indoor champion Amber Anning (50.79 after a 22.90/50.74 heats double the day before), Victoria Ohuruogu, Ami Pipi and World indoor 400m fourth-placer Laviai Nielsen. Yemi Mary John is currently in the world rankings quota. The 2021 Olympic finalist and sub-50 performer Jodie Williams could also come into the selection equation though she hasn’t broken 52 since the 2022 Commonwealths.

Prediction: 1 Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) 48.56; 2 Marileidy Paulino (DOM) 48.70; 3 Rhasidat Adeleke (IRL) 48.92; 4 Natalia Kaczmarek (POL) 49.40; 5 Lieke Klaver (NED) 49.51; 6 Salwa Eid Naser (BRN) 49.55; 7 Sada Williams (BAR) 49.67; 8 Amber Anning (GBR) 49.94

800m

Men: Marco Arop and Emmanuel Wanyonyi went one-two in Budapest and had the two fastest times of 2023, with the Kenyan heading the lists but no one has dominated in recent years and any one of 20 could medal including defending champion Emmanuel Korir who did nothing of note in 2023. Bryce Hoppel was the pick of the World Indoor competitors.

GB team (Olympic standard 1:44.70): Max Burgin, Dan Rowden and world medallist Ben Pattison all have the qualifier from 2023. Currently Guy Learmonth, Ethan Hussey and Tom Randolph are in the world ranking quota but would need more to qualify. The 2021 Olympian Oliver Dustin could also be in contention though he has not broken 1:46 since the last Olympic Trials.

Prediction: 1 Marco Arop (CAN) 1:42.82; 2 Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) 1:42.86; 3 Bryce Hoppel (USA) 1:43.11; 4 Emmanuel Korir (KEN) 1:43.56; 5 Djamel Sedjati (ALG) 1:43.75; 6 Wycliffe Kinyamel (KEN) 1:43.86; 7 Ben Pattison (GBR) 1:43.99; 8 Azeddine Habz (FRA) 1:44.11

Women: Athing Mu was only third in Budapest but the Olympic champion bounced back with a 1:54.97 American record in the Diamond League Final and she will again be up against world champion Mary Moraa and multiple silver medallist and European champion Keely Hodgkinson.

The big three will also have the impressive new world indoor champion Tsige Duguma to worry about.

GB team (Olympic standard 1:59.30): Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie, Laura Muir, Katie Snowden, Alex Bell and Isabelle Boffey already have the qualifier while Khahisa Mhlanga is in the world ranking quota in what could be one of the most competitive races in the Trials.

Prediction: 1 Athing Mu (USA) 1:54.56; 2 Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) 1:54.99; 3 Mary Moraa (KEN) 1:55.32; 4 Tsige Duguma (ETH) 1:55.65; 5 Jemma Reekie GBR 1:55.90; 6 Raevyn Rogers (USA) 1:56.81; 7 Natoya Goule-Toppin (JAM) 1:57.05; 8 Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) 1:57.34

1500m

Men: He may have lost the 2022 and 2023 World Championships finals but the ultra-consistent Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen remains the favourite although he will be vulnerable to faster finishers if he has to make the pace.

GB team (Olympic standard 3:33.50): Britain’s current top event with two world champions likely to be in the team. Josh Kerr, Neil Gourley, Elliot Giles, George Mills, Matt Stonier and Adam Fogg all have the qualifier already and you can add 2022 world champion Jake Wightman and European medallist Jake Heyward to the contenders list though the latter has not raced since September 2022.

Prediction: 1 Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 3:30.34; 2 Josh Kerr (GBR) 3:30.56; 3 Jake Wightman (GBR) 3:30.65; 4 Yared Nuguse (USA) 3:31.02; 5 Narve Nordas (NOR) 3:31.23; 6 Cole Hocker (USA) 3:31.65; 7 Niels Laros (NED) 3:31.68; 8 Cameron Myers (AUS) 3:32.03

Women: Faith Kipyegon goes for an unprecedented Olympic treble and she dominated 2023 with ground-breaking 1500m and mile world records. The Ethiopians though impressed indoors this winter with world champion Freweyni Hailu outstanding.

GB team (Olympic standard 4:02.50): Muir, Snowden, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Reekie have the qualifier already. Revee Walcott-Molan and Sarah McDonald are close and are in the world ranking quota. Despite a brilliant world indoor fourth, Georgia Bell isn’t there yet but an extension of her Glasgow form will see her as another contender.

Prediction: 1 Faith Kipyegon (KEN) 3:51.03; 2 Freweyni Hailu (ETH) 3:51.99; 3 Birke Haylom (ETH) 3:52.45; 4 Diribe Welteji (ETH) 3:52.65; 5 Elle St Pierre (USA) 3:54.11; 6 Laura Muir GBR 3:54.65; 7 Ciara Mageean IRL 3:55.12; 8 Katie Snowden GBR 3:56.45

5000m

Men: Jakob Ingebrigtsen has won the last two world titles and the Ethiopian trials might determine who will provide his biggest opposition rather than defending champion Joshua Cheptegei. Mo Katir, who pushed Ingebrigtsen all the way in Budapest is suspended.

