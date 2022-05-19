As warmer weather approaches, brands continue to launch great new models for all surfaces from the roads to the hills

Here our resident running shoe guru takes a look at some of the best new shoes for every type of running.

BEST update of 2022 – Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 – £109.95

Sportsshoes.com

One of the most popular running shoes of all-time is refreshed to what could be the best ever version. The 39th edition of the Pegasus model offers a familiar but updated ride while still retaining some styling details from the original.

Now featuring the brand’s React foam midsole which encases Zoom Air cushioning units in both the heel and forefoot, the ride is soft and smooth while being responsive enough to push the pace. It’s more stable than the last couple of editions too, but still remains a shoe that’s best suited to the neutral runner.

The upper uses engineered mesh with Flywire lacing technology and a midfoot band to provide a secure midfoot fit with simple styling for a clean look.

The sole takes the original Waffle design and reimagines it for a versatile grip pattern that works well on a wide variety of surfaces.

In conclusion, it’s a great update and is sure to be popular with Pegasus fans as well as those trying it for the first time.

BEST for cushioning – On Cloudmonster – £140.00

On-running.com

The game-change from On, the ‘Monster’ ramps up the cushioning and performance and should see this model become a more main-stream contender. An everyday mileage shoe, the Monster retains the brand’s Helion foam and CloudTec midsole but it’s softer and there’s more of it!

The shoe instantly feels welcoming and plush and once you start to run that chunky midsole simple soaks up the impact and welcomes every stride. It’s softer than any of the previous models from the brand and an instant hit.

The upper is typical of the brand, neatly finished and a great fit. It’s well made, uses premium materials and wraps the foot beautifully.

If you’ve always been intrigued by the brand but never tried them, now is the time to do so, as this is without doubt their best model to date and could take the already very popular brand to new heights!

BEST ‘stable’ supershoe – Craft CTM Ultra Carbon Race Rebel – £210.00

Craftsportswear.co.uk

Craft bring their carbon race shoe to the road with this lightweight model. The previous version of the shoe had an outsole aimed more at light trails. Here we see a new, more slick sole in a lighter package perfect for road racing.

The deep (40mm) stack height and 10mm heel-to-toe drop make along with an aggressive ‘rocker’ shape help the shoe ‘roll’ quickly through the gait, while the carbon plate adds to the push-off. At just 185g it feels light and fast, with a feel that’s a little firmer than many carbon options and with it more stable.

The upper uses an engineered mesh, seamless design that hugs the midfoot yet allows plenty of volume in the forefoot, allowing the toes to spread.

It’s a stable carbon ‘super-shoe’ that will appeal to those that find many of the other options on the market too soft or unstable.

BEST for tempo runs – HOKA Mach Supersonic – £125.00

Hoka.com

Hoka fans will already be familiar with the Mach model and as this shoes name suggests it takes many of the Mach’s features and adds a new PROFLY+ midsole. It’s that ‘+’ that makes the real difference here, giving this model a much ‘bouncier’ ride and one that will hopefully be used in the brands carbon plated race shoes going forward.

It’s a much-improved feel that’s a pleasure to run in at any pace. Like other models from the brand it’s a simple design and construction, a midsole that integrates the outsole and a jacquard mesh, seamless upper.

All this adds up to a lightweight shoe (around 235g) that fits really well and performs like a race shoe even on easy days making it a really fun shoe to pull on as a daily trainer.

BEST high mileage shoe – New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v12 – £130.00

Newbalance.co.uk

Now with a dual layer midsole which includes the brand’s premium Fresh Foam X material, the new 880 gets a great update.

The large layer of Fresh Foam adds a softer and more responsive feel to the shoe giving it a premium level of cushioning.

The upper is refreshed too, with a new engineered mesh design that has a nice level of ‘stretch’ to it that welcomes the foot and compliments the cushioning. The ankle collar retains the flared Achilles tab that reduces the possibility of any irritation and helps the foot slid nicely into place.

The new model is a great daily trainer that’s comfortably from the word go and thanks to the new foam midsole should retain that comfort for many miles.

BEST value – Puma Velocity Nitro 2 – £100.00

Uk.puma.com

Lightweight with a responsive feel and PUMAGRIP outsole, this shoe offers exceptional value for money.

The NITRO foam cushioning is one of the new breed of cushioning foams now favoured by manufacturers for its responsive, almost ‘springy’ feel. At any pace the shoe feels lively and exciting to run in. The soft, breathable mesh upper fits well and the simple design works well in supporting the foot.

The PUMAGRIP rubber outsole has been a revelation for the brand and is now featured on all their running specific shoes. It’s durable and offers excellent traction on a variety of surfaces.

At just £100 this model really does offer fantastic value for money.

