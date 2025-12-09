Busy weekend of league cross-country racing

News from the Birmingham, Met, Chiltern, Kent, Manchester and Midland Women's leagues plus the Scottish district champs.

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 2, Stoke, Staffordshire, December 6

In strict contrast to the opening fixture last month, Betley Court staged a stand-alone men’s division one match as Noah Campion won for the students of Birmingham University.

The Bedford & County first claimer, who was fourth in the 2023 English Schools 3000 metres championships led his university to a comfortable win over Western Tempo. whose Dom James was 20 seconds down at the line.

It was not all plain sailing for the later runners as the field at the finish was also home to a flock of sheep who did caused a few interference problems.

Men: 1 N Campion (Birm U) 30:14; 2 D James (W Tempo) 30:34; 3 J Carnelly (Birm U) 30:41; 4 J Stolberg (BRAT) 30:48; 5 J Commerford (R&N) 30:47; 6 D Gillett (W Tempo) 31:05

M40: 1 T Beasley (BRAT) 31:17; 2 E Banks (Bir) 31:54

U20: 1 S Stapley (Birm U) 31:50

TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 48; 2 W Tempo 116; 3 BRAT 216; 4 Birchfield 234; 5 Stoke 284; 6 Rugby & N 299

B TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 309

M40 TEAM: 1 BRAT 39; 2 Bromsgrove & R 48; 3 Tipton 71

B TEAM: 1 B&R 155

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 2, Match 2, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, December 6

Pitville Park played host as the second flight men’s match were joined by the Midland Women’s division one fixture.

Loughborough students dominated as they sought to bounce back to the top flight for next winter as Dexter Thompson led a 1,2,3 and they closed their scoring six in the top ten runners to finish.

It was their Gianluca Mastrolonardo who was 60 metres down at the line

Men: 1 D Thompson (Lough, U20) 31:21; 2 G Mastrolonardo (Lough) 31:24; 3 S Kerfoot (Lough) 32:02

M40: 1 R De Camps (Glouc) 32:37

U20: 2 Z Lambert (Strat) 33:00

TEAM: 1 Loughborough 33; 2 Worcester 198; 3 CLC 206

B TEAM: 1 Loughborough 114

M40 TEAM: 1 CLC 52

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 3, Match 2, Birmingham, West Midlands, November 6

Cofton Park saw new club South Birmingham Striders host the men’s third tier and the Midland women’s second division.

The new club put up a good showing with a fifth place in the men’s competition team race.

Men: 1 J Drakeford (Nun) 37:22; 2 D Brewis (Sphinx) 37:48; 3 D Onyango (Telf, M40) 38:30

M45: 1 P Gould (Nun) 41:07

TEAM: 1 Tamworth 63; 2 Telford 5120; 3 Newcastle Staffs 137

B TEAM: 1 Kingsheath 778

M35 TEAM: 1 Sphinx 33

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Match 3, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, December 6

The north Bucks town has just one league fixture this winter and at a venue that previously hosted the English National championship

Chiltern Harriers had been leading in the overall league standings but were upstaged here by St Albans Striders who narrowly came out on top overall mainly thanks to a strong senior women’s performance where they were led home from first place by their Freya Weddell.

However, it has been Bedford & County who have been leading in the senior men’s standings and their MacKenzie Kotrys moved up from third junior in the previous fixture to comfortably win from St Albans’ Will Lindsey.

The younger age groups saw Elliott Langley-Aybar, the English National cross-country under-15 fourth placer, continue his successful winger season again won the under-15 race from Bicester’s Leo Blyton/

Men: 1 M Kotrys (Bed C, U20) 27:18; 2 W Lindsey (St Alb) 27:38; 3 T Beale (Bed C, U20) 27:39; 4 B Davies (Bed C) 27:55; 5 N Aldead (Chilt) 27:57; 6 M Caddell (Wyc P) 27:57

M40: 1 J Farmer (L Buzz Tri) 29:25; 2 T Lawrence (hilt) 27:31

M50: 1 S Coombes (L Buzz) 30;17; 2 P Gilbert (Wyc P) 31:08

M60: 1 S Townsend (Dac) 34:39

U20: 3 J Orchard (Dav) 28:13

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Bedford & C 2066; 2 Chiltern 1745; 3 St Albans 1642

M40 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 732

U20 TEAM: 1 Bed C 648

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 575

M40 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 301

U20 TEAM: 1 Bicester 220

U17: 1 O Weddell (Bed C) 18:12; 2 D Leigh (Wyc P) 18:20; 3 E Johnson (Chilt) 18:23

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 142; 2 Chiltern 137; 3 Bed C 119

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Daventry 34

U15: 1 E Langley-Aybar (Brack) 14:08; 2 L Blyton (Bic) 14:21; 3 F Williams (Bed C) 14:23

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 245; 2 Vale of Aylesbury 221; 3 St Albans 220

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 38

U13: 1 A Small (VoA) 9:45; 2 J Potter Mil K) 9:56; 3 Z Pritchard (Abing) 9:56

TEAM: 1 Vale of Aylesbury 198; 3 Milton K 197; 3 St Albans 169

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 28

Overall Men’s Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 2522

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 575

Women: 1 F Weddell (St Alb) 19:21; 2 E Roche (Mil K) 20:08; 3 L Janes (Bed C, W35) 20:40; 4 I King (Mil K) 21:23; 5 K Rennie (Dac, W50) 21:30; 6 B Whitfield (hilt, W45) 21:40

