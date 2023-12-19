News from the historic event at Lloyd Park as we bring you our latest UK round-up from the cross-country and road racing scene

SOUTH OF THE THAMES CCA 7.5-MILES CHAMPIONSHIP, Croydon, Surrey, December 16

The second of the Association’s events this winter went back to Lloyd Park, a venue familiar to runners based to the south of London and Georgie Bruinvels and Ben Cole retained their titles, over seven-and-a-half miles of hills, mud and fast running, Martin Duff reports.

For Bruinvels, it was a bounce back from defeat in the five-mile event held in November and was the fourth time that the 35-year-old had taken one of the Association’s titles.

The South of England champion, from back in January, ran out a relatively narrow winner over Belgrave Harriers’ Lea Adamson, who was back in 21st place in the Southern, but came in just about 70 yards down. Nevertheless, she led her club to their third team win in this event in a row and seventh in all since the women’s section began in 2004.

Whilst Cole was a convincing winner by nearly 200 metres there was a second Association medal, in a month, for Dulwich Runners’ Edward Chuck, who had won the 5-mile event at Beckenham in November.

In last year’s race at Aldershot, Cole had been led home by guest runner Peter Chambers, so this win here was all the sweeter without that distraction but he has been a good servant to Tonbridge over the years.

In both 2022 and 2023 the 38-year-old heads the British M35 5km rankings with 14:14 and 14:07 and was fourth in this race in 2017. Cole’s record in this championship is exemplary and was third as far back as 2014, as well as runner-up in the five-mile event both in 2011 and 2012.

However, it was Belgrave Harriers who won both the men’s six to score and 12 to score team race and was their first victory in the event since 2009.

The race was historically known as the South of the Thames ‘Senior’ Championship and dates from 1888 and previous winners include the likes of Frank Sando (1952), Martin Hyman (1959), Steve Ovett (1976), Nick Rose (1980) and Gary Staines (1996).

The event once had barring causes for former medallists and now the ‘senior’ tag refers to the recognition that medals are given to the first runner in each of the over-40 veteran age groups.

For the men, it was Kent AC’s Tom Mower, in eighth overall who took the M40 medal while Simon Coombes, back in 25th spot, annexed the M50 gong and Mark Tennyson was top M60.

With women being recognised as veterans from the age of 40, the older women medallists were led home by W55 Maria Heslop in ninth, as Ange Norris picked up the W60 medal.

Overall:

1 B Cole (Ton) 39:55; 2 E Chuck (Dulw R) 40:37; 3 M Nicholls (Kent) 41:02; 4 S Gebreselassie (Bel) 41:24; 5 J Ramm (Dulw R) 41:26; 6 B Pearce (Ton) 41:39; 7 F Dyer (Bel) 41:43; 8 T Mower (Kent, M40) 41:45; 9 C Dockerill (Kent) 41:52; 10 S Sommerville (Bel) 41:58; 11 O Garrod (Bel) 42:11; 12 M Bloor (Dulw R) 42:22; 13 D Dibaba (Kent) 42:48; 14 R Doherty (Strag) 42:56; 15 J Higgins (Ton) 43:03; 16 J Boustead (Kent) 43:12; 17 G Marshall (Ton) 43:33; 18 C McNally (Bel) 43:33; 19 J Bryant (Ton) 43:33; 20 J Neville (Bel) 43:42; 21 M Evans (B&B, M40) 43:55; 22 A Lyne (S Lon) 44:21; 23 F Bungay (Dulw R) 44:28; 24 E Brady (HW) 44:29; 25 S Coombes (Herne H, M50) 44:33; 26 M McCarthy (Bel, M40) 44:42; 27 J Cunningham (Herne H, M40) 44:49; 28 A Lamb (Bel) 44:52; 29 J Sharpe (Ton) 44:55; 30 T Lole (Bel) 45:01