GB team (Olympic standard 13:05.00): Four Britons qualified indoors – Mills, Sam Atkin, Patrick Dever and Jack Rowe while Charles Hicks is in the world rankings quota.

Prediction: 1 Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 12:56.86; 2 Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) 12:57.45; 3 Berihu Aregawi (ETH) 12:58.02; 4 Hagos Gebrhiwet (ETH) 12:58.44; 5 Jacob Krop (KEN) 12:59.12; 6 Jacob Kiplimo (ETH) 12:59.65; 7 Luis Grijalva (GUA) 12:59.99; 8 Nico Young (USA) 13:00.65

Women: Kipyegon’s world record at the distance did not last long but she will still line up as world champion, should she go for the double again.

Gudaf Tsegay, Sifan Hassan, Beatrice Chebet and Letesenbet Gidey are her most likely challengers.

GB team (Olympic standard (14:52.00): A fairly easy standard compared to the men’s but Jessica Warner-Judd is the only qualifier so far. Amy-Eloise Neale and Megan Keith are in the world rankings quota.

Prediction: 1 Faith Kipyegon (KEN) 14:09.65; 2 Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) 14:09.98; 3 Sifan Hassan (NED) 14:10.34; 4 Beatrice Chebet (KEN) 14:10.65; 5 Letsenbet Gidey (ETH) 14:11.25; 6 Alicia Monson (USA) 14:17.56; 7 Jessica Hull (AUS) 14:20.65; 8 Parker Valby (USA) 14:23.45

10,000m

Men: Triple world champion Joshua Cheptegei was surprisingly beaten in the Tokyo 10,000m but won the 5000m in Japan and the world record-holder will start favourite.

GB team (Olympic standard (27:00 – 27:20 for GB rankings addition): With a ridiculous time standard (only three bettered it worldwide on the track in 2023) and 27 places available, no Britons are likely to be competing in this event unless there is a major breakthrough for some of the faster 5000m runners. However the easier UK standard could be possible for some Brits if they can get in some of the fast US early summer races.

Prediction: 1 Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 27:11.03; 2 Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) 27:11.23; 3 Selemon Barega (ETH) 27:11.65; 4 Berihu Aregawi (ETH) 27:11.96; 5 Daniel Ebenyo (KEN) 27:12.44; 6 Grant Fisher (USA) 27:12.67; 7 Woody Kincaid (USA) 27:13.45; 8 Yismaw Dilu (ETH) 27:14.55

Women: Gudaf Tsegay and Sifan Hassan could repeat their incredibly close Budapest clash, where Hassan fell just before the line.

GB team (Olympic standard (30:40 – 31:10 for GB rankings addition): Commonwealth champion Eilish McColgan has the qualifier. Warner-Judd bettered the British standard outside the qualifying period last year and was a brilliant eighth in Budapest. Sam Harrison is also in the world rankings quota along with Megan Keith even though she has yet to run a track 10,000m.

Prediction: 1 Sifan Hassan (NED) 29:56.85; 2 Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) 29:56.90; 3 Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) 29:58.96; 4 Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) 30:01.23; 5 Grace Nawawuna (KEN) 30:05.45; 6 Alicia Monson (USA) 30:06.76; 7 Yasemin Can (TUR) 30:10.56; 8 Eilish McColgan (GBR) 30:11.66

Marathon

Men: Eliud Kipchoge would have gone for a record third successive Olympic title but was only 10th in Tokyo in March so may miss out on selection. The late world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum was our original gold medal selection.

GB team (Olympic standard (2:08:10): Phil Sesemann squeezed a qualifier in Seville and is selected while Emile Cairess has the qualifier but has yet to be selected as he is running London. Mahamed Mahamed is currently in a rankings quota place.

Prediction: 1 Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 2:03;50; 2 Benson Kipruto (KEN) 2:03:54; 3 Sisay Lemma (ETH) 2:03:59; 4 Deresa Geleta (ETH) 2:04:10; 5 Bashir Abdi (BEL) 2:04:17; 6 Alexander Mutiso (KEN) 2:04:20; 7 Talele Bikila (ETH) 2:04;26; 8 Morhad Amdouni (FRA) 2:04;33

Women: Sifan Hassan should focus on track after a fourth in Tokyo and world record-holder Tigist Assefa has a huge time advantage in a race that should be a battle between Ethiopia and Kenya.

GB team (Olympic standard (2:26:50): Charlotte Purdue and Calli Thackery are already selected. Rose Harvey, Clara Evans, Lily Partridge, Sam Harrison, Natasha Wilson and Georgina Schwiening also have the qualifying mark.

