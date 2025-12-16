Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone among stars owed money by Grand Slam Track

The pro track league still collectively owes millions of pounds to athletes and its other vendors.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, one of the biggest names in track and field, is one of several stars owed six-figure sums by Grand Slam Track.

The American, who lit up the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo by winning the 400m in 47.78, competed at the Kingston, Miami and Philadelphia Slams.

However the fourth and final Grand Slam Track event of 2025 – in Los Angeles in June – was cancelled following cash flow problems and poor crowds at the first three events.

Last week the pro track league filed for a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, aimed at restructuring the business and eventually staging a comeback.

Grand Slam Track originally claimed it had $30 million in funding, but the league soon got into financial trouble and found itself unable to pay athletes and vendors.

In October, it distributed $5.5 million to athletes – about half what they were owed – but there remained large sums owed.

Court documents now show that seven athletes are among the 20 biggest creditors still collectively owed millions by Grand Slam Track.

McLaughlin-Levrone is owed $356,250 while 2023 world 1500m champion and double Olympic medallist Josh Kerr is waiting on $218,750.

Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas is owed $249,375 while her compatriots Kenny Bednarek and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden are due $225,000 and $190,625 respectively.

The same amount is owed to 2022 world 400m hurdles champion Alison dos Santos and Olympic 400m champion Marileidy Paulino is waiting on $211,875.

Grand Slam Track founder Michael Johnson stated he "refuses to give up on the mission of Grand Slam Track and the future we are building together".

He said: “Grand Slam Track was founded to create a professional platform that reflects the talent and dedication of this sport’s athletes. While GST has faced significant challenges that have caused frustrations for many – myself included – I refuse to give up on the mission of Grand Slam Track and the future we are building together."