Oxford beat Cambridge at Varsity cross-country match

Published: 08th December, 2025
Updated: 8th December, 2025
BY Martin Duff

Dark blues beat their old rivals at Roehampton on December 6 on a day that celebrated the 50th women's race.

The men’s field spread out as the race unfolded over the traditional course before Oxford’s Chris Parker headed team-mate Alex Gruen in the rush to the line outside the Thames Hare & Hounds headquarters to lead his university to another team win.

Tom Wood followed to give the dark blues a one-two-three before Cameron Deverill led a Cambridge trio but they were chasing a lost cause as Oxford now match Cambridge with 67 wins each.

Varsity match (Graham Smith)

Hanna Andrejczuk made it an Oxford double by taking the ladies' race and her university also had a comfortable team win over the light blues, their third in a row.

Peter Molloy won the old blues race for Cambridge but could not stop Oxford winning that team race mob match.

Oxford and Cambridge athletes (Graham Smith)

Men: 1 C Parker (Oxf) 38:56; 2 A Gruen (Oxf) 38:59; 3 T Wood (Oxf) 39:09; 4 C Deverill (Camb) 39:19; 5 E Spencer (Camb) 39:26; 6 O Wallek (Camb) 39:34

TEAM: 1 Oxford 33: 2 Cambridge 47

Varsity ladies' race (Graham Smith)

Women: 1 H Andrejczuk (Oxf) 24:09; 2 A Weightman (Camb) 24:18; 3 E Davey (Oxf) 25:03; 4 B Rawlinson (Oxf) 25:29; 5 A Schwartze-Chintapatla (Oxf) 25:31; 6 E Dey-Johnson (Oxf) 25:33

TEAM: 1 Oxford 32; 2 Cambridge 46

Oxford women's team (Graham Smith)

OLD BLUES MATCH

Men: 1 P Molloy (Camb) 21:20; 2 J Martin (Oxf) 21:48; 3 A Howard (Oxf) 22:02

M40: 1 D Bruce (Oxf) 25:04

M65: 1 I Lloyd (Camb) 27:08

Women: 1 P Barker (Camb H) 23:49; 2 C Buckley (Oxf) 25:15; 3 J Kelly (Oxf) 26:21

W50: 1 E Colman-Jones (Camb) 30:38

Mob Match TEAM (23 to score): 1 Oxford 422; 2 Cambridge 676

