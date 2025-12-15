North East cross-country titles go to Coulson and Stenhouse

A busy week in the UK as we bring you our latest cross-country round-up.

NORTH EAST COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIPS, Middlesbrough, December 13

Stewart Park played host as Chris Coulson moved up from second this time last year to win the senior men’s title comfortably from Josh Blevins, the Northern under-20 winner in 2024.

Megan Stenhouse, who was 12th in the delayed 2024 English National, had the biggest winning margin of the day by heading Helen Warburton by over a minute to take the senior women’s title.

In the younger age group races, under-15 winner Gabrielle Pinder, the English National and English Schools champion under-15 all but matched that victory size when defeating Emilia Waugh.

For the boys, Northern bronze medallist Noah Penfold took the under-13 race by about 30 metres.

Men: 1 C Coulson (Morp) 35:33; 2 J Blevins (Gate) 36:10; 3 J McKenna (Tyne B, M40) 36:52; 4 C Daley (T’dale) 37:10; 5 N Creasey (Mandale) 37:22; 6 A Brown (Hought) 37:32

TEAM: 1 Gateshead 107; 2 Morpeth 117; 3 Tyne Bridge 132

U20: 1 Z Kettle (Tyne Br) 26:29; 2 L Roche (Morp) 27:15; 3 I McCully (Gate) 27:36

TEAM: 1 NSP 39; 2 Darlington 39; 3 Gateshead 39

U17: 1 A Cook (Gate) 19:52; 2 Z Gribben (Manale) 20:05; 3 K Sridhar (Darl) 20:27

TEAM: 1 Darlington 38; 2 Tyne Bridge 41; 3 Durham 43

U15: 1 G Hunter (T’dale) 13:53; 2 K Pearson (Wallsend) 14:00; 3 M Gaylor (Morp) 14:16

TEAM: 1 Darlington 24; 2 Tynedale 33; 3 Wallsend 43

U13: 1 N Penfold (NSP) 10:45; 2 F Waugh (Alnw) 11:00; 3 J Hopper (J&H) 11:07

TEAM: 1 Morpeth 61; 2 Elswick 64; 3 Jarrow & H 72

Women: 1 M Stenhouse (R&N) 29:58; 2 H Warburton (Tyne Br) 30:54; 3 M Breese (Morp) 31:25; 4 L Rank (Morp) 31:44; 5 H Lawrence (Morp) 32:00; 6 A Sneddon (J&H) 32:01

TEAM: 1 Morpeth 32; 2 Tyne Bridge 58; 3 Sunderland 95

U20: 1 Z Jones (Darl) 19:49; 2 E Fellows (Blay) 19:50; 3 M Roche (Morp, U17) 20:06

U17: 2 M Owens (Darl) 20:20; 3 E Collingwood (Gate) 20:21

U20/U17 TEAM: 1 Darlington 16; 2 NSP 24; 3 Blyth 78

U15: 1 G Pinder (N Marske) 14:46; 2 E Waugh (Alnw) 15:49; 3 O Murphy (Birtley) 15:53

TEAM: 1 Durham 25; 2 Birtley 34; 3 Morpeth 46

U13: 1 L Helliwell (Darl) 11:34; 2 M Carr (Prudoe) 11:44; 3 E Hawkins (NSP) 11:49

TEAM: 1 Darlington 19; 2 NSP 33; 3 Mandale 40

BERKSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Wokingham, December 13

Lea Heath at Dinton Pastures hosted the event, which continued its long-held preference of holding its championships in December and Newham & Essex Beagles’ Sam Hart scored a runaway senior men’s race win over top M35 Rob Corney.

There were just 13 senior men, so things were on the thin side but numbers were boosted by the over-35s who are classed as Masters here

Newbury’s junior Josie Robertson, who was fifth in the Inter-Counties back in March, opted to contest the senior women’s race and won by nearly a minute over Windsor’s Katie Clutterbuck.