Prediction: 1 Tigist Assefa (ETH) 2:16:46; 2 Tigist Ketema (ETH) 2:16:55; 3 Amane Beriso Shankule (ETH) 2:17:25; 4 Hellen Obiri (KEN) 2:17:46; 5 Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 2:17:59; 6 Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) 2:18:10; 7 Honami Maeda (JPN) 2:19:10; 8 Fiona O’Keefe (USA) 2:21:45

3000m steeplechase

Men: Lamecha Girma set the world record in 2023 but Soufiane El Bakkali has beaten him in the last three global finals. Based on his World Indoor 1500m win, Geordie Beamish could be a factor if he gets anywhere near the leaders on the last lap.

GB team (Olympic standard (8:15.00 – 8:18.50 for GB rankings addition): No Britons are near the standard but Will Battershill is currently well within the world rankings quota but needs more to satisfy the selectors. No Briton has achieved the easier UK standard time or even gone inside 8:20 this century.

Prediction: 1 Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) 7:58.23; 2 Lamecha Girma (ETH) 7:58.85; 3 Simon Koech (KEN) 8:02.65; 4 Getnet Wale (ETH) 8:03.67; 5 Geordie Beamish (NZL) 8:04.67; 6 Abraham Kibiwot (KEN) 8:05.24; 7 Ryuji Miura (JPN) 8:06.11; 8 Leonard Bett (KEN) 8:07.00

Women: World champion Winfred Yavi dominated the event in 2023 and should win unless Beatrice Chepkoech returns to her 2018 world record form and as she medalled in Glasgow at 3000m, it looks like she might be back to her best.

GB team (Olympic standard (9:23.00): The 2022 world finalist Aimee Pratt has the qualifying mark. Commonwealth and European medallist Elizabeth Bird will join her if she can return to her 2022 form after injury affected her in 2023.

Prediction: 1 Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) 8:51.03; 2 Winfred Yavi (BRN) 8:51.98; 3 Sembo Almayew (ETH) 8:56.45; 4 Jackline Chepkoech (KEN) 8:58.88; 5 Zerfe Wondemagegn (ETH) 9:03.12; 6 Alice Finot (FRA) 9:06.12; 7 Luiza Gega (ALB) 9:07.14; 8 Courtney Wayment (USA) 9.10.12

110m hurdles

If he survives the US Trials, triple world champion Grant Holloway, who also impressed in Glasgow, starts marginal favourite but doesn’t quite dominate outdoors as he does indoors and Olympic champion Hansle Parchment who set a 2023 world lead with 12.93 can’t be overlooked.

GB team (Olympic standard (13.27 or 13.31 for GB rankings addition): Multi British champion Tade Ojora has the qualifying mark. Josh Zeller and David King are in the world rankings places but will need a world qualifying mark or 13.31 for selection. Former world indoor champion Andy Pozzi has not run the distance since 2022 but now coached by Colin Jackson can’t be discounted of getting the qualifier.

Prediction: 1 Grant Holloway (USA) 12.88; 2 Hansle Parchment (JAM) 12.89; 3 Sasha Zhoya (FRA) 12.99; 4 Rasheed Broadbell (JAM) 13.01; 5 Trey Cunningham (USA) 13.06; 6 Devon Allen (USA) 13.10; 7 Wilhem Belocian (FRA) 13.14; 8 Jason Joseph (FRA) 13.17

100m hurdles

With six Americans at 12.40 or faster in 2023, the US trials will mean many potential medallists won’t make it to France. However, in Glasgow indoor record-setter Deveyne Charlton and France’s Cyrena Samba-Mayela led the way and the last three global outdoor winners have been Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Tobi Amusan and Danielle Williams which suggests an open event.

GB team (Olympic standard (12.77 or 12.80 for GB rankings addition): Glasgow finalist Cindy Sember is just outside the standard but in a very high ranking place and having made world and Olympic finals would be a shoe-in for selection by any other nation but is capable of getting the time anyway.

Prediction: 1 Deveyne Charlton (BAH) 12.32; 2 Keni Harrison (USA) 12.33; 3 Tobi Amusan (NGR) 12.34; 4 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR) 12.35; 5 Tia Jones (USA) 12.41; 6 Cyrena Samba-Mayela (FRA) 12.44; 7 Danielle Williams (JAM) 12.45; 8 Masai Russell (USA) 12.46

400m hurdles

Men: Olympic and three-time world champion Karsten Warholm lost his last two races of 2023 but is the man to beat in what could be one of the best quality events in Paris and he showed good form in Glasgow on the flat in his 2024 race debut.

GB team (Olympic standard (48.70): Alastair Chalmers is comfortably within a world ranking spot but based on 2023 rankings with a UK lead of 49.29 for Seamus Derbyshire, it looks like this event will see Britain unrepresented.

Prediction: 1 Karsten Warholm (NOR) 45.97; 2 Rai Benjamin (USA) 46.11; 3 Alison Dos Santos (BRA) 46.30; 4 Kyron McMaster (IVB) 47.10; 5 Roshawn Clarke (JAM) 47.45; 6 CJ Allen (USA) 47.77; 7 Wilfried Happio (FRA) 47.88; 8 Abderrahmane Samba (QAT) 47.97

Women: Should she be fully fit and focused on this event, world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone starts favourite despite world champion Femke Bol’s superb 2023 and brilliant indoor 400m form.

