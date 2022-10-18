The early part of this month features good times in Portsmouth over 10 miles and Bath at 13.1 miles

Great South Run, October 16

For a report from the Great South Run, see here.

Men (10M):

1 Ben Connor Derby 47:19

2 Ellis Cross AFD 47:32

3 Omar Ahmed Birchfield 47:49

4 Ross Millington Stockport 47:51

5 Calum Johnson Gateshead 48:00

6 Charlie Brisley N&EB 48:09

7 Joshua Grace AFD 48:43

8 Jake O’Regan St. Johns/IRL 48:55

9 Charlie Davis BRAT 49:18

10 Ben Alcock Bedford 49:23

11 Alex Pointon AFD 49:32

12 Ahmed Abdulle Ilford 49:55

13 George Beardmore Worcester 50:04

14 Marshall Smith Ashford 50:19

15 Tom Butler SB 50:38

16 Ed Bovingdon Istead & Ifield 50:56

17 Nick Dawson Worthing 50:58

18 Stephen Blake AFD 51:05

19 Ayoub Saji AFD 51:51

20 Adam Baker RAF 52:05

5km:

1 Zak Seddon 14:51

2 Victor Urquhart Smangs SWE 15:05

3 Harrison Brown 15:28

Women (10M):

1 Lily Partridge Birchfield 54:29

2 Natasha Cockram Micky Morris RT 54:35

3 Stephanie Twell AFD 54:51

4 Michelle Finn IRL 55:58

5 Olivia Tsim Pontypridd Roadents 56:26

6 Rebecca Murray Bedford 56:45

7 Kate Estlea AFD 57:45

8 Gemma Astin 58:08

9 Sarah Winstone Southampton 58:24

10 Hannah Pullen Waverley 59:31

11 Alice Murray-Gourlay Taunton 59:33

12 Lesley Locks AFD W45 59:43

13 Jen Granger 59:43

14 Bobby Searle Brighton Phoenix 60:57

15 Rachel Hillman Lewes 61:20

16 Emma Jolley Portsmouth W40 61:21

17 Megan Zoë Walker St Albans 61:27

18 Sophie Delderfield Vale of Aylesbury AC 61:27

19 Katie Simister Portsmouth 61:44

20 Rebecca Stubbs W40 61:51

5km

1 Cassie Thorp Portsmouth 16:47

2 Annie Mann Winchester 18:02

3 Laila Hellyer Worthing & District 18:36

Bath Half-Marathon, October 16

A total of 7000 runners took part in the 40th anniversary of the event which was first staged in 1982 and was returning after a two-year break.

This year there were a number of changes to reduce congestion, improve the runner experience and enhance the facilities of charity partners, including a new race village in Royal Victoria Park with wave starts and a re-configured course route, which appears to have been positively received.

The men’s race was won by Kadar Omar in a time of 65:03 and the women’s race by Atsede Gidey in 71:54.

Organisers reported that over a million pounds had already been raised on JustGiving before race day.

Men:

1 Kadar Omar Birch 65:03

2 Jonathan Cornish Herc W 65:36

3 Freddie Hessian Notts 65:43

4 Sam Costley Soton 67:30

5 Daniel Haymes Derby 67:38

6 Tom Merson Exmouth 67:54

Women:

1 Atsede Gidey 71:54

2 Jessica Craig Herne H 74:52

3 Sophie Wood Sale H Manchester 75:40

4 Hayley Munn R&N 77:01

5 Megan Davis Newquay R 77:36

6 Ella Burfitt Chelt 78:40

Cabbage Patch 10, October 16

Joe Wigfield was a clear men’s winner in a time of 48:44 in his first road race longer than 5km according to Power of 10.

Three others were inside 50 minutes.

Two women were inside the hour with Hannah Viner taking a minute off of her PB with 56:39, finishing 200m clear of Tessa McCormick in her 10 mile debut (57:18).