W55: 1 S Bailey (QPH) 24:27

W75: 1 S Roberts (Dac) 28:44

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 St Albans 758; 2 Oxford C 734; 3 Milton K 692

W35 TEAM: 1 Oxford C 446

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 256

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 213

U20/U17: 1 I Bennetts (Northampton, U17) 15:28; 2 O Geary (Mil K, U17) 16:32; 3 C Huepfl (Abing, U17) 16:43

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Milton K 121; 2 Chiltern 100; 3 Bed C 98

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Luton 8

U15: 1 G Chueng (VoA) 10:49; 2 M Peasgood (VoA) 10:55; 3 E McGinley (Wat) 11:14

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Watford 125; 2 VoA 84; 3 Milton K 92

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 41

U13: 1 E Baker Brack) 10:21; 2 O Willson (Chilt) 10:26; 3 Y Maddox (Mil K) 10:39

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 213; 2 St Albans 180; 3 Milton K 178

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Lut 22

Overall Women’s Div 1 TEAM: 1 Milton Keynes 1084

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 256

Overall Div 1 TEAM (M&W): 1 St Albans 3201; 2 Bedford & C 3184; 3 Chiltern 3106

D2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 831

Standings after 3 matches

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 11449; 2 Bed C 11272; 3 St Albans 10758

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 831

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Winchester, December 6

The fixture was cancelled. A spokesman for the league said: “Despite much planning, it is with great regret that Winchester and District AC have to announce that they are unable to host the third HCCL fixture on December 6. The league committee regrets that this fixture has been lost from our calendar.”

KENT CROSS-COUNTRY LEAGUE, Match 4, Swanley, December 6

With the men having a race off, attention focussed on the women’s race where Blackheath & Bromley’s Amelia Smith ran out a comfortable winner over Tonbridge’s Anna Weston as these two were a minute clear of the rest.

The outstanding under-17 runner this winter has been Blackheath’s Joseph Scanes and the Mansfield Relay’s fastest continued his run with another success.

Men Overall M70: 1 J Tollhurst (Padd W) 27:23; 2 A Newman (Ton) 26:40

U20/U17: 1 J Scanes (B&B, U17) 16:29; 2 F Gibson (M&M, U17) 17:04; 3 H Kelk (Inv EK) 17:10

TEAM: 1 B&B 10; 2 Cambridge H 32l 3 Tonbridge 34

U15: 1 A Dauda (Camb H) 14:51; 2 S Watson (Cent P) 14:52; 3 J Lee (B&B) 14:54

TEAM: 1 B&B 26; 2 Tonbridge 21; 2 Camb H 27; 3 Tonbridge 32

U13: 1 Z Evans (B&B) 11:01; 2 E Lyons (M&M) 11:13; 3 N Collins (Cent P) 11:16

TEAM: 1 B&B 15; 2 Central P 23; 3 Medway & Maidstone 26

Women: 1 A Smith (B&B) 30:35; 2 A Weston (Inv EK) 30:45; 3 E Webb (M&M) 30:47; 4 A Beeston (Ton) 32:01; 5 E Hale (M&M) 32:28; 6 K Sheedy (M&M) 32:31

W45: 1 E Owen (Ton) 33;00

W55: 1 D Mewis (Beck) 37:48

TEAM (4 to score): 1 M&M 27; 2 Tonbridge 71; 3 Tunbridge W 79

TEAM (6 to score): 1 M&M 86

Overall W65: 1 G Arnott (Beck) 27:11; 2 S Richardson (Tun W) 29:58

U20/U17: 1 T Day (Dart, U17) 20:01; 2 H Diprose (S’oaks) 20:26; 3 A White (Dart, U17) 20:42A Matthews (M&M) 19:57; 3 K Dervish (B&B) 20:23

U17: 3 M Cummins (Camb H) 21:01

U20 TEAM: 1 M&M 23; 2 Camb H 25; 3 B&B 41

U15: 1 F Hitchins (Medway Tri) 15:51; 2 C Foster (Camb H) 16:05; 3 T Thomas (Dart) 16:25

TEAM: 1 B&B 21; 2 Camb H 123; 3 Tonbridge 26

U13: 1 J Stephens (B&B) 12:27; 2 L Pitt (Ton) 12:37; 3 I Hooper (Thanet) 12:40

TEAM: 1 B&B 11; 2 Tonbridge 26; 3 Dartford 43

MIDLAND WOMEN’S LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 2, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, December 6

The women’s top flight match joined Birmingham men’s league second division at Pitville Park and it was Megan Marchant, the winner of the three rounds at the end of last winter, who gained her second league win of this winter.

However, it was second placed Emily Muzio who led Loughborough Students to a narrow team win for the second match in a row.