M40: 5 H Calvers (AFD) 45:07; 6 A Russell (Dulw R, M45) 45:13

M50: 2 N Tearle (G&G) 47:10; 3 K Klidzia (SoC, gst) 49:24

M60: 1 M Tennyson (G&G) 49:21; 2 M Stone (SoC) 50:21; 3 D Ogden (S Lon) 51:44

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Belgrave 70; 2 Kent 80; 3 Tonbridge 87; 4 Dulwich R 128; 5 Herne H 314; 6 S London 373; 7 Stragglers 375; 8 AFD 475’ 9 Croydon 518; 10 Cambridge H 530; 11 Guildford & G 550; 12 Striders of Croydon 554; 13 Dorking & MV 562; 14 Epsom & Ewell 601; 15 Blackheath & B 609

TEAM (12 to score): 1 Belgrave 267; 2 Kent 356; 3 Dulwich R 744; 4 Tonbridge 800; 5 S London 1136; 6 Stragglers 1349

Women:

1 G Bruinvels (AFD, W35) 46:34; 2 L Adamson (Bel) 46:54; 3 M Smith (S Lon) 48:24; 4 N Beadle (Bel) 50:53; 5 N Lenane (Bel) 51:19; 6 K Sheedy (Dulw R) 51:51; 7 M Cordon-Lloyd (Bel) 52:17; 8 E Hards (Bel) 53:02; 9 M Heslop (Ton, W55) 53:17; 10 L Goodson (Bel) 53:27

W40: 1 V Cartwright (Kent) 53:43; 2 K Smith (Dulw R) 55:03

W50: 2 M Consuelo-Kennefik (SoC) 57:01

W60: 1 A Norris (Dulw R) 60:05; 2 P Iannella (S Lon) 64:47

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Belgrave 36; 2 S London 101; 3 Dulwich R 140; 4 Kent 169

265 runners finished

ESSEX LEAGUE, Writtle, Colchester, December 16

Khahisa Mhlanga, the former European under-20 800m champion and current England 1500m champion, denied Lizzie Wellstead, the South of England under-20 cross-country winner, a fourth win of the campaign with a comfortable 70-metre victory, Martin Duff reports.

For Mhlanga it followed a run out in the European cross-country championships where the 23-year-old was part of the mixed relay bronze medal winning squad.

Third placed Lauren Reed was nearly a minute down after being second home in the November fixture.

In the senior men’s race, in his first cross-country outing of the winter, the Inter-Services 5000m champion Dean Williamson denied Adam Hickey a first league win of the campaign

For the Southend 2019 Inter-Counties winner, it was his third second placing in the Essex League this winter.

The November match saw the younger age group races hit by the clash with the English National relays at Berry Hill Park Mansfield but, led by Olivia Forrest, who was fastest under-15 there, were back. The Brentwood Beagles runner notched up her third league win of the winter.

Elsewhere in the young athletes’ races, Jacob Hurrell, the England under-17 1500m champion took his second league win of the winter, whilst under-15 winner Freddie Rowe won his third.

Men:

1 D Williamson (Col H) 25:42; 2 A Hickey (S’end) 26:02; 3 J Rashbrook (Bas) 26:11; 4 L Karsten-Harknett (Orion) 26:18; 5 F Rattray (Chelm, U20) 26:21; 6 Z Bridgeland (Chelm) 26:33; 7 B Felton (Chelm) 26:35; 8 S Dhillon (Thurr) 26:37; 9 P Coates (Brain) 26:42; 10 K Bowling (Col H) 26:44

M40: 1 C Burgoyne (S’field) 27:30

M45: 1 L Taylor (S’end) 27:35

M50: 1 M Waller (S’end) 28:51; 2 R Maidment (Orion) 29:19

M55: 1 A Smalls (Col H) 31:10

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 31:14

M65: 1 P Tullett (Chelm) 33:51

M70: 1 D Butler (Bill’cay) 33:52

M75: 1 P Binns (S’end) 35:37

U20: 1 O Graham-Pwereira (Brain) 27:13

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Colchester H 117; 2 Havering 123; 3 Southend 126; 4 Braintree 149; 5 Chelmsford 176; 6 Thurrock 179

Div 2: 1 Leigh-on-Sea 423; 2 Basildon 783; 3 Pitsea 948

M40 TEAM: 1 Havering 206; 2 Leigh-on-Sea 245; 3 Southend 285

U17:

1 J Hurrell (Chelm) 19:21; 2 T Rees-Jones (S’end) 19:45; 3 M Sanderson (B’wood) 20:04; 4 C Lill (Bas) 20:19; 5 B Wright (Chelm) 20:21; 6 L Dyer (S’end) 20:28

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Chelmsford 17; 2 Basildon 23; 3 Southend 28

U15

1 F Rowe (Hav’g) 13:04; 2 S Horsley (Ilf) 13:10; 3 J Hearn (B’wood) 13:36; 4 G Watkins (Harl) 13:38; 5 J Ray-Eida (Chlm) 13:39; 6 D Capp (C&T) 13:42

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 30; 2 Havering 50; 3 Colchester & Tendring 62

U13:

1 F Farman (Chelm) 10:24; 2 C Calver (W Suff) 10:26; 3 W Hughes (Bas) 10:47; 4 A Hart (C&T) 10:51; 5 L Berry (Bas) 10:55; 6 C McGurk (Bas) 11:01

TEAM: 1 Basildon 34; 2 Chelmsford 48; 3 Colchester & T 54

Women

1 K Mhalanga (Herts P) 22:39; 2 L Wellstead (Col H, U20) 22:55; 3 L Reed (Hav’ing) 223:48; 4L Callan (Col H) 24:18; 5 A Rex (Bas) 24:23; 6 R Luxton (Chelm, W40) 24:38; 7 R Vickers (Col H) 25:04; 8 J Stretton (S’field) 25:08; 9 Z Oldfield (Lought, W45) 25:16; 10 K Atkinson (Chelm) 25:23

W40: 2 S Williams (Grange F&D) 25:25

W45: 1 S Judd (Herts P) 27:45

W50: 1 W King (Chelm) 27:38; 2 A Oakman (Col H) 28:36

W55: 1 M Deasy (Col H) 28:53

W60: 1 C Deacon (Bill’cay) 33:32

W65: 1 J King (Col H) 35:28

W70: 1 T Flanagan (Essex Tri) 41:58

U20: 2 M Barker (Hav’g) 26:25

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Colchester H 33; 2 Havering 53; 3 Chelmsford 55; 4 Grange F&D 161; 5 Southend 187; 6 Loughton 198

Div 2: 1 Springfield 152; 2 Tiptree 215; 3 Halstead 196

W35 TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 80; 2 Colchester H 88; 3 Loughton 101

U17:

1 K Atkinson (Chelm) 23:23; 2 S Shipton (Chelm) 23:57; 3 Taylor (S’end) 24:14; 4 A Milburn (C&C) 24:58; 5 A Aitken (S’end) 25:02; 6 L Nuttall (Chelm) 25:23

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 9; 2 Colchester & T 25; 3 Havering 34

U15:

1 O Forrest (B’wood) 13:54; 2 E Harrold (Chelm) 14:22; 3 E Warn (B’wood) 14:52; 4 Z Morley (Bas) 14:55; 5 J Walker (S’end) 15:37; 6 M Tiller (B’wood) 15:57

TEAM: 1 Brentwood 22; 2 Southend 48; 3 Basildon 57

U13:

1 S Smith (B’wood) 10:30; 2 F Phillips (Cjelm) 11:22; 3 S Cronk (C&T) 11:30; 4 L Sanford (Chelm) 11:43; 5 E Pickering (Chelm) 11:53; 6 B Castleton (Chelm) 12:01

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 17; 2 Brentwood 49; 3 Colchester & T 55

ARMADA CHRISTMAS ROAD RELAYS, Plymouth, Devon, December 17

Erme Valley led from the start and went on to win from a composite Plymouth based outfit by more than two minutes, Martin Duff reports.

They were led off by Luke Hayes, whose 10:57 stood as joint second fastest and then closed by Matt Gilvear’s fastest race time of 10:41. Also clocked at 10:57 for the 3.3km lap was Plymouth’s under-17 Isaac Lamerton.

Fourth quickest overall and closing-in Plymouth’s veteran’s team was Kairn Stone, with a 10:59 clocking. The now 46-year-old was an English Schools cross-country champion in 1993 and 1996 before moving into triathlons and turning out only spasmodically in mainstream running events.