Men: 1 S Hart (NEB) 31:36; 2 R Corney (Read RR) 32:12; 3 J Lyne (Read RR) 33:18; 4 H Abrha (Read) 33;59; 5 G Southon (Read) 34:00; 6 J Ranier (Newb) 34:22

M40: 1 M Stone (Newb) 34:55

M50: 1 A Rennie (Newb) 35:37

M55: 1 M Ferguson (Datch) 38:07

M65: 1 M Twomey (Read) 44:15

TEAM: 1 Reading RR 23

M35 TEAM: 1 Read RR 16; 2 Newbury 21; 3 Reading 25

U20: 1 M Gillas (Read) 27:21; 2 S Toqeer (WSEH) 27:26; 3 S Tuo (WSEH) 29:06

TEAM: 1 WESH

U17: 1 W Humm (Brack) 22;12; 2 E McGrail (WSEH) 22;13; 3 B Lucas (Brack) 22:19

TEAM: 1 Bracknell

U15: 1 E Langley-Aybar (Brack) 16:07; 2 J Legge (Brack) 16:20; 3 T Bainbridge (WSEH) 16:21

TEAM: 1 WSEH

U13: 1 B Welch (WSEH) 11:18; 2 R Webb (WSEH) 11:22; 3 N Mazieres (Read) 11:23

TEAM: 1 WSEH

Women:1 J Robertson (Newb, U20) 30:26; 2 K Clutterbuck (WSEH) 31:16; A Baines (Brack) 33:19; 4 S Holmes (Read, W40) 35:13; 5 E Gow (Dath) 35:24; 6 R Downie (Newb) 35:47

W50: 1 D Godwin (M’head) 35:50

W55: 1 S Francis (Read) 38:51

TEAM: 1 Newbury

W35 TEAM: 1 Newbury

U20: 1 E Davey (WSEH) 24:42; 2 M Fieldsend (WSEH) 24:53; 3 J Heller (WSEH) 25;45

TEAM: 1 WSEH

U17: 1 T Ferguson (WSEH) 24:56; 2 R Street (WSEH) 25:21; 3 C Bailey (Newb) 26:36

TEAM: 1 WSEH

U15: 1 M Lennox-Imbastari (WSEH) 18:34; 2 K McCrabbe (WSEH) 18:47; 3 A Haldane (Read) 19;12

TEAM: 1 WSEH

U13: 1 E Baker (Brack) 11:52; 2 S Duncan-Brown (Brack) 12:11; 3 E Larkin (Y Kennet) 12;12

TEAM: 1 Bracknell

ESSEX VETERANS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Epping Forrest, December 13

James Connor, who was second in the M40 class in the British & Irish Masters International, won his third title in a row and did so from Peter Coates with third placed Michael McTernan nearly a minute further back.

Connor said: “The two-lap course was very boggy in places, however there was a nice amount of firm ground that was decent to run on. I went out hard so I was at the front to negotiate the boggy sections in the first 800m, then worked hard to 3km on the first lap to establish a lead.

“I knew it would be tough to beat Peter Coates, as he has been running well, but on a course with mixed terrain it becomes more strategic.”

The women’s championships turned into a bit of a procession at the front as W45 Zoe Oldfield won by 39 seconds from fellow W45 Kelly Clark, whilst further down the field Margaret Deasy was a comfortable W60 winner.

M40: 1 J Connor (Hav’g) 27:28; 2 P Coates (Brain) 27:59; 3 M McTernan ()rion) 28:50

M45: 1 A Manton (S’field) 30:55; 2 A Young (B’wood) 31:16; 3 D Ovell (LoS) 31:36

TEAM: 1 Orion 25; 2 Havering 43; 3 Springfield 75

M50: 1 L Taylor (S’end) 30:05; 2 C Holmes (S’end) 30:10; 3 M Randall (S’end) 30:48

M55: 1 A Smalls (Col H) 32:58; 2 D Walton (S’field) 34:15

M60: 1 S Philcox (Ilf) 32:31; 2 C Fridley (Col H) 32:56; 3 P Spowage (Col H) 33:04

M65: 1 P Tullett (Chelm) 34:39

M70: 1 D Butler (Bill’cay) 37:07

TEAM: 1 Southend 11 2 Orion 45; 3 Loughton 150

Women W40: 1 Z Oldfield (Lought, W45) 33:12; 2 K Clark (VP&TH, W45) 33:51; 3 G Bailey (Hav’g) 35:43

