Despite criticism of British Athletics’ selection system, the home nation fared well in Glasgow as you can see in our statistical review below along with a review of our predictions

It was a great World Indoor Championships with good performances including two world records, strong crowds, atmosphere and the sport got excellent BBC coverage even if the studio chatter isn’t to everyone’s liking.

In terms of overall quality, Glasgow scored 49,159 points for the levels of performance which is the second best World Indoors total since 2000 and bettered only narrowly by Belgrade 2022’s 49,348. In comparison, Birmingham 2018 scored 48,861.

The quality of some events though was disappointing and given prize money and relatively few really big global occasions to showcase the sport so many top athletes’ absence doesn’t maximise the sport’s publicity and ability to sell itself.

There will be lots of athletes who missed Glasgow to focus on the Olympics, who due to injury, illness or lack of form or too many good rival athletes in their event in their country, that won’t even make it to Paris. Glasgow will largely be forgotten come Paris but some will surely come to regret their absence later in the year.

The British team was seemingly painfully small at 25 though it’s worth noting that only USA (71) had a bigger team.

But remember there are a lot less events than outdoors, only two places available at each event and ridiculously hard standards as World Athletics only want the top 12 in some events.

The British women’s team was reasonably filled, missing out on coverage only on long and triple jumps but the men had no selections at 400m, 800m, high jump, pole vault, long and triple jump, 4x400m and heptathlon and then Jeremiah Azu was unable to fill the 60m spot due to injury.

That left only six British men competing and, Josh Kerr aside, it wasn’t a success. Callum Elson sadly dropped out injured, Adam Fogg was last in the 1500m final but made it only after falling and Tade Ojora was well below his usual form. David King and Scott Lincoln weren’t too far from making the top eight, though.

The women’s team was a success though with a medal of each colour plus two fourths, a fifth, two sixths and a seventh.

I still feel the Budapest selection system was wrong and misguided – as it will be for Paris – penalising UK athletes for being British, stifling the dreams of athletes and coaches, disappointing spectators, viewers and broadcasters, strengthening other nations’ teams and not helping World Athletics’ aims to field the best athletes in every event.

In Glasgow’s case, though, the size of the British team is largely the fault of its athletes and coaches who failed to target it. Most available spots were filled where they could be and the athletes added with ranking places weren’t a huge success with none making the top eight although certainly Abigail Pawlett and Amy Hunt, both aged 21, were justified selections for potential future medallists.

UKA will point out the selection system is generally now clearer than in the past and there is a certain onus on the athlete to get the qualifying mark at the correct time, do well in the trials and prove you have the ability to challenge for a top eight place.

I’m not sure whether Guy Learmonth did this in his 2024 season but it was still madness to leave him out when there were no other selections available, he has previously made an European indoor final and it was a home games, he’s Scottish and in addition there is the slightly uncertain nature of 800m races (disqualification, barging etc) and a general lack of the world’s best lining up at the event in Glasgow.

Sometimes selectors need to see the wider picture. Based on the UK trials, it was clear that too many British 4x400m runners weren’t available but a glance at the 2024 world lists revealed hardly any other nations would be anywhere near full strength either.

In the end Kenya, hardly an indoor 4x400m power, were able to come fourth in 3:06.71, a time that I am 99% certain a British team would have achieved with home support.

It appears that Jack Turner wasn’t given the opportunity to take up the heptathlon’s 12th spot, though he probably would have focused on the NCAA event anyway, whereas Sam Atkin was not considered for a 3000m spot despite a 7:31.97 qualifier from last year and a 12:58.73 5000m to prove his 2024 fitness as he could not contest the trials. Based on his 5000m and those who ran the 3000m, a top eight place looked almost inevitable.

Despite this Britain came a brilliant second in the points table (where 8 points are awarded first down to 1 point for eighth) with 51 points (admittedly a mile behind USA’s 195) but just ahead of Italy’s 50, Ethiopia’s 49, Belgium’s 45, New Zealand’s 44 and Netherlands’ 42.

It doesn’t mean their general selection policy is correct though!

MEN

60 METRES

Christian Coleman (running 6.49, 6.43 and 6.41) had the fastest reaction time (0.127) and regained his title as Noah Lyles confirmed his speed has improved since 2023. Lyles lost 0.032 on his reaction time so was as quick as Coleman thereafter.

In our prediction we had the first two in the wrong order but third and fourth correct suggesting it pretty much went to form.

60: 1 Christian Coleman USA 6.41; 2 Noah Lyles USA 6.44; 3 Ackeem Blake JAM 6.46; 4 Ferdinand Omanyala KEN 6.56; 5 Henrik Larsson SWE 6.56; 6 Emmanuel Eseme CMR 6.68; 7 Shuhei Tada JPN 6.70; 8 Chituru Ali ITA 8.00

AW prediction: 1 Lyles USA 6.45; 2 Coleman USA 6.47; 3 Blake JAM 6.48; 4 Omanyala KEN 6.51; 5 Matadi LBR 6.53; 6 Tada JPN 6.55

SF1: 1 Christian Coleman USA 6.43; 2 Chituru Ali ITA 6.53; 3 Henrik Larsson SWE 6.55; 4 Markus Fuchs AUT 6.58; 5 Simon Hansen DEN 6.62; 6 Jeff Erius FRA 6.63; 7 Sergio López ESP 6.70; 8 Anej Čurin Prapotnik SLO 6.71. SF2: 1 Ackeem Blake JAM 6.51; 2 Emmanuel Eseme CMR 6.52 NR; 3 Mario Burke BAR 6.57; 4 Rikkoi Brathwaite IVB 6.60; 5 Ján Volko SVK 6.60; 6 Kayhan Özer TUR 6.65; 7 Akihiro Higashida JPN 6.67; 8 Imran Rahman BAN 6.70. SF3: 1 Noah Lyles USA 6.47; 2 Ferdinand Omanyala KEN 6.52; 3 Shuhei Tada JPN 6.56; 4 Emmanuel Matadi LBR 6.58; 5 Pascal Mancini SUI 6.62; 6 Aleksandar Askovic GER 6.66; 7 Malachi Murray CAN 6.73; 8 Marc Brian Louis SGP 6.73

Heat 1: 1 Noah Lyles USA 6.57; 2 Jeff Erius FRA 6.63; 3 Aleksandar Askovic GER 6.66; 4 Markus Fuchs AUT 6.66; 5 Tiaan Whelpton NZL 6.67; 6 Waisake Tewa FIJ 7.02; 7 James Fiti Scott FSM 7.52. Heat 2: 1 Henrik Larsson SWE 6.59; 2 Malachi Murray CAN 6.64; 3 Kayhan Özer TUR 6.71; 4 Samuele Ceccarelli ITA 6.77; 5 Jonash Moncherry SEY 6.91; 6 Hassan Saaid MDV 6.93; 7 Guillem Arderiu AND 7.03; 8 Manuihei Teaha PYF 7.25. Heat 3: 1 Chituru Ali ITA 6.59; 2 Emmanuel Matadi LBR 6.60; 3 Sergio López ESP 6.68; 4 Israel Olatunde IRL 6.70; 5 Erik Felipe Cardoso BRA 6.87; 6 Ignacio Blaluk PLW 7.38. Heat 4: 1 Ferdinand Omanyala KEN 6.52; 2 Shuhei Tada JPN 6.52 NR; 3 Marc Brian Louis SGP 6.69 NR; 4 Ioánnis Nifadópoulos GRE 6.74; 5 Brendon Rodney CAN 6.80; 6 Karalo Hepoiteloto Maibuca TUV 7.27; 7 Ty’ree Langidrik MHL 7.63. Heat 5: 1 Emmanuel Eseme CMR 6.54 NR; 2 Simon Hansen DEN 6.61; 3 Anej Čurin Prapotnik SLO 6.68; 4 Felipe Bardi BRA 6.68; 5 Ambdoul Karim Riffayn COM 6.75; 6 Craig Gill GIB 7.17; 7 Winzar Kakiouea NRU 7.18. Heat 6: 1 Christian Coleman USA 6.49; 2 Mario Burke BAR 6.58; 3 Akihiro Higashida JPN 6.62; 4 Rikkoi Brathwaite IVB 6.62; 5 Pascal Mancini SUI 6.63; 6 Joseph Green GUM 7.04 NR; 7 Daniel Tolosa COK 7.23 NR. Heat 7: 1 Ackeem Blake JAM 6.55; 2 Ján Volko SVK 6.59; 3 Imran Rahman BAN 6.64; 4 Samuli Samuelsson FIN 6.72; 5 Sibusiso Matsenjwa SWZ 6.74 NR; 6 Shajar Abbas PAK 6.77; 7 Sanjay Weekes MNT 7.12

400 METRES

Alexander Doom was far better than we predicted pre-event (but based on having the fastest heats and semi, he was joint favourite before the final). There he pipped Karsten Warholm with 200m splits of 21.41 and 23.84 to the Norwegian’s 21.30 and 24.04.

Otherwise in a poor standard event with most of the top ranked not even competing, many of the expected favourites disappointed and the high-ranked Americans failed to even survive the first round.

400: 1 Alexander Doom BEL 45.25 NR; 2 Karsten Warholm NOR 45.34; 3 Rusheen McDonald JAM 45.65; 4 João Ricardo Coelho POR 45.86 NR; 5 Attila Molnár HUN 46.11; 6 Matěj Krsek CZE 46.47

AW prediction: 1 Warholm NOR 45.12; 2 Richards TTO 45.45; 3 Faust USA 45.56; 4 Patterson USA 45.58; 5 Doom BEL 45.65; 6 Sato JPN 45.86

SF1: 1 Alexander Doom BEL 45.69; 2 João Ricardo Coelho POR 45.98 NR; 3 Attila Molnár HUN 46.08 NR NU23R; 4 Jereem Richards TTO 46.64; 5 Dubem Nwachukwu NGR 46.69; 6 Franko Burraj ALB 47.78. SF2: 1 Karsten Warholm NOR 45.86; 2 Rusheen McDonald JAM 46.02; 3 Matěj Krsek CZE 46.48; 4 Rok Ferlan SLO 46.61; 5 Lucas Carvalho BRA 47.38; 6 Omar Elkhatib POR 47.78

Heat 1: 1 Karsten Warholm NOR 46.68; 2 Rok Ferlan SLO 47.04; 3 Jacory Patterson USA 47.04; 4 Graham Pellegrini MLT 48.00; 5 Ibrahim Ayorinde CAN 48.05; Kentaro Sato JPN DNS; Heat 2: 1 Matěj Krsek CZE 46.07; 2 Rusheen McDonald JAM 46.25; 3 Lucas Carvalho BRA 46.82; 4 Franko Burraj ALB 46.86; 5 Tomas Kersulis LTU 47.92. Heat 3: 1 Attila Molnár HUN 46.52; 2 Dubem Nwachukwu NGR 46.91; 3 Omar Elkhatib POR 46.99; 4 Jereem Richards TTO 47.04; 5 Michal Desenský CZE 47.48; 6 Rashid Moiwa SLE 53.48. Heat 4: 1 Alexander Doom BEL 46.11; 2 João Ricardo Coelho POR 46.35 NR; 3 Brian Faust USA 47.11; 4 Artūrs Pastors LAT 47.53; 5 Lucas Vilar BRA 47.92; 6 Malique Smith ISV 49.68

800 METRES

Bryce Hoppel ran a perfect tactical race to win in a world lead 1:44.92. His 200m splits were 24.84, 26.65, 27.14 and 26.29 and he kept out of the early surging that ultimately paid for the disqualified Benjamin Robert and defending champion Mariano Garcia and Eliott Crestan’s tired last 100m.

The quickest runner in the last 200m was silver medallist Andreas Kramer (26.27) and the Swede only just scraped into the final.

Hoppel’s semi final time of 1:45.08 was the fastest in championships history.

800: 1 Bryce Hoppel USA 1:44.92; 2 Andreas Kramer SWE 1:45.27; 3 Eliott Crestan BEL 1:45.32; 4 Catalin Tecuceanu ITA 1:46.39; 5 Mariano Garcia ESP 1:48.77; Benjamin Robert FRA DQ

AW prediction: 1 Tecuceanu ITA 1:45.65; 2 Crestan BEL 1:45.68; 3 Hoppel USA 1:45.75; 4 Garcia ESP 1:45.90; 5 Kibet KEN 1:46.02; 6 El Guesse MAR 1:46.23

SF1: 1 Mariano Garcia ESP 1:47.83; 2 Catalin Tecuceanu ITA 1:48.13; 3 Andreas Kramer SWE 1:48.14; 4 Isaiah Harris USA 1:48.18; 5 Tshepiso Masalela BOT 1:48.44; 6 Tibo De Smet BEL 1:48.47. SF2: 1 Bryce Hoppel USA 1:45.08; 2 Eliott Crestan BEL 1:45.08; 3 Benjamin Robert FRA 1:45.28; 4 Abdellatif El Guesse MAR 1:45.45; 5 Mohamed Attaoui ESP 1:45.68; Mohamed Ali Gouaned ALG DNF

Heat 1: 1 Mohamed Ali Gouaned ALG 1:46.49; 2 Tshepiso Masalela BOT 1:46.76; 3 Collins Kipruto KEN 1:46.89; 4 James Preston NZL 1:47.59 NR; 5 Mateusz Borkowski POL 1:48.07. Heat 2: 1 Bryce Hoppel USA 1:46.15; 2 Abdellatif El Guesse MAR 1:46.29; 3 Noah Kibet KEN 1:46.90; 4 Francesco Pernici ITA 1:47.38; 5 Edose Ibadin NGR 1:48.21. Heat 3: 1 Eliott Crestan BEL 1:46.79; 2 Catalin Tecuceanu ITA 1:47.07; 3 Balázs Vindics HUN 1:47.83; 4 John Rivera PUR 1:48.44; 5 Hussain Mohsen Al-Farisi OMA 1:48.47; 6 Eduardo Moreira BRA 1:49.74. Heat 4: 1 Mohamed Attaoui ESP 1:46.20; 2 Andreas Kramer SWE 1:46.21; 3 Tibo De Smet BEL 1:46.34; 4 Jakub Dudycha CZE 1:47.81; 5 Efrem Mekonnen ETH 1:49.71; 6 Marino Bloudek CRO 1:49.97. Heat 5: 1 Mariano Garcia ESP 1:45.81; 2 Isaiah Harris USA 1:46.12; 3 Benjamin Robert FRA 1:46.16; 4 Ryan Clarke NED 1:46.69; 5 Filip Šnejdr CZE 1:48.30

1500 METRES

This was not a good prediction in terms of the winner but accurate in terms of the top six.

Geordie Beamish’s last 1500m was in Birmingham in 2022 where he finished ninth, a place behind Matt Stonier and his previous mile race was a 10th in Honolulu on the road in December in 4:00.54. However, the former NCAA mile winner’s finishing speed was extraordinary, especially for someone who finished fifth in the Budapest steeplechase.

He was 10th with 400m to go, exactly a second off of the lead, seventh at the bell and then ran 13.33 to move up to sixth and an electric 12.78 for his last 100m, giving him a 26.11 closing lap. Renowned kicker Cole Hocker could only run 13.41 for his last 100 metres for silver.

US-based runners took the first three places (and gained an one-two at the 3000m, a 800m win, a women’s 3000m win and two 1500m medals.

Two-time winner Samuel Tefera, who outkicked Jakob Ingebrigtsen in 2022 faded from second to seventh in the last 400m.

Adam Fogg did not look like the runner who ran 3:49.62 for the mile three weeks earlier. There were a far too many and dangerous 14 in the final.

1500: 1 Geordie Beamish NZL 3:36.54; 2 Cole Hocker USA 3:36.69; 3 Hobbs Kessler USA 3:36.72; 4 Isaac Nader POR 3:36.97; 5 Narve Gilje Nordås NOR 3:37.03; 6 Adel Mechaal ESP 3:37.76; 7 Samuel Tefera ETH 3:38.10; 8 Samuel Pihlström SWE 3:38.35; 9 Biniam Mehary ETH 3:40.00; 10 Vincent Keter KEN 3:40.04; 11 Mario García ESP 3:40.48; 12 Ryan Mphahlele RSA 3:41.08; 13 Kieran Lumb CAN 3:41.37; 14 Adam Fogg GBR 3:43.81

AW prediction: 1 Tefera ETH 3:38.45; 2 Hocker USA 3:38.65; 3 Kessler USA 3:39.00; 4 Nordas NOR 3:39.10; 5 Nader POR 3:39.23; 6 Mechaal ESP 3:39.45; 7 Fogg GBR 3:39.50; 8 Elson GBR 3:39.55

Heat 1: 1 Cole Hocker USA 3:39.32; 2 Samuel Pihlström SWE 3:39.63; 3 Samuel Tefera ETH 3:39.66; 4 Kristian Uldbjerg Hansen DEN 3:39.81; 5 Yervand Mkrtchyan ARM 3:42.45; 6 Adam Fogg GBR 3:48.47; 7 Andrew Boniface TAN 3:51.44; 8 Alex Orlando Macuacua MOZ 3:57.13. Heat 2: 1 Narve Gilje Nordås NOR 3:42.09; 2 Adel Mechaal ESP 3:42.85; 3 Ryan Mphahlele RSA 3:42.97; 4 Filip Sasínek CZE 3:43.82; 5 Hicham Akankam MAR 3:44.30; 6 Nursultan Keneshbekov KGZ 3:47.86; 7 Fayez Abdullah Al-Subaie KSA 3:48.73 NR. Heat 3: 1 Isaac Nader POR 3:45.50; 2 Kieran Lumb CAN 3:45.66; 3 Mario García ESP 3:46.48; 4 Tshepo Tshite RSA 3:46.70; 5 Rob Napolitano PUR 3:48.92; 6 Biniam Mehary ETH 3:55.81; 7 Eduardo Herrera MEX 4:02.94. Heat 4: 1 Vincent Keter KEN 3:38.96; 2 Hobbs Kessler USA 3:39.07; 3 Geordie Beamish NZL 3:39.17; 4 Elzan Bibić SRB 3:39.98; 5 Charles Philibert-Thiboutot CAN 3:40.18; 6 Thomas Vanoppen BEL 3:50.70; Callum Elson GBR DNF

3000 METRES

Erring on the side of caution we got the winner wrong, mistakenly expecting that the pace would be fierce at least over the closing mile and it might be dependent on speed endurance rather than 1500m pace.

The Ethiopian men who were generally disappointing in Glasgow did pick up with a 29.41 200m from 500m to 700m but otherwise the biggest danger to Josh Kerr was tripping up as they repeatedly lapped a competitor running a time almost two minutes slower than him. Perhaps from a health and safety aspect it’s not an event to allow any entrant to run if they could cause baulking?

Kerr’s superb last 400m was 52.64 and his last 200m 25.19 although a badly-placed Yared Nuguse ran a similar 25.24 but never got within five metres of the Scot who proved for now he is the current top middle-distance championships racer.

Should he upset the Norwegians again this summer – and if you add the Glasgow win and his world two miles record this winter – then surely the BBC can’t ignore him again at the end of season awards?

The most predictable position was fourth as Getnet Wale deservedly matched his placing from the Olympics and 2019 and 2022 World Championships steeplechases after a typical passive performance from someone who has run 7:24.98 indoors.

3000: 1 Josh Kerr 7:42.98; 2 Yared Nuguse USA 7:43.59; 3 Selemon Barega ETH 7:43.64; 4 Getnet Wale ETH 7:44.77; 5 Olin Hacker USA 7:45.40; 6 Adel Mechaal ESP 7:45.67; 7 Pietro Arese ITA 7:46.46; 8 John Heymans BEL 7:48.18; 9 Mohamed Ismail Ibrahim DJI 7:50.05; 10 Hicham Akankam MAR 7:55.04; 11 Federico Riva ITA 8:02.66; 12 Mohammad Karim Yaqoot AFG 9:37.10

AW prediction: 1 Barega ETH 7:34.65; 2 Kerr GBR 7:35.12; 3 Nuguse USA 7:35.54; 4 Wale ETH 7:36.12; 5 Mechaal ESP 7:36.67; 6 Arese ITA 7:39.18

60 METRES HURDLES

No prizes for choosing Grant Holloway or getting the time close as he continued his unbeaten run that goes all the way back to 2014. He ran 7.43, 7.32 and then 7.29. The latter is the equal second best ever performance and equal best ever at non-altitude.

It took 7.54 to make the final and David King was a metre short having run 7.57 in his heat but Tade Ojora, who has run 7.59 this season, only ran 7.78 in his heat.

60H: 1 Grant Holloway USA 7.29; 2 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli ITA 7.43 NR; 3 Just Kwaou-Mathey FRA 7.47; 4 Enrique Llopis ESP 7.53; 5 Jakub Szymański POL 7.53; 6 Trey Cunningham USA 7.53; 7 Michael Obasuyi BEL 7.55; 8 Milan Trajkovic CYP 7.59

AW Prediction: 1 Holloway USA 7.28; 2 Cunningham USA 7.41; 3 Joseph SUI 7.45; 4 Szymanski POL 7.45; 5 Simonelli ITA 7.48; 6 Kwaou-Mathey FRA 7.49

SF 1: 1 Milan Trajkovic CYP 7.53; 2 Michael Obasuyi BEL 7.54 =NR; 2 Just Kwaou-Mathey FRA 7.54; 4 Cameron Murray USA 7.56; 5 Liu Junxi CHN 7.64; 6 David Yefremov KAZ 7.68; 7 Mathieu Jaquet SUI 7.74; Asier Martínez ESP DQ. SF2: 1 Trey Cunningham USA 7.49; 2 Enrique Llopis ESP 7.53; 3 Elie Bacari BEL 7.58; 4 Wilhem Belocian FRA 7.64; 5 David King GBR 7.65; 6 Krzysztof Kiljan POL 7.66; 7 Eduardo Rodrigues BRA 7.68; 8 Jason Joseph SUI 7.81. SF3: 1 Grant Holloway USA 7.32; 2 Jakub Szymański POL 7.46 NR; 3 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli ITA 7.48; 4 Job Geerds NED 7.62; 5 John Cabang PHI 7.68; 6 Elmo Lakka FIN 7.70; 7 Richard Diawara MLI 7.89; Zhu Shenglong CHN DQ

Heat 1: 1 Grant Holloway USA 7.43; 2 Zhu Shenglong CHN 7.76; 3 Richard Diawara MLI 7.80; 4 Martín Sáenz CHI 7.88; 5 François Grailet LUX 8.10; 6 Rafael Henrique Pereira BRA 8.65. Heat 2: 1 Wilhem Belocian FRA 7.47; 2 Asier Martínez ESP 7.62; 3 David King GBR 7.64; 4 Mathieu Jaquet SUI 7.68; 5 Elie Bacari BEL 7.69; 6 Damion Thomas JAM 7.73; 7 Mikdat Sevler TUR 7.80. Heat 3: 1 Just Kwaou-Mathey FRA 7.52; 2 Jakub Szymański POL 7.57; 3 Cameron Murray USA 7.61; 4 John Cabang PHI 7.72; 5 Tade Ojora GBR 7.78; 6 Konstadínos Douvalídis GRE 7.79; 7 Zaid Al Awamleh JOR 8.06. Heat 4: 1 Milan Trajkovic CYP 7.59; 2 David Yefremov KAZ 7.64; 3 Job Geerds NED 7.66; 4 Elmo Lakka FIN 7.67; 5 Filip Jakob Demšar SLO 7.80; 6 Tyler Mason JAM 7.86; Petr Svoboda CZE DNF. Heat 5: 1 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli ITA 7.61; 2 Enrique Llopis ESP 7.66; 3 Krzysztof Kiljan POL 7.67; 4 Jeremie Lararaudeuse MRI 7.75; 5 Amine Bouanani ALG 7.81; 6 Bálint Szeles HUN 7.86; 7 Mosese Foliaki TGA 8.51. Heat 6: 1 Trey Cunningham USA 7.59; 2 Jason Joseph SUI 7.62; 3 Michael Obasuyi BEL 7.66; 4 Liu Junxi CHN 7.71; 5 Eduardo Rodrigues BRA 7.71; 6 Štěpán Schubert CZE 7.88; 7 Darko Pešić MNE 8.37

HIGH JUMP

One athlete aside this was a poor competition with 2.28m getting a medal and only three clearing that modest height.

In his indoor season debut Hamish Kerr won easily clearing 2.31m first attempt and then an Oceania record and world lead 2.36m at the last attempt.

The previous joint leads took the silver and bronze medals.

HJ: 1 Hamish Kerr NZL 2.36 AR; 2 Shelby McEwen USA 2.28; 3 Woo Sang-Hyeok KOR 2.28; 4 Oleh Doroshchuk UKR 2.24; 5 Jan Štefela CZE 2.24; 6 Vernon Turner USA 2.24; 7 Norbert Kobielski POL 2.24; 8 Edgar Rivera MEX 2.20; 9 Ryoichi Akamatsu JPN 2.15; 9 Donald Thomas BAH 2.15; 11 Andrii Protsenko UKR 2.15; 11 Thomas Carmoy BEL 2.15

AW Prediction: 1 Sang-Hyeok KOR 2.36m; 2 McEwen USA 2.33m; 3 Poyte GER 2.30m; 4 Kerr NZL 2.30m; 5 Kobielski POL 2.27m; 6 Protsenko UKR 2.27m

POLE VAULT

Mondo Duplantis won but not as convincingly as expected, only getting over 5.85m at the third attempt, but a 5.95m second-time clearance was good enough for gold before a 6.05m world lead at the third attempt and three unavailing world record attempts.

He is now a double world outdoor and indoor and European champion and will surely win his second Olympics despite high quality opposition.

PV: 1 Mondo Duplantis SWE 6.05; 2 Sam Kendricks USA 5.90; 3 Emmanouíl Karalís GRE 5.85; 4 Chris Nilsen USA 5.75; 5 Kurtis Marschall AUS 5.75; 6 Ben Broeders BEL 5.65; 6 Thibaut Collet FRA 5.65; 8 Menno Vloon NED 5.65; 9 Ernest John Obiena PHI 5.65; 10 Ersu Şaşma TUR 5.50; Piotr Lisek POL NH

AW Prediction: 1 Duplantis SWE 6.15m; 2 Nilsen USA 6.00m; 3 Obiena PHI 5.95m; 4 Kendricks USA 5.90m; 5 Collet FRA 5.90m; 6 Marschall AUS 5.90m

LONG JUMP

Despite not being at his best Miltiádis Tentóglou took gold but only just as he won on countback from exciting junior Mattia Furlani with Carey McLeod only a centimetre back.

LJ: 1 Miltiádis Tentóglou GRE 8.22; 2 Mattia Furlani ITA 8.22; 3 Carey McLeod JAM 8.21; 4 Simon Batz GER 8.06; 5 Jarrion Lawson USA 8.06; 6 Tajay Gayle JAM 7.89; 7 Will Williams USA 7.83; 8 Thobias Montler SWE 7.80; 9 Wang Jianan CHN 7.74; 10 Emiliano Lasa URU 7.74; 11 Bozhidar Saraboyukov BUL 7.73; 12 Andreas Trajkovski MKD 7.73; 13 J. Jeswin Aldrin IND 7.69; 14 Radek Juška CZE 7.68; 15 LaQuan Nairn BAH 7.59; Arnovis Dalmero COL NM

AW Prediction: 1 Tentoglou GRE 8.43m; 2 McLeod JAM 8.37m; 3 Furlani ITA 8.29m; 4 Gayle JAM 8.23m; 5 Jianan Wang CHN 8.16m; 6 Lawson USA 8.14m

TRIPLE JUMP

The favourite Hugues Fabrice Zango won with a fifth round jump overhauling Yasser Triki in one of the poorer quality field events in Glasgow with only the medallists bettering 17 metres.

TJ: 1 Hugues Fabrice Zango BUR 17.53; 2 Yasser Triki ALG 17.35 NR; 3 Tiago Pereira POR 17.08; 4 Fang Yaoqing CHN 16.93; 5 Emmanuel Ihemeje ITA 16.90; 6 Donald Scott USA 16.88; 7 Zhu Yaming CHN 16.72; 8 Lázaro Martínez CUB 16.69; 9 Max Heß GER 16.66; 10 Almir dos Santos BRA 16.63; 11 Praveen Chithravel IND 16.45; 12 Chris Benard USA 16.14; 13 Cristian Atanay Nápoles CUB 15.98; 14 Dimítrios Tsiámis GRE 15.95

AW Prediction: 1 Zango BUR 17.45m; 2 Martinez CUB 17.34m; 3 Triki (ALG) 17.23m; 4 Yaming Zhu CHN 17.19m; 5 Ihemeje ITA 17.16m; 6 Hess GER 17.15m

SHOT PUT

This was relatively predictable with Ryan Crouser having the four longest throws as we guessed the eventual overall top four but underestimated ultra consistent Tom Walsh bettering Leonardo Fabbri to win his ninth global medal and fifth indoors.

SP: 1 Ryan Crouser USA 22.77; 2 Tom Walsh NZL 22.07; 3 Leonardo Fabbri ITA 21.96; 4 Zane Weir ITA 21.85; 5 Jacko Gill NZL 21.69; 6 Chukwuebuka Enekwechi NGR 21.60; 7 Darlan Romani BRA 21.11; 8 Filip Mihaljević CRO 20.73; 9 Mesud Pezer BIH 20.41; 10 Scott Lincoln GBR 20.36; 11 Tomáš Staněk CZE 20.31; 12 Bob Bertemes LUX 20.30; 13 Roger Steen USA 19.97; 14 Mostafa Amer Hassan EGY 19.88; 15 Uziel Muñoz MEX 19.28; Rajindra Campbell JAM NM

AW prediction: 1 Crouser USA 23.01m; 2 Fabbri ITA 22.45m; 3 Walsh (NZL) 22.20m; 4 Weir ITA 21.75m; 5 Campbell JAM 21.72m; 6 Steen USA 21.64m

HEPTATHLON

Given the seven events and the unpredictable nature of the event this was one of the better predictions with Johannes Erm’s 1000m overhauling previous world leader Ken Mullings. Simon Ehammer narrowly held on for victory though he was easily the best at the 60m, 60m hurdles (a championships record 7.62), pole vault and long jump though there is significant room for improvement in the other three events.

Hep: 1 Simon Ehammer SUI 6418 NR; 2 Sander Aae Skotheim NOR 6407 NR; 3 Johannes Erm EST 6340; 4 Ken Mullings BAH 6242; 5 Makenson Gletty FRA 6187; 6 Vilém Stráský CZE 6080; 7 Sven Jansons NED 6076; 8 Jente Hauttekeete BEL 5940; 9 Ondřej Kopecký CZE 5737; Harrison Williams USA DNF; Markus Rooth NOR DNF

AW Prediction: 1 Ehammer SUI 6410; 2 Skotheim NOR 6375; 3 Mullings BAH 6380; 4 Gletty FRA 6265; 5 Erm EST 6176; 6 Williams USA 6099

Men: 60 Heat 1: 1 Harrison Williams USA 6.95; 2 Jente Hauttekeete BEL 7.06; 3 Sander Aae Skotheim NOR 7.06; 4 Markus Rooth NOR 7.08; 5 Ondřej Kopecký CZE 7.10. Heat 2: 1 Simon Ehammer SUI 6.73; 2 Sven Jansons NED 6.81; 3 Ken Mullings BAH 6.83; 4 Makenson Gletty FRA 6.90; 5 Johannes Erm EST 6.90; 6 Vilém Stráský CZE 6.95

1000: 1 Sander Aae Skotheim NOR 2:33.23; 2 Johannes Erm EST 2:36.15; 3 Vilém Stráský CZE 2:39.56; 4 Sven Jansons NED 2:41.26; 5 Makenson Gletty FRA 2:42.76; 6 Simon Ehammer SUI 2:46.03; 7 Ondřej Kopecký CZE 2:46.90; 8 Jente Hauttekeete BEL 2:49.29; 9 Ken Mullings BAH 2:49.35

60H Heat 1: 1 Vilém Stráský CZE 7.95; 2 Markus Rooth NOR 8.01; 3 Jente Hauttekeete BEL 8.09; 4 Ondřej Kopecký CZE 8.14; 5 Johannes Erm EST 8.21. Heat 2: 1 Simon Ehammer SUI 7.62; 2 Ken Mullings BAH 7.76; 3 Makenson Gletty FRA 7.82; 4 Sander Aae Skotheim NOR 8.05; 5 Sven Jansons NED 8.12

HJ: 1 Ken Mullings BAH 2.16; 2 Sander Aae Skotheim NOR 2.13; 3 Jente Hauttekeete BEL 2.01; 4 Johannes Erm EST 2.01; 5 Markus Rooth NOR 1.98; 6 Vilém Stráský CZE 1.98; 7 Sven Jansons NED 1.95; 7 Simon Ehammer SUI 1.95; 9 Makenson Gletty FRA 1.92; 10 Ondřej Kopecký CZE 1.86

PV: 1 Simon Ehammer SUI 5.20; 2 Sander Aae Skotheim NOR 5.10; 2 Markus Rooth NOR 5.10; 4 Johannes Erm EST 5.10; 5 Jente Hauttekeete BEL 5.00; 6 Makenson Gletty FRA 5.00; 7 Vilém Stráský CZE 4.90; 7 Ondřej Kopecký CZE 4.90; 9 Sven Jansons NED 4.80; 10 Ken Mullings BAH 4.60

LJ: 1 Simon Ehammer SUI 8.03; 2 Sven Jansons NED 7.79; 3 Sander Aae Skotheim NOR 7.75; 4 Johannes Erm EST 7.71; 5 Ken Mullings BAH 7.69; 6 Markus Rooth NOR 7.68; 7 Vilém Stráský CZE 7.25; 8 Ondřej Kopecký CZE 7.24; 9 Jente Hauttekeete BEL 7.22; 10 Makenson Gletty FRA 7.14

SP: 1 Makenson Gletty FRA 16.95; 2 Johannes Erm EST 15.72; 3 Markus Rooth NOR 15.52; 4 Vilém Stráský CZE 14.67; 5 Sander Aae Skotheim NOR 14.58; 6 Ken Mullings BAH 14.49; 7 Jente Hauttekeete BEL 14.48; 8 Simon Ehammer SUI 14.39; 9 Ondřej Kopecký CZE 13.79; 10 Sven Jansons NED 13.54

4 x 400 METRES RELAY

The USA messed up the individual event but on paper were still clear favourites although most people totally underestimated Belgium.

They clearly had focused on this event rather than the indoor season and their best four runners pre championships had run 45.89, 46.59, 47.05 and 47.27 but in the final they put together legs of 46.21, 45.67, 45.78 and 44.88 as Alexander Doom won his second gold of the championships with a brilliant anchor.

Much attention was given to Noah Lyles who justified his selection with a 45.68 – which given the first leg disadvantage was the worst of the US quartet – and his aim of making the Olympic team looks dubious given that his leg equates to a standing start 400m time which would rank him about 40th in the US this year and many of the top Americans haven’t even ventured indoors this year!

As previously remarked it was an amazing lack of foresight and research that saw Britain not entered. There was controversy in qualifying with a judge forcibly moving the Polish runner and forcing another team wide.

4×400: 1 BEL 3:02.54; 2 USA 3:02.60; 3 NED 3:04.25 NR; 4 KEN 3:06.71 AR; 5 POL 3:08.00; POR DQ

AW Prediction: 1 USA 3:03.65; 2 Czech Republic 3:06.42; 3 Netherlands 3:06.86; 4 Nigeria 3:06.98; 5 Kenya 3:07.12; 6 Belgium 3:07.16

Heat 1: 1 USA 3:05.56; 2 BEL 3:06.27; 3 KEN 3:06.96 AR; 4 SVK 3:09.21 NR. Heat 2: 1 NED 3:06.47; 2 POR 3:06.57 NR; 3 POL 3:06.74; CZE DNF

WOMEN

60 METRES

One of the better predictions in terms of times though Aleia Hobbs’ injury didn’t help and her semi-final time would have given her bronze.

Julien Alfred narrowly had the edge in the final as she equalled Ewa Swoboda’s world lead from the semi final which was the quickest semi in history. Swoboda also gave the best interview of the weekend after her heat.

One Hobbs did still excel in the final as New Zealander’s Zoe ran an area record 7.06 improved her 7.09 from the semis.

60: 1 Julien Alfred LCA 6.98; 2 Ewa Swoboda POL 7.00; 3 Zaynab Dosso ITA 7.05; 4 Zoe Hobbs NZL 7.06 AR; 5 Mikiah Brisco USA 7.08; 6 Rani Rosius BEL 7.14; 7 Patrizia van der Weken LUX 7.15; Aleia Hobbs USA DNS

AW prediction: 1 Alfred LCA 6.97; 2 Swoboda POL 6.99; 3 Hobbs USA 7.00; 4 Dosso ITA 7.03; 5 Brisco USA 7.07; 6 van der Weken LUX 7.10

SF1: 1 Ewa Swoboda POL 6.98 NR; 2 Rani Rosius BEL 7.12; 3 Patrizia van der Weken LUX 7.13; 4 Celera Barnes USA 7.14; 5 Boglárka Takács HUN 7.21; 6 Audrey Leduc CAN 7.21; 7 Maria Isabel Pérez ESP 7.26; 8 Anthonique Strachan BAH 7.36. SF2: 1 Aleia Hobbs USA 7.04; 2 Zaynab Dosso ITA 7.05; 3 Zoe Hobbs NZL 7.09 AR; 4 Tristan Evelyn BAR 7.14; 5 Shashalee Forbes JAM 7.15; 6 Orlann Oliere FRA 7.18; 7 Jael Bestue ESP 7.24; 8 Magdalena Stefanowicz POL 7.37. SF3: 1 Julien Alfred LCA 7.03; 2 Mikiah Brisco USA 7.10; 3 Géraldine Frey SUI 7.16; 4 Briana Williams JAM 7.19; 5 Delphine Nkansa BEL 7.21; 6 Gina Bass GAM 7.21; 7 N’ketia Seedo NED 7.29; 8 Õilme Võro EST 7.31

Heat 1: 1 Géraldine Frey SUI 7.15; 2 Anthonique Strachan BAH 7.24; 3 Maria Isabel Pérez ESP 7.29; 4 Vitoria Cristina Rosa BRA 7.32; 5 Monika Weigertová SVK 7.35; 6 Anaís Hernández CHI 7.48; 7 Macarena Gimenez PAR 7.59; 8 Jovita Arunia SOL 8.19. Heat 2: 1 Ewa Swoboda POL 7.02; 2 Briana Williams JAM 7.22; 3 Boglárka Takács HUN 7.23; 4 Sade McCreath-Tardiel CAN 7.30; 5 Beyonce De Freitas IVB 7.44; 6 Alessandra Gasparelli SMR 7.45; 7 Ana Carolina Azevedo BRA 7.50. Heat 3: 1 Julien Alfred LCA 7.02; 2 Mikiah Brisco USA 7.20; 3 N’ketia Seedo NED 7.24; 4 Karolína Maňasová CZE 7.27; 5 Magdalena Lindner AUT 7.46; 6 Guadalupe Torrez BOL 7.50; 7 Aziza Sbaity LBN 7.56. Heat 4: 1 Rani Rosius BEL 7.12; 2 Zoe Hobbs NZL 7.15; 3 Tristan Evelyn BAR 7.17; 4 Mélissa Gutschmidt SUI 7.26; 5 Michelle-Lee Ahye TTO 7.26; 6 Lotta Kemppinen FIN 7.28; 7 Astrid Glenner-Frandsen DEN 7.54. Heat 5: 1 Gina Bass GAM 7.15; 2 Celera Barnes USA 7.15; 3 Magdalena Stefanowicz POL 7.26; 4 Poliníki Emmanouilídou GRE 7.27; 5 Amy Hunt 7.29; 6 Lorène Dorcas Bazolo POR 7.33; 7 Dana Abdulrazak IRQ 7.51; 8 Marie Charlotte Gastaud MON 7.95; Heat 6: 1 Zaynab Dosso ITA 7.10; 2 Shashalee Forbes JAM 7.17; 3 Delphine Nkansa BEL 7.22; 4 Audrey Leduc CAN 7.22; 5 Rosalina Santos POR 7.32; 6 Viktória Forster SVK 7.35; 7 Loi Im Lan MAC 7.46; 8 Filomenaleonisa Iakopo ASA 8.44. Heat 7: 1 Aleia Hobbs USA 7.07; 2 Patrizia van der Weken LUX 7.12; 3 Orlann Oliere FRA 7.20; 4 Jael Bestue ESP 7.20; 5 Õilme Võro EST 7.24 NR; 6 Helene Rønningen NOR 7.26; 7 Angela Tenorio ECU 7.33; 8 Zarinae Sapong NMI 8.33

400 METRES

The thought that three races and lack of a serious challenge might slow Femke Bol to a mere 49.30 proved incorrect as she smashed the world record again.

Overall we had five of the first six with Henriette Jæger just missing out on the final (with the fastest ever non-qualifying 51.48) thanks to a well-timed kick by Laviai Nielsen. The Briton smashed her PB in the final with a brilliantly executed 50.89 which suggests a sub-50 outdoors this summer.

400: 1 Femke Bol NED 49.17 WR; 2 Lieke Klaver NED 50.16; 3 Alexis Holmes USA 50.24; 4 Laviai Nielsen GBR 50.89; 5 Talitha Diggs USA 51.23; 6 Susanne Gogl-Walli AUT 51.37 NR

AW Prediction: 1 Bol NED 49.30; 2 Holmes USA 49.96; 3 Klaver NED 50.34; 4 Jaeger NOR 50.86; 5 Nielsen GBR 51.04; 6 Diggs USA 51.34

SF1: 1 Lieke Klaver NED 51.18; 2 Talitha Diggs USA 51.28; 3 Susanne Gogl-Walli AUT 52.47; 4 Stacey-Ann Williams JAM 52.72; 5 Amandine Brossier FRA 53.26; Sharlene Mawdsley IRL DQ. SF2: 1 Femke Bol NED 50.66; 2 Alexis Holmes USA 50.99; 3 Laviai Nielsen GBR 51.44; 4 Henriette Jæger NOR 51.48; 5 Andrea Miklos ROU 51.83; 6 Lada Vondrová CZE 52.48

Heat 1: 1 Laviai Nielsen GBR 51.82; 2 Andrea Miklos ROU 52.17; 3 Tereza Petržilková CZE 52.31; 4 Cátia Azevedo POR 52.92; 5 Eva Santidrian ESP 53.07; 6 Shalysa Wray CAY 55.82. Heat 2: 1 Lieke Klaver NED 51.31; 2 Susanne Gogl-Walli AUT 51.43 NR; 3 Lada Vondrová CZE 51.94; 4 Stacey-Ann Williams JAM 52.16; 5 Gunta Vaičule LAT 53.09; 6 Yanique Haye-Smith TKS 54.98. Heat 3: 1 Talitha Diggs USA 52.17; 2 Henriette Jæger NOR 52.23; 2 Sharlene Mawdsley IRL 52.23; 2 Amandine Brossier FRA 52.23; 5 Lauren Hoffman PHI 54.66; 6 Tabata de Carvalho BRA 57.73. Heat 4: 1 Femke Bol NED 52.00; 2 Alexis Holmes USA 52.53; 3 Charokee Young JAM 53.04; 4 Ayomide Folorunso ITA 53.15; 5 Tiffani Marinho BRA 53.48; 6 Grace Claxton PUR 54.62;

800 METRES

On heat and semi performances, Jemma Reekie was favourite and she ran well in the final but was easily outkicked by Tsige Duguma who produced a 27.91 last 200m with most of the damage done in a 13.61 final 100m which is quicker than Klaver ran in the 400m final.

Despite her first major medal, some thought that Reekie should have made a faster pace and make a bigger effort to overtake but pre championships no one really knew how good Tsige Duguma was and Reekie’s kick had been very effective so far in 2024.

The Ethiopian has run 53.9 for 400m, which is good but hardly in Athing Mu and Mary Moraa territory but she controlled the pace well and kept her unbeaten record at the distance. She probably won’t be allowed to do so again and may not be able to kick as effectively with a 56-second first 400m.

World leader Habitam Alemu, who everyone expected to blast through 400m more like 57.37 seconds as in her semi final, ran a passive race and she now has a fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh in her four appearances!

At 38 years old, Noélie Yarigo became the oldest ever medallist in the event and possibly the happiest. She had previously competed in five world outdoor championships and two Olympics and never made the final. It is the 20th time she has met Alemu and the first time she has ever beaten her.

Isabelle Boffey got a hard draw in her heat and was just run out in the closing metres.

800: 1 Tsige Duguma ETH 2:01.90; 2 Jemma Reekie GBR 2:02.72; 3 Noélie Yarigo BEN 2:03.15; 4 Vivian Chebet KEN 2:03.76; 5 Habitam Alemu ETH 2:03.89; 6 Halimah Nakaayi UGA 2:05.53

AW Prediction: 1 Reekie GBR 1:58.65; 2 Alemu ETH 1:59.01; 3 Nakaayi UGA 1:59.45; 4 Wilson USA 1:59.87; 5 Goule-Toppin JAM 1:59.89; 6 Boffey GBR 1:59.99

SF1: 1 Tsige Duguma ETH 1:58.35; 2 Noélie Yarigo BEN 1:59.45; 3 Vivian Chebet KEN 1:59.65; 4 Lore Hoffmann SUI 2:00.06 NR; 5 Catriona Bisset AUS 2:00.13; 6 Natoya Goule-Toppin JAM 2:01.41. SF2: 1 Jemma Reekie GBR 1:58.28; 2 Habitam Alemu ETH 1:58.59; 3 Halimah Nakaayi UGA 1:58.91; 4 Eloisa Coiro ITA 2:00.13; 5 Audrey Werro SUI 2:00.16; 6 Lorea Ibarzabal ESP 2:00.73

Heat 1: 1 Habitam Alemu ETH 2:00.50; 2 Natoya Goule-Toppin JAM 2:00.83; 3 Vivian Chebet KEN 2:00.86; 4 Angelika Sarna POL 2:03.36; 5 Bianka Kéri HUN 2:03.95. Heat 2: 1 Audrey Werro SUI 2:01.83; 2 Catriona Bisset AUS 2:02.04; 3 Eveliina Määttänen FIN 2:02.57; 4 Naomi Korir KEN 2:03.31; 5 Claudia Bobocea ROU 2:04.03. Heat 3: 1 Jemma Reekie GBR 1:59.45; 2 Eloisa Coiro ITA 1:59.76; 3 Lorea Ibarzabal ESP 2:00.56; 4 Jazz Shukla CAN 2:03.68; 5 Flavia de Lima BRA 2:05.71. Heat 4: 1 Tsige Duguma ETH 2:00.50; 2 Noélie Yarigo BEN 2:01.13; 3 Anna Wielgosz POL 2:01.58; 4 Allie Wilson USA 2:01.66; 5 Lorena Martin ESP 2:02.26; 6 Jaqueline Beatriz Weber BRA 2:05.17. Heat 5: 1 Halimah Nakaayi UGA 2:02.42; 2 Lore Hoffmann SUI 2:02.53; 3 Addy Wiley USA 2:02.69; 4 Isabelle Boffey GBR 2:02.81; 5 Madeleine Kelly CAN 2:06.95

1500 METRES

Freweyni Hailu continued her unbeaten form with a clear win leading the first 400m in a fast 62.89 but then kicking the last 400m in 58.96. It was not an Ethiopian clean sweep as in 2022 though with the two Americans Nikki Hiltz and Emily Mackay battling to medals and PBs.

Georgia Bell ran brilliantly in her first major race to come fourth (and beat two of the much faster on paper Ethiopians) and Revee Walcott-Nolan was a fine sixth and both were close to their PBs and finished strongly with 61 and 62 last 400m splits respectively.

The third to eighth times were the best on record.

1500: 1 Freweyni Hailu ETH 4:01.46; 2 Nikki Hiltz USA 4:02.32; 3 Emily MacKay USA 4:02.69; 4 Georgia Bell 4:03.47; 5 Diribe Welteji ETH 4:03.82; 6 Revee Walcott-Nolan 4:04.60; 7 Agathe Guillemot FRA 4:04.94; 8 Salomé Afonso POR 4:06.18; 9 Birke Haylom ETH 4:06.27; 10 Maia Ramsden NZL 4:06.88; 11 Lucia Stafford CAN 4:08.90; 12 Esther Guerrero ESP 4:12.33

AW Prediction: 1 Hailu ETH 3:56.80; 2 Welteji ETH 3:57.45; 3 Haylom ETH 3:38.76; 4 Hull AUS 4:00.26; 5 Hiltz USA 4:03.67; 6 Bell 4:04.12; 7 Walcott-Nolan GBR 4:05.03

Heat 1: 1 Freweyni Hailu ETH 4:12.38; 2 Revee Walcott-Nolan 4:13.06; 3 Esther Guerrero ESP 4:14.23; 4 Vera Hoffmann LUX 4:15.52; 5 Yolanda Ngarambe SWE 4:15.77; 6 Sofia Thøgersen DEN 4:16.06; 7 María Pía Fernández URU 4:17.77. Heat 2: 1 Nikki Hiltz USA 4:04.34; 2 Georgia Bell 4:04.39; 3 Maia Ramsden NZL 4:06.51 NR; 4 Linden Hall AUS 4:09.83; 5 Elise Vanderelst BEL 4:10.15; 6 Weronika Lizakowska POL 4:10.50; Claudia Bobocea ROU DNF. Heat 3: 1 Diribe Welteji ETH 4:07.17; 2 Salomé Afonso POR 4:07.55; 3 Emily MacKay USA 4:08.04; 4 Marta Pérez ESP 4:12.27; 5 Simone Plourde CAN 4:13.40; 6 Joceline Wind SUI 4:15.29; 7 Fedra Aldana Luna ARG 4:17.14. Heat 4: 1 Agathe Guillemot FRA 4:11.46; 2 Birke Haylom ETH 4:11.54; 3 Lucia Stafford CAN 4:11.56; 4 Martyna Galant POL 4:15.57; 5 Lenuta Simiuc ROU 4:18.52; 6 Sarah Healy IRL 4:18.86; 7 Giulia Aprile ITA 4:20.21

3000 METRES

The pace was fast from the off with a 65.07 opening 400m from Beatrice Chepkoech with 16 starters making it quite chaotic.

Considering the fast pace, Elle St Pierre’s 29.76 for the last 200m was a considerable kick and downed big favourite Gudaf Tsegay who already had won global titles at 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m but fell 0.26 short of St Pierre’s US and championships record which consisted of kilometres of 2:49.36, 2:47.05 and 2:44.72 to go third all-time.

Achieving a fine sub-8:30, Laura Muir worked her way through to fifth and in wanting to avoid getting into difficulty early on was at the back of the field for her opening laps and her 400m splits of 67.41, 68.03, 69.00, 66.58, 67.39, 68.65 and 68.33 and a 34.37 final circuit showed she tried to make up for slow start with a very fast burst up to 4km while running wide solo while the leading group were being toed meant she run out of energy in the final kilometre.

Hannah Nuttall acquitted herself well enough in 12th.

3000: 1 Elle St Pierre USA 8:20.87 AR; 2 Gudaf Tsegay ETH 8:21.13; 3 Beatrice Chepkoech KEN 8:22.68 NR; 4 Jessica Hull AUS 8:24.39 AR; 5 Laura Muir GBR 8:29.76; 6 Lemlem Hailu ETH 8:30.36; 7 Hirut Meshesha ETH 8:34.61; 8 Nozomi Tanaka JPN 8:36.03 AR; 9 Teresia Gateri KEN 8:38.96; 10 Marta García ESP 8:40.34; 11 Josette Andrews USA 8:41.93; 12 Hannah Nuttall GBR 8:48.24; 13 Ludovica Cavalli ITA 8:48.46; 14 Agueda Marques ESP 8:48.57; 15 Roisin Flanagan IRL 8:53.02; 16 Emeline Imanizabayo RWA 9:28.58

AW prediction: 1 Tsegay ETH 8:20.65; 2 Meshesha ETH 8:28.65; 3 Muir GBR 8:29.12; 4 St Pierre USA 8:29.25; 5 Hull AUS 8:29.65; 6 Chepkoech KEN 8:31.65; 8 Nuttall GBR 8:39.99

60 METRES HURDLES

The time and winner as predicted but hardly a surprise given her form. Nadine Visser fouled up her semi final though and failed to make the final but otherwise similar to predictions with Cindy Sember solid and 0.01 away from the top five even if she did peak with a 7.89 first round heat.

Apart from her world record, Charlton also recorded the fastest ever semi time of 7.72.

60H: 1 Devynne Charlton BAH 7.65 WR; 2 Cyrena Samba-Mayela FRA 7.74; 3 Pia Skrzyszowska POL 7.79; 4 Masai Russell USA 7.81; 5 Sarah Lavin IRL 7.91; 6 Charisma Taylor BAH 7.92; 7 Cindy Sember GBR 7.92; 8 Luca Kozák HUN 8.01

AW Prediction: 1 Charlton (BAH) 7.65; 2 Visser NED 7.80; 3 Skrzyszowska POL 7.81; 4 Samba-Mayela FRA 7.83; 5 Russell USA 7.87; 6 Sember GBR 7.90

SF1: 1 Devynne Charlton BAH 7.72; 2 Pia Skrzyszowska POL 7.78; 3 Cindy Sember GBR 7.95; 4 Christina Clemons USA 7.99; 5 Karin Strametz AUT 8.00; 6 Xenia Benach ESP 8.12; 7 Stanislava Škvarková SVK 8.16; 8 Diana Suumann EST 8.22. SF2: 1 Cyrena Samba-Mayela FRA 7.73 NR; 2 Sarah Lavin IRL 7.90; 3 Luca Kozák HUN 7.95; 4 Mariam Abdul-Rashid CAN 7.99; 5 Reetta Hurske FIN 8.00; 6 Viktória Forster SVK 8.04; 7 Mette Graversgaard DEN 8.07; 8 Nika Glojnarič SLO 8.17. SF3: 1 Masai Russell USA 7.79; 2 Charisma Taylor BAH 7.91; 3 Megan Tapper JAM 8.00; 4 Solenn Compper FRA 8.04; 5 Michelle Jenneke AUS 8.05; 6 Gréta Kerekes HUN 8.12; 7 Giada Carmassi ITA 8.27; 8 Nadine Visser NED 8.42

Heat 1: 1 Nadine Visser NED 7.85; 2 Michelle Jenneke AUS 7.97; 3 Giada Carmassi ITA 8.03; 4 Nika Glojnarič SLO 8.05; 5 Masumi Aoki JPN 8.13; 6 Weronika Nagięć POL 8.17; Adrine Monagi PNG DNF. Heat 2: 1 Pia Skrzyszowska POL 7.80; 2 Solenn Compper FRA 7.96; 3 Christina Clemons USA 7.96; 4 Karin Strametz AUT 8.04; 5 Gréta Kerekes HUN 8.06; 6 Helena Jiranová CZE 8.19; 7 Ketiley Batista BRA 8.60. Heat 3: 1 Devynne Charlton BAH 7.93; 2 Xenia Benach ESP 8.08; 3 Mette Graversgaard DEN 8.10; 4 Viktória Forster SVK 8.10; 5 Veronica Besana ITA 8.15; 6 Elisávet Pesirídou GRE 8.28; Nyemeck Yanla Ndjip BEL DNF. Heat 4: 1 Sarah Lavin IRL 7.90; 2 Reetta Hurske FIN 7.97; 3 Maayke Tjin A-Lim NED 8.10; 4 Wu Yanni CHN 8.12; 5 Dafni Georgiou CYP 8.19; 6 Vanessa Clerveaux HAI 8.29; 7 Milica Emini SRB 8.31. Heat 5: 1 Masai Russell USA 7.89; 2 Luca Kozák HUN 7.98; 3 Mariam Abdul-Rashid CAN 7.99; 4 Charisma Taylor BAH 8.05; 5 Anna Plotitsyna UKR 8.22; 6 Caroline Tomaz BRA 8.46. Heat 6: 1 Cyrena Samba-Mayela FRA 7.81; 2 Cindy Sember GBR 7.89; 3 Megan Tapper JAM 8.05; 4 Diana Suumann EST 8.09; 5 Stanislava Škvarková SVK 8.11; 6 Taylon Bieldt RSA 8.25; 7 Shing Cho Yan HKG 8.45

HIGH JUMP

The depth, like in the men’s, was disappointing with only the winner Nicola Olyslagers going higher than 1.97m. Morgan Lake hasn’t quite been in her best form this year so a sixth place should give her confidence for the summer.

HJ: 1 Nicola Olyslagers AUS 1.99; 2 Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR 1.97; 3 Lia Apostolovski SLO 1.95; 4 Christina Honsel GER 1.95; 5 Angelina Topić SRB 1.92; 6 Morgan Lake GBR 1.92; 7 Tatiána Goúsin GRE 1.88; 8 Nadezhda Dubovitskaya KAZ 1.88; 9 Yuliya Levchenko UKR 1.84; Daniela Stanciu ROU NH

AW Prediction: 1 Mahuchikh UKR 2.05m; 2 Olyslagers AUS 2.00m; 3 Topic SRB 1.98m; 4 Cunningham USA 1.98m; 5 Patterson AUS 1.98m; 6 Lake GBR 1.96m

POLE VAULT

Just as with Josh Kerr, we were gladly proven wrong in our pre-championship predictions with Molly Caudery erring on the side of caution in her first major competition with one of the best line-ups in the whole Glasgow programme.

What odds could you have got on such a victory 12 months ago?

She won on countback after she cleared 4.75m and 4.80m on her second attempt as Eliza McCartney took three attempts at the later height.

However the Kiwi made a tactical error passing her second attempt at 4.85m to unnecessarily move up to 4.90m for her last two attempts when Caudery ultimately couldn’t clear 4.85m.

PV: 1 Molly Caudery GBR 4.80; 2 Eliza McCartney NZL 4.80; 3 Katie Moon USA 4.75; 4 Angelica Moser SUI 4.75; 5 Sandi Morris USA 4.65; 6 Amálie Švábíková CZE 4.65; 7 Ekateríni Stefanídi GRE 4.55; 8 Margot Chevrier FRA 4.55; 8 Wilma Murto FIN 4.55; 10 Roberta Bruni ITA 4.40; 11 Li Ling CHN 4.40

AW Prediction: 1 Moon USA 4.85m; 2 Caudery GBR 4.85m; 3 McCartney NZL 4.80m; 4 Murto FIN 4.80m; 5 Newman CAN 4.80m; 6 Morris USA 4.80m

LONG JUMP

Tara Davis-Woodhall was a predictable winner but we fared less well with the minor placings as the American had the four best jumps of the competition.

Given Britain’s good record in this event in recent years plus our European indoor success, it was disappointing there was no UK presence.

LJ: 1 Tara Davis-Woodhall USA 7.07; 2 Monae’ Nichols USA 6.85; 3 Fatima Diame ESP 6.78; 4 Mikaelle Assani GER 6.77; 5 Annik Kälin SUI 6.75; 6 Milica Gardašević SRB 6.74; 7 Larissa Iapichino ITA 6.69; 8 Alina Rotaru-Kottmann ROU 6.46; 9 Sumire Hata JPN 6.43; 10 Tissanna Hickling JAM 6.43; 11 Diána Lesti HUN 6.35; 12 Natalia Linares COL 6.33; 13 Petra Beáta Banhidi-Farkas HUN 6.30; 14 Eliane Martins BRA 6.29; 15 Lissandra Campos BRA 6.15

AW Prediction: 1 Davis-Woodhall USA 7.08m; 2 Iapichino ITA 6.86m; 3 Assani GER 6.82m; 4 Brume NGR 6.76m; 5 Alina Rotaru-Kottmann ROU 6.76m; 6 Milica Gardašević SRB 6.75m

TRIPLE JUMP

In multiple winner Yulimar Rojas’ absence, Thea LaFond surprised us to move into the all-time top 10 with a world leading jump – her only decent effort of the competition which was made up of elements of 5.58m, 4.37m and 5.06m. It was her major medal and Dominica’s first ever medal.

