Recent USA results are dominated by the young American’s half-lap and from a British perspective Hicks’ UK under-23 record

Baton Rouge LA, USA, April 30

Erriyon Knighton ran a storming first 200m of 2022 and his 19.49/1.4 shattered the world under-20 record.

The 18-year-old American, who finished fourth at last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, ran an incredible bend to open up a big lead and he won by four metres.

Only Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake and Michael Johnson have ever run faster and Knighton now has a huge gap on all other under-20 performances led by Bolt’s 19.93 and he has still the rest of the season and all of 2023 to stretch the margin further.

NCAA champion and fellow Olympic finalist Joseph Fahnbulleh finished strongly in the second half for a distant second place in a Liberian record of 19.92.

There was also a fast women’s 100m sprint as Favour Ofili won the 100m in a PB of 10.93/2.0 to set an African under-20 record.

Favour Ashe belatedly celebrated his 20th birthday by winning the men’s 100m in a wind-assisted 9.79/3.0.

World champion Grant Holloway won the 110m hurdles in 13.34 while Jonathan Jones headed the men’s 400m in 44.79.

Men: 100 (3.0):

1 Favour Ashe NGR 9.79

2 Demarcus Fleming 10.02

3 Dedrick Vanover 10.10

4 Micaiah Harris 10.11

5 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 10.17

200 (1.4):

1 Erriyon Knighton 19.49 (World U20 rec)

2 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 19.92 (rec)

3 Dorian Camel 20.00

4 Brendon Rodney CAN 20.29

5 Edrick Floréal Jr CAN 20.68

6 Marcellus Moore 20.87

Race B (3.3):

1 Tarsis Orogot UGA 20.15

2 Vernon Norwood 20.20

3 Demarcus Fleming 20.62

Race C (0.1):

1 Dedrick Vanover 20.55

Race D (1.9):

1 Tyler Davis 20.59

2 Demetrius Jackson 20.61

400:

1 Jonathan Jones BAR 44.79

2 Tyler Terry 45.08

3 Champion Allison 45.16

Race B:

1 Khaleb McRae 45.89

110H (-0.4):

1 Grant Holloway 13.34

2 Eric Edwards Jr. 13.57

400H:

1 Quincy Hall 48.51

2 Quincy Downing 49.22

SP:

1 Adrian Piperi 21.21

2 John Meyer 20.14

HT:

1 Johnnie Jackson 71.10

4 Jake Norris GBR 67.46

4×100:

1 LSU 38.85

2 Florida 38.86

3 Tennessee 38.99

4 CAN 39.25

4×400:

1 LSU 3:02.97

2 Texas 3:03.01

Invitational LJ:

1 Marquis Dendy 8.04

2 Wayne Pinnock JAM 8.02

3 Carey McLeod JAM 7.99

4 Rayvon Grey 7.99

Women:

100 (2.0):

1 Favour Ofili NGR 10.93

2 Aleia Hobbs 11.11

3 Jenna Prandini 11.15

4 Khamica Bingham CAN 11.22

5 Jada Baylark 11.25

6 Caira Pettway 11.27

7 Kynnedy Flannel 11.34

Race B (2.4):

1 Mikiah Brisco 10.98

2 Kevona Davis JAM 11.15

3 Tionna Brown 11.22

4 Thelma Davies 11.24

5 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 11.27

Race C (1.8):

1 Talitha Diggs 11.27

200 (0.2):

1 Jenna Prandini 22.45

2 Julien Alfred LCA 22.68 (rec)

3 Talitha Diggs 22.91

4 Jada Baylark 22.92

5 Khamica Bingham CAN 22.99

Race B (2.7):

1 Kennedy Simon 22.98

2 Stacey-Ann Williams JAM 23.09

Race C (1.6):

1 Rosaline Effiong 23.00

2 Joella Lloyd ANT 23.09 (rec)

400:

1 Kendall Ellis 51.00

2 Rosaline Effiong 51.66

3 Kavia Francis JAM 51.87

5 Amber Anning GBR 52.50

Race B:

1 Imeobong Nse Uko NGR 51.66

2 Taylor Manson 52.35

800:

1 Katy-Ann McDonald GBR 2:02.87

2 Aaliyah Miller 2:03.32

100H (1.6):

1 Alia Armstrong 12.72

2 Grace Stark 12.83

3 Ackera Nugent JAM 12.99

400H:

1 Cassandra Tate 55.65

2 Britton Wilson 56.63

LJ:

1 Jasmine Moore 6.82

2 Anna Hall 6.74w

3 Claire Bryant 6.67

4 Yanis David FRA 6.59w

TJ:

1 Natricia Hooper GUY 14.18w

2 Charisma Taylor BAH 13.51w

SP:

1 Portious Warren TTO 17.73

HT:

1 Janeah Stewart 71.62

2 Lisa Wilson 70.05

JT:

1 Liz Gleadle CAN 58.61

4×100:

1 Texas 42.37

2 LSU 42.85

3 CAN 43.11

4×400:

1 Texas 3:25.64

Stanford CA, USA, April 29

Dillon Maggard won the 10,000m in a 27:37.26 PB ahead of South African Adrian Wildschutt’s 27:38.54 PB and European under-23 cross-country champion Charles Hicks’ 27:40.16.

That time bettered the British under-23 record of Dave Bedford when he ran a European record 27:47.0 on cinders in Portsmouth in 1971).

Hicks is only 20 years old so has all of 2023 and 2024 to improve the mark further.

He was disappointed with the time though as he had hoped to attack the world qualifying mark of 27:28 but the pacemaker did not run at the pace he was hoping for.

That was not the only UK age-group mark as European under-23 finalist Elise Thorner also bagged a European qualifier of 9:32.42 in second place.

The previous under-23 record was the 10-year-old 9:38.45 by Eilish McColgan in 2012. It moved the 21-year-old to seventh all-time in the UK and was an eight-second PB.

The race was won by Annie Rodenfels in a world-leading 9:25.48.

Tunisian Ahmed Jaziri won the men’s race in 8:24.33

There was an exciting 5000m won by Sweden’s Emil Danielsson in 13:25.62 ahead of Ahmed Muhumed (13:26.11) Ireland’s Barry Keane (13:26.29) with Briton Jack Rowe a close fourth in a PB of 13:26.37 PB.

