Top of the class: the best British masters marks in field, walks and road

Evaun Williams, Julia Machin and Jonathan Edwards are among the stars in a look at who holds the best, most prolific and best age-graded British masters marks away from the track.

Recently we analysed the British masters outdoor track records. This week we take a closer look at the field events, plus a short summary of the track walks and road events.

In terms of age-grading, field events have had a rougher deal and most of the top scores came on the track. Note that these scores are just for record performances. An athlete might have missed the record mid age group but achieved a higher percentage than in the actual record.

Figures are as calculated on the BMAF website in October 2026.

Top age-grading (track and field)

Men (over 98%)

Eight of the 11 performances below are still world records.

100.85% Joe Appiah, 13.75 100m hurdles at 55

99.78% Anthony Whiteman, 1:49.86 800m at 45

99.28% Alastair Walker, 16:36.59 5000m at 66

99.22% John Wright, 12.03 100m at 67

99.07% Appiah, 13.49 100m hurdles at 51

99.04% Whiteman, 1:48.05 800m at 42

98.60% Andrew Ridley, 2:06.67 800m at 61

98.26% Whiteman, 3:58.69 mile at 40

98.14% Jonathan Edwards, 17.92m triple jump at 35

98.06% Roald Bradstock, 74.73m javelin at 49

98.05% Colin Jackson, 13.11 110m hurdles at 35

Women (over 98%)

Clare Elms narrowly heads her Kent AC clubmate Appiah for the best overall track and field score, though she also has a 102.85% for her road 5km. The top seven below are all still world records, although Jane Horder has a slower ratified world record of 13.22.

101.10% Clare Elms, 5:17.25 mile at 62

100.40% Jane Horder, 13.11 80m hurdles at 66

100.34% Elms, 10:28.76 3000m at 62

99.60% Elms, 4:56.09 1500m at 62

99.02% Kirsty Booth, 6:50.81 2000m steeplechase at 45

98.79% Sarah Roberts, 21:25.8 5000m at 75

98.33% Evaun Williams, 24.78m javelin at 86

98.30% Yamilé Aldama, 14.65m triple jump at 39

98.25% Lucy Elliott, 10:08.58 3000m at 57

98.18% Virginia Mitchell, 2:27.21 800m at 62

98.08% Jo Pavey, 31:33.44 10,000m at 42

FIELD EVENTS

High jump

Men

Best mark and best age-graded: World fourth-placer Dalton Grant has the best mark with a 2.26m leap at M35. He also holds the M40 record (2.15m at 42), which has the best age-grading of 95.10%.

Most prolific: Apart from Grant, Steve Linsell is the only other multiple record-holder (M50 1.81m and M55 1.74m).

Women

Best mark, best age-graded and most prolific: Julia Machin, a 1.92m high jumper at her best, dominates by holding all five of the youngest records from W35 to W55 (W35 1.88m, W40 1.78m, W45 1.70m, W50 1.70m and W55 1.64m). Her first mark is naturally the highest, but it is the latest – a world record – that has the best age-grading at 97.53%.

Carole Filer also holds two marks (W60 1.43m and W65 1.32m), while former Commonwealth discus champion Rosemary Platt holds the four oldest records (W70 1.26m, W75 1.18m, W80 1.10m and W85 0.90m).

Pole vault

Men

Best mark: Nick Buckfield, fifth at the 1997 World Championships, cleared the M35 record of 5.20m in 2008.

Best age-graded: Andy Ashurst, the 1986 Commonwealth champion, set an M60 record of 4.05m this year to score 91.44%.

Most prolific: Mark Johnson holds three records (M45 4.60m, M50 4.50m and M55 4.30m), while Bob Brown (M65 3.61m and M70 3.31m) and Tony Rawlinson (M80 2.00m and M85 1.70m) hold two each.

Women

Best mark and best age-graded: Like high jumper Machin, Commonwealth Games competitor Irie Hill holds the five youngest records. Her W35 mark of 4.20m at 37 is the best and, at 85.18%, also has the best age-grading. Her other marks are W40 3.90m, W45 3.76m, W50 3.46m and W55 3.22m.

Most prolific: Hill holds five, while Susan Yeomans holds the other three records (W60 2.82m, W65 2.65m and W70 2.35m).

