An initial round up of the 2022 county championships with more to follow

AVON, Yate, May 15

Men:

400: 1 B Wells (Yate) 48.75. 1500: 4 A Glover (Yate, M45) 4:16.14. HJ: 1 A Brooks (Yate) 2.09



U20:

HJ: 1 L Ball (Yate) 2.06. DT: 1 J Schrijver (B&W) 42.36. HT: 1 T Conibear (Yate) 55.95



U17:

TJ: 1 G Isgrove (B&W) 13.39; 2 D Sadiku (B&W) 13.10. SP: 1 G Leite (N Som) 13.76



U15:

HT: 1 P Clarke (Unattached) 35.02. JT: 1 H Watson (W’bury) 41.77



Women:

800: 1 L Jeffries (Bath, W60) 3:03.54. HT: 2 K Jones (Yate, W60) 36.46. JT: 1 J Dale (Yate) 37.52



U20:

JT: 1 J Lewis (B&W) 37.04



U17:

PV: 1 N Perry (B&W) 3.35. HT: 1 F Whiteway (Yate) 44.90



U15:

HJ: 1 E Moir (Yate) 1.63. PV: 1 A Burgess (Yate) 3.25. HT: 1 A Hillier-Smith (Yate) 37.28



U13:

75 (-0.5): 1 M Herringshaw (N Som) 10.27. Ht1: 1 M Herringshaw (N Som) 10.2

BERKSHIRE, Bracknell, May 14-15

Men:

200 (-1.0): 3 C Beecham (Newb, M50) 25.51. 400: 1 I Osei-Tutu (WSEH) 48.19. HJ: 2 M Thorne (B&B, M50) 1.50. LJ: 3 C Beecham (Newb, M50) 5.87. HT: 1 M Finn (WSEH) 45.40. JT: 1 L Angell (Team K) 54.42



U20:

400: 1 R Henry-Daire (Read) 48.51. SP: 1 Z Davies (Harrow) 17.38. JT: 1 B East (Team K) 62.10; 2 M Allison (WSEH) 59.09; 3 J McCafferty (WSEH) 59.02



U17:

200 (0.2): 1 M Mule (Brack) 22.40. 400: 1 K Gallimore (WSEH) 50.86. LJ: 1 G Down (Team K) 6.48. DT: 1 F Hanham (Read) 40.09. HT: 1 F Hanham (Read) 47.99



U15:

SP: 1 S Das (Read) 12.74. DT: 1 S Das (Read) 36.33. JT: 1 A Henry-Daire (Read) 42.55



U13:

600: 1 B Lucas (Brack) 1:39.72



Women:

100 (0.1): 2 J Armah (WSEH, W35) 12.60. 200 (-1.0): 1 J Armah (WSEH, W35) 26.12; 3 S Loades (Brack, W45) 28.48. 400: 4 S Loades (Brack, W45) 64.40. 800: 1 R McClay (Brack) 2:07.15. 1500: 2 S Francis (Read, W50) 5:20.14. 400H: 1 C Dewar (WSEH, U20) 64.90; 2 B Austin (Brack, U20) 67.19. 2000SC: 1 E Carey (Brack) 7:04.85. HJ: 1 J O’Connor (Newb, W50) 1.30. TJ: 1 B Sergent (Bed C) 11.50. DT: 1 A Holder (WSEH) 51.41; 2 C Payne (Read) 39.68. HT: 1 C Payne (Read) 69.58



U20:

100H (-1.0): 1 L Watkins (Brack) 14.62; 2 A Walsh (Read) 14.62. 1500SC: 1 J Hatch (WSEH) 4:57.52; 2 E Davey (WSEH, U17) 5:10.23. SP: 1 J Hodge-Spencer (WSEH) 11.01



U17:

100 (0.2): 1 K Slater (Read) 12.44. 3000: 1 H Haldane (Read) 10:06.24. HT: 1 C Harris (WSEH) 49.13. JT: 1 A Palmer (Brack) 38.98



U15:

300: 1 M Barnes (Read) 41.97. Ht2: 1 M Barnes (Read) 42.65. 1500: 1 M Fieldsend (Brack) 4:43.75



U13:

DT: 1 E Simpson (Team K) 21.43

CAMBRIDGESHIRE , Cambridge, May 14

SEN men:

HT: 1 S Achurch (PNV, M45) 40.00; 2 S Burke (Hunts, M45) 34.91; 3 B Ellingham (Hunts, M55) 34.31



Men:

110H (-0.7): 1 S Clarke (C&C) 14.81. 400H: 1 S Clarke (C&C) 52.95; 2 J Romitti (Cambridgeshire Sch) 55.95. DT: 2 S Achurch (PNV, M45) 34.25; 3 A Bajwa (C&C, M50) 33.20. JT: 2 S Achurch (PNV, M45) 45.62; 4 K Digpal (Hunts, M55) 33.21

U20:

110H (-0.7): 1 J Purbrick (SB) 14.20. TJ: 1 A Opaleye (Hunts) 14.12. HT: 1 T Smith (Hunts) 39.65



U17:

800 (-0.3): 1 T Waterworth (Hunts) 1:56.8



U13:

800 (-0.3): 1 L Legge (PNV) 2:16.87



M35:

200 (-1.4): 2 L Diggs (Hunts) 23.74



M45:

SP: 1 S Achurch (PNV) 12.22



M60:

PV: 2 R Phelan (Hunts) 2.70



Women:

LJ: 1 M Adeniji (B&B) 5.71; 2 R Alexander (Harrow) 5.68. SP: 1 L Church (PNV) 11.97. JT: 1 J Schoenecker (Camb U) 38.19; 2 N Palmer (C&C) 35.67



U17:

TJ: 1 P Frakina (C&C) 11.10. HT: 1 W Bedding (Hunts) 49.85



U15:

75H (-2.0): 1 L Wagstaff (C&C) 11.19



U13:

1500: 1 J Christmas (C&C) 4:52.47

CHESHIRE, Macclesfield, May 14-15

Men:

100 (1.1): 1 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 11.20; 3 M Edwards (NE Vets, M40) 11.60. 200 (2.1): 2 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 22.81; 4 A Bellis (Traff, M45) 23.58. 400: 1 J Webster (Liv H) 48.38; 2 A Bellis (Traff, M45) 53.68



U20:

110H (2.9): 1 D Naylor (C&N) 15.09; 2 D Bradley (C&N) 15.52. 400H: 1 B Verbickas (C&N) 55.99



U17: 200 (4.2): 1 A Leadbeater (Sale) 22.48



U13: 800: 1 D Oakes (Sale) 2:19.81



Women: 3000: 1 C Parsons (Cheshire Dragons, W40) 10:36.88



U20:

100H (1.6): 1 M Corker (Liv H) 14.04; 2 G Donald (C&N) 14.41; 3 E Fryer-Francis (Sale) 15.26. 400H: 1 H Mason (Sale) 64.18



U17: 300H: 1 L Salter (Stock H) 47.47



U15: 75H (3.2): 1 M Brett (W Ches) 11.76



U13: 100 (0.7): 1 E Owen (W Ches, U15) 12.42

CORNWALL, Par, May 16

Men:

100 (1.8): 6 O Pool (Truro, M40) 11.9; 7 M Dugan (Corn, M80) 16.0. 200 (2.1): 3 O Pool (Truro, M40) 24.3. 400: 1 J Lamboll (Ply, U20) 48.7. 1500: 3 J Hutchings (Ply, U17) 4:04.7. HJ: 1 F Thurman (N&P, U17) 1.91; 2 S Caudery (Serp, M55) 1.70. SP: 1 P Swan (Corn) 17.05. JT: 1 K Swan (Corn, M50) 38.38



Mixed events:

3000: 6 E Stepto (Corn, W50) 10:43.1. PV: 2 B Rason (N&P, U17W) 3.20



U20:

200 (3.3): 1 J Lamboll (Ply) 21.9. SP: 1 F Zamparelli (Corn) 14.71. DT: 1 F Zamparelli (Corn) 43.66



Women:

1500SC: 1 C Lister (Corn, U20) 5:20.4. HJ: 1 K Knight (N&P, U17) 1.65



U17:

300H: 1 P Northcott (Ply) 46.9

Lots of club athletes are competing at their county championships today. Here's some action from the Cornwall Champs in Par, where entries are up on last year. 📸 @Jason_AW pic.twitter.com/dGPQJNgzTD — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) May 14, 2022

JACK HARPER-TARR CUMBRIA, Carlisle, May 14

U13 mixed events: 1500: 1 P Boyle (Lev V, U13W) 5:02.4



U17: 3000: 1 W McNally (Lev V, U15) 9:49.7



Men:

5000: 1 J Douglas (Bord H, M35) 15:36.7. DT: 2 M Quigley (Seat, M45) 42.17; 1 A Morganella (Bord H, M45) 40.05. HT: 1 D Gracie (Bord H) 49.20



