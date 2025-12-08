Two races, one final – the future of indoor 400m racing

World Athletics' decision to turn the world indoor 400m final into two separate heats has caused debate with Femke Bol among those raising eyebrows at the decision.

Does World Athletics’ decision to split the 400m final at the World Indoor Championships into two races signal the beginning of the end for the event? Or is it a smart ploy to save the event from extinction?

Previously a final would have six athletes battling for medals but the new rules, which are set to kick in at the 2026 World Indoor Champs in Toruń, will see two races consisting of four athletes in each with the gold medal going to the athlete who runs the fastest time.

Just over 20 years ago the 200m was scrapped from the World Indoor Championships because athletes drawn in the inside lanes barely had a chance due to the tight bends and centrifugal force.

Increasingly athletes drawn in those lanes simply chose not to compete. So are we now seeing a similar situation in the 400m, where being drawn on an inside lane carries similar disadvantages?

I always feel it’s a shame the 200m was scrapped from major indoor championships. In the world of British sprinting, Linford Christie’s first major international title came at the European Indoor Champs over 200m in Madrid in 1985. Later, one of the highlights at the 2003 World Indoor Champs in Birmingham was Marlon Devonish’s 200m victory. The event is still held at the national championships, too, where there is often drama as sprinters sling-shot out of the final bend and give it their all down the short home straight.

Part of the skill of doing well in a championship 200m was making sure you ran well enough in the rounds to get a good lane in the final. Surely the same is true for the 400m too.

One athlete we are unlikely to see racing 400m indoors in future is Femke Bol. The Dutch athlete holds the world record with 49.17 but is making a much-anticipated move up to 800m in 2026. What's more, she reacted to AW's Instagram post about World Athletics' decision to run two races with several 'raised eyebrows' emojis.

How will she fare at her new distance? It seems everyone has a strong opinion but I asked someone who is better placed than most to make a judgement – the iconic 1970s and 1980s athlete Harald Schmid.

The German won three European titles at 400m hurdles from 1978-1986, minor medals at the World Championships in 1983 and 1987 and he had a best of 47.48. In addition, he was Ed Moses’ closest rival for many years.

Notably, though, he stepped up to 800m briefly and clocked an impressive 1:44.83 in Koblenz toward the end of his career.

On Bol’s move from 400m hurdles to 800m, the 68-year-old told AW: “It’s a great idea. I like a sprinter switching to the 800m. Modern 800m races are closer and closer to a sprint. So good luck for this adventure!”