Blyth Sands Race grows in popularity

Blyth Sands Race grows in popularity

AW
Published: 09th December, 2025
Updated: 9th December, 2025
BY Martin Duff

Our latest round-up from multi-terrain, road and fell races around the UK kicks off with this off-road race in Northumberland.

BLYTH SANDS RACE, Northumberland, December 7

The race along the sands between Blyth and Seaton Sluice Harbour attracted a sizeable field with the handicap being won by Morpeth’s Gavin Bayne from first woman home Stephanie MacLean-Dann.

Handicap Overall (5M): G Bayne (Morp, M70) 24:25; 2 S MacLean-Dann (NSP, W50) 25:01; 3 W Pawsey (NSP, W45) 25:35

Blyth Sands Race (David Hewitson)

TEAM: 1 NSP15; 2 Elvet 59; 3 Tyne Bridge 62

Winners

Men: J Anderson (NSP, M40) 27:44

M45: R Kleiser (Elvet) 27:26

M50: M Littlewood (Elvet) 28:21

M60: G Penn (NSP) 27:13

M65: C Hall (NSP) 27:19

Stephanie MacLean-Dann (David Hewitson)

Women: I Hessey (Elvet, W35) 27:36

W40: L Jardine (Heaton) 28:26

W45: E McCabe (Elvet) 31:00

W50: A Basu (Elvet) 30:57

W55: N Cameron (Heaton) 29:49

W60: J Cross (Clare) 29:32

Blyth Sands Race (David Hewitson)

BECCLES TURKEY TROT 10, Suffolk, December 7

Overall: 1 J McAllen (Waveney) 55:45

M40: 1 M Hayward (New J) 56:42

M45: 1 S Cook (Lowestoft) 58:29

M50: 1 C Mower (St Ed) 60:28

M65: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 65:27

Women: 1 R Nicholson (Waveney, W40) 63:38

W50: 1 L Knights (Vegan) 71:09

BROMHAM 10km PUDDING RUN, Chippenham, Wiltshire, December 7

Overall: 1 S Nott (Calne) 31:01; 2 L James (T Bath) 31:21

M50: 1 S Brace (T Bath) 35:16

Women: 1 F Spruit (T Bath) 36:56

W50: 1 J Carter (T Bath) 40:55

MILTON KEYNES WINTER HALF-MARATHON, Buckinghamshire, December 7

Overall: 1 S Winters (Bed C) 68:27; 2 J Davis (VoA) 70:34

Women: 1 C Candie (W35) 82:43

W45: 1 H Gibbs 84:57

W50: 1 S Rose 93:51

MYERSCOUGH 10, Preston, Lancashire, December 7

Overall: 1 M Greenwood (Trawden) 55:07

Women: 1 H Tomlinson (Bolt) 60:06; 2 F Hughes (Wirr, W40) 60:35

PERCY PUD 10km, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, December 7

Hayley Gill celebrated her elevation to the W50 veteran ranks with a lifetime personal best 35:49 when winning the women’s section.

Overall: 1 M Jones (Sheff) 31:07; 2 D Byrne (Hallam) 31:42

M40: 1 K Swainson (Sheff RC) 32;15

M45: 1 P Plant (Clowne) 32:58

Women: 1 H Gill (Mansf, W50) 35:49

W40: 1 C Brook (Leeds) 37:42

W45: 1 C Beercamp (Totley) 39:00

W50: 2 F Davies (Barns) 39:25

W60: 1 B Coomber (Denby D) 40:57

W70: 1 D Kesterton (Steel) 48:43

PERIVALE 5, Middlesex, November 7

Overall: 1 R Serif (Belg) 24:48

M40: 1 J Poole (Serp) 26:05

Women: 1 J Judd (Chelms) 28:10

W45: 1 N Densley (Camb’ly) 31:12

W55: 1 A Critchlow (W4H) 31:47

RUNNING GRAND PRIX, Goodwood, West Sussex, November 7

James Baker notched up his fifth marathon victory at his local Running Festival Marathon and now claims 1218 victories in all races during his career.

Here, 2:36:28 delivered the goods.

Overall (26.2M): 1 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 2:36:28

Women: 1 K Rose-Ham 3:01:39

Overall (20M): 1 A Hudson 2:03:52

Women: 1 S Overington (S Lon) 2:12;46; 2 M James (S Lon, W50) 2:13:32

VICTORY 5, Portsmouth, Hampshire, December 7

After several years competing in the United States, Lachlan Wellington returned to place sixth in the Great South Run 10-miles back in October but here was on his previous home territory to just duck under the 34-minute barrier with 23:59.

Rachel Laurie headed top veteran Erin Willmers to take the women’s section with a 28:33 clocking in her debut over the distance.