Women: 1 M Marchant (W Tempo) 23:45; 2 E Muzio (Lough) 24:04; 3 K Willis (Birm U) 24:22; 4 K Edwards (Leam, W45) 24:44; 5 W Baker (Birm U, U20) 24:46; 6 E Jones (Lough) 24:57

W40: 1 V MacKay (W&B) 26:37

W55: 1 J Rockliffe (W Tempo) 27:14

TEAM: 1 Loughborough U 50; 2 W Tempo 58; 3 Wolverhampton & Bilston 85

W35 TEAM: 1 Wolverhampton & Bilston 30; 2 Halesowen 48; 3 Bromsgrove & Redditch 57

DIVISION 2, Match 2, Birmingham, December 6

The second division held a combined fixture at Cofton Par, with the Birmingham men’s third flight and it was Northbrook’s Natasha White, repeated her victory from the first fixture last month.

Women: 1 N White (N’brook, W40) 26:48; 2 B Doxey (Kenil) 27:13; 3 R King (N’brook) W35) 27:15

W45: 1 A Deavy (N’brook) 27:25

TEAM: 1 Northbrook 8; 2 CLC 38; 3 Warwick U 51

W35 TEAM: 1 Northbrook 6; 2 CLC 32; 3 Black Pear 57

MANCHESTER LEAGUE, Match 3, Stockport, December 6

Arlo Ludewick and Emily Haggard-Kearney repeated their victories from the first match at the same venue, which was then run in far sunnier climes and firm underfoot conditions back in October, Stephen Green reports.

Ludewick had training partner Max Wharton for company in the early stages through the sodden playing fields and then down into the steep valley. At the end of the first lap the Manchester University PHD student had 30 metres of daylight over another training partner guest Biruk Kebede.

Ludewick used his sub-4min mile speed endurance and strength, to great effect coming up the punishing climb through the woods into the driving rain to come home almost a minute clear of Kebede. The fast-finishing Joshua Birmingham was next home, just four seconds in arrears, leading Salford Harriers to team spoils.

Haggard-Kearney employed her customary front running tactics and, by the end of the first lap, had ploughed through the mud furrowed fields and twisty valley sections, to build an unassailable lead over Kathryn Fitzpatrick, with under-20 Jasmine Wright in third.

The order remained the same until the tape, with the Warriors athlete skipping through the ‘mud-saturated’ finish straight to enjoy a ninety second victory margin, ahead of racing in the European XC Championships for Ireland next weekend. Fitzpatrick, led Chorlton Runners to team honours.

Stockport’s Poppy Branch used her local course knowledge to superb effect coming home first U17 woman, over two-and-a-half-minutes ahead of Savannah Mannhart, with Nancy Carrington in third.

In the U17 men's race Lewis Morris of West Cheshire broke the tape over a minute clear of Emmas Finlay-Dobson, with Alfie Branch just a second behind.

Sale Harriers enjoyed a clean sweep in U15 girls' event with Beatrix Soper enjoying a 200m margin of victory over Megan Boyer, with Maddy Appleby, third. Noah Phillips was first U15 boy, five seconds clear of Harry Shatwell, who was a fair distance clear of fellow Stockport Harrier Alistair Riley.

Roni Kohring of the Warriors’ club had around 100m of daylight from Tillie Wright, with Imogen Moran third, in the U13 girls’ race. Ethan Statham of Bury AC sprinted clear of Arthur O’Hare, to claim U13 boys’ honours, with Loxley Schofield third.

Men: 1 A Ludewick (Manh U) 34:11; 2 B Kebede (CleM) 35:09; 3 J Birmingham (Salf) 35:12; 4 J Gilbert (Chorl, M45) 35:22; 5 L Johnson (St Hel Sut, U20) 35:23; 6 M Wharton (Sale) 36:23

M40: 1 T Charles (Chorl) 37:58; 2 K Darcy (Salf) 38:25

M45: 2 L Humphries (Macc) 39:31

M50: 1 J Gouge (Horw) 40:38

M55: 1 A Porter (Bramhall) 42:44

M60: 1 S Watson (Buxt) 43:49

M70: 1 D Gee (Manch) 54:50

TEAM: 1 Salford 78; 2 Sale 148; 3 Chorlton 171

U17: 1 L Morris (W Chesh) 22:40; 2 F Dobson-Emmas (Traff) 23:18; 2 A Branch (Bux) 23:19

TEAM: 1 Trafford 617 2 Macclesfield 50; 3 Sale 51

U15: 1 N Phillips (Sale) 16:02; 2 H Shatwell (Stock) 16:07; 3 A Riley (Stock) 16:42

TEAM: 1 Stockport 15; 2 Trafford 18; 3 Sale 31

U13: 1 E Statham (Bury) 12:00; 2 A O’Hare (Sale) 12:06; 3 L Schofield (Salf) 12:14

TEAM: 1 Sale 15; 2 Altrincham 37; 3 Sale 52

Women: 1 E Haggard-Kearney (Warriors) 35:03; 2 K Fitzpatrick (Salf, W35) 36:33; 3 J Wright (Salf, U20) 36:59; 4 N Reece (Wilms, W40) 37:35; 5 I Wharton (Warr, U20) 38:02; 6 L Whittingham (Wilm) 38:14

W40: 2 A Weyers (Chorl) 38:24

W50: 1 J Rosenberg (Alt) 39:52

TEAM: 1 Chorlton 41; 2 Sale 53; 3 Salford 56

U17: 1 P Branch (Stock) 27:04; 2 S Mannhart (Warriors) 29:41; 3 N Carrington (Vale R) 29:45

TEAM: 1 Liverpool 22

U15: 1 B Soper (Sale) 17:47; 2 M Boyer (Sale) 18:33; 3 M Applby (Sale) 18:39

TEAM: 1 Sale 6; 2 Salford 23; 3 W Cheshire 48

U13: 1 R Kohring (Warriors) 13:27; 2 T Wright (Liv) 13:44; 3 I Moran (Sale) 14:07

TEAM: 1 Liverpool 11; 2 Sale 30; 3 Wirral 33

START FITNESS MET LEAGUE, Match 3, Wormwood Scrubs, London, December 6

OSCAR BELL had his best Met League result at Wormwood Scrubs, after improving his 5km track and road times this year down to 13:45.75/13.52, Alastair Aitken reports.