U20: HT: 1 D King (Bord H) 48.51; 2 A Holliday (Carl) 45.80



U15: HT: 1 J Reibbitt (Carl) 47.33



Women: 3000: 1 F Todd (Bord H, W45) 10:57.5; 2 F Smith (Bord H, W55) 11:01.8



U17: HJ: 2 V Chapman (Bord H, U13) 1.45



U13:

75: 1 V Chapman (Bord H) 10.1. 150: 1 V Chapman (Bord H) 20.2

DERBYSHIRE & NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, Derby, May 14-15

Men:

100 (1.4): 5 J Statham (Charn, M60) 13.28. 200: N (0.4): 4 J Statham (Charn, M60) 27.57. 800: 2 P Wright (Mans, M35) 1:56.22. 1500: 1 P Wright (Mans, M35) 4:04.42. 3000: 7 R Parkin (Der, M55) 10:28.44; 13 D Oxland (Notts, M70) 11:26.80; 14 M Weir (Belp, M75) 12:18.48. 5000: 5 A Taplin (Beeston, M50) 16:39.17. 110H (2.3): 1 O Dakin (C’field) 15.49. 400H: 1 S Wilcockson (Mans, M35) 57.51. 4×100: 1 Notts (U20) 45.46. HJ: 1 D Duruaku (Notts) 2.05; 6 M Beer (C’field, M40) 1.75; 7 D Davenport (Notts, M50) 1.55. LJ: 4 M Atkin (GAC, M45) 5.60/0.0; 7 D Davenport (Notts, M50) 5.23/0.0. TJ: 1 D Davenport (Notts, M50) 11.61/2.2. DT: 1 I Wood (Burt) 42.59; 2 M Wearing (C’field, M35) 39.94; 4 D Brunt (Shef/Dearn, M45) 36.67. HT: 1 C Shorthouse (Bir) 61.74; 2 C Rodwell (Newk, M45) 32.36. HT: 2 A Mitchell (SinA, M65) 32.87; 4 B Renshaw (Roth, M70) 23.51. JT: 1 G Millar (Bir) 68.43; 2 R Palmer (Notts) 53.12; 7 T Tarbit (Der, M45) 37.44

Mixed events:

PV: A: 1 W Foot (C’field, U20) 4.20; 2 F Miloro (SinA, W) 4.00; 3 K Afirifah-Mensah (Notts, U20) 4.00; 5 B Falconer (C’field, U20W) 3.10



U20:

TJ: 1 B Lee (Mans, U17) 13.04/1.7. DT: 1 S Tarbit (Der) 46.66



U17:

100: 1 Y Afirifah-Mensah (Notts) 10.87. Dh1 (4.0): 1 Y Afirifah-Mensah (Notts) 11.00. N (3.0): 1 R Elias (Mans) 11.19. 400H: 1 C Johnson (Hallam) 57.91



U15:

800: N: 1 E Holden (Mans) 2:04.17



U13:

SP: 1 O Woods (Works) 10.25



M35:

110H (2.3): 1 W Sharman (Belg) 14.74. SP: 1 M Wearing (C’field) 13.66; 2 D Brunt (Shef/Dearn, M45) 12.65



M50:

100 (-0.8): 1 M White (Mans) 12.36; 3 J Statham (Charn, M60) 13.24. SP: 1 D Askew (Donc) 11.54. DT: 1 D Askew (Donc) 38.87; 2 L Peters (Shef/Dearn, M55) 30.15



Women:

100H (3.1): 1 E Ajagbe (Hallam, U20) 14.64. 400H: 1 A Briggs-Goode (Notts, U20) 63.89. HJ: 1 F Miloro (SinA) 1.65. LJ: 1 M Charles (Bir) 5.51/1.9. TJ: 1 M Yalekhue (Charn, U20) 12.01/1.0; 2 D Arulanandam (Notts) 11.26/0.0. SP: 1 S Palmer (Unatt) 12.97; 2 Z Acton (Burt) 11.80; 3 P Nemanyte (Der, U20) 11.18. DT: 1 Z Acton (Burt) 36.86. HT: 1 P Bean (Notts) 55.55; 2 A Crossdale (Notts) 55.46; 3 K Hutchinson (Der) 54.49; 1 L Taylor (SNH) 49.55; 2 R Wilcockson (Mans, W35) 48.44; 3 G Page (Works) 44.24; 4 J Galiszewski (Burt) 43.26. JT: 1 J Brown (Amber) 39.97



U20:

200: N (1.7): 1 P Malik (Notts) 24.30. 400: 1 I Skelton (Corby) 54.25. LJ: 1 P Clayton (Rush, U17) 5.53/1.4. DT: 1 S Joynt (Mans, U17) 31.59



U17:

200 (2.8): 1 P Clayton (Rush) 25.32. 80H (1.7): 1 I Laugharne (Amber) 11.94. 300H: 1 Z Smith (Newk) 47.00. SP: 1 S Joynt (Mans) 12.49



U15:

300: N: 1 T Adesina (Notts) 41.99. JT: 1 S Slater-Rowley (Ret) 33.71



W35:

100 (0.6): 1 L Duke (C’field, W40) 13.46

DEVON, Exeter, May 15

Men:

3000: 1 W Birchall (Yeov O, U15) 9:36.50. 110H (0.0): 1 T Clayden (Ply) 15.63. LJ: 6 D Thomas (Exe, M45) 5.66/0.2; 10 I Allen (Yeov O, M55) 5.39/0.0. TJ: 1 S Trigg-Petrović (Erme) 15.08/1.6; 3 D Thomas (Exe, M45) 12.07/0.3. SP: 1 J Tyler (Tav) 14.59; 2 D Dawson (N&P, M35) 13.04. DT: 1 D Dawson (N&P, M35) 41.07



Mixed events: 5000: 1 R Ellis (Exm H, M35) 15:37.67



U17:

100H (0.0): 1 A Dingley (Ply) 13.61; 2 J Taylor (Torb) 14.10



M35:

200 (-1.4): 1 N Edwards (RN, M50) 25.98



M60:

300H: 1 S Blackford (Ply) 58.36



Women:

1500: 1 I Fitzgerald (Exe, U17) 4:37.96. 3000: 1 M Shorey (Ply, U17) 10:15.10; 2 O Steer (Exe, U15) 10:26.60. 100H (0.0): 1 E Tyrrell (Exe) 14.34. LJ: 1 E Tyrrell (Exe) 5.95/1.2; 2 K Chapman (Exe, U20) 5.63/2.4. TJ: 1 G Scoot (Torb, U20) 12.63/0.0; 2 R Robinson (N Dev, U20) 12.10/1.8; 3 C Gallagher (B&W) 11.83/3.0; – C Gallagher (B&W) 11.26/1.7; 6 K Milburn (Tav, U15) 9.76/0.0. SP: 1 K Chapman (Exe, U20) 11.43. DT: 1 E Sharpe (N Dev) 36.70. HT: 1 E Sharpe (N Dev) 48.55; 2 H Gellatly (Ply, U20) 46.35



U17:

HT: 1 P Milburn (Tav) 48.62; 3 T Brown (Tav, U15) 34.65

DORSET, Bournemouth, May 15

U20 men:

3000: 1 E Bird (Poole) 8:33.2. TJ: 1 B Butcher (B’mth) 13.22/1.8



U15: LJ: 1 W Launder (B’mth) 5.83



U13: 75H (-0.9): 1 H Ryan (W’borne) 12.7



M45: PV: 1 D Pearson (W’borne, M50) 3.20; 2 S Cotterill (B’mth) 3.00



M55: HT: 1 S Armstrong (B’mth) 34.25



M60: SP: 1 S Dobson (B’mth) 10.28



Women:

400H: 4 S Kearsey (Poole) 62.5. SP: 1 D Broom (B’mth) 11.47. DT: 1 D Broom (B’mth) 43.97. HT: 1 D Broom (B’mth) 53.26



U20:

800: 1 E Parker (Poole) 2:13.1. 400H: 7 E Jeffery (W’borne) 65.2. LJ: 1 B Ironside (B’mth) 5.82/2.5. TJ: 1 L Hill (W’borne) 11.28/2.8



U17: 300H: 1 J Collinson (Poole) 46.1



U13: 800: 1 S Purnell (B’mth) 2:25.2



W45: PV: 1 T Carter (W’borne, W50) 2.40



W55: 200 (0.0): 1 J Dickinson (B’mth) 31.8

ESSEX, Chelmsford, May 14-15

Men:

200 (-0.6): 1 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 21.03. 2000SC: 1 L Harknett (Orion) 6:09.84; 2 W Nuttall (Chelm, U20) 6:29.07. HJ: 1 J Walecki (C&T, U20) 2.11; 2 S Wright (Chelm, U17) 1.95; 3 T Lay (S’end, U17) 1.93; 4 J Price (Bas, U17) 1.90; 6 C Nicholls (Bas, M40) 1.70. LJ: 1 S Wright (Chelm, U17) 6.86/-1.0; 5 J Hubbard (C&T, M40) 5.64/1.0. SP: 1 Y Zatat (WG&EL) 17.72; 2 K Wilson (Chelm) 14.34; 3 A Edwards (NEB, M35) 13.48; 4 G Degutis (NEB, M50) 12.88. DT: 1 K Wilson (Chelm) 44.11; 4 G Tyler (Chelm, M70) 27.75. HT: 1 T Head (NEB) 63.64; 2 A Warner (NEB) 60.76. JT: 1 K Brown (Bas) 62.15; 2 B James (Have, U20) 60.57; 3 P Brinton-Quinn (Have) 59.76; 4 C Lacy (Camb H) 53.13; 5 S Hill (Have, U20) 52.78; 6 H Hutton (Have, U20) 51.48



