Telford 10km wins for Melissa Courtney-Bryant and Connor Bentley

Road round-up from recent days from around the UK.

TELFORD 10km, Shropshire, December 14

The race always attracts a high-quality field whilst others struggle and this year was no exception as triathlete Connor Bentley just prevailed in a race that saw the top eight finish within eight seconds.

The 2022 world under-23 triathlon champion has been absent from the straight UK running scene since then, but was the 2019 English Schools 3000m bronze medallist before switching to the three-event sport.

Here the Stoke AC member was with the lead group throughout before sprinting away from the 2025 under-20 Inter-Counties cross-country champion Aron Gebremariam, to win by a tick in 28:53.

Chasing hard at the line were Freddie Richardson and Charlie Brisley as a total of 40 runners broke the 30-minute barrier.

The women’s race saw Melissa Courtney-Bryant, who has raced in European and world championships in recent years, but who is not a regular on the roads won comfortably.

The Poole AC runner’s 31:31 was a personal best – six seconds quicker than she ran at the Leeds Abbey Dash recently – as Hannah Irwin chased hard but was 13 seconds down at the finish.

Her 31:44 was also a personal best but by a more modest nine seconds, while third placed Sam Harrison’s 31:51 was her fastest for two years.

Overall: 1 C Bentley (Stoke) 28:53; 2 A Gebremariam (Bir, U20) 28:54; 3 R Richardson 28:58; 4 C Brisley 29:00; 5 F Ross-Davie 29:01; 6 S Stabler 29:02; 7 E Buck (Newark) 29:03; 8 D Jones 9:03; 9 R Thomson 29:05; 10 H Henriksen 29:05

M40: 1 A Chambers 29:44; 2 M Bettensby 29:48

M45: 1 P Whylie 30:49

M50: 1 W Green 32:37; 2 J Prest 33:37

M65: 1 M Eustace 38:47

U20: 2 T Webb 29:48; 3 E Busfield 29:58; 4 I Morgan 30:40; 5 M Morgan 30:48; 6 C Coles 30:54

Women: 1 M Courtney-Bryant (Poole) 31:31; 2 H Irwin (C&C) 31:44; 3 S Harrison (Mansf) 31:51; 4 S Dufour-Jackson 32:34; 5 H Weedall (Vale R) 32:42; 6 J Morgan 32:59; 7 T Edwards 33:13; 8 F Ross (W35) 33:29; 9 N Brown (AFD) 33:31; 10 M Marchant (W Tempo) 33:41

W40: 1 E Grubb 35:01

W50: 1 H Heeley 39:59

W55: 1 J Davis 43:34

W60: 1 R Loutit 43:31

W65: 1 M Williamson 41:47

DAVE JONES PROM 5, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, December 11

Overall: 1 B Robinson (B&W) 24:52; 2 B Rawlins (W’bury) 25:50

M50: 1 S Wood (Cleve) 28;17

Women: 1 D Bruce (B&W) 28:20

W50: 1 K Hughes (W’bury) 30:43

KEYWORTH TURKEY TROT HALF-MARATHON, Nottinghamshire, December 14

Top M45 Alistair Watson won overall in 67:26.

Overall: 1 A Watson (Notts, M45) 67:26; 2 G Phillips (Beest) 69:17

M50: 1 M Makin (Herm) 78:43

M60: 1 B Nikolov (Wreake) 82:57; 2 A Chambers (Ivanhoe) 85:41

Women: 1 S Coldwell (Charn) 79:42

W50: 1 C Hay (Mansf) 84:39

W60: 1 C Heaton (Holme P) 1:42:57

STOCKPORT 10, Greater Manchester, December 14

Overall: 1 N Martin (Sale) 51:56; 2 T Charles (Chorl) 53:27; 3 J Godwood (Sale) 53:38; 4 M Cleave (Stock) 55:16

M40: 2 R Cowell 57:41

M45: 1 J Lewis 58:07

M50: 1 M Burton (Stock) 58:13

M55: 1 A Porter (B’hall) 59:30

Women: 1 L Hesketh (CleM, W40) 57:36; 2 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 58:55; 3 A Wright (Sale) 59:20