The first to lead, after the initial rush, at the start on the grassland near the Scrubs was the first under-20 runner in the race, Harris Austin. But then after halfway in the first of three laps and, in the muddy woods, Bell moved up to the front.

He had a 40m lead after the first of the three laps and, was never again headed. Behind Bell at the finish was Flurry Grierson, taking Highgate Harriers to another team victory with their 12 men in the first 38 home.

Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets were in second place but ahead in the senior women’s part of the league. The first over 65 again was Chris Finill in 220th and bringing in the field of 374 was first M80 Richard Bloom.

Bell said: "My coach Andrew Hobdell is very good at bringing his runners on and advises such runners as Brett Rushman and Luke Dunham who I train with."

Ella Burfitt, whose home was in Cheltenham but now lives near Regents Park, has been with TVH for four years now.

She was one of five running together, going through the first of the three laps in the windy conditions. Amongst that group was the first W40 Emma Bunting and previous winner Rebecca Piggott. Burfitt broke away with a lap to go.

She said her favourite running was on the road and she ran the Manchester Half-Marathon in October in 76:57.

Jo Singer was first W60 and in the oldest age group on the day the first W65 was Ruth Miller in 152nd of the 184 finishers.

In the younger age groups the winner of the under-17’s race was an under-15 Marni Keam-George.

It was interesting to see Luis da Silva be the first U13 as a couple of years ago he won the U11 race on the same course.

Men: 1 O Bell (Herts P) 21:30; 2 F Grierson (High) 21:43; 3 G Withers (VP&TH) 21:45; 4 J Hobbs (SB) 22:23; 5 T Butler (SB) 22:26; 6 W Perkin (TVH) 22:27

M40: 1 J Poole (Serp) 23:19

M45: 1 B Noad (High) 25:09

M50: 1 N Chisholm (St Mary’s) 25:06

M55: 1 M Weaver (High) 25:22

M60: 1 R Rigby (SB) 28:41

M65: 1 C Finnill (Harr) 29:22

U20: 1 H Austin (High) 22:51

TEAM: 1 Highgate 1931; 2 VP&TH 1818; 3 TVH 1551; 4 WG&EL 376; 5 London Heathside 1333; 6 Highgate B 1288

M40 TEAM: 1 VP&TH 434; 2 Trent P 368; 3 Eton Manor 367

U17/U15: 1 M Solomon (St Mary’s) 13:42; 2 K Hussein (VP&TH) 13:53; 3 J Summers (Herts P, U15) 19:59; 4 J Engebretsen (SB) 14:05; 5 M Lamy (VP&TH, U15) 14:13; 6 R Greenwood (Trent P, U15) 14:17

U15: 3 M Lamy (VP&TH) 15:15

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 297; 2 Shaftesbury 272; 3 Herts P 271

U13: 1 L Da Silva (TVH) 9:32; 2 J Maiden (Herts P) 9:33; 3 D Pascal (SB) 9:43

TEAM: 1 Herts P 163; 2 VP&TH) 146; 3 Shaftesbury 34 `

Women: 1 E Burfitt (TVH) 26:06; 2 R Bunting (Lon H) 26:18; 3 R Piggott (Lon H) 26:24; 4 J Dos Santos (VP&TH) 26:27; 5 M Bryan (VP&TH) 26:42; 6 K Olding (TVH) 26:43

W40: 1 J Hinton (Lon H) 28:19

W45: 1 H Wilkin son (Ealing E) 28:21

W50: 1 S Singer (VP&TH) 30:36

W55: 1 L Cendrowicz (High) 31:31

W60: 1 K O’Rourke (Hill) 35:02

U20: 1 M Panoutsou (VP&TH) 28:27

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 431; 3 London Heathside 426; 3 TVH 388; 4 VP&TH B 342; 5 Highgate 341; 6 Serpentine 328

W45 TEAM: 1 VP&TH) 200; 2 Highgate 172; 3 Lon H 159

U17/U15: 1 M Keam-George (TVH) 16:59; 2 I Kane (Barn, U15) 17:06; 3 R Schofield (Lon H) 17:15; 4 L Blustin (Lon H) 17:20; 5 T Conway (Barn, U15:17:32; 6 C Naylor (Herts P, U15) 17:39

TEAM: 1 Barnet 188; 2 Lon H 160; 3 Hillingdon 144

U13: 1L Graham (St Mary’s) 10:35; 2 E Broadfoot (St Mary’s) 10:49; 3 B Billington (gst) 11:01

TEAM: 1 WG&EL) 136 ; 2 VP&TH 122; 3 St Mary’s 102

NORTH MIDLANDS LEAGUE, Match 3, Derby, December 6

Allestree Park Derby, where the Inter-Counties championship was once a regular fixture, played host and Newark provided the first two senior men home but could not prevent Mansfield Harriers again prevailing in the team stakes.