Chinese He Wuga won the 10,000m in 31:46.51 while in the 5000m Vanessa Fraser won in 15:19.11 with Commonwealth Games 1500m medallist Melissa Courtney-Bryant just missing the European qualifier with 15:25.90 after an injury-hit 2021.

Men:

200 (-0.3):

1 Michael Ohioze GBR 21.84

400:

1 Michael Ohioze GBR 48.11

1500:

1 Robert Heppenstall CAN 3:38.17

2 Maximilian Thorwirth GER 3:38.86

7 Isaac Akers GBR 3:42.48

5000:

1 Emil Danielsson SWE 13:25.62

2 Ahmed Muhumed 13:26.11

3 Barry Keane IRL 13:26.29

4 Jack Rowe GBR 13:26.37

5 Oli Chignell NZL 13:27.03

6 Tom Anderson GBR 13:28.19

7 Acer Iverson 13:28.52

8 Henrik Ingebrigtsen NOR 13:29.92

9 Isaac Heyne AUS 13:30.82

10 Scott Beattie GBR 13:31.34

Race B:

1 Peter Lynch IRL 13:43.52

2 Cormac Dalton IRL 13:43.77

4 Matthew Leach GBR 13:47.28

8 Ben Bradley GBR 13:49.46

13 Liam Dee GBR 13:54.00

15 David Melville GBR 13:59.57

10,000:

1 Dillon Maggard 27:37.26

2 Adrian Wildschutt RSA 27:38.54

3 Charles Hicks GBR 27:40.16 (UK U23 rec)

4 Cole Sprout 27:42.42

5 Matthew Pereira 27:45.77

6 Ky Robinson AUS 27:47.11

7 Cam Levins CAN 27:53.58

8 Benjamin de Haan NED 28:09.27

9 Jacob Thomson 28:21.91

3000SC:

1 Ahmed Jaziri TUN 8:24.33

2 Emil Blomberg SWE 8:24.84

3 Carlos Andrés San Martín COL 8:25.85

4 Duncan Hamilton 8:26.44

5 Simon Sundström SWE 8:27.93

6 Matthew Clarke AUS 8:28.74

7 Brian Barraza 8:29.44

8 Max Stevens AUS 8:30.70

Race B:

1 Clement Duigou FRA 8:29.05

HT:

1 Alex Young 75.12

Women:

1500:

1 Hanna Klein GER 4:07.71

2 Ellie Baker GBR 4:10.92

3 Julia Heymach 4:11.00

4 Sarah Lancaster 4:11.07

5 Jenn Randall 4:11.36

6 Regan Yee CAN 4:11.88

7 Hanna Hermansson SWE 4:12.14

8 Christina Aragon 4:12.82

9 Jenny Nesbitt GBR 4:13.12

Race B:

1 Cari Hughes GBR 4:17.38

5000:

1 Vanessa Fraser 15:19.11

2 Eleanor Fulton 15:20.12

3 Melissa Courtney-Bryant GBR 15:25.90

4 Adva Cohen ISR 15:26.48

5 Lauren Ryan AUS 15:30.00

6 Haley Herberg 15:31.14

7 Allie Schadler 15:31.29

8 Paige Campbell AUS 15:36.95

10,000:

1 He Wuga CHN 31:46.51

2 Keira D’Amato 31:50.58

3 Abbey Wheeler 32:53.50

4 Beth Kidger GBR 33:15.05

3000SC:

1 Annie Rodenfels 9:25.48

2 Elise Thorner GBR 9:32.42 (GB U23 rec)

3 Brielle Erbacher AUS 9:32.96

4 Jessica Furlan CAN 9:38.43

5 Cara Feain-Ryan AUS 9:50.25

7 Kate Seary GBR 10:05.52

Stanford CA, USA, April 30

Mykolas Alekna’s US Collegiate record and Lithuanian under-23 mark broke Lawrence Okoye’s world age-19 best with an opening throw of 67.68m

Men:

100 (1.9):

1 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 10.20

200 (-0.9):

1 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 20.97

1500:

3 Charles Hicks GBR 3:52.88

DT:

1 Mykolas Alekna LTU 67.68 U23 rec

2 Iffy Joyner 62.17

Women:

100 (3.6):

1 Ezinne Abba 11.10

HT:

1 Camryn Rogers CAN 72.46

2 Anna Purchase GBR 67.14

Tucson AZ, USA, April 30

Micah Williams scored a 10.02/20.35 sprint double. World 1500m finalist Neil Gourley made an excellent outdoor debut with an encouraging near 800m PB of 1:46.38 and after a winter where he ran a 7:48.94 3000m, he could be on for a very fast 1500m later in the season.

Men:

100 (0.4):

1 Micah Williams 10.02

2 Xavier Nairne JAM 10.30

200 (0.2):

1 Micah Williams 20.35

2 Justin Robinson 20.52

Race B (0.2):

1 Austin Kratz 20.74

Race D (-0.1):

2 Daniel Offiah GBR 21.33

400:

1 Jevaughn Powell JAM 45.29

800:

1 Neil Gourley GBR 1:46.38

2 Christian Harrison 1:48.58

110H (-0.1):

1 Jamar Marshall 13.69

400H:

1 Colten Yardley 49.83

SP:

1 Jordan Geist 21.03

2 Turner Washington 20.29

DT:

1 Brian Williams 63.63

2 Turner Washington 61.20

3 Ralford Mullings JAM 60.44

HT:

1 Israel Oloyede 73.01

JT:

1 David Carreon MEX 81.33

4×100:

1 Oregon 39.12

2 BYU 39.41

Women:

100 (1.1):

1 Kemba Nelson JAM 11.10

2 Jadyn Mays 11.16

8 Bianca Williams GBR 11.60

200 (0.6):

1 Kemba Nelson JAM 22.80

2 Jasmine Montgomery 23.12

3 Jada Moore 23.28

400:

1 Lily Beckford GBR 53.04

2 Shianne Dacosta JAM 53.31

SP:

1 Jorinde van Klinken NED 18.45

DT:

1 Jorinde van Klinken NED 64.75

HT:

1 Brooke Andersen 79.02

2 Sara Killinen FIN 69.50

3 Beatrice Nedberge Llano NOR 69.45

4 Shelby Moran 68.41

5 Phethisang Makhethe RSA 65.40 (rec)

4×100:

1 Oregon 42.93

LSU Alumni Gold, Baton Rouge, LA, USA, April 23

Bahama’s Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner set a world lead of 44.22 ahead of Vernon Norwood’s 44.59 while European champion Matthew Hudson-Smith equalled his second best ever time improving his UK lead to 44.61 and that was his fastest since the Rio Olympics where he set his PB.