GB team (Olympic standard (54.85): Jessie Knight has the standard and based on her 2024 indoor 400m form, fellow Glasgow 4x400m medallist Lina Nielsen could join her.

Prediction: 1 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) 51.26; 2 Bol (NED) 51.33; 3 Shamier Little (USA) 52.65; 4 Rushell Clayton (JAM) 52.89; 5 Kemi Adekoya (BRN) 53.07; 6 Britton Wilson (USA) 53.10; 7 Janieve Russell (JAM) 53.25; 8 Viivi Lehikoinen (FIN) 53.75

High Jump

Men: Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barsham shared the Olympic title in Tokyo and both topped the world rankings in 2023, though Tamberi won in Budapest. Hamish Kerr will be a factor based on his Glasgow form.

GB team (Olympic standard (2.33m or 2.29m for GB rankings addition): Joel Clarke-Khan is currently well within the rankings quota but it won’t be enough for the British selectors. He jumped 2.27m last summer so 2.29m is not out of the question. Tom Gale who jumped 2.33m in 2020 is still believed to be injured.

Prediction: 1 Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA) 2.36m; 2 Mutaz Essa Barsham (QAT) 2.36m; 3 JuVaughn Harrison (USA) 2.36m; 4 Hamish Kerr (NZL) 2.33m; 5 Woo Sang-Hyeok (KOR) 2.33m; 6 Shelby McEwen (USA) 2.33m; 7 Tobias Poyte (GER) 2.30m; 8 Luis Zayas (CUB) 2.30m

Women: The ultra consistent world champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh, third in Tokyo, is a clear favourite but she was beaten by Nicola Olyslagers in Glasgow.

Rachel Glenn is a new challenger after a huge breakthrough at the NCAA’s.

GB team (Olympic standard (1.97m or 1.94m for GB rankings addition): Budapest fourth-placer Morgan Lake is already qualified and it is very unlikely anyone will join her unless Emily Borthwick returns to her 2022 Indoor form.

Prediction: 1 Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) 2.03m; 2 Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) 2.01m; 3 Eleanor Patterson (AUS) 1.99m; 4 Rachel Glenn (USA) 1.99m; 5 Lamara Distin (JAM) 1.99m; 6 Angelina Topic (SRB) 1.99m; 7 Vashti Cunningham (USA) 1.97m; 8 Morgan Lake (GBR) 1.97m

Pole Vault

Men: Mondo Duplantis should comfortably win his fourth successive global outdoor title and though having some problems in Glasgow he was clearly the best yet again.

GB team (Olympic standard (5.82m or 5.74m for GB rankings addition): Tokyo seventh-placer Harry Coppell could qualify based on his 2020-2022 form but he has barely competed since.

Prediction: 1 Mondo Duplantis (SWE) 6.10m; 2 Ernest John Obiena (PHI) 6.00; 3 Chris Nilsen (USA) 6.00m; 4 Sam Kendricks (USA) 5.95m; 5 KC Lightfoot (USA) 5.95m; 6 Thibaut Collet (FRA) 5.90m; 7 Kurtis Marschall (AUS) 5.90m; 8 Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) 5.90m

Women: Nina Kennedy and Olympic winner Katie Moon shared the world title in Budapest and it looks to be tight again with world indoor champion Molly Caudery going from outsider to one of the favourites with a stellar indoor season.

GB team (Olympic standard (4.73m or 4.61m for GB rankings addition): Molly Caudery is qualified and now one of Britain’s best overall medal hopes and 2021 medallist Holly Bradshaw is currently in a world rankings spot and has achieved the UKA standard.

Prediction: 1 Katie Moon (USA) 4.95m; 2 Molly Caudery (GBR) 4.90m; 3 Nina Kennedy (AUS) 4.90m; 4 Wilma Murto (FIN) 4.85m; Sandi Morris (USA) 4.85m; 6 Eliza McCartney (NZL) 4.85m; 7 Alysha Newman (JAM) 4.80m; 8 Angelica Moser (SUI) 4.80m

Long Jump

Men: Tokyo winner Miltiadis Tentoglou was pushed all the way in Budapest, where Jamaica had three of the top four and the Greek also won in Glasgow, but only narrowly from rising Italian junior Mattia Furlani. Wayne Pinnock who had the longest jump in Budapest, albeit in qualifying and he also won the NCAA in a world indoor lead this winter.

GB team (Olympic standard (8.27m or 8.15m for GB rankings addition): Given the standard (which hardly anyone worldwide has met), it’s hard to see a British qualifier with Jacob Fincham-Dukes just over eight metres this winter though the British mark is at least within the radar of a few UK jumpers.