W50: 1 B Aldridge (Bill’cay) 36:17; 2 L Milne (Eton M) 37:28; 3 H McIlvenna (Grange F&D) 37:38

W55: 1 B Evans (E Lon) 38:33

W60: 1 M Deasy (Col H) 39:05

W65: 1 C Inch (Orion) 45:32

W70: 1 G Hennessy (Eton M) 46:05

TEAM: 1 Orion 59; 2 Loughton 89; 3 Saffron 217

GREATER MANCHESTER CHAMPIONSHIPS, Leigh, December 13

Isaac Battye ran out a narrow winner for Horwich RMI, to notch up a hat-trick of victories in successive years, before Salford Harriers piled in the next four runners home including first veteran Carl Darcy.

The biggest win of the day came from Sale’s Lucy Armitage who won the senior women’s event by well over a minute from Oriel Hardman when retaining her senior women’s title.

This came after a useful track season that saw a run out in the World University Games and the Welsh title over 800-metres.

Men: 1 I Battye (Horw) 31:41; 2 C Rowlinson (Salf) 31:46; 3 G Beardmore (Salf) 31:48; 4 J Wood-Doyle (Salf) 31:53; 5 K Darcy (Salf, M40) 32:08’ 6 J Hudak (E Chesh) 32:33

TEAM: 1 Salford

U20: 1 B Lawrence (Bury) 22:11; 2 H Stokes (Salf) 22:17; 3 J Hutchinson (Traff) 22:24

U17: 1 F Dobson-Emmas (Traff) 15:31; 2 C Parikh (Manch) 15:33; 3 E Lewis (Traff) 15:39

U15: 1 A Mander-Tullius (Traff) 12:22; 2 A Riley (Stock) 12:24; 3 H Shatwell (Stock) 12:24

U13: 1 E Statham (Bury) 10:39; 2 A O’Hare (Sale) 10:41; 3 J Lombard (Salf) 10:48

Women:1 L Armitage (Sale) 23:59; 2 O Hardman (Salf) 26:06; 3 C Johnston (Bury) 26:11; 4 A Stiles (Manch) 26:20; 5 A Bratt (Salf) 26:27; 6 M Tucker (Sale) 26:38

U20: 1 J Wright (Salf) 16:52; 2 A Clough (Traff) 17:20; 3 D Slattery (Salf) 17:32

U17: 1 C McManus (Salf) 17:57; 2 I Hall (Sale) 18:47; 3 S Nation (Salf) 18:55

U15: 1 B Soper (Sale) 13:25; 2 M Boyer (Sale) 13:35; 3 M Appleby (Sale) 14L01

U13: 1 A Worlald (Horw) 11:54; 2 H Wilkinson (Bury) 12:15; 3 I Taylor (Bury) 12:17

HUMBERSIDE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Weelsby Woods, December 13

Men: 1 R Sparkes (Bev) 28:19; 2 S Spencer (Fit M&F) 29:29; 3 A Czapla (CoH) 31:31

M45: 1 M Arliss (Clee) 31;59

M55: 1 L Holloway (Bev) 34:02

M60: 1 J Walker (Fit M&F) 38:18

U20: 1 G Dalton (E Hull) 19:05; 2 D Joplin (KoH) 21:43

U17: 1 J Smaller (Clee) 18:00; 2 G Wright (KuH) 18:45; 3 H Moreton (KuH) 19:29

U15: 1 K Chatizwa (KuH) 14:40; 2 R Davies (Scun) 14:53; 3 M Salter (Clee) 15:07

U13: 1 B Marsh (Scun) 11:38; 2 T Morgan (Barton) 11:43; 3 T Fowler (Scun) 11:52

Women: 1 C Dover (York, W45) 24:18; 2 H Neal (Winter, W35) 24:55; 3 K Moss (Winter) 29:15

U20: 1 M Carrotte (Clee) 29:47

TEAM: 1

U17: 1 K Swann (Clee) 21:18; 2 E Cook (KuH) 22:56; 3 N Wilson (Clee) 23:02

U15: 1 I Riggall (Clee) 16:01; 2 E Lakes (Brid) 16:18; 3 N Jackson (Bev) 17:03

U13: 1 A Baker (Bev) 13:07; 2 L Johnston (Bev) 13;17; 3 P Lowe (Bev) 13:35

LANCASHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Blackburn, December 13

Luke Minns posted a comfortable victory over M45 veteran Matthew Watson in the main men’s event, as the county moved its championship from January into December to make it two events in the same calendar year.

