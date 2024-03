Kent AC runner speeds to a 65:37 chip time while Calli Hauger-Thackery and Lily Partridge make an impact on the UK all-time women’s 10km rankings

LAMBERT & FOSTER PADDOCK WOOD HALF-MARATHON, Kent, March 3

Nick Torry won by over a minute and his 65:40 clocking equalled the longest-standing British Masters best time in the books, Martin Duff reports.

It was in the M45 division and the Kent AC runner’s chip to chip time of 65:37 bettered the gun time of Bill Venus, whose 65:40 was set at Gateshead in April 1986, not in the Great North Run as indicated by Power of 10.

Torry, 48, was on his own for much of the race as Nick Dawson’s 66:42 placed him a distant second.

It was the former Serpentine runner’s quickest half-marathon for five years when he won this race in a slightly faster 65:34. His marathon PB of 2:15:04 was set in 2013.

Women’s winner Rebecca Bunting was nearly two minutes quicker than her PB, set in September last year, with 75:44, a time that would have ranked the London Heathside runner second on the 2023 UK W40 rankings.

Another W40 finished second, as former world 50km medallist Amy Clements posted 77:21.

Overall: 1 N Torry (Kent, M45) 65:40; 2 N Dawson (B&H) 66:42; 3 J Burgess (Lewes) 67:48; 4 A Reid (Tun W) 68:24; 5 N Ellis (Ton) 69:09; 6 D Bradley (Ton) 69:12; 7 J Ross (High) 69:27; 8 J Walker (VP&TH) 69:27; 9 B Tyler (M&M) 69:32; 10 A Wilson (Dulw R) 69:36

M40: 1 D Gaffney (S Lon) 69:54

M45: 2 B Shearer (Camb H) 69:57

M50: 1 P Sanders (Kent) 73:13

M55: 1 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 79:24

M60: 1 S Payne (M’stone) 88:15

M70: 1 J Tolhurst (Padd W) 99:23

Women: 1 R Bunting (Lon H, W40) 75:44; 2 A Clements (Kent, W40) 77:21; 3 C Kandle (Kent) 80:33; 4 J Keene (B&B) 80:49; 5 J Nandi (Herne H) 81:06; 6 G Furze (Wok, W35) 82:00; 7 A Thompson (Kent, W40) 82:06; 8 L Holman (Camb H) 82:29; 9 N Evans (Ton, W40) 82:51; 10 S Brushett (Dart) 82:53

W45: 1 J Vickers (S Lon) 83:40

W50: 1 P Pilbeam (Ton) 93:11

W55: 1 R Hutton (S Lon) 98:53

W65: 1 B Wenman (Cant) 96:40

CAMBRIDGE HALF-MARATHON, March 3

Freddie Hessian got away from a battling group of five runners to take the race in a PB 64:48, Martin Duff reports.

The Notts AC runner had been part of a quartet of who had broken clear by the 5km marker in 14:55. Also there were Seyfu Jamaal, Chris Thomas and David Bishop and the four were still away together at 10km, reached in 30:33.

The third 5km saw Hessian open up a gap on the others and remained clear to the end to win from Jamaal, whose 65:00 was enough to hold off a fast-finishing Peter Molloy who had bridged the gap to the leaders, taking just 3:11 for the final 3.1km.

Lucy Reid had set a 70:30 PB in Seville at the end of January but, here, found 71:41 enough for a comfortable victory, by nearly a minute, over Tonbridge team mate Phoebe Barker, after hitting the front from the start.

The 5km time was 16:05 where Reid found herself well clear of Holly Archer’s 16:38 as Barker ran with another Tonbridge athlete, Verity Hopkins at 16:52.

Thereafter. Reid went further ahead to reach 10km in 33:10 as Barker moved up to second after a 16:56 third 5km before a final 72:38 clocking in her first half-marathon.

Andrew Leach went second all-time in the UK M60 rankings with a 73:51 and it’s only ever been beaten in the age group by Martin Rees’s 71:30 in 2013.

