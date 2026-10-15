Suunto Race 3S - next-generation performance watch

Suunto's next-generation performance watch brings enhanced battery life, dual-band GPS, and a super-bright 2,000-nit AMOLED display in a lightweight titanium case. Add to this free worldwide offline map for navigation and Suunto’s new AI Coach packed into a unit weighing just 56g, and we get a flagship performance watch designed for smarter, more informed running.

The Suunto Race 3S packs its technology into a compact 46 mm case that is sized to sit well on smaller wrists, while delivering 38 hours of battery life. This battery life is with the unit in dual-band battery mode too, so full functionality doesn’t need to be compromised. Other battery modes will extend the life further, with a daily use option giving up to 12 days of use between charges.

The titanium case and sapphire screen ensure the watch can cope with the occasional scrapes one might encounter on the trails.

Inside, the new-generation processor makes for faster response across maps and menus, and an upgraded optical heart rate module with six LEDs and four photodetectors holds higher accuracy than ever before through arm swings, sweat, and temperature fluctuations. Add a Suunto chest strap and data is further enhanced, and for full connectivity, you can add Suunto headphones and control them via your wrist.

Offline maps are a great function of any watch, and the Race 3S delivers this with free worldwide offline maps that now add contour lines and place names for an instant fix on where you are. They download straight to the watch and run entirely on board, shifting seamlessly as you run, giving you the perfect view ahead in unfamiliar surroundings.

Perhaps the most interesting new feature of the Race 3S is the debut of Suunto AI Coach, an AI-powered conversational coaching experience in the Suunto app. It turns your Suunto data into insight, guidance and action, helping you understand your data, know where you stand and decide what to do next.

Ask the Suunto AI Coach anything about your training, and it answers clearly and in context, with guidance and visuals such as charts, tables and maps, plus next steps whenever you want them. When you want to act, it creates structured workouts, training plans and routes; workouts and routes can then be saved in the Suunto app and synced to your watch.

Of course, such AI-powered insight is only as good as the data it receives, so as you record more training, the AI gains a deeper insight. I’ve been using the device for a couple of weeks so far and am interested to see in time how effective this feature will prove, but for those that like to delve deeper into their training metrics and data, it is a very interesting development.

Suunto Race 3S - £435.00