UK-wide endurance running round-up includes the Chichester 10km plus Warwick and Watford half-marathons

NORTH EAST MASTERS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Wallsend, January 3

Stephen Jackson took the main men’s race for Sunderland Harriers, but it was younger team-mate Liam Jackson who took the North East Masters title, Martin Duff reports.

Jackson scored in the winning England M40 team in last year’s British & Irish Masters International in Glasgow and, here, retained his north-east M40 title.

The pair were well clear of third placed Robert Balmbra as, further back, new runner Ian Armstrong was first over-50 home but second M50 Ian Salkeld took the masters title here.

The best M60 was Ian Norman when taking his title by more than two minutes, to regain the title he had previously won in 2022, but the older men, from 65 and over, ran with the women.

There, Paul Merrion, who won the M60 title last year before placing third in the M65 class at the Masters International, chased the leading women home to take the M65 title by well over two minutes.

In that women’s race, there was a comfortable overall victory for W40 Jane Hodgson, another England Masters representative, in taking her age group title by over two minutes, as second placed Alexandra Sneddon took the W35 medal.

Further back, the best on an age graded basis were the top two over-55s Wendy Chapman and Jackie Murdie, who both headed W50 winner Louise Lennox.

Men (8km approx)

1 S Jackson (Sund, M40) 29:24; 2 L Taylor (Sund) 29:38; 3 L Balmbra (Morp) 30:49; 4 D Alexander (Gate) 31:48; 5 M Barker (Sund, M40) 32:21; 6 G Wallace (B’hill) 32:27

M40: 4 L Dagleish (Heaton) 34:58

M45: 1 G Watt (Elvet) 34:44; 2 D France (Low Fell) 34:59; 3 P Turnbull (Tyne Br) 35:09

M50: 1 I Armstrong (Morp) 34:18; 2 I Salkeld (NSP) 34:57; 3 L McEwan (Elvet) 35:25

M55: 1 J Duthie (W’send) 35:14; 2 D Moir (Tyne Br) 36:15; 3 J O’Reilly (T’dale) 37:21

M60: 1 I Norman (Heaton) 36:31; 2 S Everett (Durh) 38:55; 3 K Maynard (Sund Str) 40:18

M35 TEAM: 1 Sunderland 91:23; 2 Gateshead 1:45:32; 3 Wallsend 1:46:58

M45 TEAM: 1 Elvet 1:45:57; 2 S Shields 1:50:49; 3 Tyne Bridge 2:02:35

M55 TEAM: 1 Jesmond 2:03:16; 2 Sunderland Strollers 2:04:18; 3 Birtley 2:08:22

M65 (6km):

1 P Merrison (Sund, M65) 23:37; 2 T Tinsley (C’mont) 26:14; 3 B Allsopp (W’send) 26:57

M70: 1 C Featherstone (Durh) 28:26

M75: 1 G Routledge (Heaton) 46:33

M85: 1 I Barnes (Darl) 45:58

TEAM: 1 Crook 90:13

Women (6km)

1 J Hodgson (Morp, W40) 22:48; 2 A Sneddon (J&H) 23:32; 3 E reed (Heaton) 24:37; 4 C Simpson (S Shields, W45) 25:11; 5 G Floyd (Blyth, W40) 25:38; 6 W Chapman (Sund St, W55) 25:47

W45: 2 K Fearn (W’send) 26:55

W50: 1 L Lennox (Tyne Br) 26:16; 2 H Dorman (Tyne BR) 26:54; 3 H Christopher (Blyth) 27:13

W55: 2 J Murdy (S Shields) 25:49

W60: 1 C Page (Aln) 26:58; 2 H Robinson (J&H) 28:52

W65: 1 C Woods (Durh) 31:32; 2 M Lorraine (Gate) 31:36

W70: 1 J Young (Elvet) 37:48

W35 TEAM: 1 Blyth 80:21; 2 S Shields 80:24; 3 J&H 82:33

W45 TEAM: 1 Tyne Bridge 83:10; 2 S Shields 85:33; 3 Blyth 1:43:36

W55 TEAM: 1 Elvet 99:13; 2 Heaton 1:50:03

CHICHESTER 10km, Inc BMAF Championships, West Sussex, February 4

The famous Goodwood Motor Racing Circuit again played host to the event which continues to attract a sizeable field and 105 runners bettered the 35-minute standard, Martin Duff reports.