Overall: 1 F Hessian (Notts) 64:48; 2 S Jamaal (Lon H) 65:00; 3 P Molloy (Camb U) 65:03; 4 J Massingham (Roth) 65:06; 5 C Thomas (TVH) 65:09; 6 D Bishop (Der) 65:14; 7 S Gebresallassie (Belg) 65:40; 8 A Peacock (BRAT) 65:42; 9 J Reader (T Bath) 65:57; 10 C Darling (Camb U) 66:19

M40: 1 A Crivellaro (ITA) 68:46; 2 N Greed 70:37

M45: 1 N Pollard 71:31; 2 C Bruce (Trent P) 72:05

M50: 1 P Jones (Shrews) 71:16

M55: 1 C Dyce (Saffron) 75:54

M60: 1 A Leach (NHRR) 73:51

M65: 1 M Millward (Fulham) 88:59

M70: 1 S Mead (Stow) 93:47

M75: 1 S Barnard (Norf) 95:42

M80: 1 B Fifield 99:21

Women: 1 L Reid (Ton) 71:41; 2 P Barker (Ton) 72:38; 3 H Archer (C&C) 73:05; 4 W Hopkins (Ton) 73:21; 5 E Harbord 75:15; 6 E Ruane 75:35; 7 S Hunter (Ack, W35) 77:40; 8 K Harbon (NHRR) 77:31; 9 D Hoy 77:47; 10 H Gaunt (Ton, W40) 77:51

W40: 2 C Thurgood (C&C) 80:41

W45: 1 K Godof (Olney) 81:45

W50: 1 S Cumber (Hali) 87:57

W55: 1 A Monmont 90:57

W60: 1 C Brown (Wym) 93:26

W65: 1 P Wilson (Ware) 1:50:35

W70: 1 C Trundle (H’hill) 1:59:52

W75: 1 D Henderson (Giff) 1:59:35

TRAFFORD 10km, March 3

Calli Hauger-Thackery took a minute off of her PB as her 31:12 clocking moved her to sixth all-time in the UK and reconfirmed the Paris Olympics marathon-bound Hallamshire Harrier is in exceptional shape.

Lily Partridge also had an exceptional breakthrough in second as she improved her 33:02 PB all the way to 31:31 while her 31:29 chip time moves her to equal 10th with Wendy Sly set 41 years ago.

Partridge’s time moved her up 90 places in the all-time lists and past her mother Ruth’s PB of 32:27 in 1989, set two years before Lily was born.

Clara Evans had a half-minute PB of 31:57 to go second in the Welsh all-time lists.

Indeed the whole of the remaining top 10 – Verity Ockenden (32:04), Sophie Wallis (32:06), Philippa Bowden (32:35), Almi Nerurkar, Lauren Hall (32:49), Emily Haggard Kearney (32:50) and Megan Gadsby (33:11) also ran their fastest ever times though a few of the latter ones were debuting.

The men’s times were completely outshadowed by the women’s though as Swede Victor Urquhart Smångs (28:57) headed Andrew Heyes (29:18) and Andrew Fyfe (29:18).

The latter enjoyed a breakthrough as his previous beset was 29:55 as the first 26 broke the half-hour barrier.

Men: 1 Victor Urquhart Smångs 28:57; 2 Andrew Heyes 29:18; 3 Andrew Fyfe 29:18; 4 Joe Sagar 29:21; 5 David Barratt 29:21; 6 Tommy Power 29:22; 7 Samuel Moakes 29:23; 8 Sam Tyas 29:23; 9 Rob Warner-Judd 29:25; 10 Dan Nash 29:26; 11 Arun Dight 29:33; 12 John Beattie 29:37; 13 Callum Hanlon 29:41; 14 Brandon Quinton 29:45; 15 Joe Morrow 29:46; 16 Daniel Bradford 29:47; 17 Finn Brodie 29:48; 18 Kieran Clements 29:48; 19 Tim Raynes 29:52; 20 Jonathan Butler 29:52; 21 Adam Barber 29:54; 21 Daniel Haworth 29:54; 23 Mark Bostock 29:54; 24 Jimmy Lund 29:57; 25 Max Wharton 29:57; 26 Matthew Nelson 29:58; 27 Dean Williamson 30:01; 28 Daniel Studley 30:02; 29 Ben Biggs 30:02; 30 Euan Brown 30:03; 31 Chris Fielding 30:05; 32 Rhodri Owen 30:06; 33 Simon Crawford 30:14; 34 Neil Johnston 30:16; 35 Antti-Pekka Niinistö 30:20; 36 Mats Hauge 30:20; 37 William Strangeway 30:23; 38 Jason Hall 30:25; 39 Conán McCaughey 30:26; 40 Cameron Reilly 30:29; 41 Tomos Roberts 30:29; 42 Chris Perry 30:29; 43 Thomas Charles 30:30; 44 Charlie Jones 30:31; 45 Mohamed Abshir 30:31; 46 Nicholas Barry 30:32; 47 Joshua Dutton 30:32; 48 Bertie Houghton 30:33; 49 Gavin Taylor 30:35; 50 James Johnson 30:39; 51 Adrian Bailes 30:41; 52 Karl Darcy 30:44; 53 Conor Pacey 30:45; 54 Grant Cunliffe 30:49; 55 Oliver James 30:50; 56 Nathan Marsh 30:50; 57 Nathan Postill 30:51; 58 Freddie Roden 30:51; 59 Aaron Doyle 30:52; 60 Daniel Bundred 30:54; 61 Ricky Challinor 30:57; 62 Daniel Husbands 30:58; 63 Joe Skipper 30:58