Mixed events:

3000W: 1 D King (Col H, M35) 12:29.04; 2 D King (Col H, M35) 13:01.32; 3 S Crane (Sy WC, M40) 14:33.80; 4 J Arthur (Ilf, M60) 17:52.82; 6 R Lawless (Ilf, W60) 18:14.75. TJ: 1 D Osei-Poku (Bas, U15) 12.22/2.0; 3 K Partridge (WG&EL, U17W) 10.96/0.9



U20:

200 (1.3): 1 M Onilogbo (NEB) 21.61; 2 N Tezkratt (WG&EL) 21.82. 400H: 1 J Blanc (Have) 53.49. PV: 1 J Hughes (Chelm, U17) 4.06; 2 O Early (Chelm) 3.96; 4 H Casey (E&H, U15) 3.60; 8 H Grange (Esx Sch, U15) 2.80; 9 L Dyer (S’end, U15) 2.70. TJ: 1 A Yavuz (S’end) 13.51/-0.2



U17:

200 (-0.7): 1 N Hanson (NEB) 22.18. 800: 1 W Steadman (Chelm) 1:59.77. 3000: 1 A Ballard (C&T) 8:57.52; 5 F Rowe (Have, U15) 9:22.65. HT: 1 W Larkins (Col H) 42.63



U15:

200 (0.1): 1 A Foster (WG&EL) 23.40; 2 K Agyemang (BFTTA) 23.69. HJ: 1 J Newton (Esx Sch) 1.74



U13:

200 (0.6): 1 C Clydesdale (WG&EL) 26.03. 1500: 1 G Watkins (Harl) 4:39.61. LJ: 1 B Osei-Poku (Bas) 5.49/-0.8; 2 B Hearn-Smith (Chelm) 5.28/0.0. DT: 1 J Anderson (Esx Sch) 28.72



M40: 1500: r2: 1 P Grange (Ilf) 4:08.00



M45: 1500: r2: 5 N Shasha (Orion) 4:20.69



Women:

200 (-0.8): 3 J Ryan (Loughton, W35) 26.13; 5 K Balogun (Ilf, W35) 26.86. 1500: r1: 6 G Bailey (Have, W35) 4:56.07. LJ: 10 C St. John-Coleman (Chelm, W60) 3.64/3.5. SP: 1 J Hopkins (Chelm) 13.51; 2 A Adeniji (Chelm) 13.08. DT: 2 M Harrison (E&H, W35) 33.68. HT: 1 K Head (NEB) 67.59; 2 S Howe (WG&EL) 46.96. JT: 1 H Mortlock (Bas, U20) 44.88; 2 J Morgan (Ips) 40.19; 3 A Thatcher-Gray (Have) 39.64; 4 G Iyinbor (E&H, U20) 36.85



U20: 200 (-1.3): 1 G Datey (WG&EL) 24.51; 2 S Vincent (WG&EL) 24.92



U17:

200 (0.3): 1 S Okoro (Have) 25.33. Ht2 (0.5): 1 S Okoro (Have) 25.15. 3000: 1 L Belshaw (Col H, U15) 9:55.16; 2 O Forrest (Thurr, U15) 10:35.71; 3 D Stollery (Chelm, U15) 10:46.09. 300H: 1 S Okoro (Have) 43.21. SP: 1 M Hopkins (Chelm) 14.22



U15:

200 (0.5): 1 S Omotosho (Bas) 25.53. 800: 1 N Wynn (WG&EL) 2:15.71. HJ: 1 E Bailey (Bas) 1.58. LJ: 1 A Fairmaner (Chelm) 5.25/-1.3. TJ: 1 A Scott (Chelm) 10.12/0.0. SP: 1 R Wright (WG&EL) 11.56. JT: 1 R Wright (WG&EL) 32.11



U13:

200 (1.0): 1 L Hartman (Bas) 26.48; 2 E Eze (WG&EL) 27.06; 3 A Drake (Have) 27.71. Ht1 (1.2): 1 A Drake (Have) 27.55. Ht2 (-0.8): 1 L Hartman (Bas) 26.69; 2 E Eze (WG&EL) 27.36. 1500: 1 A Shipton (Chelm) 4:56.56; 2 E Harrold (Chelm) 4:57.59; 3 J Hall (WG&EL) 4:59.23; 4 S Smith (Have) 5:00.32; 5 A King (Chelm) 5:02.92; 6 H Harrison (Chelm) 5:04.08

GREATER MANCHESTER, Stretford, May 14-15

Men:

110H (-1.1): 1 A Parkinson (Sale) 15.7. LJ: 1 M Fennell (Manc H, M40) 6.09. TJ: 1 J Dankyi (Sale) 13.75. SP: 1 S Jones (Traff) 13.27. JT: 1 S Dean (Sale) 55.92



U20:

800: 1 S Hopkins (Salf) 1:55.35. TJ: 1 D Akinradewo (Traff) 13.99. SP: 1 C Uzoigwe (Traff) 14.29; 2 C Unsworth (Traff) 13.96. DT: 1 C Uzoigwe (Traff) 47.38. JT: 1 L Forster (Leigh) 53.96



U17:

100 (-0.7): 1 D Elenwa (O&R) 11.14. Ht1 (1.8): 1 D Elenwa (O&R) 10.98. 400: 1 M Lowrey (Salf) 51.04. HJ: 1 M Ogedenbe Dobies (Sale) 1.87



U15: PV: 1 P Zapantis (Sale) 3.00



U13: 150 (-1.5): 1 J Ige (Horw) 18.81. Ht1 (0.2): 1 J Ige (Horw) 18.48. JT: 1 O Cooper (Bury) 35.10



Women:

100 (-0.1): 1 T Powell (Manc H) 12.05. 100H: 1 G Bower (Liv H) 15.02. 400H: 1 M Mercer (Traff) 65.92. HJ: 1 G Bower (Liv H) 1.69. PV: 1 S Wilkinson (Sale, U17) 3.10. LJ: 1 A Rolfe (Traff) 5.72. SP: 1 S Thompson (Sale) 14.72. DT: 1 F Dooner (Wig D) 43.72; 2 J Pyatt (Traff) 42.25



U20:

200 (-1.4): 1 S Walton (Horw) 23.97. 1500: 1 L Armitage (Sale) 4:39.73. 3000: 1 E Platt (E Ches) 10:08.97. 400H: 1 E Hulley (Stock H) 64.69; 2 R Weekes (Bolt) 65.79. LJ: 1 R Togo (Bury) 5.54. TJ: 1 M Booth (Sale) 12.14. HT: 1 J Richardson (Sale) 43.76



U17:

100 (-0.1): 1 L Murphy (E Ches) 12.18; 2 N Nwosu (Sale) 12.40. Ht1 (0.2): 1 L Murphy (E Ches) 12.34. 200 (-0.2): 1 T Brown (Sale) 24.65; 2 L Murphy (E Ches) 24.83. 1500: 1 F Murdoch (Stock H) 4:40.63. PV: 1 S Wilkinson (Sale) 3.10. SP: 1 A Amadin (Sale) 12.98; 2 L Unsworth (Traff) 12.26



U15:

300: 1 O Jones (Traff) 40.66; 2 E Bowker (E Ches) 41.47; 3 M Mills (Stock H) 42.68. Ht1: 1 O Jones (Traff) 40.69; 2 E Bowker (E Ches) 41.55. Ht2: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 42.89. 800: r1: 1 E Bowker (E Ches) 2:16.94. SP: 1 A Dumbuya (Leigh) 11.38. HT: 1 J Higgins (Leigh) 34.18. JT: 1 L Oldale (Sale) 36.66



U13:

75 (-0.3): 1 A May (Bolt) 10.06; 2 M Hall (Bolt) 10.19; 3 P Iwelu (Bolt) 10.22. Ht1 (-1.1): 1 A May (Bolt) 10.12; 2 M Hall (Bolt) 10.29. 150 (1.2): 1 A May (Bolt) 19.79; 2 P Iwelu (Bolt) 20.14. Ht1 (-0.1): 1 A May (Bolt) 19.77. Ht2 (-0.4): 1 P Iwelu (Bolt) 20.26. LJ: 1 M Hall (Bolt) 4.50; 2 L Hewitt (Leigh) 4.43. SP: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 9.30. DT: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 24.04

HAMPSHIRE, Portsmouth, May 14-15

There was a smattering of championship bests but the best performance of the two-day meeting was in the under-20 men’s javelin where English Schools champion Callum Taylor threw 67.69m, Martin Duff reports.