Prediction: 1 Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) 8.56m; 2 Wayne Pinnock (JAM) 8.49m; 3 Wang Jianan (CHN) 8.47m; 4 Mattia Furlani (ITA) 8.35m; 5 Tajay Gayle (JAM) 8.30m; 6 Carey McLeod (JAM) 8.25m; 7 Lin Yu-Tang (TPE) 8.23m; 8 Murali Sreeshankar (IND) 8.22m

Women: Olympic champion Malaika Mihambowas was absent in Budapest, where Ivana Vuleta (now going for her fifth Olympics) was a clear and impressive winner but Glasgow winner Tara Davis-Woodhall is probably now a marginal favourite which could go one of any ten ways.

GB team (Olympic standard (6.86m or 6.75m for GB rankings addition): European Indoor champion Jazmin Sawyers is currently within a world rankings position and, even though she doesn’t have the Olympic standard and didn’t compete indoors this winter, she has the UK qualifying mark so will almost certainly be selected. Former world indoor medallist Lorraine Ugen would also be a factor if she can get back to her 2022 form.

Prediction: 1 Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) 7.12m; 2 Ivana Vuleta (SRB) 7.10m; 3 Malaika Mihambo (GER) 6.99m; 4 Larissa Iapichino (ITA) 6.96m; 5 Ackelia Smith (JAM) 6.84m; 6 Quanesha Burks (USA) 6.82m;7 Mikaelle Assani (GER) 6.81m; 8 Sumire Hata (JPN) 6.80m

Triple Jump

Men: Olympic bronze medallist Hugues Fabrice Zango starts favourite after wins in Budapest and Glasgow but note finally former Cuban Andy Diaz Hernandez who jumped 17.75m last summer and topped the world indoor rankings is finally eligible to represent Italy on August 1. Another former Cuban, 18.87m performer Jordan Diaz also becomes eligible to compete for Spain in June.

Defending champion Pablo Pichardo, who also won the world title in Eugene, has not competed since May.

Jaydon Hibbert set a world junior record in 2023 but was injured in the Budapest final after a 17.70m qualifying mark which would have been good enough for gold and has not competed since but if everyone is fit this could be one of the best field finals in France.

GB team (Olympic standard (17.22m or 17.05m for GB rankings addition): Given the qualifying mark and the fact that 16.28m topped the UK rankings last year, it is very likely that Britain will not be represented.

Prediction: 1 Andy Diaz Hernandez (CUB) 17.80m; 2 Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR) 17.65m; 3 Jaydon Hibbert (JAM) 17.65m; 4 Pablo Pichardo (POR) 17.59m; 5 Jordan Diaz (ESP) 17.55m; 6 Yasser Triki (ALG) 17.44m; 7 Lazaro Martinez (CUB) 17.31m; 8 Cristian Napoles (CUB) 17.29m

Women: Eight-time global indoor and outdoor champion Yulimar Rojas needed a final-round jump to win in Budapest but still starts as huge favourite. She was absent from Glasgow and has yet to compete in 2024 while the other medallists who pushed her in Hungary, Shanieka Ricketts and Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk were also missing. In their absence, Thea LaFond, Leyanis Perez and Ana Peleteiro-Compaore all stepped up in Scotland.

GB team (Olympic standard (14.55m or 14.41m for GB rankings addition): With 13.77m the best British jump of the last 12 months and with Commonwealth medallist Naomi Metzer not having competed outdoors since finishing sixth in the 2022 Europeans, a British presence is very unlikely.

Prediction: 1 Yulimar Rojas (VEN) 15.55m; 2 Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (UKR) 15.12m; 3 Thea LaFond (DMA) 15.03m; 4 Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) 14.98m; 5 Leyanis Perez (CUB) 14.85m; 6 Jasmine Moore (USA) 14.75m; 7 Ana Peleteiro-Compaore (ESP) 14.69m; 8 Keturah Orji (USA) 14.56m

Shot

Men: Ryan Crouser goes for a third successive Olympic title after winning in Budapest by over a metre. He also was class apart in Glasgow where Tomas Walsh and Leonardo Fabbri were his nearest challengers and only two-time world champion and double Olympic silver medallist Joe Kovacs was missing from Glasgow.

GB team (Olympic standard (21.50m – 21.00m for GB rankings addition): Though short of 21.50m, the consistent Scott Lincoln will definitely be in the world rankings quota and with an easier UK standard to attain should be in the team.

Prediction: 1 Ryan Crouser (USA) 23.55m; 2 Joe Kovacs (USA) 22.75m; 3 Tom Walsh (NZL) 22.56m; 4 Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) 22.32m; 5 Zane Weir (ITA) 22.04m; 6 Darlan Romani (BRA) 21.96m; 7 Rajindra Campbell (JAM) 21.90m; 8 Jacko Gill (NZL) 21.65m

Women: Double world champion Chase Jackson did not make the US team in 2021 but dominated 2023 but had to settle for third in Glasgow where Sarah Mitton and new German find Yemisi Ogunleye impressed. World leader and European champion Jessica Schilder should also be in the medal mix along with 13-time global medallist and defending champion Gong Lijiao.

