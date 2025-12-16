Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Telford 10km wins for Melissa Courtney-Bryant and Connor Bentley

AW Results Road Telford 10km wins for Melissa Courtney-Bryant and Connor Bentley

Telford 10km wins for Melissa Courtney-Bryant and Connor Bentley

Log out
AW
Published: 16th December, 2025
Updated: 16th December, 2025
BY Martin Duff

Road round-up from recent days from around the UK.

TELFORD 10km, Shropshire, December 14

The race always attracts a high-quality field whilst others struggle and this year was no exception as triathlete Connor Bentley just prevailed in a race that saw the top eight finish within eight seconds.

The 2022 world under-23 triathlon champion has been absent from the straight UK running scene since then, but was the 2019 English Schools 3000m bronze medallist before switching to the three-event sport.

Here the Stoke AC member was with the lead group throughout before sprinting away from the 2025 under-20 Inter-Counties cross-country champion Aron Gebremariam, to win by a tick in 28:53.

Chasing hard at the line were Freddie Richardson and Charlie Brisley as a total of 40 runners broke the 30-minute barrier.

The women’s race saw Melissa Courtney-Bryant, who has raced in European and world championships in recent years, but who is not a regular on the roads won comfortably.

The Poole AC runner’s 31:31 was a personal best – six seconds quicker than she ran at the Leeds Abbey Dash recently – as Hannah Irwin chased hard but was 13 seconds down at the finish.

Her 31:44 was also a personal best but by a more modest nine seconds, while third placed Sam Harrison’s 31:51 was her fastest for two years.

Overall: 1 C Bentley (Stoke) 28:53; 2 A Gebremariam (Bir, U20) 28:54; 3 R Richardson 28:58; 4 C Brisley 29:00; 5 F Ross-Davie 29:01; 6 S Stabler 29:02; 7 E Buck (Newark) 29:03; 8 D Jones 9:03; 9 R Thomson 29:05; 10 H Henriksen 29:05

M40: 1 A Chambers 29:44; 2 M Bettensby 29:48

M45: 1 P Whylie 30:49

M50: 1 W Green 32:37; 2 J Prest 33:37

M65: 1 M Eustace 38:47

U20: 2 T Webb 29:48; 3 E Busfield 29:58; 4 I Morgan 30:40; 5 M Morgan 30:48; 6 C Coles 30:54

Women: 1 M Courtney-Bryant (Poole) 31:31; 2 H Irwin (C&C) 31:44; 3 S Harrison (Mansf) 31:51; 4 S Dufour-Jackson 32:34; 5 H Weedall (Vale R) 32:42; 6 J Morgan 32:59; 7 T Edwards 33:13; 8 F Ross (W35) 33:29; 9 N Brown (AFD) 33:31; 10 M Marchant (W Tempo) 33:41

W40: 1 E Grubb 35:01

W50: 1 H Heeley 39:59

W55: 1 J Davis 43:34

W60: 1 R Loutit 43:31

W65: 1 M Williamson 41:47

DAVE JONES PROM 5, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, December 11

Overall: 1 B Robinson (B&W) 24:52; 2 B Rawlins (W’bury) 25:50

M50: 1 S Wood (Cleve) 28;17

Women: 1 D Bruce (B&W) 28:20

W50: 1 K Hughes (W’bury) 30:43

KEYWORTH TURKEY TROT HALF-MARATHON, Nottinghamshire, December 14

Top M45 Alistair Watson won overall in 67:26.

Overall: 1 A Watson (Notts, M45) 67:26; 2 G Phillips (Beest) 69:17

M50: 1 M Makin (Herm) 78:43

M60: 1 B Nikolov (Wreake) 82:57; 2 A Chambers (Ivanhoe) 85:41

Women: 1 S Coldwell (Charn) 79:42

W50: 1 C Hay (Mansf) 84:39

W60: 1 C Heaton (Holme P) 1:42:57

STOCKPORT 10, Greater Manchester, December 14

Overall: 1 N Martin (Sale) 51:56; 2 T Charles (Chorl) 53:27; 3 J Godwood (Sale) 53:38; 4 M Cleave (Stock) 55:16

M40: 2 R Cowell 57:41

M45: 1 J Lewis 58:07

M50: 1 M Burton (Stock) 58:13

M55: 1 A Porter (B’hall) 59:30

Women: 1 L Hesketh (CleM, W40) 57:36; 2 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 58:55; 3 A Wright (Sale) 59:20

AW
athletes mentioned
Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2025 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link