Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Adidas Manchester Marathon offers a £500 bonus this spring

AW News Meetings Adidas Manchester Marathon offers a £500 bonus this spring

Adidas Manchester Marathon offers a £500 bonus this spring

Log out
AW
Published: 27th January, 2026
Updated: 26th January, 2026
BY Paul Freary
The 2026 road race has announced this prize for any men running inside 2:16 or women who can break 2:36.

As well as the overall prize money on offer, this year’s adidas Manchester Marathon will give a bonus to any runner bettering these times.

The first three places in the male and female categories will win £2000, £1000 and £500 respectively. This prize structure is also on offer in the male and female wheelchair races.

Elite entries are still available for runners with a 2:24 marathon (or 1:07 half) performance for men or 2:50 and 1:19 for women.

For wheelchair racers, the elite entry standard is 2:00 and 2:30, respectively, for men and women.

Manchester marathon start
Manchester Marathon

More details of elite entry can be found here – adidas Manchester Marathon elite entry

Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2026 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link