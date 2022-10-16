Good conditions in Portsmouth as thousands of runners enjoy the annual 10-mile event

Athletics couple Lily Partridge and Ben Connor claimed victory in the Great South Run over 10 miles in Portsmouth on Sunday.

Partridge ran 54:29 to beat Natasha Cockram by six seconds with Steph Twell third in 54:51.

Connor took the men’s crown in 47:19 as runner-up Ellis Cross clocked 47:32 and third-placed Omar Ahmed 47:49.

Partridge said: “It was a great race, the three of us were together up to about eight miles. I hit the front at about six miles.

“It wasn’t really planned, so I thought I’d just try and make it a hard run race. It was a good opportunity for me to put myself under pressure and gain some confidence and it really paid off.”

Connor said: “It was a fantastic event. We don’t get the chance to run many 10-milers and this is the biggest one there is.

“This is my third time running the Great South Run. I’ve come third, second and now first so I’m really pleased. It’s my 30th birthday tomorrow, so I’m off to Barcelona tonight and will be celebrating the win.”

In total 20,000 people of all ages and abilities took part in the Great South Run weekend. Following a blustery day on Saturday for the Junior and Mini Great South Run and the 5km, the warm and calm conditions on Sunday were a bonus for runners and spectators at the 10-mile event.

Notable runners taking part included Paralympic champion Richard Whitehead as well as running icon Kathrine Switzer, who in 1967 became one of sport’s most inspiring role models when she took on the Boston Marathon, despite prevailing attitudes around women and distance running at the time.

The first wheelchair athlete was Claudia Burrough in 50:42, with Ella Bouvard just behind in 50:43. Dale Muffett was the first male wheelchair racer in 59:12 followed by Mal Rose in 60:48.

