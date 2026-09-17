Ingebrigtsen v Gressier headlines World Road Running Champs in Copenhagen

Jakob Ingebrigtsen's clash with world 10,000m champion Jimmy Gressier, plus Agnes Ngetich's bid to complete a cross-country, road and track treble, headline a bumper weekend as the World Road Running Champs come to Copenhagen, with a strong British team in action across all three distances.

Global titles across three distances, a rare Ingebrigtsen-Gressier clash and a bid for one of the most complete distance-running seasons in years from Agnes Ngetich highlight a bumper weekend of action as the World Road Running Championships arrive in Copenhagen.

Close to 500 elite athletes from 85 federations, plus the World Athletics Athlete Refugee Team, will contest the road mile, 5km and half marathon on Saturday and Sunday (Sept 19-20), while as many as 65,000 amateur runners race the same courses across the weekend. The event, first held in Riga in 2023, was originally due to return in 2025 in San Diego before that host was withdrawn, which means Copenhagen stepped in as replacement organiser for this second edition.

Men's 5km: Ingebrigtsen and Gressier meet on the road

Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Jimmy Gressier race each other on the road for the first time when the men's 5km opens the championships on Saturday. France's Gressier, the world 10,000m champion, arrives having run a European record of 12:51 in Lille in April – only Berihu Aregawi (12:49) and Yomif Kejelcha (12:50) have ever gone quicker. Ethiopia's Addisu Yihune, second in Lille in 12:54 (fifth on the world all-time list), meets him again in Copenhagen, though Yihune's most recent outing ended in a DNF at the Ultimate Championship in Budapest when he tripped and fell mid-race.

Ingebrigtsen, the Olympic 5000m champion, arrives off the back of a fourth successive European 5000m title in Birmingham – his first race of the year following Achilles surgery – and capped his track season by winning the Ultimate 5000m title in Budapest. He had also been entered for the 1500m in Budapest, but after the 5000m he did not feel in a position to contest the two races back-to-back, meaning the anticipated showdown with Josh Kerr never materialised. Should he line up in Copenhagen, it will be a return to the city in which he ran his only previous half marathon, in 2024. He has raced a road 5km just once before, clocking 13:28 in Stavanger in 2020.

Depth runs well beyond the two headline names. South Africa's Maxime Chaumeton ran a national record of 13:06 for fifth in Lille, with Norway's Narve Gilje Nordås and Portugal's José Carlos Pinto seventh and eighth. Burundi's Egide Ntakarutimana, runner-up in the Diamond League 5000m final in Brussels before finishing eighth at the Ultimate Championship, and Australia's Ky Robinson, the 2025 world indoor 3000m bronze medallist, add further strength, while Switzerland's Dominic Lobalu arrives having beaten Gressier to European 10,000m silver in Birmingham.

Women's 5km: Amebaw defends home turf against British duo

Fresh from breaking clear of a world-class field to win the Ultimate Championship 5000m in Budapest in 14:30.36, Likina Amebaw returns to action just six days later chasing another global title. The Ethiopian heads the world 5000m rankings this year on the back of a world-leading 14:18.41 in Rome in June and already has a 5km best of 14:23. She won't have things her own way: teammate Aleshign Baweke pushed her to within 0.13 seconds in that Rome race and finished fifth in Budapest, while Kenya's Caroline Nyaga owns the fastest 5km in the field this year (14:19, fourth on the world all-time list) and Caroline Gitonga arrives having set lifetime bests at 10km, half marathon and 5km this year alone.

Europe provides genuine contenders too: the Netherlands' Diane van Es holds the European 5km record of 14:33, while Belgium's Jana Van Lent added European 10,000m bronze in Birmingham to national records over both 5km and 10km this year.

There is strong British interest. Hannah Nuttall, 11th at the Ultimate Championship and fifth at the Commonwealth Games, lines up alongside Megan Keith, who took Commonwealth bronze and set a British 10km record of 30:07 in Castellón in February before running 67:13 for the half marathon the following month.

Men's road mile: Nuguse leads a stacked field

Yared Nuguse headlines the men's mile just six days after finishing fifth over 1500m at the Ultimate Championship after losing a shoe with 600m to go. The Olympic 1500m bronze medallist and former world indoor mile record-holder already has road pedigree, having won the US road mile title in Des Moines in April in 3:54.06, with Vincent Ciattei second in 3:54.62 – Ciattei having since reduced his track mile best to 3:48.34.

Europe's challenge is led by Germany's Robert Farken and Wales' Jake Heyward, who finished one place apart in the London mile behind Josh Kerr's world record earlier this year, plus Ireland's Andrew Coscoran, who took European 1500m bronze in Birmingham. Australia's Olli Hoare, South Africa's Tshepo Tshite – who beat Olympic champion Cole Hocker over 3000m in Los Angeles in June – and Croatia's Marino Bloudek, stepping up from 800m, add further intrigue to a genuinely open field.

Women's road mile: a treble weekend for several contenders

Several athletes in the women's mile field are completing a remarkable treble of major competitions across consecutive weekends, having raced the Diamond League final in Brussels before heading to Budapest and now Copenhagen. Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu, runner-up at the last World Road Running Championships in Riga and since a two-time world indoor champion, heads that group after a 1500m/5000m double in Budapest. France's Agathe Guillemot is among her closest challengers.

USA's Addison Wiley and Australia's Sarah Billings both step up from 800m, while Kenya's Mirriam Cherop, who ran a lifetime best of 4:22.54 in Honolulu in 2018, is joined by national 1500m champion Naomi Korir. Britain's Sarah Calvert, the back-to-back UK 1500m champion making her senior GB debut, and Katie Snowden also feature.

Men's half marathon: Kipkorir headlines a field of major medallists

Multiple global medallists will clash when the men's half marathon brings the championships to a close on Sunday. Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir and Daniel Ebenyo both won medals at the last World Road Running Championships in Riga in 2023 and will contest the podium again in Copenhagen, but face a formidable field including Sweden's world 10,000m bronze medallist Andreas Almgren and Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei.

Kipkorir arrives as the fastest man in the field this season on the back of a PB of 58:08 in Lisbon in March, which places him in the world's top 10 all-time, and lines up as the world's second-ranked road runner following a win at last year's Copenhagen Half Marathon. Ebenyo, meanwhile, is targeting an improvement on his Riga silver behind training partner Sabastian Sawe, adding to a world cross-country bronze claimed in Tallahassee in January.

It was Cheptegei who beat Ebenyo to the world 10,000m title in 2023, a crown he has now won three times in succession, and the Ugandan returns to global competition in Copenhagen for the first time since winning Olympic 10,000m gold in Paris two years ago – his CV also including a world cross-country title, world records at 5000m and 10,000m, and a half marathon PB of 59:21.

Almgren, meanwhile, opened 2026 with a European record of 26:45 for 10km before switching focus to the track and winning the European 10,000m title in style – and Copenhagen marks his first half marathon of the year. North American record-holder Conner Mantz leads the US challenge.

Britain's interest centres on national half marathon champion Jack Rowe, alongside Alfie Manthorpe, who moved to third on the British all-time 10km list in Valencia earlier this year, Joe Wigfield and Charlie Wheeler, all four of whom also compete in the team championship within the race.

Women's half marathon: Ngetich chases a remarkable treble

Agnes Ngetich arrives in Copenhagen in the form of her life. The Kenyan won her first global title with a dominant 42-second victory at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee in January, then ran a world-leading 28:58 for 10km in Lille – the third-fastest performance in history – before showing her track speed with a world-leading 8:08.95 for 3000m in Monaco in July.

She arrives as the world's No.1-ranked road runner and with the pedigree to match: her half marathon debut of 1:03:04 in Valencia in 2024 and her return victory there in 1:03:08 a year later remain the second- and third-fastest performances in history, behind only Letesenbet Gidey's world record of 1:02:52. Her only blemish all year came at the New York City Half in March, where an ambitious start saw her fade to 13th.

She won't be short of challengers. Ethiopia's Tsigie Gebreselama, fourth in Riga three years ago, arrives as the fastest Copenhagen entrant this year after winning the Lisbon Half Marathon in 1:04:48, while teammate Ftaw Zeray won in Paris in a PB of 1:05:12. Kenya's Lilian Kasait Rengeruk, the fourth-fastest woman in history at 1:03:32, and Daisilah Jerono and Veronica Loleo, both of whom set significant PBs behind Amebaw in Berlin in March, add further depth, alongside the USA's Weini Kelati Frezghi, Slovenia's breakthrough performer Klara Lukan and Uruguay's marathon bronze medallist Julia Paternain.

Britain's Alex Bell, the UK half marathon champion after winning the Bath Half trial race, is joined by Sam Harrison, ninth in Riga in 2023, with both also part of the team championship race.

Timetable (all times CEST / local Copenhagen; subtract one hour for BST)

Saturday, September 19

10:10 – Women's road mile

10:30 – Men's road mile

14:10 – Women's 5km

14:40 – Men's 5km

Sunday, September 20

09:10 – Women's half marathon

09:45 – Men's half marathon

Great Britain & Northern Ireland team

Half Marathon

Women: Alex Bell (Pudsey & Bramley AC); Samantha Harrison (Mansfield Harriers)

Men: Alfie Manthorpe (Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield AC); Jack Rowe (Aldershot Farnham & District AC); Joe Wigfield (Wirral AC); Charles Wheeler (MK Distance Project)

5km

Women: Megan Keith (Inverness Harriers AAC); Hannah Nuttall (Charnwood AC)

Men: David Mullarkey (Leeds City Athletic Club)

Mile

Women: Sarah Calvert (Livingston AC); Katie Snowden (Herne Hill Harriers)

Men: Archie Davis (Brighton Phoenix); Jake Heyward (Cardiff Athletics)