The 100m was led home by the PBs of Demarcus Fleming (10.08/1.9) and Dorian Camel (10.13) but though the women’s was a better quality the wind was too strong for legal times as Aleia Hobbs 10.84/3.2) led home Favour Ofili and Mikiah Brisco (both 10.90).

Canadian Olympic relay medalist Brendon Rodney won the 200m in a heavily wind-assisted 20.23/4.4 and the wind was also too strong in the 100m hurdles for Alia Armstrong (12.55/3.6).

The wind was perfect though in the 110m hurdles which allowed for a PB by Eric Edwards with 13.34/2.0 and likewise in the long jump for Reyvon Grey (8.17/2.0).

Some start to the outdoor season for @mattonthefloor who clocks 44.61 over 400m at LSU Alumni Gold 🇬🇧 The second fastest time of his career, just a quarter of a second off the 25-year-old British record set by @Iwanrunner and the second fastest time by a European since 2016 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vUxZI1MMOg — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 23, 2022

Tiger Olympians (with an all American quartet) won the 4x400m in 3:02.37 in the 4x400m.

Puerto-Rican Gabby Scott led home the 400m in 51.66 while Jamaican 50.13 performer Chris-Ann Gordon improved her 800m PB to 2:01.47,.

In a quality women’s long jump, Nigerian Olympic bronze medalist Ese Brume sailed out to 7.08/2.5 (with a legal 6.75/1.8) ahead of Quanesha Burks 6.88/2.5 (with a legal 6.75/1.5).

Men:

100 (1.9):

1 Demarcus Fleming LSU 10.08

2 Dorian Camel LSU 10.13

200 (4.4):

1 Brendon Rodney CAN 20.23

2 Bolade Ajomale CAN 20.32

3 Ismael Kone NewOrleans 20.36

4 Michael Cherry 20.41

5 Kahmari Montgomery 20.65

(r5) (4.9) 1 Damian Warner CAN 20.63

400:

1 Steven Gardiner BAH 44.22

2 Vernon Norwood 44.59

3 Matthew Hudson-Smith GBR 44.61

4 Tyler Terry 45.00

110H (2.0): 1 Eric Edwards Jr. LSU 13.34

400H: 1 Quincy Downing 49.93

LJ: 1 Rayvon Grey 8.17/2.0

HT:

1 Konstadínos Záltos GRE Minnesota 69.81

2 Decio Andrade POR Miami (FL) 68.95

4×100:

1 LSU 39.16

2 New Orleans 39.63

3 Canada 39.67

4×400: 1 Tiger Olympians 3:02.37

Women:

100 (4.2):

1 Aleia Hobbs 10.84

2 Favour Ofili NGR LSU 10.90

3 Mikiah Brisco 10.90

4 Tamari Davis 11.06

5 Khamica Bingham CAN 11.11

6 Dezerea Bryant 11.14

7 Alfreda Steele Miami (FL) 11.22

8 Symone Mason LSU 11.22

(r2) (1.4) 1 Shannon Ray 11.25

200 (2.2):

1 Thelma Davies LSU 22.86

2 Shannon Ray 22.88

400: 1 Gabby Scott PUR 51.66

800: 1 Chrisann Gordon JAM 2:01.47

100H (3.6):

1 Alia Armstrong LSU 12.55

2 Rayniah Jones CenFlorida 12.96

HJ: 1 Nyagoa Bayak LSU 1.85

LJ:

1 Ese Brume NGR 7.08/2.5 (also 6.75/1.8)

2 Quanesha Burks 6.88/2.5 (also 6.75/1.5)

TJ: 1 Tiera Robinson-Jones Minnesota 13.14/3.3

DT: 1 Shelby Frank Minnesota 58.00

4×100:

1 LSU 43.51

2 Canada 43.56

3 Central Florida 43.84

4 Miami (FL) 44.39

4×400: 1 Canada 3:34.67

ASU Twilight Invitational, Tempe, AZ, USA, April 22-23

Nathan Richartz equalled his PB in the pole vault with a 5.70m leap.

There were shot victories for Turner Washington (20.45m) and Dutch Jorinde van Klinken (outdoor PB of 18.44m).

The latter also took honours in the discus with a 63.72m throw.

Briton Bianca Williams gained a 11.46/-0.4 and 23.32/0.2 sprint double.

Lily Beckford came close to her 400m PB with a 52.83 clocking.

Jess Judd won the 1500m in 4:18.15 while European Indoor 1500m silver medallist Holly Archer just missed her 800m PB with a 2:03.99 victory.

Men:

PV:

1 Nate Richartz 5.70

2 Tray Oates 5.60

3 Carson Waters 5.50

SP: 1 Turner Washington ArizonaSt 20.45

DT: 1 Ralford Mullings JAM ArizonaSt 63.62

HT:

1 Ethan Katzberg CAN 73.42

2 Israel Oloyede GrandCanyon [RS] 73.10

JT: 1 Marten Gasparini ITA GrandCanyon 76.28

4×100: 1 Arizona State 39.56

Women:

100 (-0.4): 1 Bianca Williams GBR 11.46

200 (0.2): 1 Bianca Williams GBR 23.32

400:

1 Maryana Shostak UKR TAMU-Commerce 52.40

2 Lily Beckford GBR 52.83

800: 1 Holly Archer GBR 2:03.99

1500: 1 Jess Judd GBR 4:18.15

100H (0.0): 1 Cortney Jones ArizonaSt 13.06

400H: 1 Minna Svärd SWE TAMU-Commerce 57.47

PV: 1 Kortney Oates 4.36

SP:

1 Jorinde van Klinken NED ArizonaSt 18.44

2 Mya Lesnar ArizonaSt 17.01

DT: 1 Jorinde van Klinken NED ArizonaSt 63.72

HT:

1 Beatrice Nedberge Llano NOR ArizonaSt 68.23

2 Shelby Moran ArizonaSt 66.98

JT: 1 Alizee Minard FRA 55.19

Aggie Classic, Greensboro, NC, USA, April 22-23

The 2021 NCAA Champion Cambrea Sturgis set a world-leading 100m of 10.87/1.8 well clear of Kayla White’s 11.13.