Their Elliott Smith Rasmussen, scored his third league win in a row and did so by just over a minute from team Mate Edward Buck.

Alex Hampson and junior Eddie Holden followed for Mansfielsd to give their club a good team start.

Women’s winner Pat Jackman scored a repeat victory to ensure a Newark senior double, when winning by nearly a minute over Hannah Seager.

Further back, top British Masters Juliet Potter and Kate Ramsey topped their espective W40 and W55 age groups.

Men: 1 E Smith-Rasmussen (Newark) 34:14; 2 E Buck (Newark) 35:19; 3 A Hampson (Mansf) 35:40; 4 E Holden (Mansf, U20) 36:09; 5 G Phillips (Beest) 36:38; 6 P Wright (Mansf, M40) 37:00

M40: 2 G Patterson (Mansf) 38:18

M50: 1 R Keal (Beest) 39:42

M55: 1 T Hartley (Notts) 40:41

M60: 1 M Kingsbury (Charn) 46:44

U20: 2 T Goodwin (P’boro &NV) 40:07

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 60; 2 Newark 116; 3 Derby 135

M40 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 31; 2 Long Eaton 113; 3 ; 3 Beeston 115

U17: 1 S Collins (Wreake) 23:57; 2 F McAllister (R’cliffe) 24:02; 3 E Withnall (Burton) 24:27

TEAM: 1 Burton 29; 2 Rushcliffe 33; 3 OWLS 33

U15: 1 O Segal (Der) 18:57; 2 E Rudkin (Charn) 19:20; 3 M Fletcher (Burt) 19:22

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 20; 2 Burton 21; 3 Derby 21

U13: 1 W Saunders (Der) 12:54; 2 J Cripps (Corby) 12:57; 3 E Trotman (Charn) 13:13

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 12; 2 Derby 27; 3 Lincoln Wellington 46

Women: 1 P Jackman (Newark) 27:07; 2 H Seager (Charn) 28:01; 3 D Watson (Notts U, U20) 28:07; 4 A Seager (Chan) 28:13; 5 M Peel (Mansf) 28:14; 6 H Coleman (Der) 28:35

W40: 1 Julliet Potter (Charn)

W55: 1 K Ramsey (Charn) 30:47

W60: 1 R Loutit (Yax) 33:47

U20: 2 E Jonas (Notts U) 29:07

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 16; 2 Notts U 29; 3 Notts 53

W35 TEAM: 1 Holme Pierrepont 188; 2 Mansfield 207; 3 Long Eaton 242

U17: 1 M Grant (Linc W) 20:45; 2 S Wheeler (Der) 22:15; 3 A Bianchi (R’cliffe) 22:26

TEAM: 1 Derby 20; 2 Burton 23; 3 Mansfield 34

U15: 1 O Lee (Der) 13:01; 2 M Cheetham (Burton) 13:10; 3 M Don (Charn) 13:10

TEAM: 1 Derby 17; 2 Mansfield 22; 2 Lincoln Wellington 33

U13: 1 O Goodale (Corby) 13:04; 2 J Lenton (Der) 14:16; 3 S Brumfit (Mansf) 14:42

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 16; 2 Derby 30; 3 OWLS 36

SUSSEX LEAGUE, Match 3, Ardingly, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, December 6

The South of England Showground once again offered a venue to the league and, with its plentiful car parking space, offers what many venues cannot.

The senior men’s race saw a win for Brighton & Hove’s Andrew Green over his junior club mate Finlay Goodman as their club again dominated in the team stakes.

The women’s event again also included the under-17 women and Molly Smithers, who was 11th in the under-17 English national, scored her third overall women’s win of the winter but, this time over Hy AC’s Imogen Matthews.

In the younger races, Isabella Buchanan, the delayed 2024 English National under-13 runner-up, continued where she left off last year and continued her domination of the age group that has lasted nearly two full winters.

Men: 1 A Green (B&H) 29:17; 2 F Goodman (B&H, U20) 29:27; 3 W Boutwood (Chich R) 29:37

M40: 1 J Franklin (B&H) 31:29

M45: 1 T Meanwell (Lewes) 33:02

M50: 1 H Bristow (B&H) 32:39

M55: 1 L Sida (Lewes) 36:14

M60: 1 M Dooley (B&H) 40:08

M65: 1 T Hicks (Hay H) 43:52

U20: 2 F Matthews (B&H) 30:36

TEAM Div 1 (6 to score): 1 B&H 42; 2 Phoenix 119; 3 Lewes 169

M35 TEAM: 1 B&H 24; 2 Eastbourne Rovers 36; 3 Phoenix 38

M50 TEAM: 1 B&H 21

U17: 1 F Lumber-Fry (E’brne) 17:57; 2 F Boniface (Horsh) 18:48; 3 D Airey (Craw) 19:04

TEAM: 1 B&H 16; 2 Eastbourne R 29; 3 Crawley 30

U15: 1 T Thorn-Watts (B&H) 15:15; 2 G Urben (B&H) 15:48; 3 H Chapman (Lewes) 15:57

