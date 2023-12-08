British distance runner is building strength during the cross-country season ahead of a tilt at the Olympic 10,000m qualifying time in 2024

For an athlete who takes inspiration from the words of others, Zak Mahamed’s understated summation of the last 12 months is somewhat ironic.

“It’s been okay, I guess,” says the 2022 European Cross Country Championships (under-23) silver medallist, referring to personal best times over 5000m (13:47.43), 10,000m (27:56.70), 5km (13:57), 10km (28:24), 10 miles (46:41) and half marathon (63:32) in 2023.

His 10-mile performance – arguably the most notable of all within the context of the UK rankings – brought victory at the Great South Run in October and moved him to equal seventh on the UK all-time rankings.

There is no limit to the wisdom he finds online and in the pages of books. One of his favourite lines, ‘No risk, no story’, is less of a quote and more of a guide to life. “I use that one a lot,” he says. “It’s good to have that kind of mindset, to just go for it because you’ve got nothing to lose.”

Such a positive mentality has served the 22-year-old well. A multiple English Schools, English National and Inter-Counties cross-country champion dating back to 2014, his commitment to discipline and consistency, coupled with the belief that anything is possible, has propelled him from a dominant domestic force onto the international stage.

“It’s about believing in myself and believing I can do it,” says the Southampton AC athlete. “It’s knowing that I’ve done the work and that, when I’m on the start line, I’m going to give 100 per cent.

“I’ve been consistent over the years. Even if I haven’t had the performance I’ve wanted, I’ve always been there – whether it’s track, road or cross country, turning up to training, getting the training done, ticking over until I get the performance I want. If I continue to adopt that kind of mindset, then even if I don’t win the race I can still walk away with a smile on my face.”

Mahamed is targeting the European Cross Country Championships this month and will use the training as a foundation for a track season – and a shot at the Olympic 10,000m qualifying time (the World Athletics standard is 27:00) – in 2024.

“I still have a lot of work to do to develop myself, like getting used to running at an international level and getting to a position where I can handle any pressure, but we’ll get there,” he says.

“I know the [Olympic qualifying] time is fast, but nothing is impossible. If you look at my 10km times, last year I was running 29:14 and within one year I’ve gone sub-28, it’s just mind-blowing. So, if I can do that, then why can’t I run the Olympic standard?”

No risk, no story, sure enough. If he continues to progress at pace, the most inspiring quote of all will be the one he writes for himself.

Mahamed, who is coached by Idris Hamud, runs on average 95-100 miles (around 150km-160km) per week and trains primarily alone. He does gym work two to three times per week, with a focus on strength and conditioning.

Although Southampton-based, he spent three months in Ethiopia over the summer and will continue to incorporate altitude camps into his programme going forward.

“I love training in Ethiopia because of the high-altitude environment and the opportunity to learn from world-class athletes there,” he says. “It also helps me build up my mental toughness.”

Monday: (am) 1hr 30min; (pm) 50min (easy pace). Easy pace varies, but it’s typically around 4:50-5min/km.

Tuesday: (am) 60min; (pm) session e.g., 10 x 1km off 60sec (this is usually on the track but will move to grass through the cross country season).

Wednesday: long run of 20-25km at about 3:40min/km pace.

Thursday: (am) session e.g., 7-8 x mile off 60sec recovery, followed by 400s; (pm) “Sometimes I follow it up with a recovery run of 40-50min later in the day,” he says.

Friday: (am) 1hr 30min; (pm) 50min (easy pace as Monday).

Saturday: (am) session e.g., 15-20 x 400m hill repeats with a jog recovery; (pm) recovery run of up 60min.

Sunday: long run of 25-30km. “I try not to go over that limit or I start to get niggles,” he says. This is run at a slower pace than Wednesday’s long run.

Favourite session: “8 x one mile off 60sec on the road or track.”

Least favourite session: “Hills, although I know it’s one of the most important sessions to do.”

» This article first appeared in the November issue of AW magazine, which you can read here