Long jump

Men

Best mark: Barrington Williams has the best mark (M35 7.94m), which won him the 1991 AAA title – the year he also reached the world indoor final.

Best age-graded: Williams' 7.48m at 42 has the highest score with 93.77%.

Most prolific: Recent multiple world champion Anthony Treacher holds the M75 (4.24m), M80 (3.80m) and M85 (3.49m) records.

Women

Best mark: Joyce Hepher, the 1986 Commonwealth champion under her maiden name of Oladipo, has the best mark with 6.21m in the W35 age group.

Best age-graded: Machin has two more marks here (W45 5.43m and W55 4.99m) and it is the latter that scores highest with 87.30%.

Most prolific: Filer holds four records (W50 4.99m, a share of the W60 4.48m, W65 4.08m and W70 3.58m, the latter a world record at the recent BMAF Championships).

Triple jump

Men

Best mark and best age-graded: Jonathan Edwards, the world senior record-holder for the past 33 years, also holds the world M35 record with his 17.92m. It won him world senior gold in Edmonton in 2001 as the reigning Olympic champion and scores 98.14%.

Most prolific: Sean Power holds three records (M50 13.34m, M55 12.58m and M60 11.99m), while Allan Long (M75 8.44m and M80 7.90m) and Tony Bowman (M85 7.00m and M90 4.32m) hold two each.

Women

Best mark and best age-graded: Cuban-born Yamilé Aldama won the world indoor title in 2012 at the age of 39 with a W35 world indoor record of 14.82m, but her best outdoor mark came a few months later in Rome. That 14.65m scored 98.30%, easily the best age-grading.

Most prolific: Aldama also holds a W40 mark (14.06m) but is easily topped by Iris Holder, who holds four (W70 7.11m, W75 7.07m, W80 5.91m and W85 5.05m, the latter set at the recent BMAF Championships). Jo Willoughby also holds two marks (W55 10.54m and W60 9.91m).

Shot

Men

Best mark: Olympian and Commonwealth medallist Shaun Pickering has the longest throw with an M35 mark of 20.45m in 1997.

Best age-graded: Another Olympian, Mark Proctor, has 97.85% at 42 courtesy of a 20.04m throw.

Most prolific: Records are well shared and only Jim Hogg (M60 15.44m and M70 13.50m from this year) and John Watts (M75 12.10m and M80 12.02m) hold more than one mark.

Women

Best mark and best age-graded: Britain's greatest woman shot putter, Judy Oakes, has the longest throw with her W35 19.01m, but it is her W40 18.83m that won Commonwealth gold in 1998 and has the best age-grading of 92.89%.

Most prolific: While Oakes holds two, multiple world champion Evaun Williams holds five marks (W55 13.22m, W65 11.53m, W75 11.10m, W80 10.07m and W85 9.42m). Rosemary Chrimes also holds two (W60 12.20m and W70 11.02m).

Discus

Men

Best mark and best age-graded: Triple Olympian and Commonwealth champion Bob Weir threw 64.60m at 36 for 87.20%.

Most prolific: Weir (who also has an M40 59.24m), Peter Gordon (M45 54.68m and M50 61.19m) and 1972 Olympian Watts (M75 42.26m and M80 39.25m) each hold a pair of records.

Women

Best mark: Commonwealth medallist Jade Lally has a W35 best of 61.37m, although she has thrown an unratified 63.15m in Ramona.

Best age-graded: Evaun Williams only holds one record here, but her W85 22.42m at 86 when winning world masters gold in 2024 has the best age-grading of 87.27%.

Most prolific: Chrimes, the 1970 Commonwealth champion and 1972 Olympian, holds a stunning eight records – W40 56.40m, W45 44.26m, W55 40.86m, W60 37.56m, W65 34.95m, W70 31.62m, W75 29.07m and W80 24.18m. The last of these was set 55 years after she first competed in the Commonwealth Games in 1958.

Hammer

Men

Best mark: Mick Jones, the 2002 Commonwealth champion and 1988 Olympian, threw an M35 record of 76.43m in the year he won the AAA title, aged 37.