In January Minns was a distant 11th.

The women’s race saw Bethany Reid, who was fifth in the January event, score a narrow-ish victory over Emily Simm, with third placed Louisa Powell-Smith the leading Master as, just like in the men’s race, the date change seemed to put some runners off.

Men (10k approx): 1 L Minns (BWF) 32:30; 2 L Watson (Barlick, M45) 32:53; 3 W Walker (CleM, U20) 33:00; 4 B Kirkman (Ross) 33:07; 5 B Walsh (CleM) 33:11; 6 T Cornthwaite (Salf, M40) 33:18

M40: 2 P Mackrell (Salf) 34:56

M50: 1 R Hope (Horw) 35:04; 2 G Shaw (Barlik) 35:18

M55: 1 P Laybourne (Salf) 37:03

M60: 1 G Goodwyn (Acc) 37:37

M65: 1 M Hudson (Liv PS) 46:46

U20: 2 M Clark (B’burn) 33:21; 3 J Eccles (L&M) 34:59

TEAM: 1 Clayton-le-Moors 103; 2 Rossendale 157; 3 Blackburn 200

M40 TEAM: 1 Rossendale 45

M70 (8km approx.): 1 K Addison (R Rose) 31:05

U17: 1 F Vidler (Ross) 18:43; 2 J Wood (B’burn) 18:53; 3 L Kane (Preston) 19:20

TEAM: 1 Blackburn 11; 2 Rossendale 40

U15: 1 W Kershaw (Preston) 13:26; 2 A Belfield (BWF) 13:38; 3 A Yeates (Preston) 13:49

TEAM: 1 Preston 9; 2 Blackburn 27; 3 Blackpool W&F) 37

U13: 1 R Teare (Manx) 9:22; 2 L Curphey (Manx) 9:24; 3 J Mitchell (Traw) 9:32

TEAM: 1 Chorley 19; 2 Preston 25; 3 CleM 52

Women:1 B Reid (Traff) 25:02; 2 E Simm (BWF) 25:10; 3 L Powell-Smith (B’burn, W45) 25:40; 4 S Yeates (Preston, U20) 25:48; 5 R Jones (Leeds) 26:00; 6 L Moynihan (Sale) 26:18

W40: 1 N Sutton (Preston) 26:34

W45: 1 V Robertshaw (B’burn) 28:47

W55: 1 A Dugdale (CleM) 35:01

W60: 1 G Sheeley (Manx) 30:50

W65: 1 S Burns (CleM) 33:32

U20: 2 A Tomlinson (B’burn) 28:44

TEAM: 1 Blackburn 41; 2 Preston 47; 3 Lancaster & Morecombe 97

W35 TEAM: 1 Preston 9

U20 TEAM: 1 Blackburn 10

U17: 1 K Leitch (Preston) 21:15; 2 R Cleaver (Ross) 3`1:21; 3 S Mitchell (Preston) 22:02

TEAM: 1 Preston 14; 2 Rossendale 19

U15: 1 E Blackhurst (Preston) 14:47; 2 A Carr (Ross) 14:58; 3 M Jordan (B’burn) 15:28

TEAM: 1 Preston 11; 2 Rossendale 36; 3 Horwich RMI 40

U13: 1 G Brambles (B’burn) 9:57; 2 E Martin (Manx) 10:06; 3 E Pearce (Ross) 10:14

TEAM: 1 Rossendale 20; 2 Manx 22; 3 Preston 25

MIDDLESEX CHAMPIONSHIPS, Uxbridge, December 13

In his first outing over the country in more than two years, Thomas Archer, who was a promising junior athlete achieving a fifth spot in the 2020 Southern under-17 championships, took the title as the event moved from its normal January slot.

This was over the Thames Valley pair of Rory Bradford and Nikki Faulkner, who led their club to a senior men’s team win.

The women’s race saw W40 Nic Douglas score a comfortable win over Nicola Payne as many of the normal entrants gave the event a miss.