This took Taylor to the top of the UK rankings for the year but his effort marginally missed out of the World Under-20 Championships standard of 68 metres.

The under-17 discus saw Travis Scottow improve his PB to 50.56m to go second on the 2022 UK rankings and there was a championship best of 58.43 for second UK ranked Charlie Elford-Pond, the English Schools bronze medallist, in the under-17 men’s hammer. The under-17 400m winner Ollie Withers went into the national top 10 with his 50.80 400m victory.

Another meeting best came from Amelia Gray, the English Schools champion, in the under-20 women’s triple jump, where 12.14m marginally improved her indoor and previous outdoor best, of 12.11m, to re-enforce her third spot in the UK 2022 rankings.

Jessica Bennett was another setting a championship best after a 56.11m PB in the under-20 hammer.

Anna Merritt took three senior women’s throws golds and her 55.94m hammer was also a championship best.

Under-15 Lucia Bertaccini was also in new territory when setting a championship and PB mark in the U15 girls 300m, of 41.94.

One of the biggest wins over the two days was a new championship best for Charlotte Pabari of 41.58m in the under-13 girls’ javelin. This took the Portsmouth thrower even further ahead of the rest in the UK rankings for the year.

Men:

400: 4 J Elderfield (BMH, M35) 53.58. 800: 5 M Chambers (Soton, M45) 2:02.75. 1500: 2 M Cummings (Herne H, M35) 4:04.95. 400H: 1 J Messenger (BMH) 55.32; 2 P Irving (Jer, M35) 55.56. PV: 1 T Chandler (BMH) 4.40; 2 A Leiper (AFD, M60) 2.40. SP: 3 G Newton (Soton, M40) 11.70. DT: 3 S Thurgood (Ports, M45) 33.94



U20:

DT: 1 R Allen (NEB) 54.13; 2 T Pattison (Ports) 45.19; 3 E Evans (Ports) 40.83. HT: 1 S Clifton (Win) 54.24. JT: 1 C Taylor (Ports) 67.69



U17:

400: 1 O Withers (Win) 50.80. 800: 1 O Withers (Win) 1:58.83. 400H: 1 Z Williams (Ports) 56.18. SP: 1 T Scottow (Soton) 14.71; 2 C Elford Pond (Win) 14.12. DT: 1 T Scottow (Soton) 50.56; 2 M Adeniran (BMH) 42.50. HT: 1 C Elford Pond (Win) 58.43. JT: 1 F Dodkin (Soton) 51.99; 2 J Axtell (Soton) 50.41



U15:

3000: 1 A Pearson (IoW) 9:30.00. DT: 1 J Burgess (Ports) 34.68. HT: 1 A Axtell (Soton) 42.92



Women:

200 (-1.7): 4 T Bezance (Soton, W55) 30.55. 800: 2 P Aukett (Soton, W35) 2:19.56; 3 L Short (Soton, W35) 2:19.94. 1500: 2 P Aukett (Soton, W35) 4:47.18; 3 L Short (Soton, W35) 4:49.33. LJ: 1 E Fry (Soton, W35) 5.27/1.6. TJ: 1 J McClutchie (And) 11.22/-1.2. SP: 1 S Merritt (B’mth) 14.35. DT: 1 A Merritt (NEB) 36.44; 2 S Parr (Win, W45) 34.09. HT: 1 A Merritt (NEB) 55.94



U20:

100 (0.0): 1 L Baggott (Ports) 12.22. 1500: 1 L Neate (Win) 4:39.31. 100H (-2.5): 1 E Manning (K&P) 15.21. 400H: 1 E Manning (K&P) 66.81. TJ: 1 A Gray (And) 12.14/-2.2; 2 M Nightingale (Ports) 10.99/0.0. SP: 1 O Austin (NEB) 11.88. DT: 1 O Austin (NEB) 36.63; 2 N Holdsworth (IoW) 31.14. HT: 1 J Bennett (Soton) 56.11; 2 G Jenvey (Soton) 44.57. JT: 1 J Larsen (Soton) 44.24; 2 L Odell (Read) 40.78



U17:

1500: 1 A Mann (Soton) 4:34.94. 300H: 1 A Belward (Win) 46.66. HT: 1 E MacDonald (And) 46.73. JT: 1 I Law (BMH) 38.57



U15:

300: 1 L Bertacchini (Win) 41.94. 800: 1 P Taylor (Win) 2:16.22; 2 F East (Ports) 2:16.27. TJ: 1 E Hutton (Ports) 10.42/0.7



U13:

100 (0.9): 1 L Flute (Win) 13.07. Ht2 (3.1): 1 L Flute (Win) 13.09. SP: 1 C Pabari (Ports) 10.23. DT: 1 C Smith (New FJ) 26.62; 2 D Thorne-Henderson (Win) 24.62. JT: 1 C Pabari (Ports) 41.58

HUMBERSIDE & LINCOLNSHIRE, Hull and Boston, May 14/15

The combined counties again staged a joint event and participation was markedly higher than in recent years, with good competition, if not standard in a plethora of events, Martin Duff reports.

One of the best performances came in the under-17 men’s 100m hurdles where third UK-ranked Max Roe battled against a 4.3m/sec headwind when taking the Lincolnshire gold in 14.90. He also took the 100m.

Freya Vidal won the 200m and then followed up with a 41.12 300m to go fourth on the under-17 rankings for the year and this was despite the swirling wind.

Another fourth on the National rankings is Cleethorpes’ George Wilson and he was less than a second outside his best when winning the under-15 1500m in 4:14.29.

One of the better senior performances came from Jodie Martin who was only marginally outside her best 400m with a 56.99 clocking.

KENT, Gillingham, May 14-15

Men:

100 (1.1): 1 M Measter (Dartf) 10.67. 400: 1 C Neal (Thanet) 48.22; 2 B Stickings (B&B) 48.56; 3 O Markland-Montgomery (Camb H) 48.70; 4 K Samwell-Nash (Ashf) 48.74. Ht1: 6 A Bernard (Dartf, M35) 53.03. Ht2: 7 R Brooks (Met P, M45) 55.13. 800: 7 E Adigwe (Camb H, M45) 2:02.03; 9 S McNally (Dartf, M45) 2:07.02. 1500: 3 E Adigwe (Camb H, M45) 4:18.73. 5000: 1 W Zerom (Ashf, U20) 15:04.16. 400H: 1 B Stickings (B&B) 51.32; 2 J Mann (Bexley) 54.49. 3000W: 1 L Legon (Bexley) 13:14.38; 2 M Crane (Bexley) 13:42.81. HJ: 1 M Lloyd (Bexley, M40) 1.85. PV: 1 D Noel (Inv EK) 4.20; 3 R Platt (B&B, M50) 3.20. DT: 1 D Aladese (B&B) 48.79; 2 A Kruszewski (Camb H, M60) 33.51. HT: 2 A Rushbrook (Bexley, M55) 30.64. JT: 1 J Whiteaker (B&B) 69.49

U20:

100 (0.3): 1 D Lingard (Camb H) 10.67. 400: 1 T Owler (Folk) 49.55. 800: 1 M Smith (B&B) 1:55.45; 2 T Sugden (B&B) 1:55.76; 3 L Small (Ashf) 1:55.92. 1500: 1 J Keir (Inv EK) 3:55.67. 110H (-1.6): 1 M Alajiki (Ashf) 15.37. 400H: 1 G Seery (Thanet) 52.42. 3000W: 1 C Hopper (Camb H) 14:12.06. HJ: 1 H Fordham (Padd W) 1.90. PV: 1 B Corry (B&B) 4.50; 2 O Segun (Dartf) 4.20; 3 B Platt (B&B) 4.00. TJ: 1 K Masindo (Ashf) 13.77/-0.3; 2 A Gray (Padd W) 13.02/0.0. DT: 1 D Claydon (B&B) 46.25; 2 B Duncan (B&B) 42.76. HT: 1 H Blake (M&M) 47.61; 2 T Masters (Bexley) 40.46. JT: 1 J Radcliffe (Ton) 52.71

U17:

100: Ht1 (-2.2): 1 D Legister (Camb H) 11.16. 400: 1 O Brooke (Ton) 50.69. 800: 1 F Shepherd (M&M) 1:59.83. 100H (0.2): 1 R Mourtada (B&B) 13.58. PV: 1 O Witcombe (B&B) 3.71. TJ: 1 D Babarinde (Dartf) 13.25/1.3; 2 D Ola (Kent Sch) 13.20/1.6. SP: 1 T Babatunde (Dartf) 13.10. DT: 1 T Babatunde (Dartf) 52.97; 2 D McNichol (Ton) 41.04. HT: 1 K Barham (Dartf) 68.70; 2 M Thorne (M&M) 41.76. JT: 1 F Mcardle Hodge (B&B) 56.89; 2 J Baker (Camb H) 50.01

U15:

100 (-2.3): 1 J Beecroft (S’oaks) 11.27; 2 V Redman (Folk) 11.55. Ht1: 1 J Beecroft (S’oaks) 11.25. 200 (-0.6): 1 J Beecroft (S’oaks) 23.33. 800: 1 T Ronchetti (M&M) 2:04.11. 3000W: 1 L Burr (Ton) 17:27.78. PV: 1 C Platt (B&B) 3.60; 2 M Oyetti (Dartf) 3.20. TJ: 1 T Fatona (Kent Sch) 11.99/0.0; 2 R Odugbayi (Dartf) 11.83/0.0. SP: 1 S Hatch (Dartf) 12.66. DT: 1 A Menon (Dartf) 38.94. HT: 1 B Nathan (Dartf) 41.52. JT: 1 E Ibrahim (B&B) 46.60

Women:

100 (0.5): 1 E Turner (M&M) 11.95; 4 L Vallins (B&B, W40) 13.20. Ht1 (-0.4): 1 E Turner (M&M) 11.94. Ht2 (-1.1): 3 L Vallins (B&B, W40) 13.30. 200 (-0.2): 1 E Turner (M&M) 24.67; 5 L Vallins (B&B, W40) 27.40. Ht1 (0.6): 3 L Vallins (B&B, W40) 27.23. 800: 4 J Backley (Camb H, W50) 2:37.56. 3000W: 2 G Manzotti (Ton, W50) 16:15.24. HJ: 1 S Langford (Ashf, W35) 1.55. PV: 3 T Eades (Dartf, W60) 2.10; 4 A Crush (Ton, W45) 2.10. LJ: 1 E Harvey (Dartf) 5.52/0.0. SP: 1 M Berndt (M&M, W40) 10.05; 2 V Hannam (M&M, W50) 9.95. DT: 1 V Hannam (M&M, W50) 35.73; 2 M Berndt (M&M, W40) 29.53. JT: 1 L Farley (B&B) 50.92

U20:

400: 1 B Rouse (M&M) 57.70. 800: 1 B Rouse (M&M) 2:10.65; 2 M Squibb (B&B) 2:11.42. 1500: 1 M Squibb (B&B) 4:33.85. 100H (-0.4): 1 E Frimpong (Bexley) 14.80; 2 C Jardine (Bexley) 14.81. 400H: 1 K Pullin (B&B) 67.08. 1500SC: 1 M Squibb (B&B) 5:08.96; 2 A Barnes (B&B) 5:24.31. 3000W: 1 K Stringer (M&M) 16:02.52; 2 A Smith (B&B) 16:53.92. PV: 1 L White (Ton) 3.30; 2 B Yeandle (Ashf) 3.00. LJ: 1 I Davis (Thanet) 5.64/1.5. TJ: 1 K Walters (SB) 12.04/2.2; 2 C Cooper (Camb H) 11.26/1.1. SP: 1 C Agyepong (B&B) 13.84. DT: 1 Z Obamakinwa (B&B) 49.24. HT: 1 L Murray (Swale) 51.75; 2 G Nash (B&B) 45.31

U17:

100 (0.5): 1 F Akinbileje (B&B) 11.82; 2 R Akinsanya (M&M) 12.42. Ht1 (-0.5): 1 F Akinbileje (B&B) 11.87. Ht2 (-0.2): 1 R Akinsanya (M&M) 12.39. 200 (-1.0): 1 F Akinbileje (B&B) 24.29; 2 H Medlen (Ton) 25.39. Ht1 (-0.9): 1 F Akinbileje (B&B) 24.30. 300: 1 C Henrich (Inv EK) 39.44. 300H: 1 K Olaleye (Camb H) 47.06. 1500SC: 1 C Firth (B&B) 5:35.00. HJ: 1 M Secker (Ton) 1.66. SP: 1 H Bridge (Camb H) 14.15. HT: 1 H Still (Dartf) 42.76. JT: 1 K Marsh (Camb H) 39.93

U15:

300: 1 A Firla (B&B) 42.07. 800: 1 M Barlow (B&B) 2:17.35. 75H (-0.6): 1 E Lacey (Ton) 11.56. Ht1 (-0.1): 1 E Lacey (Ton) 11.52. HJ: 1 Q Ukpai (B&B) 1.60. TJ: 1 Q Ukpai (B&B) 11.10; 2 I Amartey (Dartf) 10.95. DT: 1 E Simpson (B&B) 28.02

LANCASHIRE, Blackpool, May 14-15



Men:

800: 4 D Fleming (Clay, M35) 2:03.6. 1500: 1 M Ramsden (B’burn, U20) 3:51.7; 3 C Livesey (Salf, M40) 3:55.4; 6 D Fleming (Clay, M35) 4:10.8. 3000: 3 M Fraser (Prest, U15) 9:15.6; 10 O Gill (B’burn, U15) 9:47.1. TJ: 1 O Goldthorp (Wig D) 13.66. SP: 1 J Nicholls (Warr, M55) 12.27



U20:

110H: 1 J Elphick (BWF) 14.8. TJ: 1 S Sinclair (Prest) 14.48. SP: 1 I Delaney (Prest) 17.65. DT: 1 I Delaney (Prest) 45.85. HT: 1 M Heywood (B’burn) 57.76; 2 G Lowe (Prest) 35.72. JT: 1 G Lowe (Prest) 49.74



U17: TJ: 1 J Hilton (Wig D) 13.64



U15:

100: 1 D Nuttall (B’burn) 11.3. Ht1: 1 D Nuttall (B’burn) 11.5. 200: 1 D Nuttall (B’burn) 23.6. 800: 1 E Chadwick (Prest) 2:04.6. 1500: 1 M Clark (Prest) 4:10.8; 2 M Fraser (Prest) 4:14.2. LJ: 1 D Nuttall (B’burn) 5.99



U13: 1500: 1 A Lorimer (Hynd) 4:45.4



Women:

100: 3 A Saunders (Pend, W50) 13.5. 200: 6 A Saunders (Pend, W50) 28.6. PV: 1 J Carey (BWF) 3.60. LJ: 2 A Saunders (Pend, W50) 4.31. SP: 1 N Rutter (BWF, W35) 11.14; 2 R Bashforth (BWF, W35) 10.14. DT: 1 A Peers (Liv PS) 38.84. JT: 1 A Peers (Liv PS) 38.33



U20:

800: 1 A Stratton (B’burn) 2:14.7. 100H: 1 M Booth (Sale) 14.9. DT: 1 T Fayle (Manx) 34.07; 2 N Saunders (Leigh) 33.61. HT: 1 E Harrison (B’burn) 46.93



U17:

100: 1 Q Nguta (Prest) 12.1. Ht1: 1 Q Nguta (Prest) 12.2. 300: 1 K Dacosta (B’burn) 41.2. 300H: 1 A Keenan (S’port W) 47.2. HJ: 1 K Dacosta (B’burn) 1.64



U13:

1500: 1 A Taylor (B’burn) 5:04.3. LJ: 1 L Pilkington (B’burn) 4.37. JT: 1 A Vavoso (BWF) 27.29

MIDDLESEX CENTENARY, Lee Valley, May 14-15

The first day was in brilliant sunshine for the 100th year event, in contrast to the rains that came the next day for the second day of competition, Alastair Aitken reports.

In recent years the high standard events have come from the senior sprinters and there were 22 senior entries this year for the 100m. In all three men’s categories the legal times for the winners were inside 11.0 seconds with Daniel Offiah (10.63), under-20 Reece Earle (10.97) and under-17 Teddy Wilson (10.83 at age of 15).

Looking back over many years to 1983, Linford Christie had run 10.2 for a championship best.

Roy Stratton, 85, an official for countless years, said: “The trouble is that the county is not supported enough by the seniors, because coaches and managers don’t feel it is of any value,” but 1992 Olympic champion Christie said to him recently ‘I always did the county as it was an important build up for the big championships events that follow’.

Dave Bedford, the ex-world record-holder for 10,000m in 1973, said: “At the time I was running at my best it was difficult to always win the county event and I was beaten by Malcolm Thomas so it was really tough and competitive to make the county team but, something people wanted to do then.”

European finalist Pete Browne, a prolific 800m man over many years, said: “The county was part of the pathway to the other events like the Inter-Counties, Southern, National and international selection.”

Another high quality Middlesex race worth recalling is Seb Coe’s championships best of 1:44.0 in 1985, a time that has not been approached since.

At this meeting on the first day at Lee Valley there was a best in the women’s pole vault by Megan Bailey who vaulted 4.09m while also in the field Amy Clemens did a good throw of 48.68m for the hammer.

Adela Svihalkova, aged only 15, ran 2:12.91 for the 800m, not far off the championships best of 2:12.16 by Charlotte Buckley.

George Vaughn won the opening event of the day in the 400m hurdles senior race in 53.16. He also won the 110m hurdles in 15.15.

Senior Kareem Selman Jackson ran a 48.5 in the one lap event and Ella Fryer won the corresponding women’s race in 57.66 while 18 year-old Jason Kala, running from lane four in the 200m, did 21.86 but was disappointed not to better the 21.3 CBP for the under-20s.