GB team (Olympic standard (18.80m – 18.67m for GB rankings addition): The British selectors now generously allow a 13 centimetre reduction to get a rankings spot but though Amelia Campbell did get added to Glasgow, she would need a huge PB to get added here. While Sophie McKinna did manage the required distance back in 2022, she has been over a metre short since altering her technique.

Prediction: 1 Chase Jackson (USA) 20.26m; 2 3 Sarah Mitton (CAN) 20.23m; 3 Gong Lijiao (CHN) 20.15m; 4 Jessica Schilder (NED) 20.03m; 5 Auriol Dongmo (POR) 19.88m; 6 Yemisi Ogunyele (GER) 19.65m; 7 Maddison-Lee Wesche (NZL) 19.56m; 8 Maggie Ewen (USA) 19.45m

Discus

Men: Daniel Ståhl goes in as the Olympic and world champion but the previous world champion Kristjan Čeh topped the world rankings. European champion Mykolas Alekna, who is still only 21 year-old, has medalled in the last two World Championships.

GB team (Olympic standard (67.20m – 65.80m for GB rankings addition): Only seven athletes have achieved the farcical set standard so far so world ranking places will make up the majority and European bronze medallist Lawrence Okoye is at the top of the world rankings quota. However, while he has achieved that distance in 2023, it is outside the qualifying period and though an obvious top eight contender might not get selected under their policy. Nick Percy is easily in the quota but was also well within a spot at Budapest and was not added to the team and so would need a metre plus PB to make the team.

Prediction: 1 Kristjan Čeh (SLO) 70.56m; 2 Daniel Ståhl (SWE) 70.12m; 3 Mykolas Alekna (LTU) 70.06m; 4 Matt Denny (AUS) 68.56m; 5 Lukas Weisshaidinger (AUT) 69.56m; 6 Fedrick Dacres (JAM) 68.12m; 7 Andrius Gudzius (LTU) 67.34m; 8 Alex Rose (SAM) 66.96m

Women: Olympic champion Valarie Allman was second in Budapest but topped the world rankings in 2023 and it could be another competitive contest.

GB team (Olympic standard (64.50m – 63.50m for GB rankings addition): Nine-time British champion and double Commonwealth medallist and now Australian-based Jade Lally is easily eligible for a rankings spot but would need her longest throw since 2016 to get the UKA standard.

Prediction: 1 Valarie Allman (USA) 70.12m; 2 Feng Bin (CHN) 68.88m; 3 Laulauga Tausanga-Collins (USA) 68.12m; 4 Irina Rodrigues (POR) 66.45m; 5 Sandra Perkovic (CRO) 66.02m; 6 Yaime Perez (CUB) 65.86m; 7 Jorinde van Klinken (NED) 65.12m; 8 Melina Robert-Michon (FRA) 63.98m

Hammer

Men: Ethan Katzberg was a surprise winner in Budapest but lacks the consistency of defending champion Wojciech Nowicki. Five-time world champion Pawel Fajdek will be hoping to achieve success in his fourth Olympics having so far had a bronze and two non qualifying efforts.

GB team (Olympic standard (78.20m – 77.50m for GB rankings addition): UKA allow a 70 centimetre difference to the standard. Jake Norris is comfortably within the world rankings quota but his 76.30m PB is not enough for selection. NCAA indoor weight champion Kenneth Ikeji got the British standard in winning the NCAA title last summer with a 77.92m but outside the qualifying period but couldn’t replicate his form after that huge breakthrough.

Commonwealth champion and Olympic sixth-placer Nick Miller has not competed since 2022.

Prediction: 1 Wojciech Nowicki (POL) 80.96m; 2 Ethan Katzberg (CAN) 80.85m; 3 Paweł Fajdek (POL) 80.45m; 4 Rudy Winkler (USA) 79.80m; 5 Bence Halasz (HUN) 79.34m; 6 Mykhaylo Kokhan (UKR) 79.23m; 7 Diego Del Real (MEX) 79.21m; 8 Daniel Haugh (USA) 77.86m

Women: World record-holder Anita Wlodarczyk chases a record fourth Olympic gold but missed out on qualifying in Budapest where Camryn Rogers won.

GB team (Olympic standard (74.00m – 72.36m for GB rankings addition): There’s a more generous 1.64m gap between the standards here and only eight currently worldwide have the WA qualifying mark. Both Anna Purchase and Charlotte Payne bettered the standard in 2023 but outside the period but still have a good chance of getting selection.

Prediction: 1 Camryn Rogers (CAN) 79.34m; 2 DeAnna Price (USA) 78.65m; 3 Anita Wlodarczyk (POL) 78.54m; 4 Brooke Andersen (USA) 78.12m; 5 Silja Kosonen (FIN) 76.12m; 6 Hanna Skydan (AZE) 76.01m; 7 Maggie Ewen (USA) 76.00m; 8 Wang Zheng (CHN) 75.96m

Javelin

Men: Neeraj Chopra is the reigning world and Olympic champion and will be the obvious favourite but has plenty of notable opposition. 20 year-old Max Dehning, who threw a European under-23 record of 90.20m last month in Germany is the latest challenger.