Women: 1 Calli Hauger-Thackery 31:12; 2 Lily Partridge 31:31; 3 Clara Evans 31:57; 4 Verity Ockenden 32:04; 5 Sophie Wallis 32:06; 6 Philippa Bowden 32:35; 7 Almi Nerurkar 32:47; 8 Lauren Hall 32:49; 9 Emily Haggard Kearney 32:50; 10 Meg Gadsby 33:11; 11 Gemma Astin 33:20; 12 Emily Moyes 33:32; 13 Hanne Mjøen Maridal 33:37; 14 Sally O’Gorman 33:43; 15 Harriet Bloor 33:46; 16 Heather Townsend 33:48; 17 Chelsea Baker 33:51; 18 Freya Stapleton 33:51; 19 Kate Estlea-Morris 34:06; 20 Camilla Mcknespiey 34:31; 21 Abs Brooke 34:33; 22 Isabelle Pickett 34:34; 23 Katie Hawkins 34:35; 24 Faye OHare 34:58; 25 Claire Frankland 35:00

ALLAN SCALLY RELAY (incorporating Scottish Students’ Championships), Glasgow Green, March 2

Overall (4x5km): 1 Stir U 60:30 (J Lange 14:49,T Tyler 15:11, D Horsten 15:25, A Marshall 15:05); 2 Cors 60:43 (D Cummins 14:52, A Smith 15:06,C McKenzie 15:19, J Eykelbosch 15:26; 3 Fife 60:51 (C Gourlay 15:07, A Gudgin 15:34, R Marshall 15:08, A Thomson 15:02; 4 Fife B 61:10 (B Sandilands 14:36, O Miller 15:06, S Fernando 15:42, S Bryce 15:46); 5 Edin U 61:14 (F Ross-Davis 14:45, L Messenger-Jones 15:06, L Cairns 15:21, F Fearn 16:02); 6 Shett 61:44 (T Ghafari 15:00, P Neilson 15:18, S Lesley 15:54,F Davies 15:32); 7 Giff N 62:09; 8 Glas U 62:26; 9 A’deen 62:40; 10 Edin U B 62:53

Students: 1 Stir U 60:30; 2 2 Edin U 61:14; 3 Glas U 62:26 (S Addison 15:46, M Tait 15:31, H Sutton 15:40, E Frame 15:29)

M40: Cors 68:22 (C Poxton 16:31, M Laing 16:57, J Rogers 18:00, I Hutchison 16:54)

M50: Cors 69:37 (M Colligan 16:44, A Cunningham 17:02, I Macleod 17:30, S Campbell 18:21)

Fastest: 1 Sandilands 14:36; 2 Ross-Davis (U20) 14:45; 3 M Warsame (A’deen) 14:46; 4 R Good (Giff N) 14:47; 5 Lange 14:49; 6 Cummins 14:52