Men:

100 (-0.2): 1 D Offiah (TVH) 10.63. 1500: 3 A Jackson (QPH, M60) 5:10.52. 110H (-0.2): 1 G Vaughan (WG&EL) 15.15; 2 A AlAlawi (Harrow, M40) 17.45. 400H: 1 G Vaughan (WG&EL) 53.16; 2 I Ogunlade (Herne H) 53.50. PV: 1 S Vilga (TVH, M40) 3.60. LJ: 1 J Barrett-Mowatt (VP&TH) 6.97. TJ: 1 A Other (SBH) 15.30. SP: 1 A Lockhart (Harrow) 15.34



Mixed events: 5000: 5 K Brown (W35) 17:43.64; 6 L Da Silva (TVH, W35) 18:18.13



U20:

200 (-0.6): 1 J Kalala (VP&TH) 21.86; 2 J Houslin (TVH) 21.99. Ht1 (-1.7): 1 J Kalala (VP&TH) 21.95. 400H: 1 G Carter (ESM) 55.79. HJ: 1 N Mahmoud (TVH) 1.90. LJ: 1 D Ryan (WSEH) 6.71. JT: 1 A Padaruth (Hill) 63.52



U17:

100 (0.7): 1 T Wilson (BFTTA) 10.83; 2 Z Jones (SB) 10.95; 3 M Amadi (SB) 11.05; 4 E Nwokeji (SB) 11.15; 5 V Charles (BFTTA) 11.16. Ht2 (-2.0): 1 T Wilson (BFTTA) 11.09



U15:

200 (0.7): 1 M Cooper (Lon Hth) 23.16; 2 Z Azabdaftery (Harrow) 23.56. Ht1 (1.4): 1 M Cooper (Lon Hth) 23.63. 300: 1 M Cooper (Lon Hth) 38.27. TJ: 1 L Sorhaindo (Harrow) 12.09/-0.8



U13:

HJ: 1 A Shaw (High) 1.50



Women:

100 (-1.0): 1 E Modeste (E&H) 12.09. 100H: 1 C Savva (E&H, U20) 15.26; 2 A Cofie (SB, U20) 15.26. 400H: 4 K Brook (Rane, W45) 76.58. PV: 1 M Bailey (Harrow) 4.01; 2 H Leadbetter (ESM, W35) 2.80; 3 S Gonzalez Betancourt (SB, W45) 2.60; 5 R Zeffertt (SB, W60) 2.10. LJ: 1 M Elcock (Soton) 5.64/1.7. TJ: 1 M Elcock (Soton) 12.29/-1.1; 2 M Jackson (TVH) 12.11/0.0. DT: 1 L Britane (TVH) 38.29. HT: 1 A Clemens (SB) 48.68; 2 T Gould (ESM, W45) 31.58. JT: 1 L Britane (TVH) 41.42



U20:

100 (-1.1): 1 E Quaye (E&H) 12.04; 2 M Smith (Hill) 12.21. 400: 1 E Fryer (SMR) 57.66. TJ: 1 R Otaruoh (TVH) 11.94/0.0



U17:

100 (1.0): 1 N Akintokun (SB) 12.26. Ht1 (0.2): 1 N Akintokun (SB) 12.20. 300: 1 A Agyei-Kyem (Walton) 40.65; 2 A John (WSEH) 40.85. 800: 1 A Svihalkova (TVH) 2:12.91. DT: 1 C Sarr (SMR) 31.89



U15:

300: 1 M Paitoo (Lon Hth) 41.48; 2 E Burridge (Lon Hth) 42.27. TJ: 1 A Thomas (Harrow) 9.99/-1.1. DT: 1 A Thomas (Harrow) 31.67



U13:

100: Ht1 (0.1): 1 M Savage (SB) 13.19. 200 (1.2): 1 I Phillips (Hill) 27.41; 2 J March (Barn) 27.62. 800: 1 J March (Barn) 2:24.80. HJ: 1 L Newth (ESM) 1.43. LJ: 1 L Newth (ESM) 4.63/1.1; 2 I Phillips (Hill) 4.32/0.0

NORFOLK, Norwich, May 14-15

U17 mixed events:

LJ: A: 5 I Mardle (Norw, U17W) 5.43



V35:

LJ: E: 7 G Clarke (Ryst, W60) 3.56



Men:

800: 1 H Jonas (Norw, U20) 1:55.3; 12 J Moore (Norf G, M60) 2:26.8. HT: B: 1 C Brown (Norw) 61.58



Mixed events:

5000: r1: 3 H Reynolds (NNorfolk, U20W) 17:30.0. r2: 3 R Andrews (Norw, U20) 15:24.1. LJ: B: 1 S Leeder (Norw, U20) 6.74. DT: A: 1 M Wyndham-Jones (Norw, M70) 36.35. HT: A: 3 G Clarke (Ryst, W60) 25.63



M35:

100: 3 M Wyndham-Jones (Norw, M70) 15.4; 4 C Palmer (Runners-next-the-Sea, M70) 15.6



U17 women:

100: 1 L Bradley (Norw) 12.2. 80H: 1 I Mardle (Norw) 11.7



U15:

75H: r1: 1 C Thorne (Norw) 11.6



W35:

100: 1 G Read (Gt Yar, W45) 13.4; 4 J Nottingham (Diss, W60) 15.2



W40:

80H: 1 L Yellop (Norw) 14.3; 2 S Gilding (Norw) 14.8

NORTH EASTERN COUNTIES, Middlesbrough, May 14-15

U20 mixed events:

PV: 3 M Hewitt-Chapple (Gate, U15W) 2.60

Men:

400: 2 L Townson (Gate, U20) 49.49. SP: 1 P Corrigan (Walls, M55) 10.04. HT: 1 D Nixon (Gate) 54.39; 2 R Snow (NSP, M45) 41.91

U20:

800: 1 Z Old (NSP) 1:54.30; 2 C Perkins (Birt) 1:54.67. 5000: 1 J Blevins (Gate) 15:30.29. SP: 1 J Wordsworth (NSP) 15.59. DT: 1 J Wordsworth (NSP) 52.78

U17:

3000: 1 E Bond (Gosf) 8:51.55. DT: 1 E Gardiner (Morp) 40.44

U15:

80H (1.3): 1 L Pichler (Blyth) 11.54. SP: 1 J Perkins (Gate) 12.63. DT: 1 J Perkins (Gate) 37.83

U13:

800: 1 R Steel (Darl) 2:18.64; 2 N Williamson (Birt) 2:19.28. HJ: 1 E Adams (NSP) 1.61

M40:

400H: 1 D Towart (Tyne) 62.66

Women:

200 (0.5): 3 J Henderson (Crook, W55) 30.24. 400: 1 N Desai (Morp, W35) 59.17; 2 A Quaid (Tyne, W40) 59.43. 800: 1 L Creasey (M’bro, U20) 2:11.56; 2 N Desai (Morp, W35) 2:14.83. DT: 1 K Manetakis (Gate, U20) 38.08; 2 C Cotterill (NSP, W45) 33.57. HT: 2 C Cotterill (NSP, W45) 32.79. JT: 1 J Sharp (Traff) 36.85

U20:

100 (1.3): 1 J Eze (Gate) 11.72. 200 (0.6): 1 J Eze (Gate) 24.03; 2 C Kelsey (M’bro) 24.43; 3 S Folorunso (Gate) 24.98. 400: 1 C Kelsey (M’bro) 56.06. 100H (-0.4): 1 C Rutter (Darl) 14.87; 2 P Ellis (Gate) 14.87

U17:

800: 1 P Old (Els) 2:12.78. 1500: 1 P Old (Els) 4:39.75; 2 C Dillon (Dur) 4:43.49. 3000: 1 C Dillon (Dur) 10:10.5; 2 I Bungay (Els) 10:22.8. 300H: 1 M McDonald (Blay) 45.27. HT: 1 K Waddell (NSP) 49.82; 2 L Ellis (Gate) 44.77. JT: 1 L Thompson (Gate, U15) 33.90; 2 D Metcalf (Gate, U15) 33.88; 3 P Hall (Gate, U15) 33.68

U15:

200: 1 H Wilson (Blyth) 25.67. Ht1 (2.2): 1 H Wilson (Blyth) 25.72. 800: 1 E Creasey (M’bro) 2:14.33. 1500: 1 E Creasey (M’bro) 4:43.31. SP: 1 L Thompson (Gate) 11.62

U13:

100 (1.0): 1 W Ofor (M’bro) 13.10. Ht1 (0.4): 1 W Ofor (M’bro) 13.04. 200 (-0.3): 1 W Ofor (M’bro) 25.97. Ht1: 1 W Ofor (M’bro) 25.91. 800: 1 N Watson (Hart AC) 2:22.27. 70H (0.8): 1 K Pang (NSP) 11.88. HJ: 1 K Pang (NSP) 1.46. LJ: 1 K Pang (NSP) 4.67/1.2; 2 N Watson (Hart AC) 4.56/1.2; 3 O Spurr (Gate) 4.39/0.0