It was all younger runners in the women’s section as Plymouth won with the fastest time being set by Torbay’s Paige Quinn, the England under-15 3000m bronze medallist, at 11:45 on a forlorn last leg chase for a win for her club.

Men (4×3.3km): 1 Erme V 44:52 (L Hayes 10:57, C Millward 11:23, P Allen 11:51, M Gilvear 10:41); 2 GTR Plymouth 46:56 (S Mansfield 11:31, D Westlake 12:03, F Allen 12:02, D Warren 11:20); 3 Plymouth U17 47:53 (J Robinson 11:40, B Marriott (U15) 13:16, F Squires 12:00, I Lamerton 11:57); 4 Plymouth 48:25, 5 Plymouth B 49:04; 6 Plymouth M40 (D Robinson 11:52, I Squires 12:44, P Sweeney 13:38, K Stone (M45) 10:59)

Fastest: Gilvear 10:41; Hayes/Lamerton 10:57

M40: Stone 10:59

M50 (4×3.3km): 1 Erme V 51:45 (A Bristow 11:34, A Mitchell 14:32, D Rayfield 12:53, N Bristow 12:46)

Fastest: A Bristow 11:34

M60 (4×3.3km): 1 Erme V 65:47 (M Hansen 17:02, K Paull 17:26, N Moffatt 15:41, D Gilvear 15:38

Fastest: Gilvear 15:38

Women (4×3.3km): 1 Plymouth U18 55:56 (M Gilbey 13:12, M Wilson 13:41, I Rickard 15:09, I May 13:54); 2 Torbay U18 56:10 (S Muscott 12:45, A Little 15:04, P Richards 16:36, P Quinn 11:45); 3 Plymouth U17 58:40 (A Orgacki 15:47, J Merrifield 15:26, P Timson 14:44, E Goodspeed 13:33)

Fastest: Quinn 11:45; Muscott 12:45

W35 (4×3.3km): 1 Erme V 60:17 (B Lee 14:30, A Mitchell 16:07, J Hayes 14:32, K Medicott 15:08)

Fastest: Lee 14:30

41 teams finished

FRIDAY UNDER THE LIGHTS CHRISTMAS 5, Battersea Park, December 15



Roger Poolman won this event by a single second in 23:25 from Seyfu Jamaal and the pair narrowly went top of the UK 2023 rankings from Jamie Crowe’s 23:29 in July.

Oscar Bell (23:34) and Tom Butler (23:36) also moved into the 2023 UK top ten.

Lucy Reid also went top of the UK rankings as her 26:03 knocked Gemma Steel’s 26:06 August effort from the No.1 spot.

In second Dani Chattenton (26:23) moved up to fourth in 2023 while third-placer Lily Coward advanced to sixth with 26:45 as like the men, all the first three set PB’s.

Overall: 1 R Poolman (High) 23:25; 2 S Jamaal (Lon Hth) 23:26; 3 O Bell (Herts P) 23:34; 4 T Butler (SB) 23:36; 5 S McCallum (HW) 23:59; 6 J Sanderson (G&G) 24:20; 7 A Lennan (Soton) 24:21; 8 S Strange (Ton) 24:25; 9 J Mitchell (Clap C) 24:26; 10 R Serif (Vale R) 24:28; 11 R Sesemann (Kent) 24:30; 12 R Wilson (High, M35) 24:31; 13 F Slemeck (HW) 24:35; 14 R Thompson (Hill) 24:49; 15 M Harrison (Bed C) 24:52; 16 A Walton (HW) 24:54; 17 M Roberts (Herne H) 25:04; 18 C Hudson (Harrow, U20) 25:06; 19 M Grindrod (B&H) 25:07; 20 O Carrington (HW) 25:07; 21 J Eves (Bed C, M40) 25:08; 22 G Suthon (Read) 25:10; 23 S Robinson (Bed C) 25:14; 24 M Jones 25:16; 25 R Soh (High) 25:18; 26 C Cooper 25:18; 27 J Hurrell (Lon Hth, M35) 25:22; 28 P Hart (Soton) 25:23; 29 A Clarke (Herne H) 25:24; 30 E Ahmed (ESM) 25:25; 31 J Fox (Belg) 25:32; 32 J Laing (Hill) 25:39; 33 D Corkey (Bris U) 25:46; 34 D Ervine (HY Runners) 25:49; 35 O Knowles (Petts) 25:50; 36 H Lawson (Holl S) 25:54; 37 R Eveson (Strag) 25:54; 38 L Greaves (High) 25:56; 39 F Vaughan (S Lon, U20) 25:57

