Chongli makes mountain running history with thrilling World Cup debut

Valentine Jepkoech Rutto and Lukas Ehrle claim victories on muddy Olympic trails as Britain's Scout Akin is runner-up in the women's race

For the first time in history, the World Mountain Running Association (WMRA) World Cup made its way to China, in collaboration with the Chinese Mountaineering Association, Chongli, Natural Oxigen Zone in China, Yunding and SANFO race with a spectacular uphill race held on Saturday (July 5) in the scenic mountain resort of Yunding, China, host of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Runners from all over the world faced fresh temperatures, cloudy skies, and mud-slicked forest trails, turning this debut into an unforgettable battle of strength, strategy, and endurance.

Women’s race: Valentine Rutto dominates

Kenya’s Valentine Jepkoech Rutto delivered a commanding performance in the women's race, taking the lead from the very first metres and never letting go. She crossed the finish line in 40:59, writing her name in the history books as the first-ever WMRA race winner on Chinese soil.

Close behind was Scout Adkin of Britain, the reigning 2024 World Cup champion, who kept the pressure on and secured second place with a time of 41:58. Fellow Kenyan Gloria Chebet completed the podium in 43:05.

The top 10 showcased an impressive international field:

4th: Elle Twentyman (GBR) – 43:44

5th: Kirsty Skye Dickson (GBR) – 44:19

6th: Wang Shengli (CHN) – 46:30

7th: Eli Anne Dvergsdal (NOR) – 46:40

8th: Simone Troxler (SUI) – 47:27

9th: Maria Dimitra Theocharis (GRE) – 47:36

10th: Yang Yi (CHN) – 48:08

Men’s race: Ehrle vs Saoli in a photo finish

The men’s event saw a spectacular duel between Germany’s Lukas Ehrle and Kenya’s Michael Selelo Saoli. The two athletes exchanged the lead multiple times on the steep climbs and slippery turns of the Chongli forest trails and ski slopes, before Ehrle edged Saoli by just one second, taking the win in 35:13.

Italy’s Andrea Rostan rounded out the podium in 35:37, confirming his strong form this season.

Other standout performances came from:

4th: Andrea Elia (ITA) – 36:05

5th: Paul Machoka (KEN) – 36:06

6th: Alberto Vender (ITA) – 36:27

7th: Tiziano Moia (ITA) – 36:45

8th: Luvsansharav Natsagdorj (MGL) – 37:03

9th: Luca Merli (ITA) – 37:10

10th: Henri Aymonod (ITA) – 37:33

The course, winding through Chongli’s lush summer forests and Olympic-grade ski slopes, proved to be a masterclass in mountain running design—scenic yet savagely demanding. Runners faced relentless muddy ascents, slick wooden bridges, and technical single tracks, all while navigating the steep gradients that once tested the world’s best skiers during the 2022 Winter Games. It was a race that challenged both the legs and the mind, requiring not just strength but precision, rhythm, and courage on every slippery switchback.

This historic debut in China has not only delivered thrilling competition but also underscored the sport’s growing global reach. With elite athletes from across Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania battling it out on the trails, the WMRA World Cup has proven that mountain running belongs on the world stage, wherever the terrain dares runners to rise.

And the action doesn’t stop here. On Sunday, Chongli will once again come alive as it hosts the classic mountain race format, featuring an even deeper field with athletes from 19 nations ready to line up. Expect another epic battle, fresh storylines, and a powerful celebration of international trail running—this time on a looped course that promises both fast segments and grueling climbs. As day two of racing begins, the mountains of China are officially part of the World Cup map—and the story is just getting started.