NORTH WALES, Bangor (W), May 15

Men: SP: 1 P Harris (Menai) 14.35



Mixed events:

400: 1 K Smart (Col B, U17) 51.14; 4 F Roberts (Card, W) 55.24. 3000: 1 M Jenkins (Menai, U15) 9:43.72; 5 M Hughes (Maldwyn, U15W) 10:50.19. HJ: 1 O Chesher (Maldwyn, M35) 1.75. DT: 1 P Harris (Menai) 43.56. HT: 1 L Brown (Dees, W45) 41.16



U15: 300: 1 G Griffith (Menai) 37.88



M50: JT: 1 M Tucker (Wrex, M55) 36.26



Women: SP: 1 S Fortune (Dees) 12.85; 2 L Brown (Dees, W45) 9.71



U17: 300H: 1 L Noble (Dees) 46.98

SHROPSHIRE , Telford, May 14

SEN women:

400H: 1 K Hulme (Shrews) 65.5



Men:

200 (0.0): 2 M Dickens (Tel, M35) 23.3. 800: 2 C Thurstan (Bir, M45) 1:57.7. DT: 1 S Brown (Horsh BS) 40.70. JT: 2 J Wilkinson (Tel, M45) 40.20



Mixed events:

1500: 7 D Wilkinson (Tel, M50) 4:36.4; 9 Z Gilbody (W&SV, U17W) 4:41.4



U20:

400: 1 J Kinrade (Shrews, U17) 49.9



U17: 800: 1 J Kinrade (Shrews) 1:57.4



U15:

100 (0.3): 4 A Woodhouse (Almost, M55) 12.7



M40:

HT: 1 M Elliott (Tel) 45.55



Women:

SP: 3 P Higgins (Tel, W65) 6.37. HT: 1 K Lambert (K&S) 48.96. JT: 3 P Higgins (Tel, W65) 14.40



U20:

800: 1 Z Gilbody (W&SV, U17) 2:15.4



W65:

HT: 1 P Higgins (Tel) 24.29

SURREY, Kingston, May 14-15

While many senior athletes continue to avoid county championships there were heats and semi-finals in many of the younger age groups and there was a generous dose of championship bests over the two days, Martin Duff reports.

The first event of day two was the men’s 400m hurdles final and Jacob Paul set a championship best of 49.97, which was a faster time than the 400m flat winner achieved and continued his 2022 unbeaten streak.

There was a good senior men’s 200m final where Confidence Lawson just got home ahead of Sam Ige, who had a double win for Belgrave in the league the previous week. Lawson had a 21.82 heat win before improving to 21.70 in the final.

For the women, Pippa Wingate set a hammer championship best of 62.67m, as the discus saw Sophie Mace out to 46.95m. Jade Ive was also in record breaking form when setting a new standard in the pole vault at 4.20m.

Some of the senior men’s events had very few competitors: Paul Ogun took the long jump with a 7.28m effort he was one of just three and there was just one pole vaulter.

Gavin Johnson-Assoon , the 2021 South of England champion, dominated the senior men’s javelin with a 64.72m effort as he retained his title, his ninth in succession.

The under-20 events saw Tyler Panton, the 2021 South of England champion, take the 100m in 10.74. Brothers Harley (U20) and Conrad (U17) Norman scored a double family win in their respective 1500m races.

Under-17 200m winner Elliot Ferguson moved up to seventh on the 2022 rankings with a 22.44 win against a breeze and that wind persisted later in the afternoon when Hayden Christian set an under-17 championship and personal best, of 13.10 in the 100m hurdles.

This not only helped the Guildford budding multi-eventer retain his title but also improved his standing at the top of the 2022 UK rankings.

Another top ranker, Teddy Gannon was a bit below his best but still added the under-17 discus with 47.29m.

For the under-17 women, there was a championship best 80m hurdles win for Lia Bonsu, the 2021 South of England champion, with 11.26, to go top of the UK rankings.

The under-15 80m hurdles saw Max Leon move up to sixth on the rankings with a PB 12.11 against a breeze, but the wind dropped for Xavier Taylor as he narrowly got the nod on Farrell Fabusiwa in the under-15 100m with a PB 11.41, that re-enforced his fourth spot in the rankings. Taylor then returned on the Sunday to set a championship best of 22.99 in the 200m and move up to top in the rankings for the year.

Another under-15, Elliott Turbin, improved his standings in the rankings, with a 37.44 300m, to go third.

There was a keen under-15 high jump competition as Sebastian Fox got the verdict on countback over Solomon Thompson-Moodley, as they went to joint sixth in the rankings with 1.70m, as did Kit Fleming with his 12.03m shot.

Top UK ranked Alex Lennon took the under-15 boy’s 1500m in another championship best with 4:07.81. There was also a good ranking for Lucas De La Touche after an under-15 javelin throw of 41.44m took him to fifth.

Men:

200 (-0.1): 1 C Lawson (SB) 21.70; 5 N Atwell (TVH, M35) 22.63. Ht2 (0.3): 2 N Atwell (TVH, M35) 22.70; 5 A Gibb (Belg, M35) 23.77. Ht3 (0.1): 4 P Phillips (Herne H, M35) 23.71. 800: Ht2: 7 J Hiorns (Notts, M35) 2:00.17. LJ: 1 P Ogun (Croy) 7.29/-0.5. SP: 1 C Hagberg (HW, M45) 12.62; 3 G Cook (K&P, M50) 10.66. DT: 1 R Vaughan (Croy) 42.59; 2 C Hagberg (HW, M45) 41.59; 3 G Cook (K&P, M50) 35.45. HT: 1 P Cassidy (G&G) 56.47; 2 S Mace (Walton) 55.35; 3 G Cook (K&P, M50) 51.14; 4 K Stevens (K&P, M35) 45.07; 5 C Hagberg (HW, M45) 42.86; 6 R Smith (Walton, M35) 39.55

U20:

100: -0.3 (-0.3): 1 T Panton (Woking) 10.74. LJ: 1 S Sherlock (G&G) 6.87/2.3. DT: 1 A Marlow (K&P) 40.63. HT: 1 A Joseph (G&G) 49.84; 2 L Soave (Walton) 37.94

U17:

200 (-1.2): 1 E Ferguson (K&P) 22.44. 800: 1 S Atkins (K&P) 1:59.03; 2 K Sriskandarajah (Herne H) 1:59.37. 100H (-1.0): 1 H Christian (G&G) 13.10

U15:

100 (-0.4): 1 X Taylor (Walton) 11.41; 2 F Fabusiwa (Croy) 11.43. SF1 (-0.2): 1 X Taylor (Walton) 11.55. 300: 1 E Turbin (HW) 37.24; 2 F Hake (Herne H) 37.59; 3 R Rennie (B&B) 37.60; 4 S Fox (Sutt) 38.08. Ht2: 1 E Turbin (HW) 37.66; 2 S Fox (Sutt) 37.87. PV: 1 G Mastromarini (Dartf) 2.75

U13:

1500: 1 C Holmes (Herne H) 4:36.0; 2 D Orbell (AFD) 4:46.7; 3 S Dyson (HW) 4:47.8. LJ: 1 M Maguire (Reig) 5.19/0.4

Women:

400: 3 S McLoughlin (Walton, W40) 59.34; 4 L Amos (Walton, W40) 60.06; 7 V Mitchell (G&G, W55) 66.08. 100H (0.1): 1 M Cluley (B&B) 13.93. LJ: 1 D Norman (E&E, W45) 4.74/0.2. DT: 1 S Mace (TVH) 46.95; 2 E Gatrell (Woking, W45) 34.10. HT: 1 P Wingate (TVH) 62.67; 2 S Mace (TVH) 45.59; 4 E Gatrell (Woking, W45) 38.20. JT: 1 N Bell (Walton) 40.47; 2 K Mackison (Craw) 40.37; 3 F Baulk (Woking) 35.58; 4 D Norman (E&E, W45) 29.55

U20:

200 (-0.4): 1 J Eduwu (S Lon) 24.55; 2 R Largie-Poleon (Croy) 25.00. 100H (0.1): 1 K Holt (K&P) 14.75; 2 E Taylor (E&E) 15.38

U17:

100 (0.2): 1 T Davids (Croy) 12.50. Ht2 (0.3): 1 T Davids (Croy) 12.50. 300: 1 S Osborn (E&E) 40.17; 2 C Harvey (K&P) 40.62. Ht2: 1 S Osborn (E&E) 40.30; 2 C Harvey (K&P) 40.60. 800: 1 C Wormley (Craw) 2:15.93. 1500: 1 L Wormley (Craw) 4:43.76. 80H (-0.6): 1 L Bonsu (Croy) 11.26; 2 E Roberts (G&G) 11.92. SP: 1 V Alicante-King (Herne H) 14.22; 2 A Wilson (Win) 12.74

U15:

200 (0.3): 1 G Kendeck (Croy) 25.34; 2 E Rennie (Herne H) 25.83. SP: 1 I Stamp (S Lon) 12.51; 2 G Tcheukam (Croy) 11.24