TEAM: 1 B&H 7; 2 Bodyworks 21; 3 Lewes 29

U13: 1 F Nottage (Craw) 11:32; 2 I Bowley (Phoe) 11:39; 3 H Wrapson (Horsh) 11:49

TEAM: 1 B&H 19; 2 Phoenix 31; 3 Worthing 31

Women: 1 M Smithers (Chich R, U17) 20:38; 2 I Matthews (Hy) 20:32; 3 A James (B&H, U20) 20:58

W45: 1 A Dixon (HY) 21:56

W50: 1 S Rushforth (Phoe) 22:37

W55: 1 O Webb (Hailsh) 26:20; 2 L Lumber (Hails) 26:36

W65: 1 J Lennon (Steyn) 28:59

U17: 2 I Wheeler (Horsh BS) 21:19; 3 D Connor (E’brne) 21:26

TEAM Div 1 (4 to score): 1B&H 40; 2 Lewes 55; 3 Phoenix 71

W35 TEAM (3 to score): 1 Lewes 13; 2 Hy 29; 3 Eastbourne R 33

W50 TEAM: 1 Burgess Hill 20

U17 TEAM: 1 Eastbourne 36; 2 Phoenix 38; 3 Chich R 38

U15: 1 I Buchanen (Hy) 16:53; 2 I Lendrum (Chich R) 17:21; 3 H Mervyb-Thomas (B&H) 17:42

TEAM: 1 Hy 10; 2 B&H 34; 3 Crawley 42

U13: 1 A Adams (Chich R) 12:33; 2 L Povey (B’wks) 12:48; 3 P Alden (Chich R) 12:53

TEAM: 1 Chich R 12; 2 B&H 22; 3 Hy 40

WESTWARD LEAGUE inc DEVON CHAMPIONSHIPS, Exeter, December 7

Josh Rowe won the league race overall but it was second placed Elliot Moran who won the men’s county championship, whilst down the age groups it was mainly the league winners who took the Devon golds.

For the women’ Cambridge & Coleridge’s Ellen Leggate, running in her Exeter University colours who won the combined women’s, under-20 and under-17 race Scarlett Livingstone and Eleanor Foster winning the age group Devon titles.

Men: 1 J Rowe (Corn) 7:19; 2 E Moran (Exe) 27:31; 3 B Holmes (Erme V) 27:34

M45: 1 M Jenkins (Bide) 28:51

M55: 1 P Wear (Corn) 31:38

DEVON CHAMPION: 1 Moran

U17: 1 R Barclay-Watt (Exe) 19:54; 2 J Forty (Exe) 20:41; 3 W Pearce (Newq) 20:55

DEVON CHAMPION: 1 Barclay-Watt

U15: 1 F Whybrow (Tav) 12:02; 2 L Snell (Torbay) 12:24; 3 J Adams (Exe) 12:37

DEVON CHAMPION: 1 Whybrow

U13: 1 S Bradbury (Corn) 9:23; 2 G Evans (Exe) 9:41; 3 K Barley (N Dev) 9:43

DEVON CHAMPION: 1 Evans

Women:1 J Leggate (Exe U) 22:48; 2 E Foster (N Dev, U17) 23:07; 3 S Livingstone (Exe, U20) 23:17

DEVON CHAMPION: 1 L Macro (SWRR) 24:56

U20: 1 Livingstone

U17: 1 Foster

U15: 1 E Birchall (Exe) 13:54; 2 E Goodspeed (Plym) 14:00; 3 A Little (Torbay) 14:02

DEVON CHAMPION: 1 Birchall

U13: 1 M Powell (N Dev) 10:34; 2 E Welsh (Plym) 10:43; 3 P Ryan (Exe) 10:44

DEVON CHAMPION: 1 Powell

WEST MIDLANDS YOUNG ATHLETES LEAGUE, Match 3, Newbold Revell, Warwickshire, December 7

Midland champion Archie Lane scored his second league win of the winter with a repeat comfortable win over Gabriel Wagstaff.

here was a third win for Brandan Smart in the under-15s and Sebastian Palmer in the under-13 boys’ events.

Olivia McGhee, the English Schools third placer and European steeplechase representative also notched up a third victory in the under-17 women’s race.

U17 Men: 1 A Lane (Leam) 15:42; 2 G Wagstaff (B&R) 16:03; 3 S Lambert (Strat) 16:06

U15: 1 B Smart (C&S) 9:52; 2 C Cresswell (C&S) 9:53; 3 Z Rush (S&SH) 9:55

U13: 1 S Palmer (W&B) 9:51; 2 S Howell (RS) 9:52; 3 H Marriott (R&N) 10:07

U17 Women: 1 O McGhee (R&N) 14:30; 2 H Turner (Stoke) 14:58; 3 T Thursfield (Stoke)15:03

U15: 1 M Blower (B&R) 11:05; 2 T Riches (Bir) 11:17; 3 B Lamb (R&N) 11:27

U13: 1 I Vickery (RSC) 10:18; 2 E Rudkin-Wilson (R&N) 10:19; 3 F Carty (R&N) 10:27

SCOTLAND WEST DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHPS, Erskine, December 6

Men (8.6km): 1 J Burns (Shett) 22:30; 2 C Smith (Cambus) 22:51; 3 J Downey (Kil’k) 22:56; 4 A McGill (Cambus) 22:59; 5 T Spencer (Glas U) 22:59; 6 P Neilson (Shett) 23:07