Worthing’s Jack Woods comfortably won the open race in 30:17 but it was second placed Simon Heath, another Sussex local, who took the British masters title and the M35 medal with 30:42.

The race finished in front of the stands within the circuit but the course ventured out on to the local roads before returning with a full lap of the motor racing route. Historically the event enjoyed a downhill finish into the town centre but the out-of-town venue has provided a safer running experience for ten years now,

Behind the leaders, fourth placed Phil Whylie, who had won the AAA title here on that old route, was fourth overall to take the open M45 award, with 30:56, but was not entered for the BMAF event.

There, Adrian Mussett, who was fourth in the 2003 English National cross-country championships, placed 15th overall, but was sixth in the BMAF standings to pocket the M50 title with 31:40.

Mark Symes, the 2022 World Masters 800m M50 silver medallist, took both M55 open and BMAF awards, from former senior international Simon Mugglestone, with a 33:19 clocking.

Top M60 Andrew Leach, the BMAF 2022 5km champion, was not far down to annex the M60 titles. Tony Pamphilon and David McLean were the best M65 and M70s.

Aldershot’s multi-team-medallist Lauren Hall was top of the women runners with 33:20 but, just 20 seconds down, was the previous weekend’s Midland senior cross-country champion Gemma Steel to win the British Masters title with 33:40. However, second W35 to finish, Cassie Thorp a previous overall winner here, was not entered in the masters’ event.

Kate Rennie, the British & Irish Masters International W50 winner, won her age group titles, with a 36:17 clocking to also head the double W45 champion Lesley Locks.

The holder of the British W55 all-time fastest for the distance, with 36:11, Lucy Elliot, who won three age group European title last September, was best of her age group here with 37:11 to finish six seconds clear of age group rival Maria Heslop.

Also in the older age groups, top W70 Yuko Gordon, another Masters cross-country International, could not get near to Angela Copson’s British best of 44:19 chip time or 45:11 gun, but her 45:39 (chip) and 46:00 (gun) saw her home by 17 seconds over rival Sarah Roberts.

The British Masters organisers were pleased to note that their event attracted 241 finishers as the continue to promote their championships after some years of letting entries slide.

Whilst the open race neither recognised or gave awards to older age groups there was a smattering of over-75s and over-80s and Peter Giles, the three-time Masters International winner led them home.

David Moorekite took the M80 British title and Anne Dockery, the European Masters 10km champion, was the best of the older women.

Overall: 1 J Woods (Worth) 30:17; 2 S Heath (Phoe) 30:42; 3 S Derritt (W Tempo) 30:43; 4 P Whylie (W Tempo, M45) 30:56; 5 M Robberts (Herne H) 30:59; 6 W Boutwood (Chich R) 31:08; 7 B Reed 31:16; 8 J Burgess (Lewes) 31:19; 9 N Kevern (Brack) 31:21; 10 B Robinson (B&W) 31:28; 11 J Hutchins (Wok, M40) 31:32; 12 R Fitzgibbon (Phoe) 31:33; 13 B Stephenson (Dart, M40) 31:35; 14 S Blake (AFD) 31:38; 15 A Mussett (Col H, M5o) 31:40; 16 B Tyler (M&M) 31:44; 17 B Short (Craw) 31:47; 18 D Mapp (Bide) 31:49; 19 B Kruze (Strat, M40) 31:52; 20 D Bradley (Ton) 32:04; 21 D Irvine (Hy R) 32:09; 22 C Teece (Cent P) 32:12; 23 A Green (Uck) 32:13; 24 H MacLean (AFD, M40) 32:14; 25 S Hoenig (Soton, M45) 32:15; 26 C Baldwin (Worth) 32:22; 27 R McTaggart (B’mth) 32:23; 28 T Wright (Bex) 32:24; 29 B Brett (E’brne, M40) 32:27; 30 B Fowler (Brack) 32:31

M40: 6 Z Arasaretnam-Hale (B&H) 32:48

M45: 2 A Webb (M&M) 32:34; 3 D Lipscombe (E&E) 32:43

M50: 2 C Blackburn (Holl Sp) 33:09; 3 N Tearle (G&G) 34:07

M55: 1 M Symes (AFD) 33:19; 2 S Mugglestone (Bide) 34:34; 3 L Sida (Lewes) 36:05

M60: 1 A Leach (NHRR) 34:04; 2 S Robinson (Border) 36:30; 3 K Myazaki (AFD) 36:47

M65: 1 T Pamphilon (WG&EL) 38:11; 2 J Haynes (B Stort) 38:23; 3 R Drage (Tav) 38:25