TJ: 1 Thea LaFond DMA 15.01 NR; 2 Leyanis Pérez CUB 14.90; 3 Ana Peleteiro-Compaoré ESP 14.75 NR; 4 Keturah Orji USA 14.36; 5 Jasmine Moore USA 14.15; 6 Charisma Taylor BAH 14.11; 7 Kimberly Williams JAM 14.07; 8 Ilionis Guillaume FRA 14.01; 9 Diana Ana Maria Ion ROU 13.73; 10 Elena Andreea Taloș ROU 13.65; 11 Neja Filipič SLO 13.62; 12 Kristiina Mäkelä FIN 13.47; 13 Dovilė Kilty LTU 13.46; 14 Gabriele dos Santos BRA 13.45; Mariko Morimoto JPN NM; Liadagmis Povea CUB DNS

AW Prediction: 1 Moore USA 15.04; 2 Perez CUB 14.94m; 3 LaFond DMA 14.76m; 4 Orji USA 14.69m; 5 Povea CUB 14,54m; 6 Taylor BAH 14.47m

SHOT PUT

In Glasgow’s opening final this was a good contest with Commonwealth champion Sarah Mitton overhauling Yemisi Ogunleye’s opening effort in the fourth round by a single centimetre and then throwing two centimetres further in the final round.

Our original pick Chase Jackson just held on for third from Maddison-Lee Wesche who was having her first competition of the year and prefacing an astonishing Kiwi showing in Glasgow.

SP: 1 Sarah Mitton CAN 20.22 AR; 2 Yemisi Ogunleye GER 20.19; 3 Chase Jackson USA 19.67; 4 Maddison-Lee Wesche NZL 19.62; 5 Jessica Schilder NED 19.37; 6 Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 19.12; 7 Maggie Ewen USA 18.96; 8 Axelina Johansson SWE 18.68; 9 Fanny Roos SWE 18.21; 10 Jessica Inchude POR 18.04; 11 Alina Kenzel GER 17.80; 12 Eliana Bandeira POR 17.35; 13 Amelia Campbell GBR 17.21; 14 Erna Sóley Gunnarsdóttir ISL 17.07; 15 Dimitriana Bezede MDA 16.95; 16 Jorinde van Klinken NED 16.88; 17 Ivana Gallardo CHI 16.36

AW Prediction: 1 Jackson USA 20.22m; 2 Schilder NED 20.18m; 3 Mitton (CAN) 19.94m; 4 Ogunleye GER 19.12m; 5 Ewen USA 19.08m; 6 Thomas-Dodd JAM 19.05m

PENTATHLON

Sadly hurdles winner and world leader María Vicente injured herself in the high jump and failed to finish.

Noor Vidts came out on top in the long jump but was consistent elsewhere making the top three in all five events.

The Belgian was one of only five 2022 champions to defend in Glasgow along with Tentoglou. Holloway, Duplantis and Belgium’s 4x400m team.

Her nearest rival rising star Saga Vanninen was only superior in the shot.

Abigail Pawlett was a long way down on her shot best but otherwise performed consistently in her most major competition to date.

Pen: 1 Noor Vidts BEL 4773; 2 Saga Vanninen FIN 4677 NR; 3 Sofie Dokter NED 4571; 4 Sveva Gerevini ITA 4559 NR; 5 Verena Mayr AUT 4466; 6 Yuliya Loban UKR 4402; 7 Chari Hawkins USA 4388; 8 Bianca Salming SWE 4317; 9 Abigail Pawlett GBR 4287; 10 Szabina Szűcs HUN 4219; María Vicente ESP DNF; Jana Koščak CRO DNF

AW Prediction: 1 Vicente ESP 4756; 2 Vanninen FIN 4705; 3 Vidts BEL 4698; 4 Doktor NED 4605; 5 Szucs HUN 4601; 6 Gerevini ITA 4586; 8 Pawlett GBR 4505

Individual event results

Women: 800: 1 Sofie Dokter NED 2:11.89; 2 Sveva Gerevini ITA 2:12.07; 3 Noor Vidts BEL 2:12.99; 4 Szabina Szűcs HUN 2:14.05; 5 Verena Mayr AUT 2:14.31; 6 Bianca Salming SWE 2:17.28; 7 Yuliya Loban UKR 2:20.51; 8 Saga Vanninen FIN 2:20.54; 9 Chari Hawkins USA 2:24.08; 10 Abigail Pawlett GBR 2:25.34

60H Heat 1: 1 Chari Hawkins USA 8.16; 2 Saga Vanninen FIN 8.33; 3 Verena Mayr AUT 8.47; 4 Yuliya Loban UKR 8.54; 5 Szabina Szűcs HUN 8.65; 6 Bianca Salming SWE 8.95. Heat 2: 1 María Vicente ESP 8.07; 2 Abigail Pawlett GBR 8.25; 3 Noor Vidts BEL 8.27; 4 Sveva Gerevini ITA 8.28; 5 Sofie Dokter NED 8.29; 6 Jana Koščak CRO 8.51

HJ: 1 Bianca Salming SWE 1.82; 2 Noor Vidts BEL 1.79; 3 Saga Vanninen FIN 1.79; 4 Chari Hawkins USA 1.76; 4 Sofie Dokter NED 1.76; 6 Sveva Gerevini ITA 1.76; 7 Yuliya Loban UKR 1.76; 8 Verena Mayr AUT 1.76; 9 María Vicente ESP 1.70; 10 Abigail Pawlett GBR 1.70; 11 Szabina Szűcs HUN 1.64

LJ: 1 Noor Vidts BEL 6.50; 2 Saga Vanninen FIN 6.41; 3 Sveva Gerevini ITA 6.26; 4 Sofie Dokter NED 6.20; 5 Abigail Pawlett GBR 6.11; 6 Szabina Szűcs HUN 6.06; 7 Yuliya Loban UKR 6.04; 8 Chari Hawkins USA 5.99; 9 Verena Mayr AUT 5.93; 10 Bianca Salming SWE 5.65

SP: 1 Saga Vanninen FIN 15.01; 2 Noor Vidts BEL 14.26; 3 Bianca Salming SWE 13.93; 4 Yuliya Loban UKR 13.90; 5 Verena Mayr AUT 13.83; 6 Chari Hawkins USA 13.37; 7 Sofie Dokter NED 13.04; 8 Abigail Pawlett GBR 12.95; 9 Sveva Gerevini ITA 12.58; 10 Szabina Szűcs HUN 12.25

4 x 400 METRES RELAY

Because Netherlands don’t have a mountain of talent barring the big two, Femke Bol was required in the heats and needed a 50.89 to get a Dutch win and that may have affected her in her fifth race in little over 48 hours in the final.

She surprisingly set off in the lead after legs of 50.26 for Klaver (the fastest ever lead-off in the event) followed by legs of 51.99 for Cathelijn Petters and 52.28 for Lisanne de Witte and just did enough with a 50.54 eager to avoid her repeat of the Budapest mixed relay where she also came under came under pressure from Alexis Holmes who ran 50.49 here. The time was a world lead 3:25.07.

Ireland’s Sharlene Mawdsley, controversially disqualified from the individual 400m, ran the fastest in the heat (50.48) and the fastest final leg in the final (50.47).

It was Britain though who easily took bronze benefiting from Jamaica’s dropped baton on leg two.

Their legs were Laviai Nielsen’s 51.43 Lina Nielsen’s 51.58, Ami Pipi’s 51.99 and Jessie Knight’s 51.36 which added up to a British record 3:26.36.

Britain’s heat times were Lina Nielsen 52.52, Hannah Kelly 51.69, Pipi 51.16 and Knight 51.03 which surprisingly was a short-lived UK record bettering their celebrated winning 2012 squad. Pipi and Knight were quicker in the heat.

AW Prediction: 1 Netherlands 3:26.05; 2 USA 3:26.85; 3 GBR 3:28.10; 4 Jamaica 3:29.45; 5 Poland 3:30.65; 6 Belgium 3:32.45

4×400: 1 NED 3:25.07 NR; 2 USA 3:25.34; 3 GBR 3:26.36 NR; 4 BEL 3:28.05 NR; 5 IRL 3:28.92; JAM DNF

Heat 1: 1 NED 3:27.70; 2 USA 3:28.04; 3 BEL 3:28.07 NR; 4 IRL 3:28.45 NR. Heat 2: 1 GBR 3:26.40 NR; 2 JAM 3:27.35; 3 CZE 3:28.57; 4 POL 3:28.80; 5 POR 3:31.93 NR