M40: M Docherty (I’clyde) 15:29

M50: S Allen (C’nauld) 16:43

U17: A Thomson (E Kilb) 16:18

Women: 1 Glas U 71:31 (E McNicol 16:55, C Stewart 17:47, R Giffen 19:14, M Padmanabhan 17:35); 2 A’deen 72:54 (H Cameron 17:15, Z Bates 18:16, C Cameron 18:42, K Purcell 18:41); 3 Cambus 73:40 (Z Pflug 16:35, C Bain 19:44, K Obrien 20:15, S Tucker 17:06); 4 Cors 73:55 (J Wren-Golder 17:33, O Clarke 18:31, K Maxwell 18:51,J Tovey 19:00); 5 Shett 75:37 (K Woods 18:05, V Riddell 18:50, E Heger 19:00, G Griffiths 19:42); 6 Law 75:42; 7 Edin U 75:47; 8 Kil’k 76:24

Students: 1 Glas U 71:31; 2 Edin U 75:47 (A MacLean 18:00, I Goncalves 18:47, N Britten 19:49, E Young 19:11); 3 A’deen U 81:16 (E Jenkins 18:17, R Gillies 20:14, M Radeva 20:20, L Kerr 22:25)

W40: Bella R 80:31 (C Wharton 20:58, J McNeilly 20:20, D Gray 19:32, E Campbell 19:41)

W50: Kirkin 86:30 (A McGregor 18:57, A Law 24:03, M Paterson 23:11, E Hogg 20:19)

Fastest: 1 A Simpson (Shett/Fife) 16:02; 2 Pflug 16:35; 3 McNicol 16:55; 4 M Blair (Garsc) 17:05; 5 Tucker 17:06

W40: K Kelly (Kil’k) 18:00

W50: McGregor 18:57

U20 J Wren-Golder (Cors) 17:33

U17: J Inglis (Law) 17:37

Mixed: 1 Giff N 69:14 (Y McNairn 17:58, C Drummond 15:56, E Creasey 17:57, N Boyle 17:23); 2 Edin 69:36 (M Wyrwoll 18:22, R Penfold 17:51, K Hamilton17:34, J Lenehan 15:49); 3 A’deen 70:43; 4 Bella R 72:47; 5 C’thy 73:29

CHIPPENHAM SPRING 10, Chippenham, March 3



Overall: 1 S Nott (Calne RC) 52:49; 2 S Hull (SW Vets, M40) 55:43; 3 M Passmore (Swin, M40) 56:57



M55: 1 M Dooley (Bath) 62:30

M65: 1 P Dodd (Chep) 67:57

M70: 1 S Owen (Chep) 73:38



Women: 1 A Stainthorpe (Calne RC) 61:21; 2 J Gardner (New Berkeley) 61:47; 3 A Halton-Hanley (Chipp, W40) 62:55



W40: 2 S Hudson dos Santos Figueira (Belg) 64:36; 3 K Dudman (Salis) 65:06

W50: 1 A Thorn (Erme) 63:02; 2 N Morgan (Chep) 68:21

LASSWADE 10, Rosewell, March 3



Overall: 1 J Dunn (Cors) 53:57; 2 C Reid (Edin, M35) 55:30; 3 R Matheson (Lass) 56:30



Women: 1 L Dickson (Lass) 58:46; 2 C Moss (Moorf, W60) 72:42; 3 A Boucher 72:49

BRADLEY’S SPRING EXMOUTH 10km, Devon, March 3

Overall: 1 M Sandiford (Fordy R) 34:51; 2 C Hewitt (Tiv) 35:21; 3 J Seward (Axe V) 35:49

Women: 1 D Burman (S Dev, W40) 43:04; 2 J Eggleston 44:27; 3 T Terry (C’brook) 44:47

RED HOT TODDY 10km, Todmorden, March 3



Overall: 1 A Worster (Cald V) 35:40; 2 A Whitton (Tod, M40) 36:12; 3 S Corbishley (Ross) 36:37



Women: 1 O Hardman (Bolt) 44:55; 2 M Ralphson (Trawd, W50) 46:25; 3 M Kirkham (Knowle & Dorridge, W40) 47:59



CHESTERFIELD NO WALK IN THE PARK 5km, Chesterfield. March 2



Overall: 1 G Holden (Mans) 17:15; 2 S Gascoyne (N Der, M45) 17:21; 3 D Teasel (N Der, M35) 17:51