Men:

1 Joe Wigfield St Mary’s 48:44

2 Dylan Evans Shaftesbury Barnet 49:02

3 Finn McNally Brighton Phoenix 49:30

4 Daniel Mulryan Thames Valley 49:52

5 Joe Morwood AFD 50:19

6 Andrew Penney Hercules Wimbledon 51:15

7 Tom Austin Poole 51:38

8 Paulos Surafel Thames Valley H 51:47

9 Callum Bowen-Jones Newham & Essex B 51:51

10 Chris Rainsford Heanor RC 51:55

M60: 1 Nigel Rackham Metros RC 58:16

M65: Bob Bradbury Woking 63:16

Women:

1 Hannah Viner Highgate 56:39

2 Tessa McCormick Vale Royal 57:18

3 Vicki Ingham Poole Runners W35 61:36

4 Eliza Hawthorn The Stragglers RC 61:40

BLICKLING HALF-MARATHON, MT Norwich, Norfolk, October 16

Overall:

1 K Brooks (Norf G) 74:58; 2 N Marriage (Norw) 77:34; 3 J Johnson (High, M40) 78:40

M50: 1 T Mardall 81:04

Women:

1 L Finch (Norw) 81:20; 2 N Lambert (Colt, W35) 95:54; 3 H Bacon (Tri Ang, W40) 96:02

W50: 1 L Robins (Ryst) 96:20

FRIETH HILLY 10km, MT, Buckinghamshire, October 16

After a quiet year and a couple of modest parkrun wins, Pippa Woolven the 2021 South of England Cross-country champion placed in the top six overall, Martin Duff reports.

The race was won by Findlay Dyer, with Woolven timed at 39:44.

Overall:

1 F Dyer (Belg) 36:20; 2 R Peters 36:57; 3 S Barley (Marlow) 37:45

Women:

1 P Woolven (Wyc P) 39:44; 2 G Russell 43;28; 3 L Poulton (W40) 46:32

OXFORD HALF-MARATHON, October 16

Andrew Heyes was a runaway winner in the event that saw over 5000 finishers, Martin Duff reports.

The English National eighth-placer had a disappointing run in the European marathon championships and returned this Autumn with a couple of parkrun outings before notching up his third half-marathon victory of the year.

Heyes won by four-and-a-half-minutes in 65:31 as local runner Alex Miell-Ingram took second.

In her first recorded race for two years, Harriet Freeman had a steady start and gradually worked her way through the field to record a PB of 78:10.

Her first 5km took 18:35 and, maintaining a steady pace, moved up from 53rd at 5km to finish in 27th spot overall.

Overall:

1 A Heyes (Hallam) 65:31; 2 A Miell-Ingram (Radley) 70:01; 3 S Symington 71:21; 4 A Winterbottom (Win) 71:58; 5 R Wright (Wyc P) 73:53; 6 D Bruce 74:16; 7 C Job (G&G) 74:24; 8 O Jones (ESM, U20) 74:35; 9 A Betts (M40) 74:48

M40: 1 M Pinell (Oxf C) 77:28; 2 A Scott (Clap) 77:56

M45: 1 J Eve (Head RR) 75:03; 2 D Bird 78:28; 3 R Jackson 79:26

M55: 1 R Sawyer 85:01

M70: 1 K Byrne (Head RR) 1:42:15

Women:

1 H Freeman (L City) 78:10; 2 E Hodson (C&C, W35) 78:36; 3 S Forbes-Smith (Surrey Tri) 81;25; 4 V Simon-Shaw (W40) 83:18; 5 L Bond (WSEH) 84:35; 6 J Bruce (W35) 85:44; 7 C Van-Zyl 85:44; 8 L Brown 86:13; 9 L Bhangal (Leam) 86:16; 10 F Hannon (Oxf C) 86:31; 11 E Strathdee (Head RR) 87:14