TEAM: 1 Cambus 55; 2 Shett 62; 3 Glas U 133; 4 Bella R 258

M40+: 1 P Avent (Shett) 24:08; 2 G Baillie (E Kilb, M45) 24:30; 3 O Coetzee (Bella R) 24:52

M50: B Brodie (Bella H) 25:36

M55: M King (Cambus) 26:44

M60: M McLoone (G’nock) 29:05

M65: G Walker (Bella H) 29:58

M40+ TEAM: 1 E Kilb 18; 2 Shett 28; 3 Cambus 39

U20 (6.4km, all Giff N): 1 O MacDonald 18:45; 2 G Griffiths 18:50; 3 A MacLean 18:55

TEAM: 1 Giff N 6; 2 S’clyde U) 21; 3 Kilb 27

U17 (5.7km): 1 D Kinnaird (Cambus) 15:11; 2 L Muir (Giff N) 15:18; 3 A Fraser-Moodie (Springb) 15:29

TEAM: 1 Giff N 12; 2 Cambus 27; 3 Garsc 33

U15 (4.2km): 1 D MacInnes (Giff N) 11:53; 2 R Fulton (Ayr S) 11:55; 3 A Wotherspoon (Law) 12:01

TEAM: 1 Giff N 10; 2 Garsc 33; 3 Kil’k 46

U13 (3.2km): 1 C Brown (Cambus) 8:08; 2 C Cooke (Kil’k) 8:15; 3 C Cameron (Giff N) 8:20

TEAM: 1 Giff N 29; 2 Shett 50; 3 Garsc 52

Women: 1 N Lang (Glas U) 25:17; 2 C Stewart (Shett) 25:23; 3 B Wallace (Shett) 25:26; 4 F Ross (Shett, W35) 25:29; 5 L McKenna (Shett) 25:50; 6 E McNicol (Glas U) 26:18

TEAM: 1 Shett 14; 2 Glas U 34; 3 Bella H 98; 4 Garsc 100

W40+: 1 L Bell (Garsc, W50) 27:45; 2 M Sandison (Springb, W45) 27:55; 3 A Chong (Giff N, W50) 30:04

W60: M McCutcheon (Giff N) 33:04

W75: D Henderson (Giff N) 47:34

W40+ TEAM: 1 Garsc 19; 2 Giff N 25; 3 Cambus 57

U20 (6.4km): 1 C MacPhie (Glas U) 22:22; 2 S Rae (S’clyde U) 22:32; 3 T Wright (Glas U) 22:47

TEAM: 1 Glas U 10; 2 Giff N 20; 3 Garsc 41

U17 (5.7km): 1 M Gairn (Aird) 18:02; 2 L Taylor (Law) 18:19; 3 H Simpson (Giff N) 18:54

TEAM: 1 Giff N 15; 2 VPCG 29; 3 I’clyde 39

U15 (4.2km): 1 N Clark (E Kilb) 13:06; 2 E Cameron (Giff N) 13:16; 3 L Finnigan (N Ayrs) 13:20

TEAM: 1 Giff N 17; 2 E Kilb 26; 3 N Ayrs 34

U13 (3.2km): 1 A Boyle (Law) 8:58; 2 S Williams (Kilb) 9:06; 3 C Cameron Laing (VPCG) 9:12

TEAM: 1 Ayr S 29; 2 Kilb 32; 3 Law 47

SCOTLAND EAST DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS, Stirling, December 6

Men (8.6km): 1 J Crowe (Centr) 27:38; 2 H Hickey (Centr) 28:02; 3 A Thompson (Centr) 28:10; 4 M Knowles (C’thy) 28:32; 5 M Ferguson (A’deen) 28:48; 6 L Beagley (Centr) 29:03

TEAM: 1 Centr 38; 2 Cors 122; 3 A’deen 136; 4 Metro 246

M40+: 1 D Hastie (Gala) 29:51; 2 M Breen (Cors) 31:17; 3 A Gray (Penic) 31:41

M45: R Houston (Centr) 31:58

M50: J Tole (Metro) 32:04

M55: R Craig (Dund R) 37:14

M60: J Mayers (Muss) 39:21

M65: G Gilhooley (Loth) 42:19

M75: M Hammond (PHRC) 47:09

M40+ TEAM: 1 Cors 27; 2 Edin 31; 3 Metro 33

U20 (6.4km): 1 R Taylor (Lass) 23:21; 2 C Hendry (Falk VH) 23:37; 3 A Cardno (Edin U) 23:45

TEAM: 1 Edin 14; 2 Harm 25; 3 Living 38

U17 (5.7km): 1 R Taylor (Falk VH) 20:15; 2 A Dalgliesh (Gala) 20:23; 3 T Chmielowski (Corst) 20:29

TEAM: 1 Gala 11; 2 Falk VH 14; 3 A’deen 45

U15 (4.2km): 1 H Robinson (Dund H) 15:13; 2 L Anderson (Anst) 15:27; 3 T Ibbs (E Loth) 15:29

TEAM: 1 Falk VH 31; 2 Perth S 44; 3 Edin 44

U13 (3.2km): 1 B Burchill (Harm) 11:55; 2 A Whyte (Dunfer) 11:56; 3 G Wright (Lass) 12:20