M65: 1 B Foreman (Mat) 19:11



Women: 1 S Iliffe (N Der, W35) 19:39; 2 S McNicol (N Der, W50) 20:31; 3 J Mosley 20:58

EALING MILE, Ealing, March 1



Overall: 1 N Lavey-Khan (Vegan, M35) 5:15; 2 P Sharrocks (Unatt, M40) 5:20; 3 C Berthet (Unatt, M40) 5:32



Women: 1 H Wilkinson (Eal E, W40) 5:56; 2 H Rochester (Eal E, W50) 6:37; 3 C Morris (Eal E, W45) 6:45

METRO ABERDEEN PROMS 3km SERIES, Aberdeen, March 1

Overall series (aggregate best 3) – overall: 1 C Richardson (Metro) 27:49; 2 M Hodkinson (Metro) 28:42; 3 M Beagrie (P’head) 29:10

M40: C Howarth (Ston’ven) 29:45

M45: J Ross (Dees R) 31:02

M50: D Roussias (Metro) 31:37

M60: R Holland (Metro) 33:36

M65: G McPherson (Metro) 34:50

M70: M Clark (Metro) 46:25

Women: 1 J Hoyle (JogSc Kint, W45) 33:39; 2 E Wilson (Hddn Pk) 34:32; 3 J Stanning (Metro, W40) 34:47

W60: Carolyn Milne 36:30

W65: R Leiper (Metro) 44:09

Cross-Country

EAST COAST AC JUNIOR SERIES, Larne, March 3



U17 men (2km): 1 E McKeegan 6:50; 2 C Wilson (East Coast) 6:51; 3 T Coy (NBH, U13) 7:00; 4 S O’Neill 7:33

U13 (2km): 1 S Mair (N Down) 7:06; 2 L Mooney (NBH) 8:03; 3 I Hall (N Down) 8:18; 4 T McLaughlin (NBH) 8:22; 5 D Duggan (Orangegrove) 8:27; 6 S Coelho 8:49

U11 (1.6km): 1 E Bourke (Lag V) 6:09; 2 I Mooney (NBH) 6:16; 3 T Duggan (Orangegrove) 6:24

U17 women (2km): 1 H O’Toole (East Coast) 7:35; 2 E O’Regan (NBH, U15) 8:58; 3 S O’Hare (Mallusk, U15) 9:51; 4 A Russell (East Coast) 12:35



U13 (2km): 1 L Jones (NBH) 7:23; 2 S Rankin (N Down) 7:53; 3 B Bourke (Lag V) 8:01; 4 C Dickenson (N Down) 8:23; 5 L Usher (Mallusk) 8:40; 6 E McAuley (Mallusk) 8:44

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, London Hyde Park, February 23



Overall: 1 O Garrod (Belg) 15:29; 2 C Mullin (Kent, M45) 16:08; 3 S Horsley (Ilf, U15) 16:20



M55: 1 D Lane (Lon Hth) 17:24

M60: 1 A Leach (N Herts) 16:55; 2 S Corfield (SoC) 18:14; 3 A Green (Northants Tri) 18:21

M65: 1 M Milward (Fulham) 20:28

M70: 1 I MacKie (E Lon) 21:51

M80: 1 T Rea (H’field) 26:34



Women: 1 M Gibson (Eal E, W40) 17:25; 2 K Harris (High, W50) 18:22; 3 R Vallance (TVH) 18:50



W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 20:20; 2 A Smith (S Lon) 20:58; 3 R Hutton (S Lon) 21:41; 4 L Thomas (HW) 21:42

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 26:08; 2 N Stanford (Serp) 26:29

Fell races

STAN BRADSHAW PENDLE ROUND, Barley Village, Burnley, March 2

Overall (16.7km/590m): 1 D Clarke (Tod, M40) 65:36; 2 L Foley (Horw) 66:08; 3 T Corrigan (Barl, M40) 68:41; 4 I Holmes (Bing, M50) 68:54; 5 R Hope (P&B, M40) 69:06; 6 N Leigh (Horw, M40) 69:22; 7 C Miller (Wharf, M40) 70:59; 8 D Mirfield (Barl, M40) 71:41; 9 S Watson (Wharf) 74:38; 10 J Hood (Barl, M40) 74:40

