Oxford beat Cambridge at Varsity cross-country match

Dark blues beat their old rivals at Roehampton on December 6 on a day that celebrated the 50th women's race.

The men’s field spread out as the race unfolded over the traditional course before Oxford’s Chris Parker headed team-mate Alex Gruen in the rush to the line outside the Thames Hare & Hounds headquarters to lead his university to another team win.

Tom Wood followed to give the dark blues a one-two-three before Cameron Deverill led a Cambridge trio but they were chasing a lost cause as Oxford now match Cambridge with 67 wins each.

Hanna Andrejczuk made it an Oxford double by taking the ladies' race and her university also had a comfortable team win over the light blues, their third in a row.

Peter Molloy won the old blues race for Cambridge but could not stop Oxford winning that team race mob match.

Men: 1 C Parker (Oxf) 38:56; 2 A Gruen (Oxf) 38:59; 3 T Wood (Oxf) 39:09; 4 C Deverill (Camb) 39:19; 5 E Spencer (Camb) 39:26; 6 O Wallek (Camb) 39:34

TEAM: 1 Oxford 33: 2 Cambridge 47

Women: 1 H Andrejczuk (Oxf) 24:09; 2 A Weightman (Camb) 24:18; 3 E Davey (Oxf) 25:03; 4 B Rawlinson (Oxf) 25:29; 5 A Schwartze-Chintapatla (Oxf) 25:31; 6 E Dey-Johnson (Oxf) 25:33

TEAM: 1 Oxford 32; 2 Cambridge 46

OLD BLUES MATCH

Men: 1 P Molloy (Camb) 21:20; 2 J Martin (Oxf) 21:48; 3 A Howard (Oxf) 22:02

M40: 1 D Bruce (Oxf) 25:04

M65: 1 I Lloyd (Camb) 27:08

Women: 1 P Barker (Camb H) 23:49; 2 C Buckley (Oxf) 25:15; 3 J Kelly (Oxf) 26:21

W50: 1 E Colman-Jones (Camb) 30:38

Mob Match TEAM (23 to score): 1 Oxford 422; 2 Cambridge 676