Overall: 1 L Wellington (Ports) 23:59; 2 H Smith (Soton) 24:07; 3 A Smart (Card) 24:53; 4 A Jones (Ports, M40) 24:54; 5 C Newnham (Ryde) 25:05; 6 J O’Hara (AFD) 25:10

M45: 1 G Marshall (Ryde) 26:49

M50: 1 D Furmidge (Ryde) 28:03

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 29:16

M65: 1 M Williams (Ports) 32:31

M70: 1 R Burton (BMH) 33;29

M75: 1 P Young (Ryde) 41:07

Women: 1 R Laurie (Chich R) 28:33; 2 E Willmers (Win RC, W40) 28:58; 3 E Wicks (AFD, W40) 29:08; 4 E Tolley (Ports) 30:37

W45: 1 T Anderson (Win RC) 31:03

W50: 1 E Montiel (Ports) 32:0`

W55: 1 T Train (Ryde) 35:30

W65: 1 L Tyler (Farn R) 36:20

W70: 1 H Dean (Chich R) 37:40

SHREWSBURY WINTER FESTIVAL 5km, Shropshire, December 6

British & Irish Masters International M35 champion Lee Gratton ran out a narrow winner in a tight race with a 14:42 clocking as Eden O’Dea was well inside her previous best when taking the women’s race with a 16:05 clocking.

Overall: 1 L Gratton (Ruge) 14:42; 2 J Griffiths (Swan) 14:45; 3 W Driscoll (Belg) 14:50; 4 I Thomas (Carm, U20) 14:52; 5 D Fox (Warr) 14:53; 6 N Shaw (Lough) 14:54; 7 A Chambers (Salf) 15:05; 8 D Rigby (B&W) 15:06

M40: 1 M Costello (Shrews) 15:31

M45: 1 C Gidlow (Stoke) 15:23; 2 I Fisher (Macc) 15:27

M55: 1 C Hollingshead (C&S) 18:02

Women: 1 E O’Dea (Dees) 16:05; 2 K Latham (Nant, W35) 17:03

W40: 1 A Hollingworth (Newc St) 17:25

W50: 1 J Cook (Shrews) 19:36; 2 L Callaghan (Trenth) 19:38

W55: 1 J Stanfield (Trenth) 19:55

W65: 1 M Swain (C&S) 22:47

GREAT EDINBURGH CHRISTMAS RUN, Inverleith Park, Edinburgh, December 7

W60 (10km): Claire Dalrymple 49:13

Fell

HEXHAMSHIRE HOBBLE, Allendale, December 7

Overall (10.5M/1220ft): 1 C Larkin (N’land F) 62:03; 2 L Cuthbertson (N’land F) 67:48; 3 R MacNeil (N’land F) 68:22; 4 Benjamin Ormshaw 70:57; 5 C Alborough (Dur F) 71:26; 6 A Armin (Salt) 71:50

M40: A Blackett (Dur F) 73:12

M50: P Vincent (Tyne) 79:17

M60: A McDonald (Morp) 87:37

Women: 1 L Chapman (Jesm J) 84:15; 2 Anna Burt 84:31; 3 Becky Hill 84:55; 4 A Rea (Jesm J) 85:54

W40: S Tranter (Allen V) 94:05

W50: H Heaney (NSP) 98:57

W60: M L Ridley (Dur F) 1:48:15

CARDINGTON CRACKER, Church Stretton, December 7

Overall (9M/2600ft): 1 H Holmes (Mat) 80:28; 2 D Jones (Mercia, M40) 82:32; 3 J Agnew (Mercia) 83:59; 4 S Mayglothling (Croft A, M40) 84:08; 5 J Stuart (Mercia, M50) 84:10; 6 S Smith (Mercia, M40) 86:28

M55: A Davies (Mercia) 94:25

M65: J Langton (Mercia) 1:43:07

M70: S Jones (Arran) 1:59:57

Women: 1 M Jones-Walters (Mercia) 98:21; 2 J Toone (Mercia, W40) 98:44; 3 E Fowler (Mercia, W45) 1:43:47; 4 M Price (Mercia, W50) 1:44:12

W55: D Millington (Mercia) 1:45:24

W60: G Evans (Shrews) 2:01:44

W65: M Kodz (Mercia) 2:08:40

BILL FOX GRAVY PUD, Tintwistle, December 7

Overall (5M/1000ft): 1 K Ball (Denb D) 39:19; 2 Joe Crossfield 39:26; 3 L Cook (Marp) 39:27; 4 R Cottam (P’stone FPR, M40) 40:23; 5 S Knowles (Penn, M50) 40:36; 6 J Williams (Hermit, M50) 41:55

M55: G Bate (Fell Pon) 44:36

M60: I Neville (P’stone FPR) 46:40

M65: Alan Turner 52:00

M70: C Horsfall (Hands R) 61:13

Women: 1 H Wingfield (Hallam) 44:29; 2 Nuala McDonough 49:03; 3 H Shaw (P’stone FPR) 50:54; 4 G Cox (Mat) 52:33

W60: Jane Crowson 52:59

W65: M Jeal (G’dale) 64:47

W70: B Nixon (P’stone FPR) 70:49

MYTHOLMROYD, Halifax, December 7

Overall (10km/411m): 1 G Mulholland (Calder V, M50) 48:53; 2 R Anderson (Holm) 50:11; 3 I Holmes (Bing, M60) 50:46; 4 S Godsman (Calder V, M50) 50:53; 5 M Malyon (Bail, M40) 54:26; 6 J Ellis (Denb D) 54:31

M70: A Essex (Sadd) 81:15

U21: B Hardaker (K&C) 60:35

Women: 1 E Hopkinson (Wharf) 61:15; 2 N Cusack (Tod) 66:58; 3 N Jackson (N Leeds F, W40) 71:00; 4 C Read (Knave) 74:23

W60: J Scarf (Tod) 78:32

