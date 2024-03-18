Briggs clocks 74:24 to take women’s race as Ahmed runs 64:42 for overall win in big West Country road race

Double Birmingham League winner and Midland Cross Country Champs runner-up, Omar Ahmed led throughout the Bath Half-Marathon on Sunday (March 17) after going through 3km in 8:25 before winning in 64:42, Martin Duff reports.

Dylan Evans chased hard all of the way and was 17 seconds down on the Birchfield runner’s 14:51 at 5km and the margin changed by only a second or two at each subsequent checkpoint before finishing a comfortable second in 64:54.

London Marathon-bound Becky Briggs took the women’s race in 74:24 but followed eventual runner-up Anna Domville through 5km in 17:07 before going ahead before 9km then surging away to win by half-a-minute.

Overall: 1 O Ahmed (Bir) 64:42; 2 D Evans (SB) 64:54; 3 A Lawrence (VP&TH) 65:37; 4 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 66:04; 5 J Hoad (THH) 66:05; 6 S Hogan (Soton) 66:21

M40: 1 M Edwards (W Tempo) 68:55

M45: 1 R Michlaeson-Yeates (S&SH) 71:23

M50: 1 M Jennings (MMM) 73:21

M55: 1 L Aherne (P Bryn) 75:23

M60: 1 P Reddaway (Ware) 86:03

M65: 1 M White (B Pear) 98:40

M70: 1 I Newsham (L Goat) 98:55

M75: 1 P Rogers (T Bath) 1:58:11

Women: 1 B Briggs (CoH) 74:24; 2 A Domville (T Bath) 74:54; K Olding (TVH) 75:15; 4 C Arnell 77:31; 5 R Anderbury 78:41

W40: 1 A Harrold (Truro) 79:13

W50: 1 K Harris (High) 80:36

W55: 1 A Riddell-Webster (Fulham) 84:41

W60: 1 C Hawling (Chelt) 1:41:07

W65: 1 J Hutchinson 98:17

W70: 1 A Dockery (W’bury) 1:56:33

ESSEX 20, Saffron Waldon, March 17

In his first race of the year, Peter Robinson took the Essex title for the third year in a row but his 1:47:27 victory was down on his previous outings, although he did lead Essex to an inter-county title, Martin Duff reports.

In her first venture over the distance, Verity Hopkins took the women’s section by more than a minute in 1:57:42, a time that out to bode well for a marathon debut inside 2:40.

Overall: 1 P Robinson (S’field) 1:47:27; 2 B Stephenson (Dart, M40) 1:48:42; 3 J Eves (Bed C, M40) 1:49:32; 4 J Entwistle (WG&EL) 1:50:43; 5 P Molyneux (S’field, M40) 1:50:44; 6 O Knowles (Petts W) 1:50:53

M50: 1 T Farrer (Hunts) 2:02:07

M55: 1 C Dyce 2:04:28

M60: 1 O Dare (Witham) 2:09:01

M65: 1 C Stephenson (Col H) 2:23:23

M70: 1 D Butler (Bill’cay) 2:23:47

Inter-County TEAM: 1 Essex 5:29:11; 2 Kent 5:30:42; 3 Cambs 5:42:37; 4 Suffolk 5:49:45; 5 Norfolk 5:49:58; 6 Sussex 5:56:54; 7 Herts 6:02:36

Women: 1 V Hopkins (Ton) 1:57:42; 2 R Wild (Col H 2:08:29; 3 L Barnes 2:09:11; 4 E Baverstock (Orion) 2:09:54; 5 S Overington (S’field) 2:10:17; 6 H Mann (St Alb) 2:10:38

W40: 1 K Woodward (Ware) 2:10:45

W45: 1 E Fogg (N For) 2:14:37

W50: 1 E Prideaux (S’field) 2:14:32

W55: 1 S Roberts (Colt) 2:40:46

W60: 1 W Aldridge (Dengie) 3:07:43

W65: 1 G Bullen (Thurr) 3:18:16

W70: 1 S Veerasamy (Dag 88) 4:00:24

Inter-County TEAM: 1 Essex 6:29:36; 2 Herts 6:35:51; 3 Sussex 6:37:50; 4 Suffolk 6:46:16; 5 Norfolk 6:47:15; 6 Cambs 6:50:53; 7 Hants 6:54:29; 8 Kent 6:55:17

SPORTSSHOES PODIUM FESTIVAL, Leicester, March 16

The elite women’s race saw five of the top six British women home take advantage of a combination of good conditions, prize money and go-faster shoes to set personal bests, Martin Duff reports.

Behind Kenyan Caroline Nyaga’s 14:59, Abbie Donnelly led the personal best charge with 15:18 ahead of Melissa Courtney-Bryant’s 15:27. Her time was matched by Verity Ockenden, who was the only leading Brit not on PB form.

