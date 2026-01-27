Share

PUMA Project 3 returns for Boston and London marathons

AW
Published: 27th January, 2026
Updated: 29th January, 2026
BY Paul Freary

Shoe brand gives elite athlete experience to 300 runners in this spring's major marathons.

Following its success last year, PUMA’s groundbreaking Project3 is back bigger and better for 2026, offering 300 runners taking part in the Boston and London Marathons the opportunity to experience life as an elite PUMA athlete.

The innovative programme will see participants trial PUMA’s hero kit, including the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 and NITRO Elite 4, benefitting from best-in-class coaches and experts, as well as having a chance to win a huge cash prize.

Puma Project 3

Project3 participants who better their existing marathon PB by three minutes or more will be awarded $3000 for their efforts. PUMA paid out more than $160,000 to Project3 runners in 2025, making it the most lucrative sub-elite marathon programme in history.

Runners with entries to either Boston or London can apply here PUMA Project 3

