Adidas Manchester Marathon offers a £500 bonus this spring

The 2026 road race has announced this prize for any men running inside 2:16 or women who can break 2:36.

As well as the overall prize money on offer, this year’s adidas Manchester Marathon will give a bonus to any runner bettering these times.

The first three places in the male and female categories will win £2000, £1000 and £500 respectively. This prize structure is also on offer in the male and female wheelchair races.

Elite entries are still available for runners with a 2:24 marathon (or 1:07 half) performance for men or 2:50 and 1:19 for women.

For wheelchair racers, the elite entry standard is 2:00 and 2:30, respectively, for men and women.

More details of elite entry can be found here – adidas Manchester Marathon elite entry