M70: 1 D McLean (Sphinx) 41:12; 2 G Ruffle (Hart) 41:48; 3 C Miller (Purb) 44:49

M75: 1 P Giles (HW) 45:43; 2 J Exley (Oxf C) 47:16; 3 A Haig (Phoe) 50:51

M80: 1 D Moorekite (L’field) 54:15; 2 T Rea (SC Vets) 54:56; 3 E Thorpe (Read RR) 56:04

U17: 1 M Hudson (S&D) 33:12; 2 E Manning (S&D) 33:17

British Masters Champions: M35: S Heath (Phoe) 30:42. M40: J Hutchins (Wok) 31:32. M45: S Hoenig (Soton) 32;15. M50: A Mussett (Col H) 31:40. M55: M Symes (AFD) 33:19. M60: A Leach (NHRR) 34:04. M65: T Pamphilon (WG&EL) 38:11. M70: D McLean (Sphinx) 41:12. M75: 1 P Giles (HW) 45:43. M80: 1 D Moorekite (L’field) 54:15

Women: 1 L Hall (AFD) 33:20; 2 G Steel (Charn, W35) 33:40; 3 E Moyes (AFD) 33:46; 4 C Thorp (Ports, W35) 34:05; 5 E Monks (Soton, W40) 34:52; 6 S Winstone (Soton, W35) 34:59; 7 M Marchant (W Tempo) 35:18; 8 J Matthews (W Tempo) 35:28; 9 E Bond (Belg) 35:34; 10 R Vickers (Col H, W35) 35:48; 11 C Ragan (BMH, W35) 35:54; 12 L Saunders 36:12; 13 K Rennie (Dac, W50) 36:17; 14 I Amos (Ton) 36:39; 15 L Locks (AFD, W45) 36:40

W40: 2 E Footman (Worth) 37:03; 3 N Densley (Camb’ly) 37:21

W45: 2 N Wilson (Rei P) 39:46; 3 G Stoneley (Rei P) 39:59

W50: 2 L Schofield (B&H) 37:08; 3 M Senior (Gars) 39:28

W55: 1 L Elliott (Win) 37:11; 2 M Heslop (Ton) 37:17; 3 K Ramsey (Charn) 41;12

W60: 1 C Newman (Ex’mth) 39:21; 2 G Moffatt (P’slade) 39:52; 3 M Williamson (Leam) 39:59

W65: 1 J Reay (Ex’mth) 42:06; 2 J Carder (B&H) 50:03; 3 M Jackson (Dac) 50:12

W70: 1 Y Gordon (FVS) 46:00; 2 S Roberts (SC Vets) 46:17; 3 D Kesterton (Steel) 46:54

W75: 1 A Dockery (SW Vets) 49:41; 2 C Lavis (SW Vets) 51:21; 3 S Marzaioli (Hast R) 59:54

British Masters champions:

W35: G Steel (Charn) 33:40. W40: E Monks (Soton) 34:52. W45: L Locks (AFD) 36:40. W50: K Rennie (Dac) 36:17. W55: L Elliott (Win) 37:11. W60: C Newman (Ex’mth) 39:21. W65: J Reay (Ex’myj) 42:06. W70: Y Gordon (FVS) 46:00. W75: A Dockery (SW Vets) 49:41

Team awards

M35 TEAM: 1 Medway & Maidstone 97:23; 2 Phoenix 97:27; 3 AFD 97:40

M45 TEAM: 1 AFD 1:44:16; 2 Southampton 1:47:07; 3 B&H 1:49:10

M55 TEAM: 1 Lewes 1:58:19

W35 TEAM: 1 Southampton 1:52:25; 2 AFD 2:00:26; 3 Elmbridge 2:47:49

W45 TEAM: 1 Brighton & Hove 2:02:52; 2 Reigate Priory 2:11:40

W55 TEAM: 1 B&H 2:26:56; 2 Axe Valley 2:34:16

ATW WATFORD HALF-MARATHON, inc Hertfordshire Championships, February 4

Overall: 1 M Kitching (QPH) 72:33; 2 R McNeill (Carnethy) 72:48; 3 A Barnes (Lon H, M40) 73:33; 4 O Jackson (Belg) 74:22; 5 R Whyte 74:30; 6 A Pavey (Tring RC, M40) 74:42