M40: 2 C Halsey (B&H) 26:15; 3 N Browne (Serp) 26:18; 4 B Day (Kent) 26:19; 5 J Herrera (Kent) 26:20

M45: 1 C Compton (Kent) 26:43; 2 J Lawler (EMAC) 26:47; 3 G Creagh (Lon Hth) 27:32

M55: 1 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 28:56

U20: 3 A Woldegiorgis (Lon Hth) 26:02; 4 H Harvey (Win) 26:08; 5 C O’Neill (Herts P) 26:10



Women: 1 L Reid (Ton) 26:03; 2 D Chattenton (MKDP) 26:23; 3 L Coward (AFD) 26:45; 4 S McCall (Clapham Chasers) 27:54; 5 K Natkiel (Phoe) 28:52; 6 I Amos (Ton) 28:57; 7 E Ravenscroft (Soton) 29:11; 8 M Mastrolonardo (York) 29:13; 9 L Lynn (Belg) 29:29

W40: 1 P Scott-Andrews (Worth) 30:57

PORTSMOUTH COASTAL WATERSIDE MARATHON, Hampshire, December 17

The racing machine that is Chichester Runners’ James Baker keeps churning out event wins and here, it was his 1104th, albeit his slowest marathon timing since 2010, Martin Duff reports.

After going through the half-distance in 79:29 less than two minutes ahead, the now 46-year-old came home exactly six minutes clear of runner-up Phil Mant in 2:40:51.

A large majority of Baker’s first placings this year have been in parkruns, where he has not been headed all year despite competing at more than 20 different venues.

Overall:

1 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 2:40:51; 2 P Mant (AFD) 2:46:51; 3 S Nicholas (B’mth) 2:48:40

M50: 1 S Conway Precision RT) 3:08:56

M60: 1 D Joynson (W&B) 3:21:54

Women:

1 J Laing (S Der) 3:23:06; 2 E Pearson (AFD, W50) 3:29:25; 3 N Nelson 3:31:16

W50: 2 L Letman (Newb) 3:40:08

W60: 1 M Coe-O’Brien (S Lon) 3:51:32

Overall (13.1M):

1 R Lovejoy (AFD) 77:37

Women:

1 B Versey (W40) 91:35

Overall (50km):

1 T Adams 3:34:59

Women:

1 A Robinson (Worth) 3:48:04

RUN AINTREE, Liverpool, December 17



Overall (5km): 1 N Odgers 16:32; 2 B Hall (Horw, U20) 16:34; 3 B Alainzay (B’burn) 17:04



Women: 1 G Phelan (Warr, U20) 18:14; 2 C Leather (Liv PS) 18:26; 3 J Durkin (Liv PS, W40) 20:38



Overall (10km): 1 P Howard (St H Str, M35) 32:38; 2 C James (Keigh) 33:29; 3 D Henderson (Kirkby Milers, U20) 35:10



M65: 1 B Kelly 40:03



Women: 1 G Armitage 40:06; 2 A Begbie (Vale R, W40) 40:08; 3 C Pettitt (Vale R) 42:47



Overall (HM): 1 T Stratton (York) 71:10; 2 A Lanz (BRAT) 72:49; 3 S Spencer (Fitmums & Friends) 74:28



M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 1:41:12



Women: 1 L Hesketh (Clay, W40) 81:10; 2 B Houghton (FCR) 84:39; 3 N Hall (Wig D, W40) 85:22

RUN NORTHUMBERLAND ROTHBURY 10km, Rothbury, December 17



Overall: 1 L Hilliard (Els) 36:10; 2 J Dias (Blay, M35) 38:00; 3 G Tweedie (Morp, U20) 40:42



