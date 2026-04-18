New Balance 2026 TCS London Marathon gear and London Run House

Shoe giant unveils the official 2026 race range for the big event on April 26.

Inspired by London’s modern running culture and the collective experience of crossing the city’s boroughs over the race weekend, the 2026 TCS London Marathon Race Range captures the pace and energy of race day through its bold, bright colour palette and graphic prints designed to stand out.

Designed for runners taking on one of the world’s most iconic mass participation events this April. The collection is available online and at select stores now and features pinnacle New Balance apparel and footwear to carry runners through on race day.

The 2026 TCS London Marathon Race Range includes a comprehensive apparel offering for runners of all abilities. Key pieces include the London Edition Marathon Jacket inspired by the original 1978 ‘Windcheater’, a longtime staple for runners, and the London Edition RC Essential Printed T-Shirt, available in two colour options.

The range also features tanks, singlets and long-sleeves, offering options across different fits and levels of coverage. The RC Short comes in two lengths: the London Edition RC Printed 2-in-1 3” Short and the London Edition RC Printed Short 5", designed with runners in mind, these featuring handy pockets for stashing essentials, like keys and gels. All pieces are designed for race-day performance and comfort, with technical fabrics, functional detailing and official race branding.

Special edition footwear includes the 1080v15, 2026 TCS London Marathon Edition, in neon yellow and pink. The 1080v15 recently launched with new Infinion foam technology, designed for long-lasting comfort and enhanced energy return.

For runners chasing their fastest time, the FuelCell SC Elite, 2026 TCS London Marathon Edition is built for superior energy return with carbon fibre plate technology. This unique colourway is applied asymmetrically, with the left and right shoes reversed to create an intentionally mismatched pair.

The 2026 TCS London Marathon Race Range will be available at newbalance.co.uk and select retailers.

London Run House - a community hub open during event weekend

New Balance also opens the doors to its London Run House from April 24-26 at Somerset House.

During the 2026 TCS London Marathon weekend, New Balance will open London Run House, a community-led space celebrating the people who shape the city’s running culture and reflecting the brand’s belief that if you run, you belong. Bringing together athletes, crews, first-time marathoners and spectators alike, the space invites all who run to connect in a distinctly London way.

Located inside the iconic Somerset House on the bank of the River Thames, along the marathon route, London Run House will transform Somerset House’s Embankment Galleries into a state-of-the-art destination celebrating community, craft and performance.

Across the weekend, the space brings together athletes, run crews, marathon runners, spectators and London’s wider creative community to experience New Balance through a distinctly London lens.

Reflecting the energy of the capital, London Run House explores how the sport extends beyond clocking miles, through surfaces, typography, fabrication and shared experience. From immersive workshops and panel discussions to installations and screenings.

At the heart of London Run House is a cinematic documentary and portrait series created in collaboration with London’s running communities, capturing how the city prepares for marathon day across its boroughs.

The project follows crews across the capital as they train, gather and build momentum in their own ways ahead of the start line. Visitors are invited to experience the build-up across the city, where every borough prepares differently.

Blending cinematic direction with self-captured footage from runners themselves, the film offers an intimate portrait of routines, rituals, pride and pressure as marathon day approaches.

The documentary is accompanied by a portrait series from photographer Vivek Vadoliya, whose work documents members of Run The Boroughs, Runner Beans, Deaf Run Club, LES Running, and 2-Step Collective, celebrating the individuals who bring the city’s running culture to life.

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