GB team (Olympic standard (85.50m – 83.79m for GB rankings addition): There are no Britons within the current top 100 rankings and as 76.97m topped the 2023 UK rankings (by promising junior Michael Allison), there will be no British javelin throwers in Paris.

Prediction: 1 Neeraj Chopra (IND) 90.02m; 2 Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) 89.45m; 3 Arshad Nadeem (PAK) 89.23m; 4 Max Dehing (GER) 88.45m; 5 Julian Weber (GER) 88.12m; 6 Oliver Helander (FIN) 87.96m; 7 Anderson Peters (GRN) 87.80m; 8 Keshorn Walcott (TTO) 86.94m

Women: Haruka Kitaguchi won world gold with a big final-round throw and she dominated the 2023 season in an event that has dropped in quality in recent years.

GB team (Olympic standard (64.00m – 62.83m for GB rankings addition): Bekah Walton is comfortably in the world rankings quota but needs a three metre PB just to get the British standard.

Prediction: 1 Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN) 67.02m; 2 Liu Shiying (CHN) 66.45m; 3 Kelsey-Lee Barber (AUS) 65.84m; 4 Sigrid Borge (NOR) 65.01m; 5 Mackenzie Little (AUS) 64.87m; 6 Elina Tzenggo (GRE) 64.65m; 7 Tori Peeters (NZL) 64.17m; 8 Flor Dennis Ruiz (COL) 64.08m

Decathlon

Pierce LePage was a surprisingly easy winner in Budapest, though home hopes will be with world record-holder Kevin Mayer. Defending champion Damian Warner, world indoor heptathlon winner Simon Ehammer and NCAA champion Leo Neugebauer are others who might dispute the gold.

GB team (Olympic standard (8460 – 8284 for GB rankings addition): Jack Turner achieved 8011 points last summer but would need a huge PB to make the team.

Prediction: 1 Pierce LePage (CAN) 8956; 2 Damian Warner (CAN) 8856; 3 Kevin Mayer (FRA) 8805; 4 Leo Neugebauer (GER) 8696; 5 Simon Ehammer (SUI) 8686; 6 Lindon Victor (GRN) 8645; 7 Sander Skotheim (NOR) 8612; 8 Ashley Moloney (AUS) 8609

Heptathlon

Katarina Johnson-Thompson regained the world title in Budapest, though double Olympic champion Nafi Thiam should be back to defend her title while world indoor champion Noor Vidts and double world medallist Anna Hall are also realistic gold medal contenders.

GB team (Olympic standard (6480 – 6260 for GB rankings addition): Johnson-Thompson is one of only five athletes with the standard. Jade O’Dowda is easily within the quota but was five points short of the necessary standard last summer. An outsider for a spot would be huge talent Niamh Emerson who hasn’t completed a heptathlon since winning the 2018 World junior title.

Prediction: 1 Nafi Thiam (BEL) 6945; 2 Anna Hall (USA) 6886; 3 Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) 6825; 4 Anouk Vetter (NED) 6818; 5 Noor Vidts (BEL) 6796; 6 Adrianna Sulek (POL) 6765; 7 Saga Vanninen (FIN) 6756; 8 Maria Vicente (ESP) 6630

4x100m

Men: The USA are the world champions, Italy the Olympic champions and Canada won the world title in 2022.

GB team: Britain, second originally in 2021 but later disqualified, are comfortably within a qualifying position and if they pick the fastest runners with six at 10.06 or faster last summer, they should have a strong team capable of bettering their fourth in Budapest.

Prediction: 1 USA 37.45; 2 CAN 37.60; 3 JAM 37.65; 4 JPN 37.81; 5 GBR 37.82; 6 FRA 37.87; 7 ITA 37.90; 8 RSA 37.96

Women: Jamaica lost to the USA in Budapest but, if they have their big three fully fit, should comfortably retain their Olympic title.

GB team: Britain were third in Budapest without Dina Asher-Smith so with the former world 200m champion and their other fastest three fully fit they should be third again to match their 2021 performance.

Prediction: 1 JAM 41.10; 2 USA 41.24; 3 GBR 41.85; 4 CIV 41.80; 5 GER 41.96; 6 ITA 42.11; 7 NED 42.30; 8 POL 42.45

4x400m

Men: USA have won the last four global outdoor finals and should win by a big margin again but they have lost the last two world indoors to Belgium but will have a much stronger team in Paris.

It should be noted the incompetent schedulers have inexplicably placed the 4x400m heats on the morning of the evening 400m finals so there could be some surprises in the men’s and women’s event if a nations best athletes can’t help them make the final!

GB team: Britain picked up a bronze medal in Budapest though none of their quartet have featured yet in 2024 but if that quartet are fully fit they should medal again. Former European under-20 champion Ed Faulds could be another useful addition.