Women: 1 F Sim (W45) 41:43; 2 S Thew (NSP, W45) 42:11; 3 C Page (Aln, W60) 45:05

TRAVELLERS 6, Denby Dale, December 17



Overall: 1 J Anderson (NSP, M40) 33:22; 2 G Cooke (Barns) 33:46; 3 A Melling (Unatt) 35:16



Women: 1 S Wood (Sale) 37:16; 2 N Drakeford (Barns) 39:28; 3 L Barber (Sale) 39:48

WOLVERHAMPTON TURKEY TROT 5, Wolverhampton, December 17



Overall: 1 J Bennett (Bir) 25:38; 2 K Quiney (Tip) 26:29; 3 B Witham (D&S, M35) 29:03



M80: 1 B Roberts (B’ville) 55:58

Women: 1 B Tabor (W&B) 30:03; 2 L Tait-Harris (W&B, W50) 30:48; 3 G Speck (Banb) 32:45



W55: 1 S Hewison (B’ville) 34:41

RUNTHROUGH OLYMPIC PARK 5km / 10km, London Olympic Park, December 16

Overall (5km): 1 R Lenoire (Wyc P, U20) 16:20; 2 D Hey (C&C, W) 17:17; 3 C Gurr 17:45



Women: 1 Hey 17:17; 2 E Davies (LSE) 18:34; 3 C Hay 20:06



Overall (10km): 1 A Emmanuel 32:18; 2 S Stratford (HIRunners) 33:33; 3 J Sprunt 34:41



Women: 1 H McGowan-Jones 36:13; 2 H Cooper (Clap C, W40) 39:07; 3 L Beltran Caro 39:21

RUNTHROUGH TATTON 5km / 10km, Knutsford, December 16

Overall (5km): 1 M Curry 15:53; 2 L Morris (W Ches, U15) 17:00; 3 D Gorrod 17:08



Women: 1 C Andrew (Warr, W45) 19:16; 2 V Brannick (W40) 23:19; 3 E Burgess (Wins, W45) 23:44



Overall (10km): 1 D Clarke (M40) 33:42; 2 H Powell 33:54; 3 P Speake (Wilm, M45) 34:13



Women: 1 A Harley 42:18; 2 A Other 42:26; 3 E Morley (W40) 44:18

TAVY 5km, Tavistock, December 16



Overall: 1 B Neale (Tav, M35) 15:19; 2 A Holland (Tav, M35) 16:09; 3 S Larkham (Tav, M40) 16:15



Women: 1 P Pedmanson 21:47; 2 C Littlewood (Plymouth Musk, W35) 22:19; 3 S Trice (Tav, W45) 22:38



W60: 1 C Walters (Tav) 23:56

SOUTH SHIELDS MONTHLY MILE, South Shields, December 13



Overall: 1 S Dent (Darl, M55) 5:48; 2 D Gregg 6:06; 3 T Campbell (RES R) 6:16



Women: 1 L Havis (M’bro) 6:30; 2 J Johnson (RES R) 7:12; 3 H Carruthers (Low F) 7:42

HOOKY CHRISTMAS CANTER 7, Hook Norton, December 17



Overall: 1 H Sleight 46:52; 2 C McKeown (Spa, M40) 47:46; 3 N Canning (Cher R&J) 49:29



Women: 1 K Jones (W35) 55:34; 2 C True (Alch) 56:03; 3 H Wheeler (W35) 56:26

PHOENIX – BARB VS KEN, Walton-on-Thames, December 16



Overall (HM): 1 R Vercoe 93:23; 2 R Glister 1:54:05; 3 A Bradbury (W) 2:00:28



Women: 1 Bradbury 2:00:28; 2 G Healey 2:04:32; 3 L Hargreaves 2:09:58



Overall (Mar): 1 R Kallicharan 3:33:31; 2 D Bhattacharyya 3:44:28; 3 A Robinson (W) 3:44:28



