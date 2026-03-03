Athletes of all ages at the Last Friday of the Month 5km in Hyde Park

An under-13 and over-60 finish in the top three at London event as we bring you our latest road racing round-up.

LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, Hyde Park, London, February 27

There can't be too many open road races where an under-13 and a 62-year-old have finished in the top three, Steve Smythe reports.

Recent English National cross-country under-13 fifth placer Sophia Davies won the women's race in a PB 17:35 despite breezy conditions and a far from flat course in this monthly event.

Eleven seconds back January winner Catherine O'Connor was second while W60 Clare Elms won a sprint for third.

Elms also received an award on the day for easily being the top athlete in the event in 2025 based on the six best age-graded results of last year where she averaged over 100pc on age-grading.

This here was significantly her best age for age run on the course, as her 18:19 was not only a W60 course record but only fell four seconds short of her world best set on a much flatter course at Battersea last December.

The multi age-group world record-breaker was returning from a week of illness where she was unable to run at all complicated with family problems which included her mother dying at the weekend and having to visit her father in hospital every day.

Elms started slowly but a 3:30 final kilometre gave her third place and improved her time from December by four seconds and, remarkably, now holds all course records from W40 to W60. It was also her quickest time on the course since 2019 when she set a then world W55 best of 17:39.

Fellow world champion Andrew Leach produced the next best age-graded performance (94.2pc) and the M60's 17:07 gave him 11th overall.

Overall: 1 M Mellor (Tun W) 16:08

M45: 1 J O'Mahony (Camb H) 16:34

M60: 1 A Leach (N Herts) 17:07

M80: 1 T Rea (H’field) 27:33

Women: 1 S Davies (Brent B, U13) 17:35; 2 C O'Connor (St Alb) 17:46; 3 C Elms (Kent, W60) 18:19

W50: 1 E Skinner (Kent) 19:10

W55: 1 A Critchlow (W4) 19:40: 2 S McDonald (S Lon) 20:04

W60: 2 R Hutton (S Lon) 21:04; 3 L Woolhouse (Vets) 21:31

W70: 1 K Hancock (Serp) 25:42

W75: 1 M Rayner (W4) 29:00

ANGLESEY HALF-MARATHON, North Wales, March 1

Overall: 1 A Jago 71:51

M50: 1 R Mansell (Cybi) 80:05

Women: 1 G Moore (Eryri) 82:43

BERKHAMPSTEAD HALF-MARATHON, Hertfordshire, March 1

Overall: 1 T Charles (Chorl, M40) 69:54; 2 K Lindars (VoA) 70:37; 3 J Davis (Dac) 70:43

M60: 1 S Townsend (Dac) 84:42

Women: 1 F Weddell (St Alb) 78:42

W40: 1 B Raftery (Tring) 83:55

W50: 1 A Young (Chilt) 95:38

W60: 1 R Eykelbosch (Dac) 1:43:15

BRIGHTON HALF-MARATHON, East Sussex, March 1

Seyfu Jamaal retained the title he won here last year albeit in a time a minute slower at 65:28 and comes after winning at the Hampton Court Half two weeks earlier.

The London Heathside runner’s time was getting on for a minute clear of Tosin Adedeji, who was a minute inside his previous best with 66:21. Also in new territory was third placed Reuben Hoyte with 66:41.

The women’s race was won by local Phoenix runner Maisie Trafford with 77:32, a time some four minutes quicker than her previous best and came after a return to running in 2025.

Overall: 1 S Jamaal (Lon H) 65:28; 2 T Adeji (NEB) 66:21; 3 R Hoyte (Phoe) 66:41; 4 S Anthoney (C&C) 67:24; 5 S Cook 68:39; 6 N Lawson (Altra) 68:52; 7 J McGraw (BRAT) 69:21; 8 J Fielding (ESM) 69:33; 9 A Jones (Ports, M40) 69:46; 10 C Lorimer (B&H) 70:00

M50: 1 P Middle 77:22

M65: 1 A Benn (Shoreham) 89:40

Women: 1 M Trafford (Phoe) 77:32; 2 R Whyte-Wilding (Lewes) 78:14; 3 L Lavender (Tri Lav, W35) 78:44; 4 S Chapman 80:00

W40: 1 R Hillman (Lewes) 82:53

W50: 1 A Wright 95:04

W55: 1 B Pradham 96:15

W60: 1 L Chislett (Arena) 1:40:07

BURGHLEY 7, Lincolnshire, March 1

Overall: 1 M Kallenberg (Swan) 36:01

Women: 1 T Clayton-Woods 42:23

CITY OF NEWPORT HALF-MARATHON, South Wales, March 1

Overall: 1 A Cambell (Llis) 69:38; 2 M Roderick (Tri Hard) 69:34

M50: 1 R Hartley (P’pridd) 80:44

Women: 1 M Sutton (Vegan) 77:43; 2 C Merwood (CDF) 69:53

W60: 1 J Roscoe (Chep) 1:41:26

W70: 1 J Orme (Portis) 1:48:00

GREAT YARMOUTH SEAFRONT HALF-MARATHON, Norfolk, Marh 1

Overall: 1 M Bath 69:38

Women: 1 D Page 88:38

LEICESTER 10km, March 1

Overall: 1 H Robinson (Nun) 33:07

M50: 1 C Nicholl (Der Tri) 35:33

Women: 1 C Frankland (W End) 35:44

LIVERSEDGE HALF-MARATHON, West Yorkshire, March 1

Overall: 1 J Sagar Leeds) 71:21

Women: 1 S Armitage (Ilk, W45) 88:29

LONDON HALF-MARATHON, Stratford, March 1

Overall: 1 H Fry (Belg) 67:54

Women: 1 E Davison 82:08

MIDDLESBROUGH HALF-MARATHON, March 1

Overall: 1 R McLeod (Morp, M40) 67:06; 2 A Theaker (Loftus & W) 69:11; 3 N Postill (Border) 69:13

M40: 2 J Anderson (NSP) 70:56

M60: 1 G O’Connor) 84:35

Women: 1 R Blain (Tyne Br) 83:16

W45: 1 W Pawsey (NSP) 86:50

W50: 1 T Biney (NY Moors) 86:41

W55: 1 K Neesam (N Marske) 89:58; 2 C Howard (R’hay) 90:33

W60: 1 H Hall (NE Proj) 93:20

NORTH LINCOLNSHIRE 10km & HALF-MARATHON, Scunthorpe, March 1

Overall (10km): 1 T Straw (Linc W) 31:25; 2 R Pge (Linc W) 31:36

Women: 1 H Gill (Mansf, W50) 37:48

Overall (13.1M): 1 R Psyne (Clle) 68:28; 2 J Lonsdale (Worksop) 68:50; 3 A Plows 69:22

Women: 1 C Thornton (Linc W) 75:47; 2 E Holt (C’field Tri) 80:12

TAUNTON HALF-MARATHON, Somerset, March 1

Overall: 1 J Williamson (B&W) 68:03; 2 C Hewitt (Tiv) 69:28

M60: 1 M Shoots (Mine) 85:59

Women: 1 S Stone (Bide, W45) 89:10

TRAFFORD 10km, Greater Manchester, March 1

It was Scottish invaders who took the major honours in the men’s race but Abbie Donnelly upheld English spirits by just taking the women’s section in 32:06.

Cambuslang’s Kevin Campbell was comfortably the best of the two Scots with a 30-second victory margin over Falkirk’s Scott Stirling as Derby’s David Bishop led 11 more men inside or on the 30-minute barrier.

For 38-year-old Campbell a 28:49 return was comfortably a personal best and came after a 2:17:38 for third in the Manchester Marathon last year.

Donnelly was not quite in personal best territory as her best of 31:42 was set in her home Lincoln race in 2023 but it has been over the country where the 29-year-old has excelled in recent years with Euro and World championship vests as well as victory in the 2025 Inter-County championships.

Here it was touch and go after a battle which Emily Haggard-Kearney just lost out on but was rewarded with a 32:07 big new personal best.

Third placed Charlotte Dannatt was also in new territory with a personal best 32:14 in third spot.

Overall: 1 K Campbell (Cambus) 28:49; 2 S Stirling (Falk) 29:20; 2 D Bishop (Der) 29:25; 4 M Peare (BRAT) 29:27; 5 L Jagger (Newark) 29:29; 6 J Harrison (Corn) 29:42; 7 S Loughlin (Liv PS) 29:46; 8 M Clowes (Wrex) 29:50; 9 J Beattie (Leeds, M40) 29:56; 10 J Niven (Liv) 29:57; 11 J Firth (Tad) 29:59; 12 J Gilbert (Kent, M45) 29:59; 13 O Roberts (Merr’dd) 30:00; 14 R Owen (Merr’dd) 30:00; 15 R Donkin (Barton) 30:01

M40: 2 A Baker (Leeds) 31:14

M45: 2 A Davies (Mald) 30:34; 3 J Horman (Liv) 30:47

M50: 1 P Sneake (Wilm) 33:09; 2 J Prest (Traff) 34:19; 3 A Haney (Chorl) 35:05

M55: 1 W Pearson (Crook) 34:52; 2 D Bennett (Roch) 35:42; 3 A Porter (Bramhall) 35:53

M60: 1 R Johnson (Alt) 36:29; 2 R Evans (Alt) 36:41; 3 B Park (S’port W) 37:29

Women: 1 A Donnelly (Linc W) 32:06; 2 E Haggard-Kearney (Warriors) 32:07; 3 C Dannatt (Camb’ly) 32:14; 4 S Dufour-Jackson (Vale R) 32:46; 5 E Twentyman (R&N) 33:04; 6 L Hesketh (CleM, W40) 33:23; 7 N Phillips (Dund H) 33:33; 8 J Piasecki(Stock) 33:36; 9 H Townsend (Leeds, W40) 33:52; 10 D Corradi (Leeds) 33;57; 11 S Pennycook (Leeds) 33:58; 12 R Brown (Border, W40) 34:22; 13 K Latham (Nant, W40) 34:52; 14 C Arnell 35:13; 15 R Jackson (Wilm) 35:20

W40: 4 E Taylor (Stoke) 36:25

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 43:49

W65: 1 J Cordingley (Sale) 46:43

CHICHESTER CORPORATE CHALLENGE, Race 1, West Sussex, February 25

December’s Victory 5 winner, Lachlan Wellinton, who also ran 28:41.60 over 10,000-metres in the USA last year, was a run-away victor over four laps totalling 4.5km in a time of 12:54.

This was well clear of Onjuro Sumba who, just as in the final race of last Spring, took second.

Overall (4.5km):1 L Wellington (Ports) 12:54; 2 O Sumba 13:27; 3 O Priston) 13:44

Women: 1 A Faul 15:28; 2 B Naylor-Davis (Seaf Col) 15:40; 3 C Jones (Ports) 15:57

INTER-SCHOOLS ROAD RUNNING CHALLENGE, race 1, Chichester, West Sussex, March 29

In the age group races, year 7 Riley Ayre bettered the year7/8 course record with 6:38 for the the 2.1km trip.

Boys Year 9 & 10 (2.8km): 1 L De Giovani (Petersfield) 8:14; 2 M Gayle (B Luffa) 8:18; 3 J Stewart (B Luffa) 8:19

Year 7&8 (2.1km):

1 R Ayre (O Romero) 6:38;2 C Carman (Home) 6:41; 3 F Smith (Cams H) 6:49

Girls Year 9/10 (2.1km): 1 B Lendrum (B Luffa) 6:54; 2 I Shaw (Swanmore) 7:16; 3 F Fooks (Ports GS) 7:20

Year 7/8: 1 E Pemberton (Churcher’s) 7:06; 2 L Jones (Meon) 7:17; 3 E Fowler (Meon) 7:25

LEEDS 5km SERIES 5km, West Yorkshire, February 25

Overall: 1 T Hodgson (Salf) 15:37

M50: 1 D Smithers (York) 17:05

Women: 1 I Burke (Sale) 17:29

LASSWADE 10, Rosewell, March 1

Overall: 1 R Anderson (Tev) 56:17; 2 G Walker (Tev, M40) 56:47

M60: D Cross (Edin) 67:37

Women: 1 A Frankland (Lass) 63:01; 2 J Dickson (Fife, W50) 66:33

W60: M Scott (E Edin) 76:30

SMOKIES WOMEN’S 10, Arbroath, March 1

Women: Sarah Leverage 66:41

HFBC NAIRN 10km, March 1

Overall: 1 Ross Gollan (E Suth) 30:19; 2 S Chalmers (A’deen) 30:37; 3 F Roberts (HHR) 31:26; 4 S Cumming (E Suth) 32:00; 5 F Murray (E Suth) 32:58; 6 S Gardiner (I’ness) 33:04

M40: G Lennox (E Suth) 33:52

M50: G Jenkins (Moray) 36:08

TEAM: 1 E Suth 95:18; 2 HHR 1:40:25; 3 Moray 1:44:39

Women: 1 R Pinder (A’deen) 36:23; 2 C Graves (HHR) 38:01; 3 A Gollan (Dees R) 38:26; 4 C Cook (Metro) 38:39

W40: S Naysmith (N’burgh D) 39:45

W50: J Barker (Moray) 43:30

U20: J Needs (A’deen) 42:30

TEAM: 1 Moray (W40) 2:10:33; 2 N’brgh D (W40) 2:18:32; 3 Moray B 2:23:09