Athletes secure automatic selection for the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade following a day of action at Sefton Park.

Megan Keith produced a commanding performance to win the senior women's race at the Liverpool Cross Challenge on Saturday (November 28), securing her place on the British team for Euro Cross.

The Scottish athlete covered the 8km course at Sefton Park in 26:57, finishing more than 30 seconds clear of her nearest competitor to take victory.

Cari Hughes, who won the race last year, finished second in 27:31, with Poppy Tank taking third in 27:42. Amelia Quirk completed the top four in 27:44, with all four athletes earning automatic selection for the championships on December 13.

The first four finishers in the senior and under-23 races, alongside the first five in the under-20 races, secured automatic selection. A selection panel will decide the remaining places, with Britain able to enter a maximum of six athletes in each individual event.

Keith has enjoyed considerable success at the European Cross Country Championships, having won under-20 gold in 2021, under-23 gold in 2023 and senior silver in 2025. She also claimed 5000m bronze for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow earlier this year.

After crossing the line she said: “I would say I’m relieved. I was really looking forward to coming back but I was aware I hadn’t done much in the mud since three years ago - when I last ran here.

“I got myself back in the spikes last weekend and that was about it, I feel like I’ve been doing a bit of panic training.

“There’s nothing quite like cross country. I did have a look at this year’s Euro Cross and thought it might not be my ideal kind of course but then I remembered that you don’t know until you try.”

The senior men's race saw Tomer Tarragano return to the top of the podium, having also won the event in 2024.

Tarragano clocked 24:16 over 8km but was pushed all the way by Jacob Cann, who finished just two seconds behind in 24:18 after a close battle towards the line. James Kingston took third in 24:28, while Scotland's Jamie Crowe secured the final automatic selection spot with a strong finish in 24:31.

Tarragano said: “I think Liverpool comes with a bit of pressure and hype, social media bigs it up a lot in the preceding weeks. I think knowing I’ve come here before and did okay was always going to be a help.

“It was a tough race, conditions were a bit blustery, so there was a lot of pack running but it was good fun.”

Emile Cairess also made his return to cross country, having also competed in the West Yorkshire League earlier this month. The Olympic marathon fourth-placer finished 12th in 24:59, narrowly ahead of Rory Leonard following a sprint finish between the pair.

Cairess' appearance in Liverpool comes after a disrupted period, having been forced to withdraw from the London Marathon earlier this year. The 28-year-old has since returned to training and, although he is now healthy again, admits there is still work to do before he can get back to his best shape.

“It was really hard work,” said Cairess. “I didn’t set off very well so it made the race a bit more harder but what made it hard was my lack of fitness. It was good fun anyway.

“I haven’t raced in over a year and now I’m healthy, even though I’m not fit, I just thought I need to get a couple of races in so that when I am in good shape it won’t have been a year and a half since I last raced.”

In the under-23 women's race, Innes FitzGerald continued her impressive cross-country record with victory in 18:47 over 5.6km.

Having won three successive European under-20 titles, FitzGerald has moved up to the under-23 age group this season and made an immediate impression, finishing nine seconds ahead of Lizzie Wellsted in second (18:56).

Rebecca Flaherty took third in 19:03, with Emily Parker completing the top four in 19:08 to secure the automatic selection places.

The men's under-23 race was similarly close, with Rowan-Miell Ingram taking victory in 16:51. Scotland's Andrew McGill and Seb Beedell both crossed the line in 16:52, with McGill taking second, while Will Rabjohns rounded out the top four in 16:59.

There was also a first European Cross Country team selection for Maisey Bellwood, who won the under-20 women's race in 15:36 over 4.4km.

Bellwood established a clear advantage over the field, with under-18 athlete Sonny Allen finishing second among the under-20 competitors in 15:46. Allen claimed the under-18 title, with her performance earning her a place on the under-20 team for Belgrade.

Ava James finished third in 15:47, while another under-18 athlete, Freya Brown, secured the fourth automatic selection place in 15:51. Isobelle Jones, who has recently joined the NCAA circuit, completed the top five in 16:02.

In the men's under-20 race, Michael Clark successfully defended his title with victory in 13:50.

Clark, who also won the race last year, finished seven seconds clear of Joseph Grange, who took second in 13:57. Jack Marwood was third in 13:58, followed by Jack Sanderson in 13:59, while Iain Jordan completed the top five in 14:00.

In the men's short-course race, Tyler Bilyard secured his place on the British mixed relay team with victory over 1.6km in 4:38.

Bilyard, who was part of the British quartet that won European relay bronze in Antalya in 2024, produced a strong finish to take the win. Jack Higgins finished second in 4:39 after initially pushing the pace alongside his brother Ted, who placed sixth in 4:45. Alex Melloy also clocked 4:39 to take third.

The women's race brought an emotional first senior Great Britain vest for Molly Hudson, who claimed victory in a battle with defending champion Holly Dixon.

Hudson crossed the line in 5:11, two seconds clear of Dixon, who was part of the British team that won mixed relay bronze in Lagoa in 2025. Skye Ellis completed the top three in 5:19.

The full Great Britain & NI team is due to be announced by Friday (Dec 4).

Full Liverpool results here.