M60: S Rhodes (N Fells) 83:44

M70: J Holt (Clay) 96:56

Women: 1 L Allison (Sett) 79:30; 2 E Hopkinson (Wharf, W40) 79:36; 3 A Mason (Wharf) 86:32; 4 H Jarvis (Ross) 86:33; 5 N Jackson (N Leeds FR, W40) 87:52; 6 H Harrison (Barl, W40) 91:06

W50: J Greenhalgh (Lost) 95:59

W60: R Browne (Bowl) 99:05

W70: L Lord (Clay) 2:07:33

CUNSWICK, Kendal, February 25

Overall (8km/185m): 1 C Smithard (FVO) 30:11; 2 R Allison (Dark Pk) 31:08; 3 P Stock (Helm H) 31:33; 4 W McNally (Leven V, U21) 31:47; 5 L Hill (Helm H) 31:52; 6 P Mather (Lons, M40) 32:37

M50: J Dyer (Helm H) 37:03

M60: J Blackett (Dark Pk) 40:58

M70: A Stokes (Dallam) 45:25

Women: 1 K Roberts (Helm H) 36:47; 2 R Parkinson (Helm H0 39:25; 3 E Kearsey (Helm H) 40:21; 4 B Dyer (Helm H, W50) 41:05

W60: C Evans (Sett) 48:16

U21: V Woof (Howg) 47:24

Indoor

SUTCLIFFE INDOOR 60s, Eltham, March 3



Men: 60: A01: 1 S Nguie (Traff) 6.91; 2 Z Stapleton (N’pton) 6.93; 4 D Akinlolu (Camb H, U20) 7.05. A03: 1 D Bovell (B&B, M35) 7.14. A07: 2 J Appiah (Kent, M50) 7.55. A08: 5 K Craven (Worth, M55) 7.85. A11: 3 P Logan (K&P, M60) 8.13. B01: 1 Z Stapleton (N’pton) 6.92; 2= S Osman (Croy) 6.94; 2= S Nguie (Traff) 6.94; 6 D Akinlolu (Camb H, U20) 7.04. B02: 3 D Bovell (B&B, M35) 7.12. B06: 6 J Appiah (Kent, M50) 7.63. B07: 3 J Lindsey (Camb H, U15) 7.60. B09: 3 K Craven (Worth, M55) 7.82



Women: 60: A01: 1 S King (B&B) 7.53; 2 D Aderinto (Camb H) 7.71; 3 O Showemimo (M&M, U17) 7.85; 5 I Campbell-Andou (B&B, U15) 8.08. A02: 2 A Jones-Aryeh (Herne H, U13) 8.17. A04: 1 Z Dixon (B&B, U13) 8.24. A06: 4 K Mykietyn (Central P, W40) 8.84. A07: 2 S Westrap (Ton, W45) 9.15. B01: 1 S King (B&B) 7.49; 2 D Aderinto (Camb H) 7.61; 3 O Showemimo (M&M, U17) 7.82; 4 I Campbell-Andou (B&B, U15) 7.93. B02: 1 E Adese (B&B, U15) 8.10; 2 A Jones-Aryeh (Herne H, U13) 8.11; 6 Z Dixon (B&B, U13) 8.34. B06: 3= K Mykietyn (Central P, W40) 8.83. B07: 1 S Westrap (Ton, W45) 9.12

LOUGHBOROUGH POLE VAULT INVITATIONAL, Loughborough, March 1



Owen Heard went top of the UK pole vault rankings with a PB clearance of 5.51m.

Men: PV: 1 O Heard (Harrow) 5.51; 2= L Benjamin (Sale) 5.25; 2= A Hague (Shef/Dearn) 5.25; 4 T Walley (Wrex) 5.15; 5 C Newby (Edin) 5.15; 6 J Phipps (Bir) 5.00; 7 G Heppinstall (Shef/Dearn) 5.00; 8 W Lane (Shef/Dearn, U20) 4.70



Women: PV: 1 J Ive (Sutt) 4.25; 2= N Hooper (Bir) 4.15; 2= E McCartney (WG&EL) 4.15; 4 J Spencer-Smith (Harrow) 4.15; 5 S Ashurst (Sale) 4.00; 6= N Munir (TVH) 3.85; 6= F Miloro (SinA) 3.85; 8 S Dowson (B&B) 3.70