TEAM: 1 Harm 15; 2 S’earn 30; 3 Dunfer 31

Women (8.6km): 1 N Scott (Edin) 33:10; 2 M Millar (Centr, W35) 33:11; 3 K Dickson (C’thy) 33:13; 4 N Carr (C’thy) 33:40; 5 G Whelan (Centr) 33:57; 6 K Rourke (Gala) 34:06

TEAM: 1 Edin 34; 2 Centr 35; 3 Gala 80; 4 Edin U 121

W40+: 1 F Ross (Falk VH) 35:25; 2 S Green (Gala) 36:04; 3 K Barden (Gala, W45) 36:41

W50: P Baillie (Gala) 38:28

W55: J Dunbar (Edin) 40:02

W60: J Gudgin (C’gie) 44:56

W65: C Myerscough (Kinross) 48:04

40+ TEAM: 1 Gala 19; 2 HBT 21; 3 Edin 33

U20 (6.4km, all Edin U): 1 C-R Burton 28:22; 2 Z Rennie 28:35; 3 K Sandilands 28:58

TEAM: 1 1 Edin U 6; 2 Falk VH 30

U17 (5.7km): 1 R Caves (Harm) 23:18; 2 C Wright (Lass) 24:13; 3 A Richardson (Gala) 24:19

TEAM: 1 Harm 13; 2 Gala 36; 3 Falk VH 47

U15 (4.2km): 1 E Daunt (Edin) 17:07; 2 E Hunter (Centr) 17:30; 3 I Madhra (Lass) 17:43

TEAM: 1 Edin 22; 2 Centr 22; 3 A’deen 33

U13 (3.2km): 1 M Glass Park (A’deen) 12:06; 2 G Whyte (Perth S) 12:40; 3 M Trewartha (Gala) 12:43

TEAM: 1 Edin 19; 2 Gala 21; 3 A’deen 28

SCOTLAND NORTH DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS, Gordonstoun, Elgin

Men (8km): 1 Ross Gollan (E Suth) 25:38; 2 R Regan (I’ness) 26:10; 3 J Wilson (Moray) 27:27; 4 P Vokes (HHR) 27:41; 5 F Roberts (HHR) 27:49; 6 F Murray (E Suth) 27:54

TEAM: 1 I’ness 59; 2 E Suth 87; 3 HHR 99; 4 Moray 139

M40+: 1 G Lennox (E Suth) 28:14; 2 D MacDonald (I’ness, M45) 28:29; 3 E Wilson (Insch TR) 30:33

M55: R Burnett (I’ness) 31:09

M60: T Brand (I’ness) 35:45

M65: G Ambrose (I’ness) 38:10

M40+ TEAM: 1 I’ness 11; 2 Insch TR 32; 3 HHR 36

U20 (6.5km): 1 A Baird (I’ness) 21:42; 2 L Thomas (Ross C) 22:09; 3 R Stirling (I’ness) 23:32

TEAM: I’ness 11

U17 (5.5km): 1 B Sutherland (Ross C) 20:00; 2 E Thompson (I’ness) 20:41; 3 F McLuckie (Moray) 21:22

TEAM: 1 Ross C 23; 2 Moray 24; 3 Gord’stn Sc 34

U15 (4km): 1 Archie Grant (I’ness) 14:45; 2 F Hume (Ross C) 15:09; 3 Austin Grant (I’ness) 15:29

TEAM: 1 I’ness 9; 2 Ross C 12

U13 (3km): 1 T Smith (L’ber) 14:09; 2 K Tresidder (L’ber) 14:18; 3 O Machado-Turra (I’ness) 14:23

TEAM: 1 I’ness 12; 2 Gord’stn Sc 32

Women (8km): 1 C Graves (HHR) 30:49; 2 S Hodgson (HHR) 31:09; 3 M Davie (Forres, W35) 31:46; 4 H Leigh (I’ness, W40) 31:54; 5 A Gollan (Dees R 32:39; 6 L McKenzie (Dever) 33:06

TEAM: 1 HHR 25; 2 L’ber 52; 3 I’ness 57

W40+: 2 M MacLeod (Storn, W50) 33:40; 3 C Marwick (HHR) 35:34

W55: J Barker (Moray) 37:42

W60: R Wright (Forres) 43:31

W40+ TEAM: 1 HHR 14; 2 Forres 27; 3 Moray 29

U20 (6km): 1 A Stewart (Storn) 26:55; 2 L Prendergast (Gord’stn Sc) 29:43; 3 I Scott (I’ness) 32:26

U17 (5.5m): 1 L MacRae (I’ness) 24:14; 2 A Howard (I’ness) 24:23; 3 A MacDonald (N Uist) 26:18

TEAM: 1 I’ness 8; 2 Gord’stn Sc 28

U15 (4km): 1 N Doorley (I’ness) 15:50; 2 C Comisso (Ross C) 16:42; 3 R Campbell (N Uist) 17:02

TEAM: 1 I’ness 12; 2 Gord’stn 28; 3 Ross C 38

U13 (3km): 1 H Reid (P’head) 13:38; 2 K Grant (I’ness) 13:43; 3 I Souter (I’ness) 14:13

TEAM: 1 I’ness 9; 2 HHR 33; 3 Ross C 42