Fashion meets track at new ĪCŌNS event in London

Innovative female-only concept kicks off at Crystal Palace on August 10

ĪCŌNS is the first ever female-only athletics event that seamlessly combines the worlds of fashion and sport. More than just a competition, ĪCŌNS is a celebration of individuality, performance, and style.

Athletes will first take to the runway, showcasing their unique fashion and personality, before stepping on to the track to compete at the highest level in their respective disciplines. It’s a bold, new format that challenges outdated narratives and proves that women can do it all and look good doing it.

ĪCŌNS was created to bridge the gap between fashion and sport, and to inspire the next generation of female athletes to embrace every part of who they are - powerful, stylish, and unstoppable.

ĪCŌNS is also proud to bring elite-level athletics back to Crystal Palace, a historic venue cherished by generations of fans and athletes alike. The legacy continues, reimagined for a new era.

Already confirmed we have some of the top British talents, Amy Hunt and exciting international athletes from France, Spain, Germany, Latvia, Portugal, Dominican Republic and other nations.

ĪCŌNS takes place on August 10 at Crystal Palace and events include 100m, 100m hurdles, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and long jump.

For more, see īcōns.com