M40: 3 A Chute (Chilt) 75:34; 4 C Mullin (Kent) 75:59

M50: 1 E Boden (Lon H) 78:36

M60: 1 D Jackson (Lon H) 89:18; 2 M Garth (Ware) 89:19

Herts Champs: 1 Kitching 72:33; 2 L Barker (Trent P) 74:48; 3 P Oddy (Dac) 75:20

Women: 1 S Swinhoe (Lon H, W45) 84:39; 2 C Wilkinson (Lon H) 85:08; 3 J Armson (QPH, W35) 86:11

W45: 2 W Webber (Mil K) 87:47

W50: 1 S Black (Lon H) 94:28; 2 S Barnard (QPH) 97:56

W55: 1 F Bugler (Arena) 99:49

Herts Champs: 1 Webber 87:47; 2 H Burkdhardt (St Alb) 88:14; 3 F Weddell (St Alb) 90:32

BLICKLING HALF-MARATHON, Norfolk, February 4

Overall: 1 L Williams (Norw RR) 75:56; 2 J Stuttle (NNBR) 76:13; 3 T Mardall (M50) 77:47

M55: 1 M Steward (84:03

Women: 1 K Murrell (Norw RR, W40) 83:36; 2 A Brear-Clarkson 89:24; 3 R Waterman (Tri Ang, W40) 89:55

W55: 1 L Hurr (Norf G) 1:44:10

W60: 1 C Brown (Wym) 1:41:14

FORFAR MT HALF-MARATHON, Scotland, February 4

Overall: 1 R Donald (Dund H, M40) 76:47; 2 M Sheriden (Dund RR, M40) 78:23; 3 R Dunlop (Dund RR, M40) 79:17

M60: 1 J Fotheringham (Perth) 93:03

Women: 1 N Jackson (Carnegie) 92:38; 2 G Sangster (Dund RR, W50) 99:21; 3 E Murdoch (Cosmic) 1:40:08

Wigley Group Warwick Half-Marathon, February 4

Doug Musson and Isabel Davis took victory in the second round of the new Top Flight Series.

Men: 1 D Musson 66:02; 2 S Gebreselassie 67:53; 3 J Bennett 70:07

Women: 1 I Davis 82:41; 2 H Carruthers 82:56; 3 L Thomas 83:13

MAD DOG 10km, Southport, Lancashire, February 4

Overall: 1 L Minns BMF) 34:08; 2 F Rafferty (S’port W, M50) 35:20; 3 S Croft (R Rose, M40) 35:23

M50: 2 D Hamilton (S’port W) 36:16

Women: 1 N Jackson (Kesw) 36:26; 2 C Brock (Steel) 39:31; 3 D Searle (W40) 40:30

REGENTS PARK WINTER 10km, London, February 4

Overall: 1 E Curtis 33:52; 2 N Thomas (Fulham) 34:43; 3 D Souster (Morn) 34:58

M50: 1 D Gritton (Orion) 37:22

M60: 1 M Hurford (Morn) 40:05

Women: 1 T Koyama (W40) 38:45; 2 K Kelly (Morn) 40:54; 3 K Robinson 41:51

DORNEY RUNS, Buckinghamshire, February 3

Overall (10km): 1 P Lawrie (M40) 34:17; 2 T Hawkins 35:35; 3 R Hall 35:44

M80: 1 N Bevan 61:26

Women: 1 E Triggs-Hodge (W40) 40:05; 2 L Fry 41:40; 3 K Allred (Oxf C, W50) 42:43

Overall (13.1M):

1 S Buckle (St Alb , M40) 73:08; 2 R Hogan (Rane) 75:13; 3 S McCabery (M50) 76:11

M40: 2 C Fox (WimbW) 76:39

M60: 1 S Ingledew (Edin) 88:15

Women: 1 E Robbins 77:10; 2 L Pattison 91:04; 3 A Varney 98:10

W60: 1 L Clements (Bide) 1:44:34; 2 G O’Connor 1:46:19

Ealing Mile, February 2

In windy conditions 2:40 marathoner Melissah Gibson followed up her win in the Serpentine 5km the week before with another Friday lunchtime victory, this time in 5:27 on the fast Ealing course.

In second place just six seconds back Clare Elms took over half minute off the British W60 road record with a time of 5:33.

There is no official world W60 road mile best but this is believed to be the fastest time on a certified loop course.

While faster times have been set on point to point courses, the official UK mark was previously 6:06 by Breege Nordin.

The previous week Elms had frustratingly missed the world W60 3000m record by a hundredth of a second in the British Masters Championships.