Best age-graded: Jones' M50 record of 70.37m at 53 gets the best age-grading of 92.61%.

Most prolific: Jones also holds the M40 (72.04m) and M45 (68.89m) marks, giving him four. John Pearson (M55 60.23m and M60 60.07m) holds two.

Women

Best mark: Lorraine Shaw, the 2002 Commonwealth champion and double Olympian, threw a then British senior record of 68.93m in 2003.

Best age-graded and most prolific: Evaun Williams dominates here too with six records (W55 45.02m, W65 40.47m, W70 37.40m, W75 39.64m, W80 37.85m and W85 31.11m). Her W80 mark of 37.85m, set in winning the world masters title in 2018 and still a world record, has the best age-grading of 88.75%.

Javelin

Men

Best mark: Mick Hill, a triple Olympic finalist and 1993 world medallist, threw an M35 record of 84.88m in qualifying at the 2001 World Championships at the age of 36.

Best age-graded: Roald Bradstock, seventh at the 1984 Olympics, threw an M45 record of 74.73m at the age of 49 for 98.06%.

Most prolific: Bradstock also holds the M50 (76.16m), M55 (66.76m) and M60 (59.78m) records, giving him four, although it should be noted the specifications for the M50 and M55 javelins changed in 2026. Victor Adcock (M80 33.16m and M85 25.20m) holds two marks.

Women

Best mark: Jo Blair's W35 mark of 49.93m is the longest and came the year after she completed a four-year doping offence.

Best age-graded and most prolific: Evaun Williams has three records (W75 29.92m, W80 27.51m and W85 24.78m). It is the latter, set at 86, that is deemed the best in age terms with 98.33%. Caroline Garratt holds two marks (W50 40.52m and W55 33.57m).

Weight throw

Not a standard event for seniors, but a regular one at masters championships.

Men

Best mark and best age-graded: John Pearson's 22.22m at M60 is the best throw but, given the varying weights, his 21.21m at M55 is the best age-grading at 90.20%.

Most prolific: Pearson has four marks, also holding the M45 (17.61m) and M50 (21.83m) bests. Barry Hawksworth (M65 18.59m and M70 19.10m) and Watts (M75 17.41m and M80 17.91m) have a pair each.

Women

Best mark: W50 Andrea Jenkins' 18.59m is the best distance.

Best age-graded and most prolific: Evaun Williams again dominates with six records (W55 17.02m, W65 15.31m, W70 13.80m, W75 14.74m, W80 12.75m and W85 11.97m). The latter mark at 86 is the best in age terms with 90.47%.

Decathlon

Scores are age-adjusted.

Men

Best mark: M40 Greg Richards, a 1988 Olympian, has the highest score with 7522.

Most prolific: Alex Kruger holds the M35 (7212) and M45 (6898) marks, while Tony Bowman holds the M70 (5902) and M80 (5592) marks.

Heptathlon

Women

Best mark: W45 Wendy Laing has the highest score with 5463 points.

Most prolific: Eight different athletes share the eight records.

Pentathlon

Men

Best mark: M40 Derek Clarke has the highest score with 3796, set 49 years ago in 1977.

Most prolific: John Ross holds the M60 (3625), M65 (3626), M70 (3181) and M75 (3127) marks. John Charlton (M45 3598 and M55 3614) and Tony Bowman (M80 2471 and M85 2203) hold a pair each.

Women

Best mark: Julia Machin has the highest total with her W55 score of 4752.

Most prolific: Machin's younger sister, Diana Norman, holds three records (W40 4235, W45 4331 and W50 4158).

Throws pentathlon

Again a major part of the masters championships, if not of mainstream athletics. Scores are age-adjusted.

Men

Best mark: Steve Whyte's M50 mark of 4436 is the highest score.

Most prolific: Whyte also holds the M40 (4243) and M45 (4298) records, and matching his three is Barry Hawksworth (M65 3949, M70 4024 and M75 3880). Warwick Dixon holds the two oldest age-group marks (M85 2985 and M90 2981).

Women

Best mark and most prolific: Evaun Williams holds seven records (W55 4241, W60 4364, W65 4412, W70 4967, W75 4465, W80 4932 and W85 5150), although there is some debate about the W65 score, which was originally given in results as 5727 compared to an official world record of 4780.