Men: 1 T Archer (Lon H) 39:52; 2 R Bradford (TVH) 40:07; 3 N Faulkner (TVH) 40:22; 4 J Poole (Serp) 40:49; 5 K O’Rourke (Hill) 41:12; 6 M Cameron (TVH) 41:27

TEAM: 1 TVH 41; 2 London H 113; 3 Hillingdon 187

U20: 1 F Beale (Lon H) 20:50; 2 G Saint (Lon H) 20:57; 3 C Brook (St Mary’s) 21:50

TEAM: 1 London H 12

U17: 1 A Pflug (High) 20:09; 2 D Jelphs (St Mary’s) 20;33; 3 E Kiefer (St Mary’s) 20:35

TEAM: 1 Highgate 19; 2 St Mart’s 21; 3 VP&TH 24

U15: 1 M Lamy (VP&TH) 13;14; 2 R Greenwood (Trent P) 13:10; 3 F Kounoupas-Prastalo (Lon H) 13:37

TEAM: 1 London H 17; 2 VP&TH) 20: 3 ESM 29

U13: 1 L Da Silva (TVH) 10:54; 2 D Pascal (SB) 10:55; 3 H Henderson (SB) 10:57

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 10; 2 VP&TH 28; 3 ESM 36

Women:1 N Douglas (Strag, W40) 31;13; 2 N Payne (SB) 31;39; 3 S Biggs (Strag) 31:46; 4 C Day (Rane) 31:55; 5 S Latham (Harr) 31:59; 6 H Wilkinson (Ealing E) 32:07

TEAM: 1 London H 46; 2 Harrow 50; 3 TVH 52

U20: 1 L Delvendahl (High) 23:34; 2 L MacDonald (VP&TH) 24:16; 3 R James (VP&TH) 24:34

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 9; 2 Highgate 14

U17: 1 S Allen (High) 22:43; 2 A Nichol (TVH) 23:18; 3 P Shaw (SB) 24:54

TEAM: 1 London H 16; 2 Shaftesbury 42; 3 Belgrave 512

U15: 1 J Falkowska (Trent P) 15:51; 2 V Muralidar (ESM) 15:53; 3 E Ponkratieva (St Mary’s) 16:08

TEAM: 1 ESM 15; 2 Barnet 36; 3 St Mary’s 39

U13: 1 S Davies (B’wood) 11:52; 2 E Broadfoot (VP&TH) 12;12; 3 A Clements (Enf & H) 12;14

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 15; 2 Shaftesbury 32; 3 Hillingdon 35

WORCESTERSHIRE & WARWICKSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Warley Woods, West Midlands, December 13

Ash Burgess ensured that youth prevailed in the senior men’s race with a comfortable overall victory over Ed Banks with another junior Zak Lambert a close third.

Burgess won the Midland under-20 title in 2024 and was second this year but this was his first victory in a senior competition. In the complicated scoring system from this combined county championship, his medals were restricted to his actual age group rather than being awarded the overall title.

Sian Rainsley won this combined title as far back as 2017 but, as an international Triathlete, has only limited results in purely running competitions but here added the women’s race by nearly a minute over Wreake & Soar Valley’s junior Bethan Homer.

Rainsley did ‘win’ the first leg in the Midland women’s six stage relays back in March but that was the European 2021 Triathlete third placer’s first purely running outing since 22 when she was 18th in the English National.

Men: 1 A Burgess (Bir, U20) 30:03; 2 E Banks (Bir) 30:20; 3 Z Lambert (Strat, U20) 30;29; 4 C Edie (Bir) 30:38; 5 J Watson (Worc) 30:40; 6 A Jeavons (Worc) 30:47

