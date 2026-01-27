Distance running race round-up from around the UK

While most runners were at the area cross-country champs there was plenty of action elsewhere, as Martin Duff and Denis Shepherd bring you the leading results.

ATW BEDFORD 5 & 10, January 25

Framlingham’s Daisy Glover beat all of the men to win the 10-mile race overall in 54:51.

Overall (5M): 1 J Bell (SB) 24:24; 2 J Salter (San D) 24:28; 3 O Adam (Ips J) 24:32; 4 E Leeson 24:34; 5 A Stone (Mil K) 25:03; 6 J Wayland (M45) 25:43

M75: 1 A Colley (Bed H) 37:19

Women: 1 S Campbell (Mil K) 28:40

W55: 1 J Swinhurne (Ampt & F) 34:07

Overall (10M): 1 D Glover (Fram, W) 54:51; 2 S Harman (Bucks & Stowe) 55:41

Women: 1 Glover 54:51

W45: 1 H Mussen (Wat J) 64:35; 2 H Gibbs (Shenley) 64:44

BODDINGTON 10, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, January 25

Dom James won by two minutes, in 49:30, from Bristol’s Dylan Rigby with two more of his Western Tempo team-mates in third and fourth.

Another team-mate, Peter Molloy had won the Midland Cross-Country Championships the previous day and the area title might have been theirs if they had consolidated their efforts.

Overall: 1 D James (W Tempo) 49:30; 2 D Rigby (B&W) 51:32; 3 D Gillett (W Tempo) 52:16; 4 A Lee (W Tempo, M40) 53:07; 5 A Lawrence (Strat) 53:22; 6 L Colaham (W Tempo) 53:26

M45: 1 D Johnson (W Tempo) 57:33

M50: 1 M Ince (BRAT) 58:58

Women: 1 A Tredgett (Sev) 60:24

W40: 1 K Newcombe (Stroid) 63:00

W45: 1 K Jacobs (Ciren) 63:40

W55: 1 F Mayock (W Tempo) 69:26

BRAUNTON 10km, Devon, January 25

Overall (10km): 1 P Norman (WG&EL) 30:36

Overall (10M): 1 S Wordley (N Dev) 56:18

Women: 1 J Page (Oke, W40) 68:08

CANTERBURY 10, Kent, January 25

Overall: 1 C Gibbens (Ton) 50:17; 2 D Hobbs (Tun W) 50:20; 3 W Zerom (Ashf) 53:40; 4 S Flood (M’stone) 54:17; 5 M Willis (Ton) 54:22; 6 O Knowles (B&B) 54:27

M40: 1 B Stephenson (Dart) 55:46

M60: 1 K Klidzia (Folk) 63:22

Women: 1 R Weston (Inv EK) 56:48

W45: 1 H Gaunt (Ton) 60:41

FERRIBY 10, Skidby, Est Yorkshire, January 25

Overall: 1 O Donkin (Barton) 51:13; 2 D james (lee) 53:00; 3 D McKinnon (Goole) 53:26; 4 S Spencer (Fit M&D) 53:47; 5 M Nicholson (Clee) 54:19; 6 R Hodges (Bev) 54:43

M40: 1 R Greaves (CoH) 55:47

M50: 1 D Whiting (Bev) 57:52

Women: 1 C Standfield (CoH, W35) 60:46; 2 T Boynton (Goole) 60:45; 3 N Curtin (Off Couch, W40) 61:12

W45: 1 N Clucas (CoH) 64:22

ST ANNES 10, Lancashire, January 25

Overall: 1 C Williams (Vale R) 22:24; 2 T Jervis (M45) 56:21

Women: 1 R Tyson (Tod) 62:26

STOCKPORT DAFFODIL 1okm, Greater Manchester, January 25

Overall: 1 J Monk (B’burn) 31:38

M55: 1 A Porter (Bramhall) 36:41

Women: 1 R Rozhdesvenskaya (Sale) 37:45

UNDER THE LIGHTS EXMOUTH 5km, Devon, January 20

Overall: 1 J McDonald (Exe U) 15:06; 2 K Lombe (Exe U) 15:12

Women: 1 S Livingstone (Exe U) 16:42

W55: 1 S May (Bide) 21:17

LSK OPEN MASTERS’ RELAY, Strathclyde Park, Motherwell, January 25

M35+ (4x6km): 1 Edin 82:20 (M Doherty 20:11, J Henderson 20:48. J Lenehan 20:49, I Whitaker 20:32); 2 Cambus 84:38 (K Campbell 19:06, S Fitzpatrick 21:41, S Gibson 22:00, A Calnan 21:51); 3 G’nock 86:14 (N Lafferty 20:08, J Logan 21:48, A McCall 21:30, J Hampsey 22:48); 4 Edin B 89:53; 5 Garsc 90:30

