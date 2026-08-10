JOMA - RS-9000 – a new ultra-light race day shoe

With more than 20 sponsored athletes and 15 national federations wearing their apparel and footwear, Joma’s international reach will be on display at the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

So, it is a fitting time for the brand to showcase its newest and lightest ever road racing shoe, the RS-9000.

Every component of the RS-9000 has been developed and tested in the laboratory to minimise weight, and at just 126 grams, it proves highly efficient without compromising performance.

After 60 years of experience in the sports market, Joma is launching this super-shoe, aiming to revolutionise the high-performance running footwear market.

The RS-9000 was created with a clear goal: to be the lightest competition shoes on the market. An ambitious aim, bet on innovation, speed, and efficiency, through which Joma seeks to reach the ultimate in lightness. And they have succeeded, with the RS-9000 weighing in at only 126 grams.

The ultra-lightweight and high-performance comes from the brand’s meticulous development process. Their team worked on every detail to ensure each part of the shoe is characterised by its minimum weight. At the same time, efficiency and performance were evaluated in laboratory tests under extreme conditions of performance.

Athletes from Joma’s elite team have already tested the RS-9000 in competition. Chiki Pérez debuted them at last year’s European Road Athletics Championships, achieving a time of 28:14 for 10km, ranking in the top 10, and contributing to Spain’s team silver medal.

Romanian international Stella Rutto also competed with them in the Brasov International 10km, as did other Joma athletes at the Paris 20km.

The innovative minimalistic upper is breathable and extremely lightweight, made from nylon thread reinforced with polyamide. Both materials adapt to the foot and provide optimal moisture management, keeping the foot at a constant temperature even under extreme conditions.

The midsole, with an 8mm drop, incorporates the brand’s LIGHT REACTIVE technology, made from specially injected Pebax, achieving superior responsiveness while maintaining lightness and absorbing impacts. Additionally, the RS-9000 features a carbon plate, which enhances energy return and stabilises the foot even at high speeds.

The outsole, rubber has been replaced by CPU, a material equally resistant to abrasion but much lighter.

In short, the RS-9000 is a statement of intent, a clear demonstration of Joma’s commitment to the top of competitive running footwear. But above all, it is the result of years of laboratory research in Portillo de Toledo and a reflection of a passion for sport.

Joma athletes in action in Birmingham

The European marathon on Sunday August 16, will feature Portugal’s Carlos Costa and Italy’s Alessia Tuccitto. Both will compete in the RS-9000.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen race walkers will compete in the Joma R-5000 over the half-marathon and marathon race walk distances. The R-5000 is another carbon-plated competition shoe from the brand, favoured by race-walkers.

Miguel Ángel López, Raquel González, José Manuel Pérez, Manuel Bermúdez and Lucía Redondo will represent Spain in the marathon race walk. They will be joined by Christopher Linke for Germany and Camille Moutard for France.

The half-marathon race walk will feature Spain’s Paul McGrath, Álvaro López and Antía Chamosa; France’s Ana Delahaie and Pauline Stey; Italy’s Alexandrina Mihai and Andrea Cosi; Tiziana Spiller for Hungary; and Frederick Weigel for Germany.

They will all compete in the R-5000, a shoe developed for fast paces on the road. Its midsole combines Carbon Plate and Fly Reactive technology to provide a responsive ride over extended efforts.

Find out more about the R-5000 shoe here.

Buy the new RS-9000 here