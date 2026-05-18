Phoebe Gill back in business

Teenager returns from long racing break to win 1500m in a PB in Manchester.

Racing on the track for the first time since the Paris Olympics in 2024, Phoebe Gill enjoyed a clear win in a PB of 4:05.53 at the British Milers' Club Trafford Grand Prix on Saturday (May 16).

Gill caught the eye two years ago when winning the UK 800m title and reaching the Olympic semi-finals in that event aged 17. But she has since struggled with injury, missed the 2025 summer season and has started studying at Edinburgh University.

Now 19, her time on Saturday was a BMC under-20 record for a women-only race.

“The main aim was to come and find the love of racing again,” said Gill. “I started with a 1500m which isn’t my main event but I was looking to get the rust out of this system and have fun with it and I think I successfully managed to do all of that so I’m very happy.

“For the race itself I didn’t have much of a plan, but I followed the pacer to stay away from the drama of being in the pack. We came through 800m in 2:10 and I just thought I’d wind it up from there and I was really happy with how it went.”

READ MORE: Phoebe Gill interview

Runner-up Holly Dixon ran a PB of 4:08.95 while Molly Hudson was third.

Arlo Ludewick won the men's 1500m in 3:37.48, while Piers Copeland and Khahisa Mhlanga took the 800m A race victories in 1:47.48 and 2:03.00 respectively.

Only 16, Charlie Chambers ran a big PB of 1:47.77 to win the 800m men's B race.