M40: 1 J Marshall (B&R) 32:00

U20: 3 B Achchi (R&N) 31:21

WARWICK TEAM: 1 Coventry G 24; 2 Birchfield 33; 3 BRAT 67

M35 TEAM: 1 Coventry G 25

U20 TEAM: 1 Birchfield 13; 2 Stratford 17; 3 RSC 37

WORCESTER TEAM: 1 Worcester 38; 2 B&R 103; 3 Warley Woods 153

U17: 1 A Lane Leam) 18:17; 2 S Lambert (Strat) 18:36; 3 G Wagstaff (B&R) 18:37

WARWICK TEAM: 1 Leamington 11; 2 Stratford 19; 3 S&SH 35

WORCESTER TEAM: 1 Worcester 19; 2 Kidderminster & Stourport 22; 3 Halesowen 23

U15: 1 Z Rush (S&SH) 13:05; 2 G Harradence (RSC) 13:07; 3 J Boon (Leam) 13:40

WARWICK TEAM: 1 S&SH 20; 2 BRAT 28

U13: 1 L Pearson (Bir) 10:37; 2 W Taylor (RSC) 10:39; 3 C Cassells (Strat) 10:43

WARWICK TEAM: 1 RSC 17; 2 S&SH 34; 3 Birchfield 36

WORCESTER TEAM: 1 Worcester 17

Women:1 S Rainsley (Cov G) 24:49; 2 B Homer (Wreake, U20) 25:36; 3 K Edwards (Leam, W45) 25:40; 4 A Starling (Cov G) 26:42; 5 G Campbell (Strat) 27:08; 6 E Marston (R&N, U20) 27:32

W45: 2 J Evans (Knowle & D) 28:03

U20: 3 C Pearson (Bir) 27:53

WARWICK TEAM: 1 Coventry G 7; 2 Birchfield 24; 3 BRAT 37

W35 TEAM: 1 Mass F 32

WORCESTER TEAM: 1 B&R 12; 2 Worcester 14; 3 Black Pear 28

U17: 1 H Burt (Leam) 18:18; 2 L Barker (S&SH) 18:267; 3 F Collins (Hales) 18:28

WARWICK TEAM: 1 BRAT 25; 2 RSC 42

WORCESTER TEAM: 1 Halesowen 6

U15: 1 M Blower (B&R) 14:49; 2 T Riches (Bir) 15:13; 3 G Deavy (Cov G) 15:59

WARWICK TEAM: 1 S&SH 15; 2 RSC 27; 3 Birchfield 27

WORCESTER TEAM: 1 Bromsgrove & Redditch 6

U13: 1 H Cook (Worc) 10:35; 2 A Chorostowska (Kidd) 10:48; 3 H Boehm (B&R) 10:51

WARWICK TEAM: 1 S&SH 10; 2 RSC 24; 3 Stratford 28

WORCESTER TEAM: 1 Kidderminster & Stourport 11

LEAGUE RACES

KENT LEAGUE, Bromley, December 13

With all five Kent Leagues squeezed in before Christmas, numbers were down in the final fixture despite a mild and sunny day, Steve Smythe reports.

Dillon Hobbs, with a previous best of just tenth (in the October fixture at Foots Cray), won easily.

The Tunbridge Wells Half-marathon winner won by 100 metres from Ben Tyler who had finished a place behind him in Foots Cray.

Tonbridge's Calum Laing finished third but his club, while winning the overall league were beaten on the day in the team stakes by Cambridge Harriers.

Led by South Downs 100-mile runner-up Hugh Tibbs, in fifth, they packed four in 12 to narrowly defeat Tyler's Medway and Maidstone.

Cambridge's Kent Masters’ champion Danny Kendall was the leading over-40 in eighth, just ahead of Ben Shearer.

However, with overall leader James Crombie absent, Kendall, secured the overall senior men's title with respective placings of 17th, 15th, ninth and eighth with Shearer close behind in second.

Amelia Beeston had been fourth the week before at Swanley but with none of the top three returning, she enjoyed her best ever win in her first season as a senior.

Fellow Tonbridge athlete Ella King-Powrie, making her senior league debut, narrowly got the better of Medway's Emily Hale for second.

However, Hale's third place ensured she won the overall league for the four scoring races narrowly from fourth-placed Amy Seager.

Tonbridge's W45 Elizabeth Owen in fifth was easily the first master athlete on the day and the overall season.