Fastest: Campbell 19:06, Lafferty 20:08, Doherty 20:11

M50+: 1 Cambus 90:34 (C Upson 22:46, M Gallacher 22:02, J Carter 22:45, M King 23:01); 2 Garsc 1:46:13 (D Butterly 24:28, N Parker 26:57, A McGale 29:43, J Coyle 25:05); 3 Centr 1:46:32 (J Subke 24:42, E Jack 25:02, C Graham-Marr 26:28, H Buchanan 30:20)

Fastest: Gallacher 22:02, Carter 22:45, Upson 22:46)

W35+ (3x6km): 1 Giff N 76:20 (A Chong 25:36. H Carswell 27:41, Y McNairn 23:03); 2 G’nock 80:41 (J Cox 24:02, A Anderson 27:55, J Aikman 28:44); 3 Spr’burn 82:36 (L Cairley 26:52, C McKee 28:48, N Fennessy 26:56); 4 E Kilb 85:48; 5 Ham 88:20

Fastest: McNairn 23:03, Cox 24:02

W50: Chong 25:36, Carswell 27:41, E Struthers (Ham) 27:43

BUCHLYVIE 10km, Buchlyvie, January 24

Overall: D Shaw (R Rhaw) 37:09

M50: J Lawson (P’bello) 37:18

W50: Jude Holt 42:07

Cross-country

BORDERS SERIES, Gorebridge, January 25

Overall (7.46km, no times): 1 A Douglas (I’clyde, M35); 2 R Taylor (Lass, U20); 3 J Eykelbosch (Cors); 4 R Sparks (HBT); 5 C Fisher (HBT, M35); 6 T Laraia (C’thy)

M40: C Walsh (HBT)

M50: D Naylor (HBT)

M55: G McMullan (Hadd)

M60: J Mayers (Muss)

M65: Felix Otton

M70: D Nightingale (Gala)

TEAM: 1 HBT 19; 2 C’thy 29; 3 Tev 54

Women: 1 C Wright (C’thy, W35); 2 C Gordon (HBT, W45); 3 E Eadie (Edin); 4 N Dijkman (Lauder, W40)

W55: J Oswald (Muss)

W60: C Mantle (Lauder)

W65: H Spenceley (C’thy)

TEAM: 1 HBT 18; 2 Penic 36; 3 Lauder 36

SCOTTISH NORTH DISTRICT LEAGUE, Kintore, January 24

Men (8.5km): 1 Scott Melville (gst) 28:44; 2 R Stirling (I’ness, U20) 29:13; 3 A Cooper (E Suth) 29:41; 4 Jordan Cruickshank (gst) 30:54

M50: E Coull (HHR) 32:11

M60: S Dobbs (Forres) 40:20

TEAM: 1 I’ness 379; 2 Moray 334; 3 HHR 327; 4 JS Kint 322

U17 (6.2km): 1 L McLean (P’head) 24:26; 2 D Rodgers (L’ber) 25:33; 3 D Green (Moray) 26:04

TEAM: 1 P’head 100; 2 L’ber 99; 3 Moray 98

U15 (4.6km): 1 A Grant (I’ness) 17:24; 2 F Herron (Forres) 17:35; 3 C Bowie (I’ness TC) 17:52

TEAM: 1 Ross C 193; 2 I’ness TC 192; 3 N Uist 100

U13 (3km): 1 O Machado-Turra (I’ness) 12:21; 2 K Morrison (I’ness) 13:41; 3 A Girvan (HHR) 14:52

TEAM: 1 I’ness 199; 2 HHR 98; 3 P’head 97

U11 (1.6km): M Souter (I’ness) 545

TEAM: I’ness 293

Women (8.5km): 1 H Leigh (I’ness, W40) 33:41; 2 M Davie (Forres) 34:45; 3 L Mclelland (L’ber) 35:13; 4 A Gollan (E Suth) 35:59

W50: H Cameron (Forres) 43:01

W60: J Nicol (Forres) 46:46

TEAM: 1 Forres 368; 2 JS Kint 341; 3 I’ness 195; 4 HHR 179

U17 (4.6km): 1 A Meek (I’ness) 18:24; 2 S Simpson (I’ness) 22:40; 3 E Steel (P’head) 25:28

TEAM: 1 I’ness 199; 2 P’head 195

U15 (4.6km): 1 C Comisso (Ross C) 18:43; 2 N Doorley (I’ness) 19:07; 3 R Campbell (N Uist) 20:39

TEAM: 1 Ross C 287; 2 I’ness 194; 3 N Uist 98

U13 (3km): 1 I Souter (I’ness) 11:55; 2 H Reid (P’head) 12:04; 3 K Grant (I’ness) 12:30

TEAM: 1 I’ness 294; 2 HHR 281; 3 P’head 99

U11 (1.6km): V Mackenzie (Cal P) 6:13

TEAM: I’ness 287