U13:

100 (0.0): 1 S Marshall (Croy) 13.15. 800: Ht2: 1 T Garrard (K&P) 2:22.24

SUSSEX, Crawley, May 14-15

U15 mixed events:

PV: 1 Y Hadlow (Lewes, U15W) 3.00; 2 I Clarke (Lewes, U15W) 2.60; 3 B Boyes (Lewes, U13W) 2.40; 5 M Hilborne (Craw, U13) 2.20; 5 A Kimpton-Bragg (Lewes, U13W) 2.20



Men:

100 (0.4): 7 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS, M55) 12.09. 200 (-1.7): 7 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS, M55) 24.97. 400: 1 M Reynolds (Hast, M40) 51.86; 6 S Baldock (Hast, M50) 56.97. 800: 3 S Baldock (Hast, M50) 2:09.10. 1500: 4 B Brett (E’bne, M35) 4:06.46. HJ: 1 H Brogan (B&H, U20) 1.95; 2 W Sutton (Craw, U20) 1.95. PV: 1 D Tierney (Craw, U20) 4.20; 1 J West (Harrow) 4.20; 3 I Lancaster (Lewes, U20) 4.00. LJ: 5 E Ogunniyi (Worth, M50) 5.91/1.0; 6 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS, M55) 5.62/1.2. TJ: 1 M Hayward (Craw) 14.28/0.6; 2 L Goffin (B&H) 13.87/0.0. JT: 1 S Staples (Craw) 60.83; 2 J Pratt (Craw, U20) 54.65; 3 L Johnson (Horsh BS) 53.74



Mixed events:

5000: 5 H Bristow (B&H, M45) 16:09.71



U20: 4×100: 1 B&H (SEN) 43.05



U17: 400: 1 R Pearson (Lewes) 50.02; 2 L Goodwin (Lewes) 50.33



U15: JT: 1 B Hastings (Lewes) 44.39



Women:

PV: 1 G Tutton (Lewes, U20) 3.76; 2 E Oakden (Lewes, U20) 3.30; 3 A Smith Jarman (Lewes, U17) 3.00; 4 R Duvergier (Craw, U17) 2.90. TJ: 1 S Margaroli (B&H, U20) 11.25/-0.3. SP: 1 L Buxton (Bed C, W40) 10.62. DT: 1 H Cubbage (Craw) 41.81; 2 M Solly (Chich, U20) 33.67; 3 R Tyler (E Grin, U20) 32.05; 5 S Hewitt (B&H, W45) 28.92. HT: 1 H Cubbage (Craw) 48.35. JT: 1 R Wall (B&H, U20) 37.81



U20:

4×100: 1 Craw 50.5. HT: 1 F Brennand (B&H) 46.90



U17:

1500: 1 R Le Fay (Hast) 4:44.54. TJ: 2 L Bowen (B&H, U15) 10.19/0.6; 3 J Best (B&H, U15) 10.03/-0.3. DT: 1 R Roberts (Worth, U15) 32.85. JT: 1 D Yelling (B&H) 42.48; 2 E White (B&H) 38.81; 3 B Mills (Craw, U15) 32.58



U15:

800: r3: 1 G Tuesday (Lewes) 2:14.49. 1500: 1 G Tuesday (Lewes) 4:39.55; 2 A James (Lewes) 4:42.98. HT: 1 A Howie (Worth) 43.04; 2 R Roberts (Worth) 38.96



W40:

80H (0.0): 1 L Buxton (Bed C) 12.21

WEST WALES CHAMPIONSHIPS, Neath, May 15

U20 mixed events: TJ: 1 B Roberts (Card Arch, U20W) 11.31/0.6. DT: 1 M Jenkins (P’broke) 45.99



U17:

PV: 1 H Newton (Swan) 3.60; 3 A Beynon (Swan, U17W) 2.90



Men:

100 (-3.0): 4 B MacBride (3M, M60) 13.59. DT: 1 H Davies (Neath) 40.96. JT: 1 M Batten (Carm, U20) 48.55



Mixed events:

LJ: 1 J Lee (Carm, U17W) 5.61/-0.8



U20:

SP: 1 D Pawlett (P’broke) 16.09



U17:

HT: 1 S Thomas (Neath) 46.18. JT: 1 L Jones (Swan) 53.46



U15:

HJ: 1 S Strevens (Swan, U13) 1.50



M60:

JT: 1 C Pruski (Swan, M65) 30.45



Women:

DT: 1 S Evans (Carm, U17) 36.34; 2 L Harris (Swan, U17) 34.71



U17:

80H (-1.7): 1 M Gwyther (Swan) 11.90. HT: 2 S Haeney (Neath, U15) 33.32. JT: 1 L Lloyd (P’broke) 38.80; 2 C Walker (Carm) 38.17



U15:

HJ: 1 M Quick (Swan) 1.61. SP: 1 M Quick (Swan) 11.38



U13:

DT: 1 S Evans (Carm) 21.41. JT: 1 S Evans (Carm) 28.6

YORKSHIRE, Cudworth, May 14-15

Men:

200: Ht1 (0.7): 1 R Gorman (York) 21.48. 1500: 2 J Stewart (Leeds C, M40) 4:11.60. 3000SC: 1 G Phillips (Donc) 9:47.44. HJ: 3 S Linsell (Leeds C, M55) 1.65. PV: 1 N Cole (Shef/Dearn) 4.50. SP: 1 S Lincoln (York) 20.08; 2 G Beard (NEB, M35) 15.58; 3 J Ward (Hallam) 13.05. DT: 1 J Taylor (Shef/Dearn, M40) 45.80. HT: 1 R Martin (Bed C, M35) 53.99; 5 I Cooley (Roth, M65) 30.16. JT: 1 O Wright (York) 53.46



U20:

200 (1.7): 1 D Chapman (Shef/Dearn) 21.91. 110H: 1 M Williams (Leeds C) 15.01. 2000SC: 1 T Jacques (Sky) 6:37.23. HJ: 1 M Williams (Leeds C) 1.90. DT: 1 D Brennan (Barns) 38.52. JT: 1 L Robinson (York) 51.96



U17: PV: 1 W Lane (Shef/Dearn, U20) 4.20



U15:

HJ: 1 J Holmes (P’fract, U17) 1.91. PV: 1 R May (Shef/Dearn, U17) 3.60; 2 R Stovell (Hallam) 2.70



U13: 800: 1 T Thake (Hallam) 2:16.76



Women:

400: Ht1: 1 C Stamp (York) 55.85. 1500: 1 J Jagger (Holm, W35) 4:51.77. 5000: 1 K Wood (York) 16:45.91. 100H (0.0): 1 J Odowda (Newham & Essex Beagles AC) 14.11; 2 A Mccauley (City of Sheffield and Dearne AC) 14.75. 400H: 1 G Burton (York) 65.72. HJ: 1 A Mccauley (City of Sheffield and Dearne AC) 1.67. PV: 2 J Ibbitson (Wake, W65) 1.65. LJ: 1 L Hadaway (York) 6.25/0.6; 2 J Odowda (Newham & Essex Beagles AC) 5.98/1.3. TJ: 1 J Lawler-Rhodes (Bing) 11.25/2.2. SP: 1 L Holmes (Wake) 11.74; 2 A Mccauley (City of Sheffield and Dearne AC) 11.50. DT: 4 J Ibbitson (Wake, W65) 23.74. HT: 1 J Mayho (Bir) 62.19; 2 J Wheatman (Scar, W35) 47.10; 5 J Ibbitson (Wake, W65) 28.92. JT: 1 V Adams (Leeds C) 39.62



U20:

100 (0.3): 1 H Gode (Leeds C) 12.16. 400: 1 I Bloem (H’gate) 56.86; 2 I Smith (H’gate) 57.45. 2000SC: 1 Z Hunter (Leeds C) 7:41.14. LJ: 1 K Brown (Leeds C) 5.73/0.2. TJ: 1 O Reah (Spen) 11.94/0.2; 2 K Brown (Leeds C) 11.50/1.2. DT: 1 A Cawley (Shef/Dearn) 35.14U17: 100 (-1.2): 1 M Angelo (Leeds C) 12.44. 200 (0.6): 1 M Angelo (Leeds C) 25.41. Ht1 (0.3): 1 M Angelo (Leeds C) 25.28. 1500: 1 E Thomson (Roth) 4:36.28; 2 R Flaherty (Bing) 4:42.38. 80H (0.4): 1 M Hardy (Hallam) 11.95. 300H: 2 F Hogg (York) 45.29. HJ: 1 C Coates (Doncaster AC) 1.65. PV: 1 A Scott (Shef/Dearn) 3.05. LJ: 1 M Hardy (Hallam) 5.49/1.9



U15:

800: 1 N Harrison Sargent (Halifax Harriers & AC) 2:17.72. 1500: 1 L Harris (Roth, U17) 4:41.15; 2 E Bott (Roth, U17) 4:44.54. 3000: 1 L Langan (York, U17) 10:15.66