Elms already held the British W45, W50 and W55 records at the mile at both road and track and her road time is faster than the track record (5:38.55).

Tom Alfred won the men’s race in 4:47.

Men: 1 T Aldred 4:47; 2 J Mezey 5:02; 3 R Carvajal 5:06

Women: 1 M Gibson W35 5:27; 2 C Elms W60 5:33 (UK W60 rec); 3 A Critchlow W55 5:53

Blackburn Road Runners Winter Warmer 10km

Matt Ramsden smashed the long-time course record with 31:16 despite windy conditions.

Men: 1 M Ramsden (Blackburn H) 31:16; 2 S Atkinson (Bowland FR) 34:09; 3 M Fryer (Helsby RC) 35:03

Women: H Roden (Ribble VR) 41:47

Fell

DEVIL’S BURDEN RELAY, Falkland, February 3

Overall (21M/4100ft): 1 C’thy 2:47:45 (A Masson 37:17, E Narbett/L Fisher 53:19, K Cooper/C Balogh 50:22, F Lydon 26:47); 2 C’thy B 2:52:31 (J Goodge 37:15, C Moran/D Stansfield55:55, A Chepelin/E Lennon 52:43, J Wright 26:38); 3 Shett 2:55:52 (D Bradford 36:42, R Simpson/F Davies 58:14, D Dry/J Symonds 52:43, C Harrington Vogt 28:13); 4 W’lands CC 3:00:15 (A Douglas 36:01, G Stewart/S Alexander 59:52, S Crutchfield/C Gallacher 56:47, C Swanson 27:35); 5 Ochil 3:01:02 (R Abernethy 36:46, G Malcolm/A Graves 58:40, J Taylor/J Pybus 55:54, A McLeod 29:42); 6 Felkour 3:02:44; 7 C’thy (M40) 3:06:13; 8 HHR compos 3:06:56; 9 S’earn 3:07:21; 10 HBT 3:10:51

M40: C’thy 3:06:13 (A Macrae 39:36, A Fallas/E Sedman 60:33, M Reid/D Flanagan 54:59, A Lamont 31:05)

M50: C’thy 3:39:18 (A Macdonald 54:03, R Galloway/S Whitlie 68:57, G Hall/D Sharkey 62:33, M Johnston 33:45)

W60: W’lands CC 3:56:22 (D Theaker 53:23, D Reid/M Roper 78:57, D Dickson /\i Thurlbeck 69:44, M Anderson 34:18)

Mixed: 1 C’thy 3:19:49 (L Dozier 48:06, D Ashwood/T Otton 57:18, H Fallas/J Paris 66:06, S Hooper 28:19); 2 Kinross (V40) 3:46:22 (D Scott 44:11, A Kemp/S Strachan 70:47, C Jones/L MacDonald 71:33, J Gordon 39:51)

Women: 1 C’thy 3:27:48 (E Crombie 44:39, H Page/N Scott 65:17, A McCavan/E Johnstone 64:14, F Bunn 33:38); 2 Dees R 3:41:28 (K Bain 46:16, S Wallis/J Stephen 74:22, CJ Irvine/s Provan 66:46, K Campbell 34:04); 3 Shett 3:42:58 (H Simpson 55:39, CJ Macphail/B Wallace 67:56, T Hamilton/Z Barber 63:53, T Walker 35:30); 4 W’lands CC 3:45:03; 5 C’thy B 3:53:23; 6 S’earn 3:56:48

W40: Ochil 4:29:03 (N Garside 55:57, E Mooney/M Best 85:13, L Cox/C Ashworth 85:30, H Dean 42:23)

W50: Dees R 4:48:30 (K Neumann 67:17, R Mackenzie/L Payne 92:02, R Baxter/M Entwistle 84:58, S Dunn 44:13)

Fastest (Gender not declared) – Leg 1 (6.5km/450m): 1 Douglas 36:01; 2 R Sinclair (HHR) 36:33; 3 Bradford 36:42

Leg 2 (6km/250m): 1 Narbett/Fisher 53:19; 2 F Roberts/J Espie (Felkour) 54:05; 3 Moran/Stansfield 55:55

Leg 3 (10km/560m): 1 Cooper/Balogh 50:22; 2 Fisher/Thornton (Felkour) 50:40; 3eq Chepelin&Lennon/Dry&Symonds 52:43

Leg 4 (8.5km/100m): 1 Wright 26:38; 2 Lydon 26:47; 3 H Pulham (Shett B) 27:33