Wind legal 10.87 🌎 lead 100m by Cambrea Sturgis pic.twitter.com/FX7twxzNOp — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) April 24, 2022

Less fortunate with the wind was Chris Belcher who clocked a wind-assisted 10.02 in both his heats (+2.6) and final (+2.7).

Paula Salmon won the 100m hurdles in 12.66/1.2.

NCAA Indoor 400m champion Randolph Ross won the 200m in 20.51/-0.3.

Jamaican Andre Clarke was first in the 400m hurdles in 49.35.

Long jumper Brandon Hicklin improved to 8.18/1.0.

Men:

100 (2.7): 1 Christopher Belcher 10.02

(h1) (2.6) 1 Belcher 10.02

200 (-0.3): 1 Randolph Ross NC A&T 20.51

400: 1 Myles Pringle 45.99

400H: 1 Andre Clarke JAM 49.35

LJ: 1 Brandon Hicklin NC A&T 8.18/1.0

TJ: 1 Salif Mane FairDickinson 16.50/3.3

Women:

100: (1.8)

1 Cambrea Sturgis 10.87

2 Kayla White 11.13

h1 (2.0) 1 Sturgis 11.10

(h2) (2.1) 1 White 11.14

200 (1.2): 1 Delecia McDuffie NC A&T 22.89

100H (1.2): 1 Paula Salmon NC A&T 12.66

(h1) (1.5) 1 Salmon 13.02

400H: 1 Tia Adana Belle BAR 55.77

HJ: 1 Kenady Wilson NC A&T 1.85

HT: 1 Laura Igaune LAT 66.33

Al Owens Classic, Allendale, MI, USA, April 22-23

Joe Ellis improved his hammer PB to to 74.19m to go 13th all-time in Britain.

Samoan Alex Rose won the discus with 65.38m over Andrew Evans’ 63.71m.

Men:

DT:

1 Alex Rose SAM 65.38

2 Andrew Evans 63.71

HT: 1 Joe Ellis GBR 74.19

Women:

PV: 1 Kristen Leland 4.47

DT: 1 Chioma Onyekwere NGR 57.78

Chris Rinne Twilight, Riverside, CA, USA, April 22

Men:

100 (0.0): 1 Dante Brown Auburn 10.14

200 (0.2): 1 Zachary Jewell 20.64

400: 1 Leander Forbes Alabama 46.00

1500: 1 Hillary Cheruiyot KEN Alabama 3:38.22

110H (0.3): 1 Ruebin Walters TTO 13.60

SP:

1 Isaac Odugbesan NGR Alabama 20.66

2 Jordan West Tennessee 20.33

DT:

1 Francois Prinsloo RSA SAlabama 62.74

2 Anthony Harrison KennesawSt 58.86

HT:

1 Daniel Haugh 77.21

2 Denzel Comenentia NED 74.24

3 Kieran Mckeag Alabama 71.53

4 Johnnie Jackson 71.06

5 Yeóryios Korakídis GRE Tennessee 70.51

6 Bobby Colantonio Alabama 70.39

4×100:

1 Alabama 38.86

2 Louisiana 39.91

3 Kennesaw State 39.95

4 Alabama 39.99

400H: 1 Tylar Colbert Auburn 58.00

TJ: 1 Arianna Fisher Missouri 13.43/0.4

SP:

1 Jalani Davis OleMiss 17.73

2 Portious Warren TTO 17.27

HT:

1 Stamatía Skarvélis GRE 71.18

2 Deenia McMiller Memphis 66.40

3 Sade Olatoye NGR 65.29

4 Whitney Simmons 64.14

5 Chelsea Igberaese Alabama 64.03

7 Amber Simpson GBR Memphis [RS] 62.88

JT:

1 Sara Zabarino ITA FloridaSt 54.65

2 Keira McCarrell CAN Auburn 53.32

4×100: 1 Alabama 44.41

Culver-Stockton Wildcat Open, Canton, MO, USA, April 23

Men: 100 (1.3): 1 Derrick Jackson Knox 10.17

Don Kirby Tailwind, Albuquerque, NM, USA, April 21

Men:

200 (2.6):

1 Jevaughn Powell JAM UTEP 20.33

2 Loic Prevot FRA 20.36

400: 1 Loic Prevot FRA 45.70

Women:

100 (0.0): 1 Tobi Amusan NGR 11.14

200 (-1.1): 1 Tobi Amusan NGR 22.66

Georgia Tech Invitational, Atlanta, GA, USA, April 22-23

Exciting US talent Matthew Boling improved his 200m PB to 19.92/-0.9 ahead of Nigerian Alaba Akintola’s 20.34.

Craig Allen won the 400 m hurdles in 49.19.

Briton Divine Oladipo won the women’s shot with a 17.53m throw.

Men:

200 (-0.9):

1 Matthew Boling Georgia 19.92

2 Akintola Alaba NGR MidTennSt 20.34

3 Phemelo Matlhabe RSA Life 20.50

400H: 1 CJ Allen 49.19

PV: 1 Hussain Asim Al-Hizam KSA 5.56

LJ: 1 Will Jones 7.86/-1.1

Women:

400: 1 Taiya Shelby Vanderbilt 51.91

TJ:

1 Titiana Marsh Georgia 13.38/0.8

2 Rachel Robertson Florida A&M 13.21/0.8

SP:

1 Divine Oladipo GBR Vanderbilt 17.53

2 Ana da Silva BRA Georgia 17.52

DT: 1 Veronica Fraley Vanderbilt [RS] 56.72

4×100: 1 Vanderbilt 44.93

Gibson Invitational, Terre Haute, IN, USA, April 21-23

Men:

100 (3.9):

1 Javaughn Moore IndianaSt 10.06

2 Zayquan Lincoln IndianaTech 10.17

200 (4.0): 1 Noah Malone IndianaSt 20.34

Women:

TJ: 1 Ryann Porter IndianaSt 13.17/4.0

HT: 1 Erin Reese 68.78

Indiana Invitational, Bloomington, IN, USA, April 22-23

Men:

1500: 1 Morgan Beadlescomb MichiganSt 3:38.24

TJ: 1 Safin Wills JAM Purdue 16.20/0.3

HT: 1 Logan Blomquist SEMissouri 70.86

Women:

PV: 1 Gabriela Leon Louisville 4.57

LJ:

1 Paola Fernandez PUR Indiana 6.61/1.1

2 Synclair Savage Louisville 6.44/-0.5

TJ: 1 Jacqueline Pokuaah GHA Akron 13.25/0.5

SP:

1 Madison Pollard Indiana 17.26

2 Jayden Ulrich Indiana 17.07

DT:

1 Jayden Ulrich Indiana 57.21

2 Kaia Harris Purdue 56.53

HT: 1 Kaila Butler CAN BowlingGreen 67.07

4×400: 1 Purdue 3:34.31

Jack Christiansen Invitational, Fort Collins, CO, USA, April 22-23

Women:

100 (-1.1): 1 Marybeth Price 11.29

400: 1 Lauren Gale CAN ColoradoSt 52.49

Jesse Owens Classic, Columbus, OH, USA, April 22-23

Men:

100 (3.5):

1 Eric Harrison TTO OhioSt 10.11

2 Praise Olatoke GBR OhioSt 10.29

110H (2.2):

1 Oscar Smith BAH OhioSt 13.56

2 Kentre Patterson OhioSt 13.64

DT: 1 Tanner Watson OhioSt 58.22

Women:

100 (3.3):

1 Anavia Battle OhioSt 11.06

2 Leah Bertrand TTO OhioSt 11.21

3 Nya Bussey OhioSt 11.22

(h4) (3.5) 1 Battle 11.11

400: 1 Bryannia Murphy OhioSt 52.12

SP: 1 Adelaide Aquilla OhioSt 18.94

DT: 1 Adelaide Aquilla OhioSt 57.38

HT: 1 Annette Echikunwoke NGR 71.51

JT: 1 Ashley Pryke CAN 54.71

4×100: 1 Ohio State 43.27

John Jacobs Invitational, Norman, OK, USA, April 22-23

Men:

200 (3.0):

1 Josh Bour Oklahoma 20.52

2 Jerod Elcock TTO ButlerCo 20.54

3 Karson Kowalchuk CAN Oklahoma 20.60

400: 1 Richard Kuykendoll Oklahoma 45.96

HJ: 1 Vernon Turner Oklahoma 2.23

4×100: 1 Butler CC 39.61

Women:

TJ: 1 Mikeisha Welcome VIN Oklahoma 13.48/1.9

SP: 1 Payden Montana Oklahoma 17.26

DT: 1 Lauren Jones Oklahoma 57.28

HT: 1 Lauren Jones Oklahoma 66.66

4×100: 1 Oklahoma 44.91

Kentucky Invitational, Lexington, KY, USA, April 22-23

World 100 m champion Christian Coleman won the 200m in 19.92/0.5 while NCAA indoor champion Abby Steiner improved to a PB 22.05/0.5 in the women’s 200m.

Masai Russell was a clear 100m hurdles winner in a 12.71/0.5 ahead of Bahamian World indoor silver medalist Devynne Charlton’s 12.89.

Kentucky gained a women’s relay double in 42.91 and 3:25.79.

100 (2.4):

1 Lance Lang Kentucky 10.02

2 Rodney Heath Kentucky 10.15

200 (0.5):

1 Christian Coleman 19.92

2 Lance Lang Kentucky 20.30

3 Dwight St. Hillare TTO Kentucky 20.38

4 Jp Vaught Centre 20.66

4×100: 1 Kentucky 39.18

Women:

200 (0.5): 1 Abby Steiner Kentucky 22.05

400:

1 Alexis Holmes Kentucky 51.54

2 NaAsha Robinson 52.19

3 Megan Moss BAH Kentucky 52.23

100H (0.5):

1 Masai Russell Kentucky 12.71

2 Devynne Charlton BAH 12.89

(h3) (-0.6) 1 Russell 12.90

400H: 1 Masai Russell Kentucky 56.46

LJ: 1 Rachel Hagans MurraySt 6.59/0.9

HT:

1 Jade Gates Kentucky 66.77

2 Molly Leppelmeier Kentucky 64.19

4×100: 1 Kentucky 42.91

4×400: 1 Kentucky 3:25.79

Leon Johnson NSU Invitational, Natchitoches, LA, USA, April 23

The 2012 Olympic pole vault champion Jenn Suhr leapt a winning 4.60m to break the world W40 record.

Men:

200 (0.4):

1 Jeremiah Curry SFAustin 20.41

2 Anthony East III JacksonvilleColl 20.53

3 Simon Wulff GER NorthwesternSt 20.61

4 Dylan Swain NorthwesternSt 20.63

(r2) (-0.8) 1 Muzuri Mattar SFAustin 20.69

DT: 1 Djimon Gumbs IVB NorthwesternSt 58.90

4×100: 1 Northwestern State 39.52

Women:

HJ: 1 Nissi Kabongo SFAustin 1.83

PV: 1 Jenn Suhr 4.60

Lindenwood Dick Cochran Invitational, St. Charles, MO, USA, April 22-23

Men: DT: 1 Josh Syrotchen 64.32

Michael Johnson Invitational, Waco, TX, USA, April 22-23

The world 200m silver medallist Brittany Brown sped to a wind-assisted 10.66/3.2 ahead of Gabby Thomas’s 10.80 and Tamara Clark’s 10.81.

ICYMI, @brittanyshamere ran a wind assisted 10.66 (3.2) over the weekend 🔥 She beat double Olympic medallist @ItsGabrielleT in the process. 📹 @Athleticsglobepic.twitter.com/pv6AIc1PU6 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 25, 2022

There was a world 400m hurdles lead for Khallifah Rosser with a 48.26 PB ahead of Jayson Baldridge’s 49.10 and Aldrich Bailey’s 49.25.

Nicole Yeargin gained a 400m win in an UK lead 51.32, a time inside the World qualifying mark, as she beat World 400m hurdles champion Dalilah Muhammad’s 51.50. Another hurdler Gianna Woodruff set a Panamanian record of 52.43.

Bryce Deadmon won the men’s event in 44.81 ahead of Will London’s 45.41 and 20.09 200m performer Jaron Flournoy who set a 45.48 PB.

Olympic 100m finalist Trayvon Bromell headed the 200m in a modest 20.55.

Olympic champion Athing Mu won the 800m in a slow 2:02.07.

There was a fast just over the limits hurdles victory for Tonea Marshall with 12.36/2.1 just ahead of Chanel Brissett’s 12.52.

Jamaican Lamara Distin headed the high jump field with a 1.93m leap.

Nigerian Raymond Ekevwo was first in the 100m in 10.04 /1.9 and his compatriot Nnadi Chinecherem improved to 81.07m in the javelin.

Briton Tommy Ramdhan was fifth in the 100m in 10.30.

There were additional field wins for Joseph Brown in the discus (62.45m), and Allyson Wilson (73.20m) in the women’s hammer.

Men:

100 (1.9):

1 Raymond Ekevwo NGR 10.04

2 Isaiah Cunningham Baylor 10.19

5 Tommy Ramdhan GBR 10.30

200 (0.5): 1 Trayvon Bromell 20.55

400:

1 Bryce Deadmon 44.81

2 Wil London 45.41

3 Jaron Flournoy 45.48

(r5) 1 Michael Joseph LCA Kansas 45.98

110H (3.7):

1 Joel Bengtsson SWE Texas-Arlington 13.59

2 Elijah Morris Baylor 13.65

400H:

1 Khallifah Rosser 48.26

2 Jayson Baldridge Baylor 49.10

3 Aldrich Bailey 49.25

4 Ezekiel Nathaniel NGR Baylor 49.35

5 Amere Lattin 49.50

TJ: 1 Chris Carter 16.54/3.8

SP: 1 Maxwell Otterdahl Nebraska 19.98

DT:

1 Joseph Brown 62.45

2 Darian Brown 60.44

JT:

1 Nnadi Chinecherem NGR Baylor 81.07

2 Arthur Petersen DEN Texas-Arlington 79.90

4×100:

1 Hurdle Mechanic 39.54

2 Baylor 39.59

3 Baylor 39.68

4×400:

1 Texas A&M 3:02.23

2 Baylor 3:04.44

Women:

100 (3.2):

1 Brittany Brown 10.66

2 Gabby Thomas 10.80

3 Tamara Clark 10.81

4 Tynia Gaither BAH 11.02

5 Caira Pettway Baylor 11.11

6 Ackera Nugent JAM Baylor 11.13

(r6) (2.3): 1 Ashley Henderson 11.06

200 (2.1): 1 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR TxTech 22.97

400:

1 Nicole Yeargin GBR 51.32

2 Dalilah Muhammad 51.50

3 Andrenette Knight JAM 51.64

4 Gianna Woodruff PAN 52.43

800: 1 Athing Mu 2:02.07

100H (2.1):

1 Tonea Marshall 12.36

2 Chanel Brissett Texas [RS] 12.52

3 Ackera Nugent JAM Baylor 12.79

4 Demisha Roswell JAM TxTech 12.87

5 Deshae Wise TexasA&M 13.01

6 Anna Cockrell 13.02

400H:

1 Anna Cockrell 55.50

2 Melissa Gonzalez COL 55.85

3 Kimisha Chambers JAM 56.00

4 Deonca Bookman 56.49

5 Mo Jiadie CHN 56.76

(r3) 1 Gontse Morake RSA Baylor 57.80

HJ:

1 Lamara Distin JAM TexasA&M 1.93

2 Jenna Rogers Nebraska 1.88

3 Rylee Anderson Kansas 1.83

LJ:

1 Ruth Usoro NGR TxTech 6.59/5.2 (also 6.51/1.1)

2 Lishanna Ilves EST Nebraska 6.52/4.7

TJ: 1 Deborah Acquah GHA TexasA&M 13.64/2.9

SP: 1 Axelina Johansson SWE Nebraska 17.78

DT:

1 Alexandra Emilianov MDA Kansas 60.51

2 Alyssa Wilson TexasSt 57.61

HT:

1 Alyssa Wilson TexasSt 73.20

2 Maddy Nilles 65.08

JT:

1 Maddie Harris Nebraska 54.31

2 Katelyn Fairchild TexasA&M 53.27

4×100:

1 Texas Tech 43.22

2 Hurdle Mechanic 43.25

3 Baylor 44.52

4 Texas-Arlington 44.62

4×400: 1 Baylor 3:30.21

Morgan State Legacy Meet, Baltimore, MD, USA, April 23

Ghana’s Joseph Amoah improved his 100m PB to 9.94/0.8.

Men:

100 (0.8): 1 Joseph Amoah GHA CoppinSt [RS] 9.94

110H (0.6): 1 Dylan Beard Howard 13.55

Musco Twilight, Iowa City, IA, USA, April 23

Men: SP:

1 Darius King UNIowa 20.26

2 Nik Curtiss Iowa 20.04

Women:

TJ: 1 Jahisha Thomas GBR 13.59/1.0

DT: 1 Emily March IowaSt 57.67

Navy Spring Meet II, Annapolis, MD, USA, April 22-23

In the space of 90 minutes, Devon Allen set a 110m hurdles World lead of 13.12/1.1 and improved his 100m PB to 10.20/1.8 and won the 200m in 20.65/1.3.

Men:

100 (1.8): 1 Devon Allen 10.20

200 (1.3): 1 Devon Allen 20.65

110H (1.1): 1 Devon Allen 13.12

Oregon Relays, Eugene, OR, USA, April 22-23

Christian Noble won the 1500m in 3:36.00 while Olin Hacker took the 5000m in 13:19.34.

Briton Tom Anderson was second in the 5000m in a 13:28.07 PB while Charles Wheeler (13:43.42) also set a PB.

Mason Ferlic led home the steeplechase in 8:23.92 with Britain’s world finalist Zak Seddon setting a European standard of and UK lead of 8:26.45 in fifth. Jonathan Hopkins just missed his PB with 8:31.80 in ninth but it was a Welsh Commonwealth Games standard.

Oregon achieved the second best ever 4×1 mile time of 15:52.05 by Matt Wisner, Briton James West, Cole Hocker and Cooper Teare as they went close to the 1985 mark set by Ireland of 15:49.08 with a star quartet of Eamonn Coghlan, Marcus O’Sullivan, Frank O’Mara and Ray Flynn.

Australian Cameron McEntyre topped the javelin with a 81.96m throw.

Oregon led home the 4x100m in 38.83.

Men:

1500:

1 Christian Noble LeeUniv 3:36.00

2 Reed Brown Oregon 3:36.44

3 Adam Spencer AUS Wisconsin 3:37.40

4 Matt Wisner 3:39.89

7 James Gormley GBR Oregon 3:41.51

3000SC:

1 Mason Ferlic 8:23.92

2 Anthony Rotich 8:25.11

3 Emil Blomberg SWE 8:25.55

4 Ryuma Aoki JPN 8:26.19

5 Zak Seddon GBR 8:26.45

6 Benard Keter 8:30.69

7 Simon Sundström SWE 8:31.26

8 Jonathan Hopkins GBR 8:31.80

5000:

1 Olin Hacker Wisconsin 13:19.34

2 Tom Anderson GBR 13:28.07

3 Davor Aaron Bienenfeld GER Oregon 13:28.13

4 James Mwaura Gonzaga 13:30.02

5 Christian Noble LeeUniv 13:35.61

6 Bob Liking Wisconsin 13:37.24

7 Charlie Wheeler GBR Wisconsin 13:43.42

110H (1.6): 1 Sam Brixey WashingtonSt 13.57

HT: 1 Ethan Katzberg CAN 74.16

JT:

1 Cameron McEntyre AUS 81.96

2 Curtis Thompson 81.73

3 Zach Holland Umpqua 78.58

4 Ty Hampton Oregon 77.08

5 Donavon Banks 75.04

4×100: 1 Oregon 38.83

4xMile: 1 Duck Track Club 15:52.05 (Wisner 3:59.69, West 4:01.81, Hocker 3:57.31, Teare 3:53.24)

3000SC:

1 Aneta Konieczek POL Oregon 9:44.72

2 Grace Fetherstonhaugh CAN OregonSt 9:44.76

3 Alissa Niggemann Wisconsin 9:50.98

4 Kaylee Mitchell OregonSt 9:53.67

5 Kate Seary GBR 10:01.28

PV: 1 Hana Moll 4.40

TJ: 1 Dominique Ruotolo Oregon 13.33/2.2

SP: 1 Josie Schaefer Wisconsin 17.01

4×100: 1 Oregon 44.59

Pure Athletics Spring Invitational, Clermont, FL, USA, April 23

The wind was well over the limits as Brit Charlie Dobson sped to a 19.99/4.2 clocking well ahead of world finalist Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake’s 20.32.

The latter also clocked a highly encouraging wind-assisted 9.98 behind Kendal Williams’ 9.90/4.7 as fellow Brits Ojie Edoburun ran 10.02 and Harry Aikines-Aryeteey 10.10.

Mitchell-Blake had won his heat in 10.09/3.8 while Aikines-Aryeetey recorded 10.12/4.8.

Ashanti Moore took the women’s 100m race in 10.96/4.2 ahead of German Rebekka Haase’s 10.97 and Briton Imani Lansiquot’s 11.00. Lansiquot also ran 11.00/5.0 in winning her heat with an even stronger tailwind.

Former world indoor champion Andy Pozzi was first in the 110m hurdles in 13.46/2.6 ahead of Cameron Fillery’s 13.57 though UK 60m hurdles runner-up Fillery won a different race in 13.57/3.4 to Pozzi’s 13.60.

Jenna Blundell set her fastest ever hurdles times of 13.06/3.9 in the final and 13.13/4.2 in her heat with fellow Brit Alicia Barrett running a respective 13.08 and 13.27 with Kaylor Harris the quickest with 12.90 in the final.

Heptathlete Holly Mills ran 24.31/2.2 in her 200m and long jumped 6.24/3.7 for third in a competition won by Abigail Irozuru’s wind-assisted 6.58/4.8.

400m prospect Alex Haydock-Wilson had a busy afternoon with a 10.40/4.7 100m, a legal 21.17/1.6 200m and a 1:59.44 800m!

Men:

100 (4.7):

1 Kendal Williams 9.90

2 Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake GBR 9.98

3 Ojie Edoburun GBR 10.02

4 Harry Aikines-Aryeetey GBR 10.10

(h1) (3.8) 1 Mitchell-Blake 10.09

(h2) (3.1) 1 Edoburun 10.25

(h3) (4.8)

1 Kendal Williams 10.00

2 Harry Aikines-Aryeetey GBR 10.12

200 (3.6):

1 Charlie Dobson GBR 19.99

2 Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake GBR 20.32

(r2) (1.6) 1 Kendal Williams 20.43

110H (2.6):

1 Andy Pozzi GBR 13.46

2 Alex Al-Ameen NGR 13.57

(h1) (3.4)

2 Cameron Fillery GBR 13.57

3 Pozzi 13.60

Women:

100 (4.2):

1 Ashanti Moore JAM 10.96

2 Rebekka Haase GER 10.97

3 Imani Lansiquot GBR 11.00

4 Murielle Ahouré CIV 11.15

5 Corinna Schwab GER 11.17

6 Gina Lückenkemper GER 11.24

7 Khalifa St. Fort TTO 11.29

(h1) (5.0)

1 Lansiquot 11.00

2 Moore 11.03

(h2) (3.4) 1 Haase 11.03

(h3) (5.6)

1 Lückenkemper 11.10

2 Ahouré 11.14

200 (3.2):

1 Corinna Schwab GER 22.72

2 Lynna Irby 22.91

100H (3.9):

1 Kaylor Harris CenFlorida [RS] 12.90

2 Jenna Blundell GBR 13.06

3 Alicia Barrett GBR 13.08

(h1) (4.2)

1 Harris 13.00

2 Blundell 13.13

LJ: 1 Abigail Irozuru GBR 6.58/4.8

TJ: 1 Dovilė Kilty LTU 13.17/1.5

Robison Invitational, Provo, UT, USA, April 20-23

Men:

PV: 1 Caleb Witsken BYU 5.56

DT: 1 Dallin Shurts BYU 58.92

HJ: 1 Cierra Tidwell BYU 1.83

JT: 1 Ashton Riner BYU 60.36

110H (7.5): 1 Brithton Senior JAM SDakota 13.62

PV:

1 Emily Grove 4.62

2 Marleen Mülla EST SDakota 4.42

DT: 1 Kenna Curry NDakota [RS] 56.02

HT: 1 Amy Phillips GBR NDakotaSt 67.41

UofSC Open, Columbia, SC, USA, April 23

Men:

100 (2.1):

1 Cejhae Greene ANT 10.01

2 Oblique Seville JAM 10.10

3 Andre Ewers JAM 10.14

200 (2.5): 1 Andrew Hudson 20.23

110H (2.3):

1 Orlando Bennett JAM 13.57

2 Nick Anderson 13.58

3 Wilhem Belocian FRA 13.58

4 Wellington Zaza LBR 13.63

(h1) (2.5) 1 Belocian 13.51

2 Zaza 13.56

3 Bennett 13.57

Women:

100 (2.3): 1 Kiara Parker 11.29

100H (2.3): 1 Mariam Abdul-Rashid CAN 13.00

(r2) (2.0)

1 Ebony Morrison LBR 12.92

2 Laeticia Bapte FRA 13.08

UofSC Open, Columbia, SC, USA, April 23

Men:

100 (1.5): 1 Guinove Joanus HAI Clemson 10.16

200 (2.7):

1 Guinove Joanus HAI Clemson 20.37

2 Royal Burris ECarolina 20.55

3 Anthony Greenhow SCarolina 20.57

110H (2.5): 1 Jayden Smith Davidson 13.54

1 Filip Jakob Demšar SLO SCarolina 13.69

400H:

1 Abdelmalik Lahoulou ALG 49.53

2 William Spencer SCarolina 49.75

PV: 1 Keon Howe 5.52

DT: 1 Roje Stona JAM Clemson 60.65

HT: 1 Ryan Davis 68.43

JT: 1 Capers Williamson 73.65

4×100:

1 South Carolina 39.43

2 Coastal Carolina 39.93

Women:

100 (1.8):

1 Melissa Jefferson CoastCar 11.08

2 Jayla Jamison S.Carolina 11.26

3 Kiara Grant JAM Clemson 11.28

(r3) (4.6) 1 Danielle Williams JAM 11.29

200 (1.8):

1 Allyson Felix 22.40

2 Melissa Jefferson CoastCar 22.46

400:

1 Wadeline Jonathas 51.88

2 Makenzie Dunmore SCarolina 51.96

3 Stephanie Davis SCarolina 52.05

4 Natoya Goule JAM 52.16

100H (1.1):

1 Danielle Williams JAM 12.61

2 Kristi Castlin 12.74

3 Jade Barber 12.80

4 Amber Hughes 13.01

(h1) (2.1) 1 Castlin 12.78

(h2) (0.9) 1 Williams 13.08

(h3) (1.6) 1 Hughes 13.00

(h4) (3.1) 1 Barber 12.91

(h5) (0.4) 1 Destinee Rocker S.Carolina 12.99

400H:

1 Kaila Barber 57.02

2 Rachel Glenn S.Carolina 57.60

PV:

1 Alina McDonald 4.53

2 Rachel Baxter VATech 4.53

3 Chloe Timberg Rutgers 4.53

4 Bridget Guy Williams 4.43

SP: 1 Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 18.72

HT: 1 Jillian Shippee N.Carolina 67.96

4×100:

1 South Carolina 43.47

2 Clemson 43.99

3 Coastal Carolina 44.20

4×400: 1 South Carolina 3:27.86

Virginia Challenge, Charlottesville, VA, USA, April 21-23

Men:

100 (1.3): 1 Jaylan Mitchell 10.20

200 (1.6): 1 Daniel Duncan Princeton 20.55

(r8) (1.2) 1 Ibrahim Ayorinde CAN Princeton 20.51

3000SC:

1 Parker Stokes Georgetown 8:32.22

2 El Hocine Bouchrak ESP HighPoint 8:37.00

3 Ahmed Jaziri TUN E.Kentucky 8:39.47

8 Aidan Thompson GBR 8:47.32

5000:

1 Alex Ostberg N.Carolina 13:35.67

2 Dan Schaffer Binghamton 13:36.23

3 Eric van der Els Connecticut 13:36.28

4 Wes Porter Virginia 13:36.84

5 Zach Facioni AUS WakeForest 13:37.09

6 Kevin Berry Princeton 13:37.21

7 Patrick Anderson N.Carolina 13:37.79

8 Antonio Lopez ESP VATech 13:38.22

9 Adrian Wildschutt RSA Florida St 13:38.75

10 Cole Bullock OleMiss 13:39.46

11 Jack Aho NCarolina 13:39.59

12 Joaquin Martinez De Pinillos WakeForest 13:39.83

LJ:

1 Queshaun Watson FloridaIntl 7.93/2.0

2 Aviram Shwarzbard ISR Princeton 7.85/2.6

3 Cameron Murray NC State 7.81/-0.9

TJ: 1 Owayne Owens JAM Virginia 16.27/1.6

DT: 1 Claudio Romero CHI Virginia 64.79

HT:

1 Vlad Pavlenko 71.90

2 Tyler Merkley PennSt 70.95

JT:

1 Ethan Dabbs Virginia 80.41

2 Tim Glover 78.52

4×100:

1 Princeton 39.36

2 Liberty 39.39

3 NC State 39.88

Women:

800: 1 Michaela Meyer 2:02.92

3000SC: 1 Kayley DeLay Yale 9:44.71

5000:

1 Katelyn Tuohy NC State 15:14.61

2 Jenna Magness MichiganSt 15:26.21

HJ: 1 Sanaa Barnes Villanova 1.82

SP:

1 Monique Riddick 17.27

2 Mallory Kauffman PennSt 17.11

DT: 1 Ashley Anumba NGR Virginia 56.67

HT: 1 Nayoka Clunis JAM 64.08

JT: 1 Rhema Otabor BAH FloridaIntl 54.94

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE

» Sign up to our free weekly newsletter here