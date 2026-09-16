Saucony Paramount Max – high stack and highly responsive

With industry-leading cushioning, the latest model from Saucony is engineered for maximum energy return.

The new Paramount Max from Saucony delivers the brand’s most cushioned and energised feel yet, providing a highly responsive experience from the word go. At the core is Saucony’s incrediRUN foam, recently featured in the Endorphin Elite 3, road racing model. The Paramount brings this elite-level cushioning innovation to an everyday training shoe.

“This is Saucony innovation at its best,” said Brian Moore, chief product officer of Saucony. “With our high-performance IncrediRUN foam platform and high-rebound sockliner, the Paramount Max delivers next-level comfort for everyday miles, whether pushing the pace or cruising on a recovery run. Innovation and progressive design truly come together in our most cushioned shoe ever, and we are thrilled for everyone to try it.”

The shoe features a broad-based platform of IncrediRUN foam, now tuned for daily training, coupled with an IncrediRUN inner sole delivering the highest level of cushioning and energy return. Saucony’s CenterPath technology, a unique rocker shape that guides you from heel to toe in a smooth and controlled way, ensures the ride remains stable and balanced without sacrificing the natural springy ride.

Higher sidewalls and broader templates combine with a segmented midsole for smoother landing and efficient transitions to maximise both cushioning and energy return.

The shoes felt incredible from the very first step inside, and once on the move, the level of cushioning is amongst the highest I have ever experienced in a training shoe. While the bounce of the midsole is instantly noticeable, once up to speed it feels managed and under control, hitting the sweet spot for optimum cushioning and response.

The Saucony Paramount Max

Stack: 43mm / 37mm

Drop: 6mm

Weight: 302g (M) 250g (W)

The Paramount Max (£200) is available here