Women: 1 Robinson 3:44:28; 2 G Martin 4:07:23; 3 S Marshall 4:28:05



Overall (7H): 1 S May (W) 52.78

PHOENIX – MEEP MEEP CHRISTMAS RUN, Walton-on-Thames, December 16



Overall (HM): 1 S Barker 97:24; 2 A Standring 98:48; 3 C Jones (W) 1:44:17



Women: 1 Jones 1:44:17; 2 P Minson 2:11:19; 3 A Harris 2:17:33



Overall (Mar): 1 A Barnes 3:26:34; 2 T Dionisio 3:46:07; 3 K Jackson 3:52:18



Women: 1 E Lyons 3:58:54; 2 A Shrimpton 4:15:06; 3 S Marshall 4:19:24

SATURN RUNNING MT – POP-UP JOLLY JINGLE CHRISTMAS RUN, Egham, December 15

Overall (HM): 1 G Klerck (M50) 88:17; 2 L Burgess (M50) 1:53:33; 3 S Ansari1:57:46



Women: 1 A Cooling (W45) 1:58:21; 2 J Anthony (U20) 2:02:57; 3 C Day 2:19:52



Overall (Mar): 1 G Redfern (M40) 3:57:03; 2 T Palmer (M40) 4:14:12; 3 P Costello (W) 4:21:19



Women: 1 Costello 4:21:19; 2 J Moore (W45) 4:27:04; 3 A Jones (W65) 4:48:54



Overall (7H): 1 K Simpson (W35) 26534

SATURN RUNNING MT – THE BOBBLE HAT STRIKES BACK (SOUTH), Staines-upon-Thames, December 15



Overall (HM): 1 J Wilkins (M60) 86:29; 2 L Smith 1:45:41; 3 K Laban 1:54:50



Women: 1 M Turner 1:54:50; 2 H Harris (W55) 2:00:15; 3 F Dodd (W35) 2:02:41



Overall (Mar): 1 M Danson 4:16:16; 2 D Goodwin (M50) 4:20:36; 3 A Gilbert (W35) 4:48:47



Women: 1 Gilbert 4:48:47; 2 E Theron (W45) 4:50:18; 3 C Gorham (W65) 5:28:03



Overall (7H): 1 A Smith (M40) 63.23

TRAIL BY TORCHLIGHT, Llangollen, December 15

Overall (5M/75ft): 1 D Evans (Eryri) 36:50; 2 A Hughes 37:00; 3 A Mason (R n-t-t-sea) 37:31; 4 R Calcraft (R Free, W) 37:35; 5 D Boothby (Wrec TC) 37:40; 6 H Aron 38:20

M50: S Edwards (Buck) 39:12

Women: 1 Calcraft 37:35; 2 G Moore (Eryri) 39:15; 3 J Maddocks 41:20; 4 S Ellis (R Free) 43:00

W50: L Jones (Wrex) 48:40

BLYTH SANDS RACE, December 2

Hundreds of runners were again attracted to this event which is run as a handicap with your start time dependent on your age and gender.

Senior men set off last with M40s given two minutes start and a M65 nine minutes and M70s 11 minutes while a senior woman receives four minutes and a W45 eight minutes.

Senior athletes were seemingly put off by the handicapping as master athletes dominated with M40 James Anderson winning the event and providing the fastest time of 28:16.

M60 Ian Norman was next across the finish with third finisher Stephanie Maclean-Dann, a W45 being the first woman to finish.

She was not the quickest woman as close behind her was under-18 Charlotte Dillon, who had set off two minutes behind and her 32:38 was fastest female from Maclean-Dann.

Handicap:

1 James Anderson NSP M40 26:16 (actual 28:16)

2 Ian Norman Heaton M60 26:29 (33:29)

3 Stephanie Maclean-Dann NSP W45 26:34 (34:34)

4 Charlotte Dillon Houghton U18W 26:38 (32:38)

5 Michael Stott Blyth M40 26:50 (28:50)

6 Gavin Bayne Morpeth M65 26:59 (35:59)

7 Julia Carnaffin W60 27:49 (39:49)

8 Mike Harris M70 28:06 (39:06)

9 Ian Dunning NSP M40 28:07 (30:07)

10 Ian Pickett Tyne Bridge M45 28:10 (31:10)

Fastest: Anderson 28:16; 2 Stott 28:50; 3 B Potts Elvet 29:39

Women: 1 Dillon 32:38; 2 Maclean-Dann 34:34; 3 V Simpson NSP 36:33

Fell races

THE STOOP, Haworth, Keighley, December 17

Overall (4.9M/700ft): 1 B Rothery (Ilkley) 31:36; 2 N Lawson (Dark Pk) 32:15; 3 D Clarke (Tod, M40) 32:53; 4 J Hartley (B Combe) 34:12; 5 G Pearce (P&B, M40) 34:51; 6 J Hood (Skip, M40) 35:47