W45: 1 L Fraser 88:21

W55: 1 K Angwin 96:13; 2 J Hazirce (Edmon) 1:44:34

W60: 1 V Eastwick-Field 1:44:14

W75: 1 K Williamson (Eynsh) 2:03:50

RISE UNDERCLIFFE 8km, Brighton, East Sussex, October 16

Women:

1 F Hughes (Phoe) 34:08; 2 C Ackley (Ealing E, W35) 38;10; 3 C Fal 39:00

SAXONS 5 MT, Saxmundham, Suffolk, October 16

Overall:

1 R Chenery (Ips J) 28:16; 2 D Saunders 28:35; 3 J Hayward (Stow) 38:43

M55: 1 R Brown (Orion) 30:35

Women:

1 S Caluian 33:48; 2 E Mortimer (Ips Ph) 33:53; 3 S Kingston 35:19

STUDLAND STRAMPEDE MT, Dorset, October 16

Overall (tough 12km):

1 J Cieluszecki (B’mth) 43:34; 2 G Grassly (DMV) 48:17; 3 R Doubleday (Poole, M40) 50:29

Women:

1 A Philps (Purb) 53:09; 2 H Higham (WSEH, W45) 53:46; 3 V Morris (Dorch) 55:56

TAMWORTH 10km, Staffordshire, October 16

While the promoting club’s Ashley Baldwin took the open race, it was Gemma Steel who, finishing a close second, caught the eye, Martin Duff reports.

The 36-year-old who posted the fastest women’s lap in the recent Midland women’s four-stage road relay championship, was just 15 seconds down in 33:25. This was the fastest time since 2018 for the 2012 English National and Inter-Counties cross-country champion.

Overall:

1 A Baldwin (Tam) 33:10; 2 G Steel (Charn, W35) 33:25; 3 H Asmelash (Warley) 35:33

Women:

1 Steel 33:25; 2 L Calrow (W&B) 38:17; 3 C Glover 39:56

TITSEY TRAIL 10km, Oxted, Surrey, October 16

Overall:

1 H Hewitt (Craw) 35:39; 2 P Wightman 38:16; 3 R Hastings 39:47

Women:

1 H Chapman (W35) 44:24; 2 R Moxon (Clap, W40) 47:18; 3 S Nixon (W35) 47:40

WHITE HORSE GALLOP MT, Wiltshire, October 16

Overall (8M):

1 M Towler (Avon VR) 48:12; 2 S Padget (Chipp, M40) 49:53; 3 D Colman (Avon VR) 51:35

Women:

1 C Preece (Calne) 58:58; 2 R Strange (Woott B) 59:25; 3 M Maxwell (Chipp, W40) 59:35

WORTHING SEAFRONT 10km, West Sussex, October 16

Overall:

1 J Beckett (Hay H) 35:48; 2 P Blackmore (Ling) 38:53; 3 A Brown (Tun W) 39:15

Women:

1 C Cawte 43:06; 2 C Thornton (Clap) 45:56; 3 H Cunninghame 46:05

AUTUMN DAWN 10km, Battersea Park, October 15

Overall:

1 G Roux (Reig) 33:00; 2 T Drayton (HW) 33:18; 3 R Donohue (B&B) 33:39

Women:

1 M Coe-O’brien (S Lon, W60) 45:45; 2 K Monk (U17) 46:50; 3 P Rochford 48:31

RUNTHROUGH CHASE THE MOON OLYMPIC PARK 5km / 10km, London Olympic Park, October 12

Overall (5km):

1 B Kelly 16:21; 2 H Angove (Spring S) 17:10; 3 A Crawford (M35) 18:09



Women:

1 N Ben David (Maccabi Tel Aviv) 18:46; 2 T Wiley (W35) 20:09; 3 H Scotton (W35) 20:50



Overall (10km):

1 P Woodmansey (E Lon, M40) 36:15; 2 E Scott (CPFR) 36:51; 3 S Ouyang (M35) 37:44



Women: 1 L Briggs (W35) 47:09; 2 A Campbell (W35) 49:03; 3 S Roberts (Logic Monitor, W45) 49:09

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE