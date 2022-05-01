Adidas HQ in Herzogenaurach, Germany played host to elite adidas athletes competing on a specially designed course around the adidas World of Sport campus across 5km, 10km and 21km distances

The course followed a loop of approximately 2.5km on a smooth tarmac surface with a slight elevation on each lap. Conditions were perfect as the first event, the women’s half-marathon got underway shortly after 7am and although temperatures did rise a little throughout the morning of events along with a slight breeze, athletes could not have asked for better weather for record- chasing.

While many athletes improved on their personal bests, the race of day in terms of records was the men’s 5km where a total of four national records were claimed.

World 10,000m silver medallist Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia clocked 12:53 to win from Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli, who claimed a Kenyan record with 12:55. Only world record-holder Berihu Aregawi and Joshua Cheptegei have gone faster over 5km.

Birhanu Balew broke Bahrain’s national 5km record with 13.07 and Yemaneberhan Crippa broke the European and Italian record with 13:14.

Yemane Haileselassie claimed an Eritrean 5km record in 13:34.

Britain’s only representative at the event was Emile Cairess, who finished in 13:38 for 14th place.

The men’s 10km was one of the most competitive in history as six athletes crossed the line in 27 minutes.

Kibiwott Kandie of Kenya clocked 26:50 and remains fourth on the all-time list, while Kenyan Sawe Sabastian’s 26:54 in second was the fastest losing time in history.

Kwizera Rodrigue claimed a national record for Burundi in third with 26:56.

The national records didn’t stop there as in the the women’s race Azale Fentaye Belanyeh smashed the Ethiopian national 10km record 30:24. Sarah Chelangat broke the Uganadan record with 31:11 and Yasemin Can broke the Turkish record 32:04.

The final elite athlete race of the day was the most highly anticipated as Teferi Senbere of Ethiopia had hinted at attacking the world record of 14:19 and a male pacemaker was recruited to assist. Despite encouragement from the pacemaker throughout she missed any record but still ran a 14:37 for a clear win.

The race was broadcast on the adidas running YouTube channel and results can be found here.

