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Former Tokyo Marathon champion Ruti Aga provisionally suspended by AIU

AW News Former Tokyo Marathon champion Ruti Aga provisionally suspended by AIU

Former Tokyo Marathon champion Ruti Aga provisionally suspended by AIU

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Published: 17th September, 2026
Updated: 17th September, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

Ruti Aga, the 2019 Tokyo Marathon champion, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for the presence or use of a prohibited substance, methylprednisolone and for tampering.

The AIU confirmed it had issued the 32-year-old Ethiopian with a notice of charge, triggering the provisional suspension. Methylprednisolone is a corticosteroid that can reduce pain and fatigue and speed up recovery, and is prohibited under the World Anti-Doping Agency's rules.

Aga has been one of the most consistent performers in marathon running's biggest races over the past decade. Her Tokyo win in 2019, in 2:20:40, came after three successive runner-up finishes at World Marathon Majors events, and she went on to add five further major podiums to her tally: silver at the 2017 and 2018 Berlin Marathons and the 2018 Tokyo Marathon, and bronze at the 2016 Berlin Marathon and the 2019 New York City Marathon.

Her personal best of 2:18:34, set in finishing runner-up in Berlin in 2018.

The case is ongoing, with no final sanction yet confirmed.

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