For the elite men, it was Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet who got home ahead of Amos Langat and Daniel Kosen in 13:19. In fourth spot Irish junior Nick Griggs was also in personal best form with a Northern Ireland record of 13:39.

The best of the Brits was Will Barnicoat with 13:43 ahead of 2022 world 1500m champion Jake Wightman’s 13:52.

Elite men (A Race): 1 H Gebrhiwet (ETH) 13:19; 2 A Langat 13:24; 3 D Kosen (KEN) 13:27; 4 N Griggs (IRE, U20) 13:39; 5 B Magnusson (ICE) 13:42; 6 W Barnicoat 13:43; 7 V Ortiz-Rivera ((PUR) 13:43; 8 J West 13:44; 9 D Kimaiyo 13;48; 10 A Other 23;49; 11 J Wightman (Edin) 13:52; 12 I Balabanov (BUL) 13:54; 13 Z Seddon (Brack) 13;55; 14 M Chazarra 14:00; 15 R Allen (Leeds) 14:01

B Race:

1 T Crockett (Exe U) 14:13; 2 J Woods (Worth) 14:21; 3 J O’Farrell (Liv) 14:21

Sub 15 race:

1 J Smith (kend) 14:18; 2 H Jonas (Norw, u20) 14:25; 3 L Sone (AFD) 14:30

Elite women: 1 C Nyaga (KEN) 14:59; 2 A Donnelly (Linc W) 15:18; 3 M Courtney-Bryant (Poole) 15:27; 4 V Ockenden (Swan) 15:27; 5 J Lau-Share 15:33; 6 K Axford (Belg) 15:34; 7 M Davies (Sale)

15:34; 8 A Quirk (Brack) 15:35; 9 C Ruiz 15:35; 10 C Gallardo 15:37

B Race

1 H Taunton (Taunt) 16:41; 2 L Armitage (Sale) 16:44; 3 V Hiscock (Read) 16:47

FRIDAY NIGHT UNDER THE LIGHTS, Battersea Park, London, March 15

Overall (Race 1): 1 M Sunderland (Wok, U20) 15:29

Women: 1 S Twell (AFD) 16:27; 2 B Wood (Salis, U20) 16:36

Overall (Race 2):

1 W Douglas (W Tempo) 15:48

Women: 1 M Deadman (BMH) 16:25; 2 P Craig-McFeeley (Herne H) 16:54; 3 L Major (THH) 17:01

Overall (Race 3):

1 T Sycklemore (BMH) 14:25; 2 C Thorne (Cambus) 14:27; 3 H Hart (Belg) 14:28

NORTH LINCOLNSHIRE HALF-MARATHON & 10km, Scunthorpe, March 17

Jordan Skelly was a minute outside his best when winning overall in 66:33 but it was enough to see off a challenge from Elliott Smales by 25 seconds, Martin Duff reports.

Heather Townsend, who ran 2:37:01 in last year’s London Marathon, took the women’s section in 74:40, two minutes clear of City of Leeds team mate Camilla McKnespley.

Overall (13.1M): 1 J Skelly (Linc W) 66:33; 2 E Smales (Roth) 66:58; 3 W Strangeway (Linc W) 67:07; 4 J Hall (Leeds) 67:14; 5 J Rainsford (Heanor) 67:43; 6 J Johnson (Bev) 67:49

M40: 1 J Young (Knares) 75:45

M45: 1 J Wilson (Brid) 75:45

M50: 1 J Walton (Leeds) 64:25

M55: 1 C Lynam 80:34

M60: 1 C Gibbs 82:30

M65: 1 R Jones (Trent P) 98:00

M75: 1 J Willis (Skeg) 1:47:23

Women: 1 H Townsend (Leeds) 74:40; 2 C McKnespley (Leeds) 76:45; 3 A Pearse (Steel) 77:19; 4 C Thornton (Linc W) 77:48; 5 K Ballantyne-Chalmers (Leeds) 81:15; 6 C Brock (Steel, W35) 82:36

W40: 1 R Cole (Linc W) 83:48

W50: 1 H Hall (Knaves) 87:32

W55: 1 J Bolton (Kimber) 95:46

W60: 1 F Usher (Linc &D) 91:32

W65: 1 C Wheelhouse (Donc) 99:20

W70: 1 D Kesterton (Steel) 1:43:09

Overall (10km): 1 M Bowser (Linc W, M40) 31:09; 2 D Garbutt (Durh) 31:24; 3 S Robinson (Linc W) 31:30

Women: 1 S Kemshall (St Ther) 35:29; 2 L Race (Barns, W35) 38:32; 3 A Scales 39:02