Men (8km): 1 D Hobbs (Tun W) 25:48; 2 B Tyler (M&M) 26:05; 3 C Laing (Ton) 26:22; 4 J Bradley (M&M) 26:26; 5 H Tibbs (Camb H) 26:30; 6 O Knowles (B&B) 26:35; 7 J O'Hara (Bex) 26:36; 8 D Kendall (Camb H, M45) 26:39; 9 B Shearer (Camb H) 26:40; 10 L Cooper (M&M) 26:42

M50: 1 A Lee (Sev) 27:11

M55: 1 R Tomlinson (M&M) 30:15

M60: 1 K Klidzia (Folk) 31:01

M65: 1 M Leat (Camb H) 35:46

U20: 1 M Malkinson (Ton) 26:43

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Camb H 34; 2 M&M 37; 3 Ton 43

TEAM (12 to score); 1 Camb H 425; 2 Ton 476; 3 B&B 580

Final standings:

Men: 1 Kendall (M45) 49; 2 Shearer (M45) 54; 3 O'Hara 82

M40-49: 1 Kendall 5

M50-59: 1 M Smith (Ton) 10

M60-69: 1 A Durey (Dart) 11

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Ton 64; 2 Camb H 63; 3 M&M 56

TEAM (12 to score): 1 Ton 26; 2 Camb H 21; 3 B&B 19

Women (8km): 1 A Beeston (Ton) 30:45; 2 E King Powrie (Ton) 31:08; 3 E Hale (M&M) 31:13;4 A Seager (Ash) 31:21; 5 E Owen (Ton, W45) 31:21; 6 A Burnhope (Bex) 31:46; 7 L Gallyer-Barnett (Inv EK) 32:00; 8 M Kane (Petts W) 32:01; 9 A Berquez (Sev, W35) 33:01; 10 A Young (M&M) 33:17

W45: 2 N Gaudillat (Beck) 34:29

W55: 1 C O'Connor (Folk) 36:14; 2 K Marchant (Beck) 36:15

W60: 1 R Baker (Camb H) 38:37

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Ton 8; 2 M&M 30; 3 Camb H 55

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Ton 125; 2 M&M 146; 3 TWH 167

Final standings:

Women: 1 Hale 26; 2 Seager 28; 3 Owen (W45) 37

W35-44: 1 C Charles (CPA) 31

W45-54: 1 Owen 4

W55-64: 1 Marchant 10

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Ton 51 (91); 2 M&M 51 (97); 3 B&B 43

TEAM (6 to score): 1 M&M 30; 2 Ton 28; 3 TWH 25

OXFORDSHIRE LEAGUE, Round 2, Oxford, December 13

The Horspath course near the Mini factory was pressed into service again and Ben Cole scored another league victory for Swindon Harriers despite being aged 40.

Oxford City’s long-serving Melissa Hawtin was the women’s race winner, her first in the league for 10 years and, way back in 2009, was the U17 Inter-Counties bronze medallist.

Overall: 1 B Cole (Swin, M40) 27:12; 2 A Bampton (Swin) 27:29; 3 J Davies (Oxf C_) 28:07

M40: 2 D Blake (Wit) 29:27

M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 31:35

M60: 1 B Reynolds (Radley) 33:20

M70: 1 M Sheridan (Newb) 40:43

U17: 1 S Nixon-Gagg (Abing) 31:33; 2 J Steel (Abing) 22:05; 3 O Ormand (Banb) 22:11

U15: 1 J Maneord (Swin) 16:16; 2 F Byrne (Swin) 16:18; 3 A Collins (Bic) 16:28

U13: 1 J Lindsay (Abing) 11:02; 2 Z Pritchard (Abing) 11:12; 3 S Coles (Abing) 11:19

Women: 1 M Hawtin (Oxf C) 33:07; 2 J Franklyn (Newb, W40) 33:30; 3 L Morrison (Swin) 33:54

W40: 2 H Calderwood (Thame) 35:54

W50: 1 J Stueber (H’worth) 38:13

W60: 1 D Dee (H’worth) 43:10

U17: 1 A Lorimer (Oxf C) 24:13; 2 K Barney (Radley) 25:52; 3 S Kintish (Oxf C) 26:23

U15: 1 N Parry-Spring (Radley) 18:35; 2 T Kentish (Oxf C) 19:11; 3 A Hall (Newb) 19:51

U13: 1 R Walker (Banb) 13:04; 2 M Krause (Swin) 13:26; 3 E Howlin (Abing) 13;31