Prediction: 1 USA 2:56.23; 2 JAM 2:57.56; 3 FRA 2:57.87; 4 GBR 2:58.45; 5 BEL 2:59.34; 6 BOT 2:59.56; 7 JPN 2:59.88; 8 IND 2:59.99

Women: USA won in Tokyo by well over three seconds and, though they were disqualified in the Budapest heats, should retain their Olympic title even though World champions – indoors and out – Netherlands will have Femke Bol and Lieke Klaver in their quartet. Also watch for Ireland if Rhasidat Adeleke is in their quartet which she wasn’t in Budapest or Glasgow.

GB team: Britain were third in Budapest and Glasgow and with a fully fit Laviai Nielsen, Anning, Victoria Ohuruogu and potentially Jodie Williams should again challenge for a medal.

Prediction: 1 USA 3:15.88; 2 NED 3:20.23; 3 JAM 3:20.41; 4 GBR 3:20.56; 5 IRL 3:22.16; 6 CAN 3:22.65; 7 BEL 3:23.45; 8 POL 3:23.66

Mixed 4x400m

World champions USA have the best potential squad but it might depend on which nations risk fielding their best one-lappers before the individual events and there is still a feeling that nations don’t yet regard this event as equal to the men’s and women’s events. Netherlands came close to winning in Budapest and Jamaica, Belgium and France could also field competitive quartets.

GB team: Britain were second in Budapest without fielding their very best team and again they should be challenging for medals.

Prediction: 1 USA 3:08.00; 2 NED 3:09.45; 3 GBR 3:09.98; 4 BEL 3:10.04; 5 FRA 3:10.11; 6 POL 3:10.65

20km walk

Men: Alvaro Martin won in Budapest in the fastest time of 2023 but this is one of the most open events on the schedule.

GB team (Olympic standard (1:20:10 – 1:20:30 for GB rankings addition): No Britons are anywhere near the standard or the world rankings position. Callum Wilkinson was a brilliant tenth in the Olympics and his PB is only two seconds down on the UKA standard but he has not completed a 20km since 2021.

Prediction: 1 Alvaro Martin (ESP) 1:17:45; 2 Massimo Stano (ITA) 1:17:50; 3 Perseus Karlström (SWE) 1:17:54; 4 Zhang Jun (CHN) 1:18:10; 5 Koki Ikeda (JPN) 1:18:34; 6 Evan Dunfee (CAN) 1:18:35; 7 Caio Bonfim (BRA) 1:18:45; 8 Veli-Matti Partanen (FIN) 1:18:56

Women: Maria Perez won a walks double in Budapest but was only fourth in Tokyo in what looks a very open event.

GB team (Olympic standard (1:29:20 – 1:29:40 for GB rankings addition): Even with the 20 second bonus, no Britons are near the qualifying mark or a world ranking position.

Prediction: 1 Maria Perez (ESP) 1:26:59; 2 Antonella Palmisano (ITA) 1:27:12; 3 Kimberly Garcia (PER) 1:27:18; 4 Yan Jiayu (CHN) 1:27:24; 5 Jemima Montag (AUS) 1:27:28; 6 Antonella Palmisano (ITA) 1:27:40; 7 Antigoni Drisboti (GRE) 1:27:48; 8 Sandra Arenas (COL) 1:27:56

Mixed 35km walk relay

A new, untested event with no current rankings to evaluate but Spain could field two reigning world champions but it seems only three teams are eligible and Ecuador, Spain and China were the three teams in a qualifying position but Italy, Peru and Japan all have talented potential teams.

Prediction: 1 ESP 2:55:00; 2 CHN 2:55:20; 3 ECU 2:56:20

European Championships, Rome 2024

British athletes also have the European Championships to aim for in 2024 but given the very early date (June 7-12), no designated trials and, though easier than the Olympics, still tough qualifying marks required before May 26, it seems unlikely that Britain will get anywhere near the maximum squad size of 80 athletes.

UKA Qualification Standards by event are:

Male Event Female

10.16 100m 11.24

20.45 200m 22.80

45.40 400m 51.20

1:45.20 800m 2:00.0

3:36.0 1500m 4:05.0

13:20.0 5000m 15:15.0

27:50.0 10,000m 32:00.0

8:25.0 3000m SC 9:37.0

13.46 110/100mH 13:00*

49.30 400mH 55.50

61:40/2:11:00 HM 70:30/2:29:00

1:21:30 20kmW 1:31:40

2.26 HJ 1.92

5.65* PV 4.50

8.00 LJ 6.70

16.80 TJ 14.00*

20.85 SP 18.00

64.00* DT 60.50

76.50 HT 71.20

81.50* JT 60.00

8050* Dec/hept 6150*

For 10,000m, Half Marathon, 20km Race Walks and Combined Events; between November 27, 2022 and May 26, 2024. For all other events; between May 27, 2023 and May 26, 2024.

Events marked with an asterisk (*) have a standard lower than the European Athletics Entry Standard. Therefore, in these events athletes will also be required to achieve their qualification through the European Athletics Ranking Qualification system (‘Road to Rome’).

» Subscribe to AW magazine here