M50: N Armitage (P&B) 39:09

M60: A Smith (Barl) 44:46

M70: H Atkinson (Bing) 55:19

U21: A Franklin (Hali) 36:42

TEAM: Wharf 24

Women: 1 N Jackson (Kesw) 37:44; 2 R Mather (Knave) 40:03; 3 S Thackray (Bing) 42:08; 4 A Loftus (Vall) 42:49

W40: C Cooper (K&C) 44:18

W50: N Geere (Spen) 49:24

W60: J Scarf (Tod) 54:12

W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 59:42

TEAM: Wharf 32

CURLY WURLY JUNIOR QUARRY RUNS, Haworth, December 17

U17 (2M/300ft): 1 A Wolfenden (Ilkley) 11:55; 2 T Martin (P&B) 13:23; 3 J Smith (Wharf) 14:02

U17 women: J McGregor (Calder V) 15:59

U15 (1M/150ft): 1 J Irelaw (Macc) 6:10; 2 E Cattermole (Hali) 6:15; 3 Z Jardine (K&C) 6:21

U15 girls: 1 H Fitch (Wharf) 7:09; 2 B Buckley (K&C) 7:11; 3 A White (K&C, U13) 7:17

SKIRRID, Llanvihangel Crucorney, December 16

Overall (5.7km/450m): 1 O Perratt (Mercia) 24:54; 2 J Like (Parc BB) 26:17; 3 W Turner (Mynydd D) 26:29; 4 J Tremblay (MDC) 27:16; 5 J Ford (Mynydd D) 27:27; 6 M Tame 27:30

M40: A May (Brec) 28:58

M50: P Murrin (Chep) 29:07

M60: S Darke (MDC) 34:51

M70: D Powell (BMH) 41:45

Women: 1 L Williamson (Mynydd D) 30:31; 2 B Logan (Mynydd D) 31:03; 3 R Wright (Mynydd D) 30:17; 4 K Ironside (MDC) 32:33

W50: N Morgan (Chep) 35:11

W60: N Childs (Mynydd D) 40:42

U20: E Tyler (Here) 41:20

WYCOLLER WANDER, Trawden, December 17

Overall (9.6km/259m, all team Nuttall): 1 C Mann 43:49; 2 D Bulner 47:29; 3 D Croll (M60) 48:56; 4 R Harwood (M50) 49:14; 5 P Targett (M55) 49:48; 6 S Berry (M40) 49:51

M70: J Carman 63:16

Women: 1 R Crawshaw (W40) 51:47; 2 M Ralphson (W40) 52:19; 3 L Lee (W40) 56:46; 4 L Alderman 57:21

W65: S Burns 57:29

TOUR DE HELVELLYN, Askham, December 16

Overall (37.3M/6562ft): 1 Hugh Chatfield 5:02:05; 2 Gavin Dale 5:06:03; 3 Daniel Thacker 5:42:35; 4 Barney Plummer 5:44:24; 5 Rory Harris (M40) 6:02:23; 6 Paul Tierney (M40) 6:12:09

M50: Tim Campbell 7:07:43

M60: John Knapp 7:32:32

Women: 1 Robyn Cassidy 6:19:33; 2 Lisa Watson 6:24:12; 3 Bryony North 6:49:30; 4 Tess Elias 7:12:20

W40: Catherine Evans 7:29:49

W50: Louise Greenwood 8:59:41

W60: Karen Nash 9:10:08

Walks

Le Val des Terres Hill Climb, St Peter Port, Guernsey, December 10

Overall (815 metres)

1 Stuart Le Noury M35 5:11

2 Neil Bates M35 Chiltern H 5:45

3 Donna Allan W45 6:33

4 Terry Bates M70 (Isle of Man Vets) 6:45

5 Kevin Le Noury M65 7:07

6 Rob Elliott M60 7:08