TRACK WALKS

There are three recognised track walks – the 3000m, 5000m and 10,000m.

Men

Best marks: The quickest times were set by a trio who all competed for Britain in major championships – M35s Andi Drake (3000m in 11:48.72) and Martin Bell (5000m in 20:35.07) and M40 Amos Seddon (10,000m in 44:50.59).

Most prolific: Ian Richards, the 1980 Olympian, holds seven records (M60-M70).

Best age-graded: Richards tops the 3000m (96.17% for 14:17.84 at 66) and 5000m (95.33% for 24:13.10 at 65). M75 James Grimwade has the best 10,000m with 94.23% for 55:00.6.

Women

Best marks: Lisa Kehler, a three-time Commonwealth medallist, has the fastest 3000m (13:03.75) and 5000m (21:42.51). Another W35, Judy Farr, is the quickest over 10,000m with a 1978 clocking of 50:46.0.

Most prolific: Kehler (W35-W50) holds five records, along with Sandra Brown (W40-W65).

Best age-graded: 73-year-old Diane Brian, with two W70 marks this year, tops the 3000m (95.03% for 18:00.87) and 5000m (93.25% for 30:41.34). Brown tops the 10,000m (89.60% for 56:56.8 at 60).

ROAD RACING

These performances are bests rather than records but are ratified officially by the BMAF. On the women's side it is an ever-changing scene, with many bests being revised or changing hands every week in the early autumn.

Men

Most prolific: Martin Rees currently holds 12 records, between the mile and half-marathon in the M45-M60 age groups.

Best marks: Anthony Whiteman (mile in 4:08 at M40 and M45), with the rest all M35s – Graham Rush (5km in 13:49), Steve Jones (5 miles in 22:43), Mo Farah (10km in 28:15), Paul Evans (10 miles in 46:35), Chris Thompson (half-marathon in 61:07) and Farah (marathon in 2:05:11).

Best age-graded: Whiteman's M45 mile mark above is the best with 98.32%. The others are Alastair Walker (5km in 16:36 at 66 for 101.14%), Rees (5 miles in 26:10 at 60 for 97.89%), Walker (10km in 34:05 at 66 for 100.90%), Rees (10 miles in 55:02 at 60 for 96.39%), Rees (half-marathon in 71:32 at 60 for 97.30%) and Farah for his M35 marathon with 97.18%.

Women

Most prolific: There is greater sharing here, with four athletes – Helen Clitheroe (younger age groups), Fiona Matheson and Clare Elms (middle age groups) and Eva Osborne (older age groups) – each holding six records.

Best marks: Clitheroe tops the mile (4:35 as W40), 5km (15:45 at W40) and 10km (31:45 at W35). Gemma Steel heads the 5 miles (W35 26:05), Jo Pavey the 10 miles (W40 52:44) and Mara Yamauchi the half-marathon (W35 68:29) and marathon (W35 2:23:12).

Best age-graded: Elms leads in the mile (5:22 at 60 for 98.03%), 5km (17:42 at 62 for 102.85%) and 5 miles (29:53 at 62 for 101.26%). Elspeth Turner (10km in 37:01 at 60 for 99.25%), Sarah Gee (10 miles in 62:27 at 62 for 101.05%), Angharad Mair (half-marathon in 86:09 at 65 for 97.86%) and Priscilla Welch (marathon in 2:26:51 at 42 for 95.95%) are the other bests.

ROAD WALKS

No age-grading is provided for road race walks.

Men

Most prolific: Richards, as on the track, holds the most records with 10.

Best marks: M35 records are the fastest in each of the five recognised distances – Steve Partington at 5km (20:30), Martin Bell at 10km (41:28), Chris Maddocks at 20km (1:22:12), and Dominic King at 30km (2:18:13) and 50km (3:51:13).

Women

Most prolific: Sandra Brown holds 12 records.

Best marks: W35s have the three shorter-distance bests through Lisa Kehler at 5km (22:20), 10km (45:53) and 20km (1:36:45). W40 Karen Wears (3:12:31) heads the 30km, while W40 Brown is the fastest over 50km (4:50:51).

Read our analysis of the British masters outdoor track records.