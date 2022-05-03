On an exceptionally busy bank holiday weekend, there were stunning performances on road and track with Loughborough dominating the student event at Chelmsford

British track & field

BUCS Championships, Chelmsford, April 30-May 2

The British Universities and Colleges Sport Championships was successfully held at Chelmsford for the first time.

The men’s 4x400m saw Loughborough destroy the 4x400m championships record with 3:05.18. Charlie Dobson continued his impressive start to 2022 with a stunning lead off of in an unofficial 45.2 while an isolated Alex Haydock-Wilson was also inside 46 seconds on the final leg.

They won by over 10 seconds from Cardiff Met in recording a time that only Loughborough themselves and Southampton have bettered among non-international British teams.

Loughborough dominated the team competitions with their men on a different level scoring 214 points to the next best of Cardiff Met’s 97 and Birmingham’s 67.5.

They also won the women’s easily with 184.5 points to Birmingham’s 100 and Cardiff’s 48.

In her season’s debut, Olympic medallist Holly Bradshaw won the pole vault with a comfortable 4.50m before attempting 4.63m as Molly Caudery took silver with a 4.20m leap.

Heptathlete Jodie Smith won the long jump in a PB and championships best 6.38/0.7 from Jade O’Dowda’s 6.34/0.0 and also won the hurdles in a PB 13.53 to again pip O’Dowda’s 13.56.

Jess Judd front ran a championships best of 4:10.79 in the 1500m. Louise Shanahan finished quickly to finish second in a PB 4:13.27 to pip a tiring Sabrina Sinha (4:14.32), who had bravely held on to Judd until the final backstraight.

Loughborough pair Matt Stonier (3:46.56) and Ben Pattison (3:46.94) left it to the final straight to overhaul John Howorth (3:47.56) who held on to bronze by a thousandth of a second from Ben McMillan.

Surpringly the BUCS and Inter-Counties cross-country runner-up Zak Mahamed was in the B race but his solo 14:15.39 stood up as the fastest as the A race’s Luke Duffy’s 14:18.81 fell short as he held off Alfie Manthorpe.

Ben Higgins impressed with a clear 46.57 PB victory at 400m.

There was a more competitive women’s one-lapper with Natasha Harrison’s PB 53.95 narrowly seeing off Hannah Kelly’s 54.04.

European under-23 champion Isabelle Boffey easily won the 800m by three seconds in 2:05.17 and then ran an impressive 4x400m anchor to hold off 400m winner Harrison of Loughborough as Birmingham won in 3:40.93.

The men’s race was a much closer affair with European indoor medallist Jamie Webb leading until late but fading to fourth in 1:48.25 as Dan Howells won in 1:47.97 to resist a late sprint from Sadam Koumi El Nour’s big 1:48.09 PB.

Abbie Donnelly ran away with the women’s 5000m in 15:54.11.

Hannah Brier (23.72/0.6) was close to her PB in the 200m while European under-23 100m champion Jeremiah Azu won the men’s half-lap in a PB 21.00/0.2.

Joseph Gilkes took triple jump gold in a wind-assisted 15.07/2.1 while Toni Ademuwagan was a class apart in the high jump with a 2.12m leap as was Laura Zialor (1.86m meeting record) in the women’s contest.

Che Richards took men’s long jump gold in 7.61/0.7 while Daniel Bainbridge’s 71.01m gave him nearly 10 metres margin in the javelin.

George Heppinstall’s 5.10m won him pole vault gold while Jack Paget edged the hammer title with a 63.00m throw and George Hyde’s 16.61m dominated the shot contest.

Serena Vincent’s 16.10m took the shot title while Taia Tunstall’s 51.93m dominated the discus and Zoe Price’s 59.49m was the best of the hammer throwers.

Rebekah Walton came out on top in the javelin with a 51.06m throw.

Josh Faulds (51.69) and Zoe Pollock (58.20) were the 400m hurdle champions.

The steeplechase titles were impressively taken by Will Battershill (8:56.39) and Maisie Grice (6:27.28) the latter with a very strong last lap to set a clear PB.

Tom Wilcock was easily the high hurdles champion in 14.09 while David Morgan Harrison’s 10.59/0.6 gave him 100m gold while Aleeya Sibbons was the best of the women short sprinters with 11.70/0.5.

Brunel’s men (40.85) and Bath’s women (46.82) won sprint relay gold.

Pick of the ambulant winners was probably Thomas Young’s 11.27 100m victory ahead of Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker’s 11.43.

West London Open, Thames Valley, April 27

In only her second race of 2022 (after a London Schools cross-country in February), under-17 Fleur Todd-Warmoth’s improved her PB to 9:16.35 for 3000m.

It moves her to a close third all-time on the age group rankings behind Jess Judd (9:08.35) and Emilia Gorecka (9:13.93) which were both set in mixed races.

Todd-Warmonth’s was also in a mixed competition though it was not of great help as she won the race by 11 seconds in improving her previous best from her 9:19.77 Schools International win at Derby in her previous track race last September.

She was only just outside the world under-20 qualifying mark of 9:15.00.

Scottish 10,000m Championships, Crownpoint, April 29

James Donald (29:29.68 PB) and W45 Avril Mason (36:50.08) ran the quickest times.

Winchester, May 1

Lawrence Okoye lost his world age-19 discus record at the weekend but made an excellent start to his 2022 season with a world class 65.49m victory which is a UK lead.

Dagenham, May 1

Sam Gordon improved his 100m PB to 10.24/1.9 ahead of Ghana’s Sean Safo-Antwi’s 10.29 and Dewi Hammond’s 10.32.

Tom Somers was the fastest at 300m with 33.68.

Alisha Rees broke Helen Golden’s 48-year-old Scottish 100m record and also set a Commonwealth Games standard of 11.29/1.3 and also ran a wind-assisted 11.34/2.7.

A Scottish 100m record for @alisha_rees1 as she clocks 11.39 (1.3) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Catch her at @birminghamcg22 because it also meets the Commonwealth qualifying standard. pic.twitter.com/hhHnMQ1t78 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) May 1, 2022

Coulsdon, May 1

Jessie Knight had a good double running a mixed flat 300m in a 36.96 PB and running 55.46 in the 400m hurdles to set a European Championships qualifying time but just miss the world qualifying time of 55.40. Hayley McLean was second in 57.28.

The 400m hurdler Chris McAlister won the men’s 400m in 47.44.

Charlie Kelly Sprint Series Coventry, April 26

In unhelpful cool conditions Reece Prescod won the 100m in 10.38/-0.1 two metres up on Sam Gordon but was even more impressive in the 200m in which he won in 20.69/-1.1 over a second up on 400m world finalist Rabah Yousif’s 21.82.

London Open, Battersea, April 30

Archie Davis won the 800m in 1:49.48.

Harrow Open, April 28

Currently British-based American Chase Ealey won the shot with a top class 18.74m throw ahead of a below par Sophie McKinna’s 5.99m with heptathlete Holly Mills third in 12.50m, with the latter winning the javelin with a 33.23m throw.

American Track and Field

Drake Relays, Des Moines, April 29/30

The 400m was headed by a 44.95 by NCAA Indoor champion Randolph Ross. Briton Ben Jefferies improved his PB to 46.00.

The 2016 Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad set a 53.88 world-lead in the 400m hurdles a clear second ahead of Gianna Woodruff’s 54.88.

Ryan Crouser won the shot with a 21.63m throw ahead of Nick Ponzio’s 21.04.

An Olympic gold medalist, Ryan Crouser is leaving Des Moines as a @DrakeRelays champion! pic.twitter.com/W555TLrfSB — Owen Siebring (@owensiebring) April 30, 2022

Olympic 110m hurdles champion Hansle Parchment won his speciality into a strong headwind 13.47/2.5 with David King fifth in 13.89.

The 400m hurdles was won in 48.41 for Alison dos Santos.

There was a close 100m hurdles as Tia Jones (12.84/-0.7) pipped Tonea Marshall’s 12.85.

Adelle Tracey was second in the 1500m in 4:11.09.

Penn Relays, Philadelphia, April 29-30

After world indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson had set a fast pace in the 600m and faded badly in the last 100 metres, Olympic champion Athing Mu won in 1:22.74, the fourth fastest ever time which is 1:50.3 800m pace.

Natoya Goule was second in a Jamaican record 1:24.09 ahead of Nia Akins’ 1:25.14 while Sophia Gorriaran – just 16 – ran a world under-18 best of 1:25.22.

Devon Allen carried on his good form with a 110m hurdles victory in 13.11/0.0 well clear of 2016 Olympic champion Omar McLeod’s 13.22.

Olympic 400m hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin showed good speed with a 12.75/0.0 100m hurdles success.

Anavia Battle gained an unusual 11.19/0.2 100m and and 36.70 300m sprint double.

Nicola Yeargin was second in the 300m in a 37.15 PB.

There was a close men’s 300m with Nigerian Chidi Okezie 32.68 just pipping Jamaican Rusheen McDonald’s 32.69 and Wil London’s 32.71.

Alex Amankwah set a Ghana 600m best of 1:15.88

There was a Chilean record of 67.02m by Claudio Romero ahead of Jamaican Roje Stona’s 65.11m PB.

On Athletics won the 4 x one mile event in 16:04.69 with Oliver Hoare anchoring in 3:55.18

Sage Hurta led home the 800 m 1:59.76 ahead of under-20 Juliette Whittaker in 2:01.55.

Briton Kyle Langford won the 800 m in 1:46.11.

The steeplechase saw victory for Isaac Updike in 8:22.96.

A Jamaican team including the Clayton sisters set a meeting record 43.18 n the High School 4x100m.

UNF Invitational Meet, Jacksonville, April 29-30

On day one, Olympic champion Andre De Grasse narrowly won the 200m in 20.67/1.2 ahead of Trayvon Bromell’s 20.69 and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake’s 20.78.

There was British success in the 400m hurdles though as Lina Nielsen won in a PB 54.76 which is a European lead and well inside the World Championships standard of 55.40.

On Day two, Trey Cunningham set a world leading 13.10/1.7 PB in the 110m hurdles.

France’s Wilhelm Belocian (13.23) and Briton Andrew Pozzi (13.28) followed with world qualifying marks and Pozzi’s time was an UK lead. Cameron Fillery was fifth in 13.68.

Trayvon Bromell was less fortunate with the wind as he ran a barely wind assisted 100m of 9.75/2.1 a stunning three metres clear of De Grasse’s 10.07 and Japan’s Hakim Sani Brown (10.08). Adam Gemili was fifth in 10.28.

Trayvon Bromell with a 9.75(+2.1) pic.twitter.com/Q1im87ZzWN — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) April 30, 2022

In a different race, Olympic 400m sixth-placer Christopher Taylor showed good shorter speed with a 10.17/1.7 win after a 20.70/1.8 B 200m win the day before.

In the women’s 100m, Jamaican Natalliah Whyte took the honours in a legal 10.97/1.3 PB just ahead of Shania Collins’ 10.99.

Though only eighth, Former European Indoor 60m champion Asha Philip made a good outdoor debut in 11.38.

After a 22.90/-2.3 200m PB the day before, Brittany Anderson won the 100m hurdles in 12.68/-0.3 ahead of Rayniah Jones’ 12.79.

Nathon Allen won the 400m in 45.53.

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson competed in three events, throwing 12.68m in the shot, 38.63m in the javelin and achieving a more promising 6.33/0.7 in the long jump to finish second behind Abigail Irozuru’s 6.39/0.0.

Corky/Crofoot Shootout, Lubbock, April 30

Courtney Lindsey led home the 100m in a 10.05/0.1 PB while Chris Robinson’s 49.18 was the best at 400m hurdles

Monae Nichols was first in the long jump with 6.74/-1.5.

Desert Heat Classic, Tucson, USA, April 30

Olympic finalist Brooke Andersen improved her hammer best to a world lead 79.02m to go fourth all-time.

Jorinde van Klinken gained a shot and discus double with throws of 18.45m and 64.75m.

Jamaican Kemba Nelson gained a 11.10/1.1 and 22.80/0.6 sprint double and also contributed to an Oregon sprint relay win of 42.93.

NCAA Champion Micah Williams also gained a 10.02/0.4) and 20.35/0.2 sprint double.

Jamaican Jevaughn Powell won the 400m in a 45.29 PB.

British World 1500m finalist Neil Gourley won the 800m in a near PB 1:46.38.

In the field, Jordan Geist headed the shot field with a 21.03m throw.

Alumni Muster meet, Bryan-College Station, April 30

Lamara Distin improved her Jamaican high jump record to 1.97m.

The 2012 Olympic winner Jenn Suhr cleared 4.50m in the pole vault.

Robert Gregory achieved a 10.20/1.2 and 20.44/0.3 sprint double.

There was a close 400m race won by Richard Kuykendoll in 45.34 ahead of Kahmari Montgomery’s 45.36.

Kenyan Moitalel Mpoke led home the 400m hurdles in 48.99.

In other field action Clayton Fritsch topped the men’s pole vault with a 5.75m leap while Will Williams’ 8.12/0.7 took the long jump contest.

Baton Rouge LA, USA, April 30

Erriyon Knighton ‘s 19.49/1.4 shattered the world under-20 record to go fourth all-time and leave NCAA champion and fellow Olympic finalist Joseph Fahnbulleh a distant second in a Liberian record 19.92.

WORLD U20 RECORD Oh wow. 18-year-old @ErriyonK has just clocked 19.49 (1.4) in his first 200m of the 2022 season. Only @usainbolt, @MJGold and @YohanBlake have gone quicker 👀 pic.twitter.com/guqWGz6vZY — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 30, 2022

Favour Ofili won the 100m in a PB of 10.93/2.0 to set an African under-20 record.

Favour Ashe belatedly celebrated his 20th birthday by winning the men’s 100m in a wind-assisted 9.79/3.0.

World champion Grant Holloway won the 110m hurdles in 13.34 while Jonathan Jones headed the men’s 400m in 44.79.

Briton Katy-Ann McDonald won the women’s 800m in 2:02.87 with a 59.9 last lap.

Pure Athletics Global Invitational, Clermont, May 1

The world 200m champion Noah Lyles won the 200m in 19.86/0.8 three metres up on his brother Josephus’s 20.20.

In another race 400m World indoor champion Jereem Richards clocked 20.06.

In the 100m Kyree King won in 9.98/1.3 ahead of Canadian Jerome Blake (10.00) and Aaron Brown (10.09).

King and Noah Lyles ran a heavily wind-assisted y 9.90/3.9 in the heats.

Twanisha Terry was first in the 200m in 10.94/1.3 ahead of Jamaican Briana Williams’ 11.03.

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo won her heat in a wind-assisted but impressive 10.92/5.5.

Morgan Lake made a successful come back with a 1.93m high jump while Ben Williams set a UK lead in the triple jump with 16.49/0.9, his best jump since 2019.

Naomi Metzger jumped 13.92/0.0 in the women’s triple jump.

Fresno State Invitational, Clovis, USA, April 30

Olivia Gruver cleared 4.71m to take a pole vault victory.

European decathlete fourth-placer Tim Duckworth achieved a 7.81/2.2 long jump victory and also had a legal 7.68/1.7.

Maroon and White Invite, Starkville, USA, April 30

World 800m finalist Marco Arop of Canada showed improved speed to record a 46.10 400m.

Music City Challenge, Nashville, April 30

World shot champion Joe Kovacs made an impressive seasonal debut with a world-leading 22.46m and had three other throws over 22 metres.

Did someone say 22m ? Joe Kovacs 🇺🇸 became in the first athlete over 22m in men’s shot put this 2022 in his season opener yesterday 💥 22.46m at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, TN 🇺🇸 ▪️World Leader 🌍 pic.twitter.com/Ct9xXs5d5B — Victor K Almeida 📰 (@AlmeidaVictorK) May 1, 2022

In the women’s shot Jessica Ramsey threw 19.24m.

Palo Alto, USA, April 30

Mykolas Alekna from Lithuania set a world age-19 discus record of 67.68m with his first throw. He backed up with three other 67 metre throws of 67.52m, 67.15m and 67.03m.

Stanford CA, USA, April 29

European under-23 cross-country champion Charles Hicks’ set a UK under-23 10,000m record of 27:40.16 behind Dillon Maggard’s 27:37.26 and Adrian Wildschutt’s 27:38.54 .

That time bettered the British under-23 record of Dave Bedford when he ran a European record 27:47.0 on cinders in Portsmouth in 1971.

Hicks is only 20 years old so has all of 2023 and 2024 to improve the mark further.

European under-23 finalist Elise Thorner also bagged a European qualifier of 9:32.42 finishing second in the steeplechase.

BRITISH U23 RECORDS @Hicks_runs clocks 27:40.16 to break Dave Bedford's 51-year-old U23 record of 27:47.00 set in Portsmouth. Elise Thorner runs 9:32.42 in the 3000m steeplechase and goes seventh on the UK all-time list. pic.twitter.com/pwyU0WYfQZ — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 30, 2022

It moved the 21-year-old to seventh all-time in the UK and was an eight-second PB.

The race was won by Annie Rodenfels in a world-leading 9:25.48.

Briton Jack Rowe was fourth in the 5000m in a 13:26.37 PB.

Vanessa Fraser won the 5000m in 15:19.11 with Commonwealth Games 1500m medallist Melissa Courtney-Bryant just missing the European qualifier with 15:25.90 after an injury-hit 2021 but setting a Welsh Commonwealth qualifier.

Steve Scott Invitational, Irvine, April 30

Alexander Ogando set a Dominican Republic record at 200m of 20.07/2.0 and also won the 400m in 45.50.

Destiny Smith-Barnett set a 11.12/1.2 PB at 100m.

Torrie Lawrence Invitational, Athens, USA, April 30

Former world under-20 high jump medallist Darius Carbin improved his best to 2.30m and equal the World lead.

Matt Boling easily won the 100m in 10.05/0.1 well ahead of Cravont Charleston’s 10.19.

Non USA Track and Field results

Gaborone, Botswana, April 30

Erriyon Knighton was not the only world junior record setter this week as there was a stunning 100m mark of 9.96/1.9 by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and it was also a senior record. The previous record was Trayvon Bromell’s 9.97 in 2014.

WORLD U20 RECORD Wow. Letsile Tebogo clocks 9.96 (1.9) to break the world U20 100m record set by @TrayvonBromell back in 2014 🔥 The 18-year-old is the first athlete from Botswana to run under 10 seconds over 100m 🇧🇼 📹 @albertostretti pic.twitter.com/coDNu6BhlC — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 30, 2022

Fellow junior Benjamin Richardson from South Africa was second in 10.08.

The Olympic 200m silver medalist Christine Mboma showed her speed is continuing to improve as she ran her first-sub 11 with 10.97/1.6 in the 100m.

It was a Namibian senior record and an African under-20 record.

In the 200m she set a world-leading 21.87/0.6 which is the sixth time she has broken 22 seconds since the Olympic semi finals.

Clarence Munyai won the men’s 200m in 20.44/0.0.

South African Tshepo Tshite clocked 1:45.85 in the 800m ahead of Olympic medalist Ferguson Rotich’s 1:46.63

Botswana’s under-20 relay world gold medallist Collen Kebinatshipi, just 18, ran 45.40 in the 400m.

Andujar, Spain, April 30

There was Spanish record in the 5000m track walk of 20:28.17 by Maria Perez.

Cypriot Filippa Fotopoulou headed the long jump with a 6.61/0.2 leap while Yulemnis Aguilar’s 60.96m was the best at the javelin.

Athens, Greece, April 30-May 1

Olympic long jump champion Miltiádis Tentóglou cleared 8.05/-1.2 in cold conditions.

Bar, Montenegro, May 1

Serbian Armin Sinancevic (21.04m) and Hungarian Anita Marton (18.20m) gained shot victories while local athlete Danijel Furtula led the discus competitors with a 63.63m throw.

Kinami Michitaka Memorial Meet, Osaka, Japan, April 30-May 1

There was a 48.90 400m hurdles win for Kazuki Kurokawa while Kazuto Iizawa’s 3:38.55 was best at the 1500m.

Genki Dean won the javelin with 81.91m.

Fuga Sato won his 400m heat in 45.68.

Kenyan Championships (Inc African Championships trials), Nairobi, Kenya, April 28

Ferdinand Omanyala completed a top class sprint double as he won the 200m in 20.43/-0.1 after a 20.33/0.1 PB in the semi-finals after earlier winning the 100 m in 10.03.

In the women’s 100m, there was a Kenyan record for Maximilia Imali with 11.35.

The 2021 World under-20 champion Jackline Chepkoech won the women’s steeplechase in a then World-leading 9:26.14 ahead of Celliphine Chespol (9:31.11) and Caren Chebet (9:31.60).

There was also a teenag winner in the women’s 1500m as Purity Chepkirui (4:10.38) edged ahead of Winny Chebet (4:10.44) and Brenda Chebet (4:10.69).

Another junior winner was Noah Kibet who led home the 800m in 1:46.75 while Jarinter Mawia was the women’s champion in 2:01.39.

The World Indoor bronze medalist Abel Kipsang headed the 1500m runners in 3:36.17 with Kumari Taki (3:36.39) and Daniel Mungut (3:36.55 taking the other medals.

The women’s 5000m was won by Beatrice Chebet in 15:30.20 while the men’s race was topped by Daniel Simiyu’s 13:23.17 well clear of Ismael Kirui’s 13:26.98.

Kenneth Kiprop won the men’s 10,000m in 28:06.67.

The former world champion Julius Yego won the javelin with a 76.57m throw.

The African champion Samuel Gathimba won the 20km men’s walk in 1:23:18 ahead of world under-20 champion Herristone Wanyonyi’s 1:24:44, debut.

Uganda’s Leni Shida won the women’s 400 m in 52.45 while the men’s title went to Collins Wamae with 46.17.

In the 400m hurdles Were Wiseman set a 49.48 PB.

Monterrey, Mexico, April 30

Diego Del Real achieved a 77.88m hammer throw.

Milan, Italy, April 30

Linda Olivieri set an Italian 300m hurdles best of 38.86. Olympic relay winner Fausto Desalu won the 150m in another Italian record of 15.07/1.3.

Multistars, Grosseto, Italy, April 30-May 1

Annik Kalin set a Swiss record 6398 to win the heptathlon. Her marks on day two were 24.50 in the 200m, 6.55m in the long jump and then 2:20.45 in the 800m.

Third overnight, Markus Rooth won the decathlon in a Norwegian record 8307 just ahead of compatriot Sander Aae Skotheim who also bettered the previous mark with a 8298 score.

Dario Dester set an Italian under-23 record of 8109 for third.

There was a big breakthrough for Lewis Church who scored a PB by 228 points with a score of 7773 to gain an England Commonwealth Games standard.

He set PB’s at 400m (50.68), 1500m (4:20.44), pole vault (4.55m) and long jump (windy 7.27m).

Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 1

There was an Uruguayan men’s long jump record by Emiliano Lasa of 8.28/2.0 in near perfect conditions.

World indoor shot champion Darlan Romani threw 21.38m to easily defeat Nigerian Chukwu Enekwechi’s 20.90m.

Brazil’s Vitoria Rosa equalled the meeting record in the women’s 100m with a 11.05/1.0 clocking and also won the 200m in 22.68/0.7

The men’s 100m was a close affair between Erik Cardoso (10.12/-1.8) and Felipe Bardi (10.13) as was the 110m hurdles where Gabriel Constantino 13.32/0.1 edged Eduardo Rodrigues’ 13.35, Wellington Zaza’s Liberian record 13.36 and Rafael Pereira’s 13.39.

Jade Barber won a more clearcut victory in the women’s hurdles in a 12.78/0.5 PB

In the men’s 200m Lucas da Silva came out on top in 20.41/0.2.

Almir Cunha with 17.04/0.7 was best at the triple jump while Yuliana Angulo equalled her Ecuadorian long jump record with a 6.67/1.1 leap ahead of triple jump specialist Thea Lafond who set a Dominican record 6.64/0.4 but the latter lost in her speciality with 13.83m to compatriot Ana Tima’s 14.08/1.0.

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 2

Jonathan Kapitolnik cleared a 2.30m PB in the high jump to equal the world outdoor lead.

Overseas Road

Bloomsday Run 12km, Spokane, USA, May 1

Degefa Biruktayit was first woman in 38:48 well clear of Morley Makena’s 40:09 and Risper Gesabwa’s 40:23.

The men’s race was much closer with Charles Wanjiku and Reid Buchanan sharing the first time of 35:08 with Wanjiku edging it from the American.

Fabiano Sulle from Tanzania (35:30) was third.

Blue Cross Broad Street Run 10, Philadelphia, USA, May 1

Sarah Naibei set a course record 52:02, having passed halfway in a too-fast 25:22.

Amber Zimmerman was second in 52:40. and Damaris Areba third with 53:00.

In the men’s race, Robert Gaithoo won in 45:42 after a 22:33 halfway time.

Sila Kiptoo was second with 46:00 and Shadrack Keter third in 46:26.

Ibiza Half-Marathon, Spain, May 1

Chernet Misganaw Takele set a women’s course record of 71:28 while Bilal Marhoum was first man in 64:05.

Pittsburgh Marathon and Half-Marathon, USA, May 1

Caroline Rotich headed the half-marathon in 69:30 from Aliphine Tuliamuk’s 69:54.

Wesley Kiptoo was first man in 61:25 just ahead of James Ngandu’s 61:27.

The marathons were won by Alvaro Aberu (2:16:07) and Nicole Hilton (2:49:49).

Sydney 10km in the Olympic Park, Australia, May 1

Lisa Weightman, who is now aged 43, won with a 31:20 PB which is also an Australian all-comers record and world masters record.

Leanne Pompeani was second in 31:43..

Verona Half-marathon, Italy, May 1

Alfred Kipchirchir won easily in a PB 60:57 ahead of Pole Adam Nowicki ‘s 62:51.

Meseret Gola was the first woman in 70:09.

Wurzburg 10km, Germany, May 1

Ethiopian Kebede Olkeba won in 28:39 with German Domenika Mayer first in the women’s event in 32:47.

UK road results

Belfast City Marathon, Britain, May 1

Ireland’s Paul Pollock (2:16:16) and W45 Gladys Ganiel (2:43:49) were both winners by around eight minutes.

Pollock headed Conor Gallagher’s 2:25:00 while Ganiel was followed by Gilliam McCrory (2:52:06).

Avenham Park 5km, May 2

There were bank holiday wins for Ross McKelvie (16:58) and W40 Liz Sinclair (18:36).

Breckland 10km, Croxton, May 2

Daniel O’Boyle (32:44) and Lacey Bareham (38:04) took the honours.

Chalgrove 10km, May 2

James Bolton (33:02) and W45 Kate Allred (40:43) both enjoyed easy victories.

Milton Keynes Marathon, May 2

With a strong final 10km Michael Young won the marathon clearly in 2:29:36 from top M40 Jason Cherriman (2:36:25).

Georgina Povall won the women’s race in 2:57:46 overtaking Bethany Thompson (3:01:40) on the second half.

Ayoub Sali (71:28) and Elizabeth Nairn (85:43) took the half-marathon honours.

Uplowman 10km, May 2

Richard Lee-Wright (34:51) and W40 Serane Stone (38:39) both enjoyed easy wins.

Whitstable 10km, May 2

This seaside event saw a very clear men’s victory for Joshua Teece (32:06) while W35 Caroline Arckless was first woman in 41:54.

Witham Mayday 10, Essex, May 2

Ben Felton (51:24) had a clear lead over Paul Molyneux (51:47) who went top of the UK M40 rankings while Colin Ridley now heads the UK M60 rankings after his 59:25 chip time.

Lucy Barnes was first woman in 60:54 ahead of W40 Liz Davies’ 61:52.

Orion Harrier Chris Kennedy, who competed for Ireland in the 1987 World Championships marathon and has a 2:35:05 marathon PB, ran 70:05 which was the fastest W60 or W65 time in Britain this year but won’t count in the UK rankings as she is now officially American.

Alderley Edge 10km, May 1

Ben Riddell (31:31) led home a competitive men’s race from Karl Darcy (31:46) and Edd Flynn (31:49).

Ruth Jones (35:08) enjoyed a clear women’s victory.

Balfron 10km, May 1

Sixteen-year-old Connor Bell, who ran for Scotland in the Schools International cross-country, ran his first ever 10km and won in 31:53.

The women’s winner was only a year older as Valencia Wright led home in 38:15.

Cardiff Race for Victory 5km, May 1

Jake Smith sped to a clear win in a PB 13:59 from Alex Brown (14:17) and Thomas Bridger (14:22) and it was also a course record.

W35 Danielle Hodgkinson led home the women’s race in 15:51 from Ellie Wallace’s 16:07 and Manchester Marathon winner Anna Bracegirdle’s 16:10.

Lee Aherne went into the UK all-time top 10 at the M55’s with a UK lead 16:03 chip time.

Forth Road Bridge 10km, May 1

There were wins for Ian Whitaker (33:25) and Laura Mooney (42:17).

Gateshead Half-Marathon, May 1

Conrad Franks led home the men’s race in 70:49 while Laura Thompson (1:28:41) was first woman.

Recipcharm Gear 10km, Kings Lynn, May 1

Adrian Mussett, fourth in the English National in 2003 at Parliament Hill, made an excellent debut as a M50 as he won the race outright in 32:06 to go top of the UK age group rankings for 2022.

M40 Michael Eccles was a close second in 32:14.

Laura Thomas (36:20) won the women’s race in 36:20 from Lucy Mapp (36:35).

Great Birmingham Run Half-Marathon, May 1

Dewi Griffiths gained a clear victory in 65:10 ahead of Jason Bennett (69:58) and Matt Scarsbrook (70:00).

Abigail Halcarz was the leading woman in 80:03.

Langtoft 10km, May 1

It was a close men’s race with Ben Heron (31:43) just getting the better of Joe Wilkinson (31:46).

W50 Philippa Taylor (39:49) was first woman.

Milton Keynes 5km, May 1

There were victories for Haydyn Arnall (15:24) and Kelly Edwards (17:24).

Uttoxeter Half-Marathon, May 1

Carl Moulton (72:55) and Kelly Butler (86:19) were very easy winners.

Vitality Westminster Mile, May 1

The fastest men’s time was Simon Byrne’s 4:20.

Pick of the age group runs came from international masters medallists M35 Mike Cummings (4:23) and M50 Mark Symes (4:42).

Martha Wightman (5:17) was the quickest woman with W50 Susan McDonald (5:31) second fastest.

Wymeswold Waddle 5, May 1

Aston Perrin (25:45) and former European cross-country champion Gemma Steel (26:55) were clear winners.

Glasgow 3km on the Green, April 30

Grant Baillie (8:47) and W45 Lesley Ball (10:06) took the honours.

Friday Night Under the Lights 5km, Battersea Park, April 29

Toby Cooke (13:58), who led home the first leg in the Southern 12 stage ran his first sub-14 minute 5km to win clearly from Jacob Allen (14:06) and Alex Lepretre (14:09).

Holly Dixon (16:04) just missed her PB to be leading woman ahead of Louise Small (16:28) and Megan Marchant (16:29) who both set PB’s.

M45 masters international Andy Bond’s 15:26 PB was the pick of the age group performances while English Schools cross-country champion Louis Small was the fastest under-20 with 14:30 from his twin brother Jack’s 14:36.

Mid Cheshire 5km, April 29

David Devine (14:19) just headed Cameron Bell (14:20) and James Knockton (14:21).

Former English National cross-country champion Lily Partridge continued her recent improvement in form with a PB 15:46 women’s victory ahead of Amelia Samuels (16:01) and Mollie Williams (16:03).

Kirsty Longley ran 16:48 finish which allows her to stand third on the W45 UK all-time list behind Bronwen Cardy and Jo Pavey.

Serpentine Last Friday 5km, Hyde Park, April 29

Marathon and ultra runner Ollie Garrod showed good speed to win in 15:24 while South of Thames cross-country medallist Katy Rowland (17:28) was first woman in a PB time ahead of W50 Susan McDonald’s 18:30.

British Masters M55 champion Andy Leach topped the age-grading with 95.9 per-cent for his 16:23.

Lakeside 5km Series, Portsmouth, April 27

James Baker warmed up for the Three Forts Challenge with his 997th win here in 15:48.

Vicky Gill, a 32:41.17 10,000m performer while at Florida State University in 2004 is now a W40 and she won in 17:55.

Fell and multi-terrain

Three Forts Marathon, Sussex, May 1

Hastings half-marathon victor James Baker enjoyed career win number 998 in this 27-mile event which has 3450 feet of climbing as his 3:01:08 led home Jack Oates’ 3:01:52.

Triathlete Lindy-Lee Folscher was a clear women’s winner in 3:32:38.

City of Salford Women’s 5.25, May 1

W40 Claire Andrew won the all-women’s race in 32:52 from Chloe Elliott’s 33:17.

Ted Pepper 10km, Bromley, May 2

This race is held in commemoration of Blackheath Harrier Ted Pepper who lost his life in the Three Peaks race in 1978 after straying off course.

The race started as a seven mile road race in 1979 won by Olympic marathoner Barry Watson and was switched to a 10km in 1991 but has effectively been a trail and cross-country race since 2012.

Having first been successful fifteen years ago, W55 Clare Elms won the women’s race for a record seventh time by over two minutes from Ruth Aylward (42:21) and finished fifth overall in 39:58.

Fellow Kent county masters champion Micah Evans, a M40 competitor, was equally dominant in the men’s race in a time of 36:32 despite a calf problem with M50 Tony Crowder second (39:10).

Three Peaks Fell race, Horton in Ribblesdale, April 30

Brennan Townshend regained the Three Peaks crown he won in 2019 with a win in 2:55:34 for the famous 24 mile event that has 4500 feet of climbing and was held as a trial race for the European Mountain and Trail Championships.

Billy Cartwright was second in 2:58:45.

Sarah McCormack, who was 12th in the 2019 World Mountain Championships in Argentina, won the women’s race in 3:23:21.

Race walks

German Championships, Frankfurt, April 30

There were German 20km walk titles for Nils Brembach (1:23:39) and Saskia Feige (1:35:28).

Christopher Linke set a German 35km record of 2:29:58 ahead of Carl Dohmann’s 2:30:59 while Emilia Lehmeyer was first woman in 3:04:24.

Italian 20km Championships, Alberobello, May 1

One week after his Dudince win, Olympic champion Massimo Stano added the Italian 20km walk title in 1:21:21 ahead of Gianluca Picchiottino’s 1:21:37 and Francesco Fortunato’s 1:22:13.

The women’s title went the way of Valentina Trapletti’s 1:29:47 PB..

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE